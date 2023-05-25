Advanced search
    MAYA   ID1000055205

PT BANK MAYAPADA INTERNASIONAL TBK

(MAYA)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-23
498.00 IDR    0.00%
PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk : Announcement Summary Of Minutes Of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders On 24 May 2023

05/25/2023 | 05:02am EDT
PT. BANK MAYAPADA

PT. BANK MAYAPADA INTERNASIONAL, Tbk.

ANNOUNCEMENT

SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF ANNUAL

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT. BANK MAYAPADA INTERNASIONAL, Tbk. ("COMPANY")

The Board of Directors

of the

Company hereby announces to the Shareholders that the Company has

held

the

Annual General Meeting

of Shareholders (

"AGM")

.

A.

-

On Wednesday, May 24,2023

in Mayapada Tower 2, 9th Fl, Jl. Jenderal Sudirman Kav.27, Jakarta 12920, has been held the

AGM of the Company

of which the treatise is set forth

in AGM deed No. 88

, dated May 24, 2023

,

drawn up by

Notary

Buntario

Tigris Darmawa Ng, SH, SE, MH.

-

The members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company attended at the meeting:

BOARD

OF

DIRECTORS :

President Director

: Hariyono Tjahjarijadi

Vice President Director

: Thomas Arifin

Director

: Andreas Wiryanto

Director

: Rudy Mulyono

Director

: Harry Sasongko Tirtotjondro

Director

: Arif Mualim

*)

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS :

Independent Commissioner

: Ir. Kumhal Djamil, S.E.

-

The AGM attended by 11.487.491.332

shares

with valid

voting rights or the equivalent

to

97,09

% of the

11.832.368.850

shares

w

ith

valid

voting rights

issued by the company.

-

At

the meeting, shareholders/

proxies

were

given the opportunity to ask question and/or give opinion related to each

agenda.

-

T

he decision

-

making mechanism in the AGM

is

as follows:

The decision of the meetings are conducted by a discussion for consensus, if consensus is not reached for deliberation, the

voting mechanism is used.

-

T

here

were

no shareholders/

proxies who ask questio

n and/or provide opinion on ea

ch agenda of the AGM

.

-

There

were

shareholders and/

or their proxies who voted against:

-

On

t

he 3rd (third) agenda

of the

AGM as many as 237.6

00 (

two hundred thirty

-

seven thousand and six hundred) shares and on

the 4th

(four

th) agenda of the AGM

as many as

237.6

00 (

two hundred thirty

-

seven thousand and six hundred)

shares of the

total number of shares with

valid

voting rights;

-

T

here

were

shareholders and/

or their proxies who voted abstentions on:

-

A

s many as

2.293.150.276 (two billion two hundred ninety three million one hundred fifty thousand two hundred seventy

-

six

)

shares of the total number of shares with valid voting rights cast

ed

abstention

on

the 1st (first) agenda of the AGM, 2

nd

(second)

agenda

of the

AGM,

3rd (third) agenda of the AGM and

4th (fourth) agenda

of the AGM

.

-

T

he decision for the AGM

was

made by voting or the decision making at the AGM with the majority of votes.

B.

The AGM with the

majority

vote

:

I.

A

pproved

the Annual Report of the

company regarding the circumstances and course of the company for the fiscal year 20

22

including the Boards of Commissioners' Supervisory Actions report during the fiscal year 20

22

, Corporate Secretary function

report, and validation of the company

financial report for the fiscal year 20

22

as well as granting full release and discharge

(

acquit et de

charge

) to all members of the Board Directors and Board of Commisioners from the management and supervisory

actions carried out for the fiscal year 20

22

.

II.

Approved

The compan

y's net profit for the year 2022 ended December 31, 2022

is

Rp.

25.

997

.000.000,

-

(

Twenty Five

B

illion

Nine

H

undred

Nine

ty

S

even

M

illion

R

upiah

)

namely as follows :

-

In order to meet the provisions of article 39 of the Company's Articles of Association juncto Article 70 of

Law Number 40 of

2007

on Company

to perform a reserve of net income every year, until the reserve reaches

20%

of the total paid

-

in capital

.

We hereb

y propose reserve of

3

,85

%

of net profit for the year 2022

or totaling

Rp.

1.000.000.000,

-

(

O

ne

B

illion

Rupiah

).

-

The rest is amounted Rp.

24.997

.000.000

,

-

(

Twenty Four

B

illion Nine

H

undred

Nine

ty

S

even

M

illion

Rupiah

)

will be retained

to strengthen the

capital structure of the company.

III.

Approved :

-

To grant authority to the Board of Commissioners of the Company to appoint Public Accounting Firm, which is registered in

Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) and experienced in banking audit, to ass

ess book of the fis

cal year 2023

by taking into

account the recommendations of the Audit Committee and applicable regulations.

-

To grant authority to the Board of Commissioners to determine the amount of honorarium of the Public Accoun

ting Firm

and

other requirements.

.

PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:00:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
