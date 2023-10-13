NSFR REPORT
Bank Name : PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk
Position : September 2023
A. NSFR CALCULATION
ASF (Available Stable Funding)
(In Millions Rupiah)
Quarter 2 2023
Quarter 3 2023
ASF Component
Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity
Weighted
Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity
Weighted
No Specified
< 6 Months
< 6 Months -
≥ 1Year
No Specified
< 6 Months
< 6 Months -
≥ 1Year
Value
Value
Maturity¹
1 Year
Maturity¹
1 Year
1
Capital :
12.290.235
-
-
591.384
12.881.619
12.686.161
-
-
502.133
13.188.294
2
Regulatory Capital
12.290.235
-
-
591.384
12.881.619
12.686.161
-
-
502.133
13.188.294
3
Other capital instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4
Retail deposits and deposits from small business
12.314.770
68.215.436
2.143.337
231.669
74.640.286
11.873.907
65.977.260
2.396.973
33.428
72.259.147
customers
5
Stable deposits
41.279
7.293
-
-
46.143
38.741
9.121
-
-
45.470
6
Less stable deposits
12.273.492
68.208.142
2.143.337
231.669
74.594.142
11.835.166
65.968.139
2.396.973
33.428
72.213.677
7
Wholesale funding
3.398.425
28.597.855
384.241
142.500
12.579.189
5.065.470
27.572.125
542.875
4.100
12.062.543
8
Operational deposits
3.390.840
-
-
-
1.695.420
5.029.132
-
-
-
2.514.566
9
Other wholesale funding
7.585
28.597.855
384.241
142.500
10.883.769
36.338
27.572.125
542.875
4.100
9.547.977
10
Liabilities with matching interdependent assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11
Other liabilities
4.458.105
-
4.426.964
-
12
NSFR derivative liabilities
13
All other liabilities and equity not included in the above
4.458.105
-
-
-
-
4.426.964
-
-
-
-
categories
14
Total ASF
100.101.094
97.509.984
RSF (Required Stable Funding)
(In Millions Rupiah)
Quarter 2 2023
Quarter 3 2023
Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity
Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity
Komponen RSF
No Specified
< 6 Months -
Weighted
No Specified
< 6 Months -
Weighted
< 6 Months
≥ 1Year
Value
< 6 Months
≥ 1Year
Value
Maturity¹
1 Year
Maturity¹
1 Year
15
Total NSFR HQLA
429.256
413.502
16
Deposits held at other financial institutions for
-
640.242
-
-
320.121
-
560.458
-
-
280.229
operational purposes
17
Performing loans and securities
-
46.262.001
20.887.238
29.678.472
58.597.798
-
50.528.973
17.957.482
29.436.882
58.982.083
18
Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1 HQLA
Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-
19
Level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing loans to financial
-
641.896
93.490
140.941
283.970
-
875.153
-
158.727
290.000
institutions
Performing loans to non- financial corporate clients,
20
loans to retail and small business customers, and loans to
-
45.620.055
20.793.314
29.517.543
58.296.596
-
49.653.815
17.957.256
29.256.408
58.673.482
sovereigns, central banks and PSEs, of which:
21
With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Basel II Standardised Approach for credit risk
22
Performing residential mortgages, of which:
-
50
434
19.988
17.232
-
5
225
21.747
18.600
23
With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Basel II Standardised Approach for credit risk
24
Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
HQLA, including exchange-traded equities
25
Assets with matching interdependent liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
26
Other assets:
-
2.975.190
5.847
9.090.309
12.071.347
-
2.902.694
3.045
9.281.369
12.187.108
27
Physical traded commodities, including gold
-
-
-
-
28
Assets posted as initial margin for derivative contracts
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
and contributions to default funds of CCPs
29
NSFR derivative assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
30
NSFR derivative liabilities before deduction of variation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
margin posted
31
All other assets not included in the above categories
-
2.975.190
5.847
9.090.309
12.071.347
-
2.902.694
3.045
9.281.369
12.187.108
32
Off-balance sheet items
2.538.345
1.586.483
987.015
255.592
2.556.743
1.473.958
764.288
239.749
33
Total RSF
71.674.115
72.102.672
34
Net Stable Funding Ratio (%)
139,66%
135,24%
¹ Components that are reported in a category with no maturity are components that do not have a contractual term, which:
permanent capital instruments (perpetual), short positions, open maturity positions, demand deposits, equities not included in the HQLA category and commodities
B. NSFR ANALYSIS
Analysis
Based on calculation, Bank Mayapada Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as of Quarter 3 2023 decreased by 4,42% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 139,66% to 135,24%. The ratio is above minimum POJK requirement, which is minimum 100% of NSFR ratio as individual and consolidation.
NSFR Assessment Components:
NSFR Bank as of Quarter 3 2023 is from the comparison of Available Stable Funding (ASF) with Required Stable Funding (RSF) with the following details:
1. Bank Mayapada total ASF as of Quarter 3 2023 decreased by 2,59% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 100,10 trillion IDR to 97,51 trillion IDR after calculated with ASF weighted, with the following details:
- Capital increased by 2,38% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 12,88 trillion IDR to 13,19 trillion IDR (13,53% from total ASF).
- Retail (Individual) deposits decreased by 3,19% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 74,64 trillion IDR to 72,26 trillion IDR (74,10% from total ASF).
- Wholesale (Corporate) funding decreased by 4,11% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 12,58 trillion IDR to 12,06 trillion IDR (12,37% from total ASF).
ASF composition is dominated by Retail (Individual) from stable deposits and less stable deposit that consists with Current Account, Saving and Deposit that is, with stable deposit decreased by 1,46% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 46,14 billion IDR to 45,47 biillion IDR for less Stable Deposit decreased by 3,19% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) 74,59 trillion IDR to 72,21 trillion IDR.
2. Bank Mayapada total RSF as of Quarter 3 2023 increased by 0,60% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 71,67 trillion IDR to 72,10 trillion IDR that consists from Assets from Balance Sheet and Off-Balance Sheet.
Assets from Balance Sheet increased by 0,62% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from
71,42 trillion IDR to 71,86 trillion IDR (99,67% from total RSF) which consists of:
- Total NSFR HQLA decreased by 3,67% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 429,26 billion IDR to 413,50 billion IDR (0,58% from total of Assets from balance sheet).
- Deposits held at other financial institutions for operational purposes decreased by 12,46% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 320,12 billion IDR to 280,23 billion IDR (0,39% from total of Assets from balance sheet).
- Loans in pass and special mention category and securities in pass and sub standard category increased by 0,66% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 58,60 trillion IDR to 58,98 trillion IDR (82,08% from total of Assets from balance sheet) which consists of :
- Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non-Level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing loans to financial institutions increased by 2,12% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 283,97 billion IDR to 290,00 billion IDR (0,49% from Total of Performing Loans and Securities).
- Performing loans to non-financial corporate clients, loans to retail and small business customers, and loans to sovereigns increased by 0,65% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 58,30 trillion IDR to 58,67 trillion IDR (99,48% from Total of Performing Loans and Securities).
- Mortgages loan increased by 7,94% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from
17,23 billion IDR to 18,60 billion IDR (0,03% from Total of Performing Loans and Securities).
IV. Other Assets increased by 0,96% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 12,07 trillion IDR to 12,19 trillion IDR (16,96% from total of Assets from Balance Sheet):
- Non performing loan decreased by 2,43% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 3,04 trillion IDR to 2,96 trillion IDR (24,31% from Other Assets).
- Fixed Asset decreased by 0,57% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 3,24 trillion IDR to 3,22 trillion IDR (26,46% from Other Assets).
- The other assets not included in the above categories increased by 3,59% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 5,79 trillion IDR to 6,00 trillion IDR (49,23% from Other Asset).
Off-Balance Sheet transaction after RSF weighted percentage factor as of Quarter 3 2023 only consist of committed liabilities in credit and liquidity facilities that irrevocable or conditional revocable is decreased by 8,55% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 249,05 billion IDR to 227,77 billion IDR (0,32 % from Total RSF).
The compositions of RSF are dominated by Assets in Balance Sheet or 99,67% from total RSF with RSF calculation dominated by Loans in pass and special mention category and securities in pass and sub standard category that increased by 0,66% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 58,60 trillion IDR to 58,98 trillion IDR or 82,08 % from total asset in balance sheet.
From above composition of assets and liabilities, the composition of NSFR ratio for interconnected Bank assets and liabilities are not as significant as assets and liabilities to each other under contractual agreements, the principal payment of related assets can be used only to repay the related liabilities and the related liabilities and the related liabilities that cannot be used for funding other assets as well as the correlation in transaction.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk published this content on 13 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2023 08:28:29 UTC.