NSFR REPORT
Bank Name : PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk
Position : June 2023
A. NSFR CALCULATION
ASF (Available Stable Funding)
(In Millions Rupiah)
Quarter 1 2023
Quarter 2 2023
ASF Component
Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity
Weighted
Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity
Weighted
No Specified
< 6 Months
< 6 Months -
≥ 1Year
No Specified
< 6 Months
< 6 Months -
≥ 1Year
Value
Value
Maturity¹
1 Year
Maturity¹
1 Year
1
Capital :
12.967.354
-
-
680.659
13.648.013
12.290.235
-
-
591.384
12.881.619
2
Regulatory Capital
12.967.354
-
-
680.659
13.648.013
12.290.235
-
-
591.384
12.881.619
3
Other capital instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
Retail deposits and deposits from small business
11.864.089
71.482.583
1.913.570
110.917
76.847.565
12.314.770
68.215.436
2.143.337
231.669
74.640.286
customers
5
Stable deposits
40.479
8.118
-
-
46.168
41.279
7.293
-
-
46.143
6
Less stable deposits
11.823.610
71.474.465
1.913.570
110.917
76.801.397
12.273.492
68.208.142
2.143.337
231.669
74.594.142
7
Wholesale funding
3.248.139
33.060.067
297.961
25.203
14.341.690
3.398.425
28.597.855
384.241
142.500
12.579.189
8
Operational deposits
3.233.474
-
-
-
1.616.737
3.390.840
-
-
-
1.695.420
9
Other wholesale funding
14.665
33.060.067
297.961
25.203
12.724.953
7.585
28.597.855
384.241
142.500
10.883.769
10
Liabilities with matching interdependent assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11
Other liabilities
1.357.066
-
4.458.105
-
12
NSFR derivative liabilities
13
All other liabilities and equity not included in the above
1.357.066
-
-
-
-
4.458.105
-
-
-
-
categories
14
Total ASF
104.837.268
100.101.094
RSF (Required Stable Funding)
(In Millions Rupiah)
Quarter 1 2023
Quarter 2 2023
Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity
Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity
Komponen RSF
No Specified
< 6 Months -
Weighted
No Specified
< 6 Months -
Weighted
< 6 Months
≥ 1Year
Value
< 6 Months
≥ 1Year
Value
Maturity¹
1 Year
Maturity¹
1 Year
15
Total NSFR HQLA
419.245
429.256
16
Deposits held at other financial institutions for
-
449.229
-
-
224.614
-
640.242
-
-
320.121
operational purposes
17
Performing loans and securities
-
34.648.276
30.841.553
29.460.766
57.609.348
-
46.262.001
20.887.238
29.678.472
58.597.798
18
Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1 HQLA
Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-
19
Level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing loans to financial
-
570.336
67.942
149.333
268.854
-
641.896
93.490
140.941
283.970
institutions
Performing loans to non- financial corporate clients,
20
loans to retail and small business customers, and loans to
-
34.077.857
30.773.599
29.290.106
57.322.318
-
45.620.055
20.793.314
29.517.543
58.296.596
sovereigns, central banks and PSEs, of which:
21
With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Basel II Standardised Approach for credit risk
22
Performing residential mortgages, of which:
-
82
12
21.327
18.176
-
50
434
19.988
17.232
23
With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Basel II Standardised Approach for credit risk
24
Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
HQLA, including exchange-traded equities
25
Assets with matching interdependent liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
26
Other assets:
-
1.503.505
1.455
9.020.279
10.525.239
-
2.975.190
5.847
9.090.309
12.071.347
27
Physical traded commodities, including gold
-
-
-
-
28
Assets posted as initial margin for derivative contracts
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
and contributions to default funds of CCPs
29
NSFR derivative assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
30
NSFR derivative liabilities before deduction of variation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
margin posted
31
All other assets not included in the above categories
-
1.503.505
1.455
9.020.279
10.525.239
-
2.975.190
5.847
9.090.309
12.071.347
32
Off-balance sheet items
2.232.069
1.444.321
585.580
213.098
2.538.345
1.586.483
987.015
255.592
33
Total RSF
68.991.545
71.674.115
34
Net Stable Funding Ratio (%)
151,96%
139,66%
¹ Components that are reported in a category with no maturity are components that do not have a contractual term, which:
permanent capital instruments (perpetual), short positions, open maturity positions, demand deposits, equities not included in the HQLA category and commodities
B. NSFR ANALYSIS
Analysis
Based on calculation, Bank Mayapada Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as of Quarter 2 2023 decreased by 12,30% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 151,96% to 139,66%. The ratio is above minimum POJK requirement, which is minimum 100% of NSFR ratio as individual and consolidation.
NSFR Assessment Components:
NSFR Bank as of Quarter 2 2023 is from the comparison of Available Stable Funding (ASF) with Required Stable Funding (RSF) with the following details:
1. Bank Mayapada total ASF as of Quarter 2 2023 decreased by 4,52% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 104,84 trillion IDR to 100,10 trillion IDR after calculated with ASF weighted, with the following details:
- Capital decreased by 5,62% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 13,65 trillion IDR to 12,88 trillion IDR (12,87% from total ASF).
- Retail (Individual) deposits decreased by 2,87% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 76,85 trillion IDR to 74,64 trillion IDR (74,56% from total ASF).
- Wholesale (Corporate) funding decreased by 12,29% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 14,34 trillion IDR to 12,58 trillion IDR (12,57% from total ASF).
ASF composition is dominated by Retail (Individual) from stable deposits and less stable deposit that consists with Current Account, Saving and Deposit that is, with stable deposit decreased by 0,05% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 46,17 billion IDR to 46,14 biillion IDR for less Stable Deposit decreased by 2,87% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) 76,80 trillion IDR to 74,59 trillion IDR.
2. Bank Mayapada total RSF as of Quarter 2 2023 increased by 3,89% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 68,99 trillion IDR to 71,67 trillion IDR that consists from Assets from Balance Sheet and Off-Balance Sheet.
Assets from Balance Sheet increased by 3,84% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from
68,78 trillion IDR to 71,42 trillion IDR (99,64% from total RSF) which consists of:
- Total NSFR HQLA increased by 2,39% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 419,25 billion IDR to 429,26 billion IDR (0,60% from total of Assets from balance sheet).
- Deposits held at other financial institutions for operational purposes increased by 42,52% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 224,61 billion IDR to 320,12 billion IDR (0,45% from total of Assets from balance sheet).
- Loans in pass and special mention category and securities in pass and sub standard category increased by 1,72% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 57,61 trillion IDR to 58,60 trillion IDR (82,05% from total of Assets from balance sheet) which consists of :
- Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-Level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing loans to financial institutions increased by 5,62% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 268,85 billion IDR to 283,97 billion IDR (0,48% from Total of Performing Loans and Securities).
- Performing loans to non-financial corporate clients, loans to retail and small business customers, and loans to sovereigns increased by 1,70% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 57,32 trillion IDR to 58,30 trillion IDR (99,49% from Total of Performing Loans and Securities).
- Mortgages loan decreased by 5,19% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from
18,18 billion IDR to 17,23 billion IDR (0,03% from Total of Performing Loans and Securities).
IV. Other Assets increased by 14,69% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 10,53 trillion IDR to 12,07 trillion IDR (16,90% from total of Assets from Balance Sheet):
- Non performing loan increased by 100,28% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 1,52 trillion IDR to 3,04 trillion IDR (25,15% from Other Assets).
- Fixed Asset increased by 1,70% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 3,19 trillion IDR to 3,24 trillion IDR (26,87% from Other Assets).
- The other assets not included in the above categories decreased by 0,49% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 5,82 trillion IDR to 5,79 trillion IDR (47,98% from Other Asset).
Off-Balance Sheet transaction after RSF weighted percentage factor as of Quarter 2 2023 only consist of committed liabilities in credit and liquidity facilities that irrevocable or conditional revocable is increased by 20,57% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 206,57 billion IDR to 249,05 billion IDR (0,35 % from Total RSF).
The compositions of RSF are dominated by Assets in Balance Sheet or 99,64% from total RSF with RSF calculation dominated by Loans in pass and special mention category and securities in pass and sub standard category that increased by 1,72% from previous position (Quarter 1 2023) from 57,61 trillion IDR to 58,60 trillion IDR or 82,05 % from total asset in balance sheet.
From above composition of assets and liabilities, the composition of NSFR ratio for interconnected Bank assets and liabilities are not as significant as assets and liabilities to each other under contractual agreements, the principal payment of related assets can be used only to repay the related liabilities and the related liabilities and the related liabilities that cannot be used for funding other assets as well as the correlation in transaction.
