NSFR REPORT Bank Name : PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk Position : June 2023 A. NSFR CALCULATION ASF (Available Stable Funding) (In Millions Rupiah) Quarter 1 2023 Quarter 2 2023 ASF Component Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity Weighted Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity Weighted No Specified < 6 Months < 6 Months - ≥ 1Year No Specified < 6 Months < 6 Months - ≥ 1Year Value Value Maturity¹ 1 Year Maturity¹ 1 Year 1 Capital : 12.967.354 - - 680.659 13.648.013 12.290.235 - - 591.384 12.881.619 2 Regulatory Capital 12.967.354 - - 680.659 13.648.013 12.290.235 - - 591.384 12.881.619 3 Other capital instruments - - - - - - - - - - 4 Retail deposits and deposits from small business 11.864.089 71.482.583 1.913.570 110.917 76.847.565 12.314.770 68.215.436 2.143.337 231.669 74.640.286 customers 5 Stable deposits 40.479 8.118 - - 46.168 41.279 7.293 - - 46.143 6 Less stable deposits 11.823.610 71.474.465 1.913.570 110.917 76.801.397 12.273.492 68.208.142 2.143.337 231.669 74.594.142 7 Wholesale funding 3.248.139 33.060.067 297.961 25.203 14.341.690 3.398.425 28.597.855 384.241 142.500 12.579.189 8 Operational deposits 3.233.474 - - - 1.616.737 3.390.840 - - - 1.695.420 9 Other wholesale funding 14.665 33.060.067 297.961 25.203 12.724.953 7.585 28.597.855 384.241 142.500 10.883.769 10 Liabilities with matching interdependent assets - - - - - - - - - - 11 Other liabilities 1.357.066 - 4.458.105 - 12 NSFR derivative liabilities 13 All other liabilities and equity not included in the above 1.357.066 - - - - 4.458.105 - - - - categories 14 Total ASF 104.837.268 100.101.094

RSF (Required Stable Funding) (In Millions Rupiah) Quarter 1 2023 Quarter 2 2023 Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity Komponen RSF No Specified < 6 Months - Weighted No Specified < 6 Months - Weighted < 6 Months ≥ 1Year Value < 6 Months ≥ 1Year Value Maturity¹ 1 Year Maturity¹ 1 Year 15 Total NSFR HQLA 419.245 429.256 16 Deposits held at other financial institutions for - 449.229 - - 224.614 - 640.242 - - 320.121 operational purposes 17 Performing loans and securities - 34.648.276 30.841.553 29.460.766 57.609.348 - 46.262.001 20.887.238 29.678.472 58.597.798 18 Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level - - - - - - - - - - 1 HQLA Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non- 19 Level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing loans to financial - 570.336 67.942 149.333 268.854 - 641.896 93.490 140.941 283.970 institutions Performing loans to non- financial corporate clients, 20 loans to retail and small business customers, and loans to - 34.077.857 30.773.599 29.290.106 57.322.318 - 45.620.055 20.793.314 29.517.543 58.296.596 sovereigns, central banks and PSEs, of which: 21 With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the - - - - - - - - - - Basel II Standardised Approach for credit risk 22 Performing residential mortgages, of which: - 82 12 21.327 18.176 - 50 434 19.988 17.232 23 With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the - - - - - - - - - - Basel II Standardised Approach for credit risk 24 Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as - - - - - - - - - - HQLA, including exchange-traded equities 25 Assets with matching interdependent liabilities - - - - - - - - - - 26 Other assets: - 1.503.505 1.455 9.020.279 10.525.239 - 2.975.190 5.847 9.090.309 12.071.347 27 Physical traded commodities, including gold - - - - 28 Assets posted as initial margin for derivative contracts - - - - - - - - and contributions to default funds of CCPs 29 NSFR derivative assets - - - - - - - - 30 NSFR derivative liabilities before deduction of variation - - - - - - - - margin posted 31 All other assets not included in the above categories - 1.503.505 1.455 9.020.279 10.525.239 - 2.975.190 5.847 9.090.309 12.071.347 32 Off-balance sheet items 2.232.069 1.444.321 585.580 213.098 2.538.345 1.586.483 987.015 255.592 33 Total RSF 68.991.545 71.674.115 34 Net Stable Funding Ratio (%) 151,96% 139,66% ¹ Components that are reported in a category with no maturity are components that do not have a contractual term, which: permanent capital instruments (perpetual), short positions, open maturity positions, demand deposits, equities not included in the HQLA category and commodities

B. NSFR ANALYSIS Analysis Based on calculation, Bank Mayapada Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as of Quarter 2 2023 decreased by 12,30% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 151,96% to 139,66%. The ratio is above minimum POJK requirement, which is minimum 100% of NSFR ratio as individual and consolidation. NSFR Assessment Components: NSFR Bank as of Quarter 2 2023 is from the comparison of Available Stable Funding (ASF) with Required Stable Funding (RSF) with the following details: 1. Bank Mayapada total ASF as of Quarter 2 2023 decreased by 4,52% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 104,84 trillion IDR to 100,10 trillion IDR after calculated with ASF weighted, with the following details: Capital decreased by 5,62% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 13,65 trillion IDR to 12,88 trillion IDR (12,87% from total ASF). Retail (Individual) deposits decreased by 2,87% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 76,85 trillion IDR to 74,64 trillion IDR (74,56% from total ASF). Wholesale (Corporate) funding decreased by 12,29% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 14,34 trillion IDR to 12,58 trillion IDR (12,57% from total ASF). ASF composition is dominated by Retail (Individual) from stable deposits and less stable deposit that consists with Current Account, Saving and Deposit that is, with stable deposit decreased by 0,05% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 46,17 billion IDR to 46,14 biillion IDR for less Stable Deposit decreased by 2,87% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) 76,80 trillion IDR to 74,59 trillion IDR. 2. Bank Mayapada total RSF as of Quarter 2 2023 increased by 3,89% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 68,99 trillion IDR to 71,67 trillion IDR that consists from Assets from Balance Sheet and Off-Balance Sheet. Assets from Balance Sheet increased by 3,84% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 68,78 trillion IDR to 71,42 trillion IDR (99,64% from total RSF) which consists of: Total NSFR HQLA increased by 2,39% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 419,25 billion IDR to 429,26 billion IDR (0,60% from total of Assets from balance sheet). Deposits held at other financial institutions for operational purposes increased by 42,52% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 224,61 billion IDR to 320,12 billion IDR (0,45% from total of Assets from balance sheet). Loans in pass and special mention category and securities in pass and sub standard category increased by 1,72% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 57,61 trillion IDR to 58,60 trillion IDR (82,05% from total of Assets from balance sheet) which consists of :