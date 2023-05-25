PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk : Announcement Summary Of Minutes Of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders On 24 May 2023

PT. BANK MAYAPADA
PT. BANK MAYAPADA INTERNASIONAL, Tbk.
ANNOUNCEMENT
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF ANNUAL
GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PT. BANK MAYAPADA INTERNASIONAL, Tbk. ("COMPANY")
The Board of Directors
of the
Company hereby announces to the Shareholders that the Company has
held
the
Annual General Meeting
of Shareholders (
"AGM")
.
A.
-
On Wednesday, May 24,2023
in Mayapada Tower 2, 9th Fl, Jl. Jenderal Sudirman Kav.27, Jakarta 12920, has been held the
AGM of the Company
of which the treatise is set forth
in AGM deed No. 88
, dated May 24, 2023
,
drawn up by
Notary
Buntario
Tigris Darmawa Ng, SH, SE, MH.
-
The members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company attended at the meeting:
BOARD
OF
DIRECTORS :
President Director
: Hariyono Tjahjarijadi
Vice President Director
: Thomas Arifin
Director
: Andreas Wiryanto
Director
: Rudy Mulyono
Director
: Harry Sasongko Tirtotjondro
Director
: Arif Mualim
*)
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS :
Independent Commissioner
: Ir. Kumhal Djamil, S.E.
-
The AGM attended by 11.487.491.332
shares
with valid
voting rights or the equivalent
to
97,09
% of the
11.832.368.850
shares
w
ith
valid
voting rights
issued by the company.
-
At
the meeting, shareholders/
proxies
were
given the opportunity to ask question and/or give opinion related to each
agenda.
-
T
he decision
-
making mechanism in the AGM
is
as follows:
The decision of the meetings are conducted by a discussion for consensus, if consensus is not reached for deliberation, the
voting mechanism is used.
-
T
here
were
no shareholders/
proxies who ask questio
n and/or provide opinion on ea
ch agenda of the AGM
.
-
There
were
shareholders and/
or their proxies who voted against:
-
On
t
he 3rd (third) agenda
of the
AGM as many as 237.6
00 (
two hundred thirty
-
seven thousand and six hundred) shares and on
the 4th
(four
th) agenda of the AGM
as many as
237.6
00 (
two hundred thirty
-
seven thousand and six hundred)
shares of the
total number of shares with
valid
voting rights;
-
T
here
were
shareholders and/
or their proxies who voted abstentions on:
-
A
s many as
2.293.150.276 (two billion two hundred ninety three million one hundred fifty thousand two hundred seventy
-
six
)
shares of the total number of shares with valid voting rights cast
ed
abstention
on
the 1st (first) agenda of the AGM, 2
nd
(second)
agenda
of the
AGM,
3rd (third) agenda of the AGM and
4th (fourth) agenda
of the AGM
.
-
T
he decision for the AGM
was
made by voting or the decision making at the AGM with the majority of votes.
B.
The AGM with the
majority
vote
:
I.
A
pproved
the Annual Report of the
company regarding the circumstances and course of the company for the fiscal year 20
22
including the Boards of Commissioners' Supervisory Actions report during the fiscal year 20
22
, Corporate Secretary function
report, and validation of the company
financial report for the fiscal year 20
22
as well as granting full release and discharge
(
acquit et de
charge
) to all members of the Board Directors and Board of Commisioners from the management and supervisory
actions carried out for the fiscal year 20
22
.
II.
Approved
The compan
y's net profit for the year 2022 ended December 31, 2022
is
Rp.
25.
997
.000.000,
-
(
Twenty Five
B
illion
Nine
H
undred
Nine
ty
S
even
M
illion
R
upiah
)
namely as follows :
-
In order to meet the provisions of article 39 of the Company's Articles of Association juncto Article 70 of
Law Number 40 of
2007
on Company
to perform a reserve of net income every year, until the reserve reaches
20%
of the total paid
-
in capital
.
We hereb
y propose reserve of
3
,85
%
of net profit for the year 2022
or totaling
Rp.
1.000.000.000,
-
(
O
ne
B
illion
Rupiah
).
-
The rest is amounted Rp.
24.997
.000.000
,
-
(
Twenty Four
B
illion Nine
H
undred
Nine
ty
S
even
M
illion
Rupiah
)
will be retained
to strengthen the
capital structure of the company.
III.
Approved :
-
To grant authority to the Board of Commissioners of the Company to appoint Public Accounting Firm, which is registered in
Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) and experienced in banking audit, to ass
ess book of the fis
cal year 2023
by taking into
account the recommendations of the Audit Committee and applicable regulations.
-
To grant authority to the Board of Commissioners to determine the amount of honorarium of the Public Accoun
ting Firm
and
other requirements.
.