PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk : Maybank Indonesia Financial Result 9M 2022
10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Maybank Indonesia
Financial Results
9M 2022 ended 30 September 2022
Humanising Financial Services
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
2
Results Overview
5
Shariah Banking Unit
15
Digital Banking
17
Subsidiaries
20
Update on Covid-19
23
Appendix
Sustainability
25
Maybank Indonesia in Brief
30
Awards, Events, and CSR Highlights
35
9M 2022 Executive Summary* (1/2)
1
Earnings
2
Loans Growth
and Asset
Quality
PBT and PATAMI recorded at Rp1.5 trillion and Rp1.1 trillion respectively, comparatively stable to last year's results.
NIM improved by 2bps YoY to 4.77% due to continued improvement in cost of funds and growth in CASA.
Fee income excluding GM-related fees registered at Rp1.2 trillion (flat YoY). On the other hand, GM fees declined 63.7% due to global interest rates environment and volatile market. Total fee income (reported) reduced by 10.4% YoY.
Overhead cost remained under control at Rp4.3 trillion, slightly increased by 1.6% YoY.
Provisions decreased by 23.5% YoY to Rp818 billion.
OverallLoans grew by 12.8% YoY following increasing loan demand, especially for large enterprises and retail loans. GB grew strong by 25.0% YoY and 8.4% QoQ. CFS Retail grew by 13.8% YoY and 5.0% QoQ backed by improving consumer purchasing power.
Meanwhile, CFS Non Retail declined by 3.6% YoY, although RSME and SME+ managed to book 5.7% and 1.3% YoY growth respectively. BB loans portfolio reduced by 14.9% YoY.
Gross NPL improved YoY to 3.45% and gross impaired loans ratio improved YoY to 4.20% due to lower NPL and impaired loans balances supported by higher loan balances.
Loan at Risk (LAR - Bank only) improved to 13.4% in Sep-22 from 21.8% in Sep-21.
The Bank maintained a prudent banking approach and continued to apply a conservative risk posture.
*) All numbers are based on Consolidated Financial Statements which are in accordance with accounting classification unless otherwise stated.
3
The classifications differ from published results which are in accordance with Bank Indonesia's classification.
9M 2022 Executive Summary (2/2)
3
Liquidity and
Funding
Positions
4
Asset &
Capital
Position
Funding profile improved as reflected in improvementCASA ratio to 51.75%, exceeding 50% for the first time. Total deposits increased by 5.0% YoY supported by higher CASA growth by 21.6%. Meanwhile TD decreased by 8.4% YoY in line with the Bank's strategy to maintain low-cost funding by leveraging the Bank's digital services to acquire customer deposits and reduce high cost of funding.
Healthy liquidity indicators:Loan-to-DepositRatio (LDR - bank only) at 90.21%, and modified LDR (bank only) at 79.06% as of Sep-22.Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR - bank only) quarterly stood at 176.92% as of Sep-22, well above minimum requirement.
TotalAssets grew by 7.1% YoY to Rp164.9 trillion.
Strong capital position withCAR stood at 24.69% (Tier I at 23.58%).
5
Shariah
Banking Unit
Shariah Banking Unit total assets grew by 7.0% YoY, contributing 25.7% to the Bank's individual assets.
Shariah Banking UnitCASA grew significantly by 37.3% with CASA ratio improved to 41.06%. The increase in CASA was in line with the Bank's strategy in maintaining strong liquidity by optimising low-cost funding.
The Financing-to-Deposit Ratio (FDR) stood at a healthy level of 89.73% in Sep-22.
Non-PerformingFinancing (NPF) gross improved to 2.99% in Sep-22 from 3.80% in Sep-21 as Shariah financing grew.
4
