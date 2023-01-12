PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk : Bank Mayapada Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Report Q4 2022

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (LCR) REPORT Bank Name : PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk Position : Quarter 4 2022 (In Million IDR) Final amount after Num Component Amount haircut, run-off or rate inflow rate 1 The number of points used in the LCR calculation 20 Days HIGH QUALITY LIQUID ASSET (HQLA) 2 Total High Quality Liquid Asset (HQLA) 30.426.215 CASH OUTFLOW 3 Retail deposit and Unsecured wholesale funding 51.596.044 5.157.469 a. Stable deposits 42.705 2.135 b. Less stable deposits 51.553.339 5.155.334 4 Corporates funding 21.621.832 8.091.983 a. Operational deposits 3.136.824 703.522 b. Non-operational deposits 18.485.008 7.388.461 c. Unsecured debt issuance due in 30 days - - 5 Secured funding - 6 Additional requirement 4.514.089 1.715.371 a. Net known derivatives payables 24.411 24.411 b. Undrawn committed liquidity facilities to other financial institutions including securities firms, - - insurance companies, fiduciaries, and beneficiaries c. loss of funding on structured financing activites - - d. Currently undrawn committed credit and liquidity facilities 2.982.535 294.008 e. Other contractual obligations to extend funds to 1.391.152 1.391.152 f. Other contingent funding obligations 115.991 5.800 g. Any other contractual cash outflows - - 7 TOTAL CASH OUTFLOW 14.964.824 CASH INFLOW 8 Reverse repo and securities borrowing - - 9 Contractual inflows by counterparty 725.007 388.003 10 Other contractual cash inflows 24.402 24.402 11 TOTAL CASH INFLOW 412.405 TOTAL ADJUSTED VALUE 1 12 TOTAL HQLA 30.426.215 13 TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOWS 14.552.419 14 LCR (%) 209,08% Keterangan: 1Adjusted value is calculated after the substraction of haircut, run-off rate, and inflow rate as well as the maximum limit of HQLA components, such as the HQLA Level 2B and HQLA Level 2 maximum limits and the maximum cash flow limit calculated in the LCR.

QUALITATIVE ASSESSMENT OF LIQUIDITY CONDITION (QUARTERLY) Bank Name : PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk Position : Quarter 4 2022 Analysis Based on calculation, Bank Mayapada Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as of Quarter 4 2022 increase by 30.74% from previous position (Quarter 3 2022) from 178.34% to 209.08%. The ratio is above minimum POJK requirement, which is minimum 100% LCR ratio based on POJK 42/POJK.03/2015. LCR Assessment Component: LCR Bank as of Quarter 4 2022 is from the comparison of High Quality Liquid Asset (HQLA) with Net Cash Outflow projection with the following details: Bank Mayapada Total HQLA as of Quarter 4 2022 increase by 25.36% comparing to Quarter 3 2022 from 24.27 trillion IDR to 30.43 trillion IDR. Bank HQLA composition still dominated by HQLA Level 1 with the biggest composition from placement BI with amounted after haircut is 14.63 trillion IDR (48.07% from the total of HQLA Level 1) that increase by 1.26% comparing to Quarter 3 2022 from 14.44 trillion IDR. Bank Mayapada HQLA Level 1 consist of Central Bank (BI) Facility, and Central Bank (BI) Current Account.

In Quarter 4 2022, Bank does not have any liquidity reserve in HQLA Level 2A and 2B because the securities exposures that Bank Mayapada owned is Financial Institution, which is not included in requirements component of HQLA Level 2A and Level 2B. This condition same as with previous position LCR Report (Quarter 3 2022). Bank Mayapada Net Cash Outflow as of Quarter 4 2022 increase by 6.93%. Quarter 3 2022 from 13.61 trillion IDR to 14.55 trillion IDR. The value of net cash outflow projection that bank owned from subtraction between c ash outflow and resulted c ash inflow estimation . 1

3. Bank Mayapada cash outflow estimation as of Quarter 4 2022 increase by 7.98% comparing to Quarter 3 2022 from 13.86 trillion IDR to 14.96 trillion IDR, and cash inflow estimation increase by 65.33% comparing to Quarter 3 2022 from 249.44 billion IDR to 412.41 billion IDR. In Quarter 4 2022, the cash outflow projection is estimated to occur over next 30 days after run off rate calculated consists of the following components: Retail Deposit and Unsecured Wholesale Funding increase from previous position (Quarter 3 2022) from 4.69 trillion IDR to 5.16 trillion IDR. Small and Micro Business Funding increase from previous position (Quarter 3 2022) from 151.78 billion IDR to 205.23 billion IDR. Corporates Funding increase from previous position (Quarter 3 2022) from 7.18 trillion IDR to 8.09 trillion IDR. Currently Undrawn Committed Credit Facilities increase from previous position (Quarter 3 2022) from 251.71 billion IDR to 294.01 billion IDR. From data above can be concluded that the funding source is still dominated by same source from previous position (Quarter 3 2022) that from Corporates Funding that increase from previous position (Quarter 3 2022) by 0.52% from 59.23% to 59.75% from total cash outflow. The funding source composition from Retail Deposit decrease from previous position (Quarter 3 2022) by 0.62% from 38.70% to 38.08% from total cash outflow. The lowest funding source composition come from Currently Undrawn Committed Credit Facilities that increase from previous position (Quarter 3 2022) by 0.09% from 2.08% to 2.17% from total cash outflow. Whereas for cash inflow projection of Quarter 4 2022 that estimated for the next 30 days after the inflow rate calculation only from Contractual Inflows by Counterparty that dominate by Non-Financial Corporate Customers of 275.33 billion IDR or increase by 37.05% from previous position (Quarter 3 2022) amounted to 200.89 billion IDR. Bank Liquidity Management In Quarter 4 2022, Bank has met the LCR level in accordance with minimum requirements that indicating that the management of Bank Mayapada liquidity is 2