PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk : Maybank Indonesia Financial Results 1Q 2023
05/03/2023 | 11:03pm EDT
Maybank Indonesia
Financial Results
1Q 2023 ended 31 March 2023
Humanising Financial Services
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Results Overview
Shariah Banking Unit
Digital Banking
Subsidiaries
Update on Covid-19
Appendix
Sustainability
Maybank Indonesia in Brief
Awards, Events, and CSR Highlights
2
5
15
17
19
22
24
27
32
1Q 2023 Executive Summary* (1/2)
1
Earnings
2
Loans Growth
and Asset
Quality
PBT and PATAMI recorded at Rp750 billion and Rp566 billion respectively, increased by 33.3% and 45.7% respectively, This was derived from improved earning assets composition due to increase in loans, higher fee income primarily from GM, and subsidiaries' strong performance as well as improved asset quality.
Fee income improved by 20.7% to Rp573 billion, deriving from higher Global Markets fee by 98.7% to Rp101 billion and recovery fees increased to Rp142 billion.
Overhead cost (OHC) stood at Rp1.5 trillion, increased by 4.7% YoY as the Bank resumed its business and operational activities on site, and business have begun direct customer engagements, increased site visits and customer events.
Provisions decreased by 16.9% YoY to Rp176 billion due to better loan quality and recovery of some NPL accounts.
NIM improved by 35bps YoY to 5.14%.
OverallLoans grew by 7.7% YoY as demands for corporate and retail loans increased as the overall economy in Indonesia improved. GB grew by 11.4 % and CFS Retail grew by 14.6%, supported by growth across all segments (mainly from subsidiaries' auto loans, followed by card loans and Mortgage).
In CFS Non Retail, RSME managed to book 3.2% YoY growth and SME+ segment remained largely stable. However, Business Banking declined by 15%.
Gross NPL improved YoY to 3.37% and gross impaired loans ratio improved YoY to 4.2% due to lower NPL and impaired loans balances strengthened by higher loan balances.
The Bank's Loan at Risk (LAR - bank only) improved to 12.09% in Mar-23 from 17.51% in Mar-22 and 12.72% in Dec-22.
The Bank maintained a prudent banking approach and continued to apply a conservative risk posture.
*) All numbers are based on Consolidated Financial Statements which are in accordance with accounting classification unless otherwise stated.
3
The classifications differ from published results which are in accordance with OJK's classification.
1Q 2023 Executive Summary (2/2)
3
Liquidity and
Funding
Positions
4 Asset&
Capital
Position
5
Shariah
Banking Unit
Funding profile was maintained as reflected in improvementCASA ratio to 51.88% as CASA balances increased 7.6% YoY.
Total deposits decreased by 2.2% YoY due to drop in TD by 11.0% to Rp49.9 trillion as the Bank continued to implement a strategy to optimise low-cost funding by leveraging the Bank's digital services to acquire customer deposits.
Healthy liquidity indicators:Loan-to-DepositRatio (LDR - bank only) at 88.23%, and modified LDR (bank only) at 78.80% as of Mar-23.Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR - bank only) quarterly stood at 174.17% as of Mar-23, well above minimum requirement.
TotalAssets increased by 1.2% YoY to Rp161.6 trillion.
Strong capital position withCAR stood at 29.11% (Tier I at 28.00%).
Shariah Banking Unit total assets grew by 3.3% YoY, contributing to the Bank's standalone assets by 26.4%.
ShariahFinancing grew 0.7% to Rp24.7 trillion.
Shariah Banking UnitCASA grew strong by 30.4% with CASA ratio improved to 49.42%. The increase in CASA was in line with the Bank's strategy to maintain strong liquidity by optimising low-cost funding.
The Financing-to-Deposit Ratio (FDR) stood at a healthy level of 77.28% in Mar-23.
Non-PerformingFinancing (NPF) gross improved to 2.73% in Mar-23 from 3.97% in Mar-22.
PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 03:02:03 UTC.