NSFR REPORT Bank Name : PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk Position : September 2023 A. NSFR CALCULATION ASF (Available Stable Funding) (In Millions Rupiah) Quarter 2 2023 Quarter 3 2023 ASF Component Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity Weighted Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity Weighted No Specified < 6 Months < 6 Months - ≥ 1Year No Specified < 6 Months < 6 Months - ≥ 1Year Value Value Maturity¹ 1 Year Maturity¹ 1 Year 1 Capital : 12.290.235 - - 591.384 12.881.619 12.686.161 - - 502.133 13.188.294 2 Regulatory Capital 12.290.235 - - 591.384 12.881.619 12.686.161 - - 502.133 13.188.294 3 Other capital instruments - - - - - - - - - - 4 Retail deposits and deposits from small business 12.314.770 68.215.436 2.143.337 231.669 74.640.286 11.873.907 65.977.260 2.396.973 33.428 72.259.147 customers 5 Stable deposits 41.279 7.293 - - 46.143 38.741 9.121 - - 45.470 6 Less stable deposits 12.273.492 68.208.142 2.143.337 231.669 74.594.142 11.835.166 65.968.139 2.396.973 33.428 72.213.677 7 Wholesale funding 3.398.425 28.597.855 384.241 142.500 12.579.189 5.065.470 27.572.125 542.875 4.100 12.062.543 8 Operational deposits 3.390.840 - - - 1.695.420 5.029.132 - - - 2.514.566 9 Other wholesale funding 7.585 28.597.855 384.241 142.500 10.883.769 36.338 27.572.125 542.875 4.100 9.547.977 10 Liabilities with matching interdependent assets - - - - - - - - - - 11 Other liabilities 4.458.105 - 4.426.964 - 12 NSFR derivative liabilities 13 All other liabilities and equity not included in the above 4.458.105 - - - - 4.426.964 - - - - categories 14 Total ASF 100.101.094 97.509.984

RSF (Required Stable Funding) (In Millions Rupiah) Quarter 2 2023 Quarter 3 2023 Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity Unweighted Value By Residual Maturity Komponen RSF No Specified < 6 Months - Weighted No Specified < 6 Months - Weighted < 6 Months ≥ 1Year Value < 6 Months ≥ 1Year Value Maturity¹ 1 Year Maturity¹ 1 Year 15 Total NSFR HQLA 429.256 413.502 16 Deposits held at other financial institutions for - 640.242 - - 320.121 - 560.458 - - 280.229 operational purposes 17 Performing loans and securities - 46.262.001 20.887.238 29.678.472 58.597.798 - 50.528.973 17.957.482 29.436.882 58.982.083 18 Performing loans to financial institutions secured by Level - - - - - - - - - - 1 HQLA Performing loans to financial institutions secured by non- 19 Level 1 HQLA and unsecured performing loans to financial - 641.896 93.490 140.941 283.970 - 875.153 - 158.727 290.000 institutions Performing loans to non- financial corporate clients, 20 loans to retail and small business customers, and loans to - 45.620.055 20.793.314 29.517.543 58.296.596 - 49.653.815 17.957.256 29.256.408 58.673.482 sovereigns, central banks and PSEs, of which: 21 With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the - - - - - - - - - - Basel II Standardised Approach for credit risk 22 Performing residential mortgages, of which: - 50 434 19.988 17.232 - 5 225 21.747 18.600 23 With a risk weight of less than or equal to 35% under the - - - - - - - - - - Basel II Standardised Approach for credit risk 24 Securities that are not in default and do not qualify as - - - - - - - - - - HQLA, including exchange-traded equities 25 Assets with matching interdependent liabilities - - - - - - - - - - 26 Other assets: - 2.975.190 5.847 9.090.309 12.071.347 - 2.902.694 3.045 9.281.369 12.187.108 27 Physical traded commodities, including gold - - - - 28 Assets posted as initial margin for derivative contracts - - - - - - - - and contributions to default funds of CCPs 29 NSFR derivative assets - - - - - - - - 30 NSFR derivative liabilities before deduction of variation - - - - - - - - margin posted 31 All other assets not included in the above categories - 2.975.190 5.847 9.090.309 12.071.347 - 2.902.694 3.045 9.281.369 12.187.108 32 Off-balance sheet items 2.538.345 1.586.483 987.015 255.592 2.556.743 1.473.958 764.288 239.749 33 Total RSF 71.674.115 72.102.672 34 Net Stable Funding Ratio (%) 139,66% 135,24% ¹ Components that are reported in a category with no maturity are components that do not have a contractual term, which: permanent capital instruments (perpetual), short positions, open maturity positions, demand deposits, equities not included in the HQLA category and commodities

B. NSFR ANALYSIS Analysis Based on calculation, Bank Mayapada Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as of Quarter 3 2023 decreased by 4,42% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 139,66% to 135,24%. The ratio is above minimum POJK requirement, which is minimum 100% of NSFR ratio as individual and consolidation. NSFR Assessment Components: NSFR Bank as of Quarter 3 2023 is from the comparison of Available Stable Funding (ASF) with Required Stable Funding (RSF) with the following details: 1. Bank Mayapada total ASF as of Quarter 3 2023 decreased by 2,59% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 100,10 trillion IDR to 97,51 trillion IDR after calculated with ASF weighted, with the following details: Capital increased by 2,38% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 12,88 trillion IDR to 13,19 trillion IDR (13,53% from total ASF). Retail (Individual) deposits decreased by 3,19% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 74,64 trillion IDR to 72,26 trillion IDR (74,10% from total ASF). Wholesale (Corporate) funding decreased by 4,11% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 12,58 trillion IDR to 12,06 trillion IDR (12,37% from total ASF). ASF composition is dominated by Retail (Individual) from stable deposits and less stable deposit that consists with Current Account, Saving and Deposit that is, with stable deposit decreased by 1,46% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 46,14 billion IDR to 45,47 biillion IDR for less Stable Deposit decreased by 3,19% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) 74,59 trillion IDR to 72,21 trillion IDR. 2. Bank Mayapada total RSF as of Quarter 3 2023 increased by 0,60% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 71,67 trillion IDR to 72,10 trillion IDR that consists from Assets from Balance Sheet and Off-Balance Sheet. Assets from Balance Sheet increased by 0,62% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 71,42 trillion IDR to 71,86 trillion IDR (99,67% from total RSF) which consists of: Total NSFR HQLA decreased by 3,67% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 429,26 billion IDR to 413,50 billion IDR (0,58% from total of Assets from balance sheet). Deposits held at other financial institutions for operational purposes decreased by 12,46% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 320,12 billion IDR to 280,23 billion IDR (0,39% from total of Assets from balance sheet). Loans in pass and special mention category and securities in pass and sub standard category increased by 0,66% from previous position (Quarter 2 2023) from 58,60 trillion IDR to 58,98 trillion IDR (82,08% from total of Assets from balance sheet) which consists of :