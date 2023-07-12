NSFR REPORT

Bank Name : PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk

Position : June 2023

A. NSFR CALCULATION

ASF (Available Stable Funding)

(In Millions Rupiah)

Quarter 1 2023

Quarter 2 2023

ASF Component

Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity

Weighted

Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity

Weighted

No Specified

< 6 Months

< 6 Months -

≥ 1Year

No Specified

< 6 Months

< 6 Months -

≥ 1Year

Value

Value

Maturity¹

1 Year

Maturity¹

1 Year

1

Capital :

12.967.354

-

-

680.659

13.648.013

12.290.235

-

-

591.384

12.881.619

2

Regulatory Capital

12.967.354

-

-

680.659

13.648.013

12.290.235

-

-

591.384

12.881.619

3

Other capital instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Retail deposits and deposits from small business

11.864.089

71.482.583

1.913.570

110.917

76.847.565

12.314.770

68.215.436

2.143.337

231.669

74.640.286

customers

5

Stable deposits

40.479

8.118

-

-

46.168

41.279

7.293

-

-

46.143

6

Less stable deposits

11.823.610

71.474.465

1.913.570

110.917

76.801.397

12.273.492

68.208.142

2.143.337

231.669

74.594.142

7

Wholesale funding

3.248.139

33.060.067

297.961

25.203

14.341.690

3.398.425

28.597.855

384.241

142.500

12.579.189

8

Operational deposits

3.233.474

-

-

-

1.616.737

3.390.840

-

-

-

1.695.420

9

Other wholesale funding

14.665

33.060.067

297.961

25.203

12.724.953

7.585

28.597.855

384.241

142.500

10.883.769

10

Liabilities with matching interdependent assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11

Other liabilities

1.357.066

-

4.458.105

-

12

NSFR derivative liabilities

13

All other liabilities and equity not included in the above

1.357.066

-

-

-

-

4.458.105

-

-

-

-

categories

14

Total ASF

104.837.268

100.101.094

RSF (Required Stable Funding)

(In Millions Rupiah)

Quarter 1 2023

Quarter 2 2023

Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity

Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity

Komponen RSF

No Specified

< 6 Months -

Weighted

No Specified

< 6 Months -

Weighted

< 6 Months

≥ 1Year

Value

< 6 Months

≥ 1Year

Value

Maturity¹

1 Year

Maturity¹

1 Year

15

Total NSFR HQLA

419.245

429.256

16

Deposits held at other financial institutions for

-

449.229

-

-

224.614

-

640.242

-

-

320.121

operational purposes

17

Performing loans and securities

-

34.648.276

30.841.553

29.460.766

57.609.348

-

46.262.001

20.887.238

29.678.472

58.597.798

18

Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1 HQLA

Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-

19

Level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing loans to financial

-

570.336

67.942

149.333

268.854

-

641.896

93.490

140.941

283.970

institutions

Performing loans to non- financial corporate clients,

20

loans to retail and small business customers, and loans to

-

34.077.857

30.773.599

29.290.106

57.322.318

-

45.620.055

20.793.314

29.517.543

58.296.596

sovereigns, central banks and PSEs, of which:

21

With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Basel II Standardised Approach for credit risk

22

Performing residential mortgages, of which:

-

82

12

21.327

18.176

-

50

434

19.988

17.232

23

With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Basel II Standardised Approach for credit risk

24

Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

HQLA, including exchange-traded equities

25

Assets with matching interdependent liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

26

Other assets:

-

1.503.505

1.455

9.020.279

10.525.239

-

2.975.190

5.847

9.090.309

12.071.347

27

Physical traded commodities, including gold

-

-

-

-

28

Assets posted as initial margin for derivative contracts

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

and contributions to default funds of CCPs

29

NSFR derivative assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

30

NSFR derivative liabilities before deduction of variation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

margin posted

31

All other assets not included in the above categories

-

1.503.505

1.455

9.020.279

10.525.239

-

2.975.190

5.847

9.090.309

12.071.347

32

Off-balance sheet items

2.232.069

1.444.321

585.580

213.098

2.538.345

1.586.483

987.015

255.592

33

Total RSF

68.991.545

71.674.115

34

Net Stable Funding Ratio (%)

151,96%

139,66%

¹ Components that are reported in a category with no maturity are components that do not have a contractual term, which:

permanent capital instruments (perpetual), short positions, open maturity positions, demand deposits, equities not included in the HQLA category and commodities

B. NSFR ANALYSIS

Analysis

Based on calculation, Bank Mayapada Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as of Quarter 2 2023 decreased by 12,30% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 151,96% to 139,66%. The ratio is above minimum POJK requirement, which is minimum 100% of NSFR ratio as individual and consolidation.

NSFR Assessment Components:

NSFR Bank as of Quarter 2 2023 is from the comparison of Available Stable Funding (ASF) with Required Stable Funding (RSF) with the following details:

1. Bank Mayapada total ASF as of Quarter 2 2023 decreased by 4,52% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 104,84 trillion IDR to 100,10 trillion IDR after calculated with ASF weighted, with the following details:

  1. Capital decreased by 5,62% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 13,65 trillion IDR to 12,88 trillion IDR (12,87% from total ASF).
  2. Retail (Individual) deposits decreased by 2,87% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 76,85 trillion IDR to 74,64 trillion IDR (74,56% from total ASF).
  3. Wholesale (Corporate) funding decreased by 12,29% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 14,34 trillion IDR to 12,58 trillion IDR (12,57% from total ASF).

ASF composition is dominated by Retail (Individual) from stable deposits and less stable deposit that consists with Current Account, Saving and Deposit that is, with stable deposit decreased by 0,05% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 46,17 billion IDR to 46,14 biillion IDR for less Stable Deposit decreased by 2,87% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) 76,80 trillion IDR to 74,59 trillion IDR.

2. Bank Mayapada total RSF as of Quarter 2 2023 increased by 3,89% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 68,99 trillion IDR to 71,67 trillion IDR that consists from Assets from Balance Sheet and Off-Balance Sheet.

Assets from Balance Sheet increased by 3,84% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from

68,78 trillion IDR to 71,42 trillion IDR (99,64% from total RSF) which consists of:

  1. Total NSFR HQLA increased by 2,39% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 419,25 billion IDR to 429,26 billion IDR (0,60% from total of Assets from balance sheet).
  1. Deposits held at other financial institutions for operational purposes increased by 42,52% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 224,61 billion IDR to 320,12 billion IDR (0,45% from total of Assets from balance sheet).
  1. Loans in pass and special mention category and securities in pass and sub standard category increased by 1,72% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 57,61 trillion IDR to 58,60 trillion IDR (82,05% from total of Assets from balance sheet) which consists of :
  1. Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-Level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing loans to financial institutions increased by 5,62% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 268,85 billion IDR to 283,97 billion IDR (0,48% from Total of Performing Loans and Securities).
  2. Performing loans to non-financial corporate clients, loans to retail and small business customers, and loans to sovereigns increased by 1,70% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 57,32 trillion IDR to 58,30 trillion IDR (99,49% from Total of Performing Loans and Securities).
  3. Mortgages loan decreased by 5,19% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from

18,18 billion IDR to 17,23 billion IDR (0,03% from Total of Performing Loans and Securities).

IV. Other Assets increased by 14,69% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 10,53 trillion IDR to 12,07 trillion IDR (16,90% from total of Assets from Balance Sheet):

  1. Non performing loan increased by 100,28% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 1,52 trillion IDR to 3,04 trillion IDR (25,15% from Other Assets).
  2. Fixed Asset increased by 1,70% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 3,19 trillion IDR to 3,24 trillion IDR (26,87% from Other Assets).
  3. The other assets not included in the above categories decreased by 0,49% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 5,82 trillion IDR to 5,79 trillion IDR (47,98% from Other Asset).

Off-Balance Sheet transaction after RSF weighted percentage factor as of Quarter 2 2023 only consist of committed liabilities in credit and liquidity facilities that irrevocable or conditional revocable is increased by 20,57% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 206,57 billion IDR to 249,05 billion IDR (0,35 % from Total RSF).

The compositions of RSF are dominated by Assets in Balance Sheet or 99,64% from total RSF with RSF calculation dominated by Loans in pass and special mention category and securities in pass and sub standard category that increased by 1,72% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 57,61 trillion IDR to 58,60 trillion IDR or 82,05 % from total asset in balance sheet.

From above composition of assets and liabilities, the composition of NSFR ratio for interconnected Bank assets and liabilities are not as significant as assets and liabilities to each other under contractual agreements, the principal payment of related assets can be used only to repay the related liabilities and the related liabilities and the related liabilities that cannot be used for funding other assets as well as the correlation in transaction.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 09:36:06 UTC.