  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNII   ID1000099302

PT BANK MAYBANK INDONESIA TBK

(BNII)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-26
256.00 IDR   +0.79%
06:30aPt Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk : Maybank Indonesia Financial Result 9M 2022
PU
10/13PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk Appoints Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli as President Commissioner
CI
09/29Pt Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk : Summary of Minutes of EGMS
PU
Summary 
Summary

PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk : Maybank Indonesia Financial Result 9M 2022

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Maybank Indonesia

Financial Results

9M 2022 ended 30 September 2022

Humanising Financial Services

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

2

Results Overview

5

Shariah Banking Unit

15

Digital Banking

17

Subsidiaries

20

Update on Covid-19

23

Appendix

Sustainability

25

Maybank Indonesia in Brief

30

Awards, Events, and CSR Highlights

35

9M 2022 Executive Summary* (1/2)

1

Earnings

2

Loans Growth

and Asset

Quality

  • PBT and PATAMI recorded at Rp1.5 trillion and Rp1.1 trillion respectively, comparatively stable to last year's results.
  • NIM improved by 2bps YoY to 4.77% due to continued improvement in cost of funds and growth in CASA.
  • Fee income excluding GM-related fees registered at Rp1.2 trillion (flat YoY). On the other hand, GM fees declined 63.7% due to global interest rates environment and volatile market. Total fee income (reported) reduced by 10.4% YoY.
  • Overhead cost remained under control at Rp4.3 trillion, slightly increased by 1.6% YoY.
  • Provisions decreased by 23.5% YoY to Rp818 billion.
  • Overall Loans grew by 12.8% YoY following increasing loan demand, especially for large enterprises and retail loans. GB grew strong by 25.0% YoY and 8.4% QoQ. CFS Retail grew by 13.8% YoY and 5.0% QoQ backed by improving consumer purchasing power.
  • Meanwhile, CFS Non Retail declined by 3.6% YoY, although RSME and SME+ managed to book 5.7% and 1.3% YoY growth respectively. BB loans portfolio reduced by 14.9% YoY.
  • Gross NPL improved YoY to 3.45% and gross impaired loans ratio improved YoY to 4.20% due to lower NPL and impaired loans balances supported by higher loan balances.
  • Loan at Risk (LAR - Bank only) improved to 13.4% in Sep-22 from 21.8% in Sep-21.
  • The Bank maintained a prudent banking approach and continued to apply a conservative risk posture.

*) All numbers are based on Consolidated Financial Statements which are in accordance with accounting classification unless otherwise stated.

3

The classifications differ from published results which are in accordance with Bank Indonesia's classification.

9M 2022 Executive Summary (2/2)

3

Liquidity and

Funding

Positions

4

Asset &

Capital

Position

  • Funding profile improved as reflected in improvement CASA ratio to 51.75%, exceeding 50% for the first time. Total deposits increased by 5.0% YoY supported by higher CASA growth by 21.6%. Meanwhile TD decreased by 8.4% YoY in line with the Bank's strategy to maintain low-cost funding by leveraging the Bank's digital services to acquire customer deposits and reduce high cost of funding.
  • Healthy liquidity indicators: Loan-to-DepositRatio (LDR - bank only) at 90.21%, and modified LDR (bank only) at 79.06% as of Sep-22.Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR - bank only) quarterly stood at 176.92% as of Sep-22, well above minimum requirement.
  • Total Assets grew by 7.1% YoY to Rp164.9 trillion.
  • Strong capital position with CAR stood at 24.69% (Tier I at 23.58%).

5

Shariah

Banking Unit

  • Shariah Banking Unit total assets grew by 7.0% YoY, contributing 25.7% to the Bank's individual assets.
  • Shariah Banking Unit CASA grew significantly by 37.3% with CASA ratio improved to 41.06%. The increase in CASA was in line with the Bank's strategy in maintaining strong liquidity by optimising low-cost funding.
  • The Financing-to-Deposit Ratio (FDR) stood at a healthy level of 89.73% in Sep-22.
  • Non-PerformingFinancing (NPF) gross improved to 2.99% in Sep-22 from 3.80% in Sep-21 as Shariah financing grew.

4

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

2

Results Overview

5

Shariah Banking Unit

15

Digital Banking

17

Subsidiaries

20

Update on Covid-19

23

Appendix

Sustainability

25

Maybank Indonesia in Brief

30

Awards, Events, and CSR Highlights

35

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
