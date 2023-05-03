Advanced search
    BNII   ID1000099302

PT BANK MAYBANK INDONESIA TBK

(BNII)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-02
228.00 IDR    0.00%
05/03Pt Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk : Maybank Indonesia Financial Results 1Q 2023
PU
04/13Fitch Publishes 'AA(idn)' Rating on Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha's Tranche III Bonds
AQ
04/05Pt Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk : Report of the Implementation of Good Corporate Governance 2022
PU
PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk : Maybank Indonesia Financial Results 1Q 2023

05/03/2023
Maybank Indonesia

Financial Results

1Q 2023 ended 31 March 2023

Humanising Financial Services

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Results Overview

Shariah Banking Unit

Digital Banking

Subsidiaries

Update on Covid-19

Appendix

Sustainability

Maybank Indonesia in Brief

Awards, Events, and CSR Highlights

2

5

15

17

19

22

24

27

32

1Q 2023 Executive Summary* (1/2)

1

Earnings

2

Loans Growth

and Asset

Quality

  • PBT and PATAMI recorded at Rp750 billion and Rp566 billion respectively, increased by 33.3% and 45.7% respectively, This was derived from improved earning assets composition due to increase in loans, higher fee income primarily from GM, and subsidiaries' strong performance as well as improved asset quality.
  • Fee income improved by 20.7% to Rp573 billion, deriving from higher Global Markets fee by 98.7% to Rp101 billion and recovery fees increased to Rp142 billion.
  • Overhead cost (OHC) stood at Rp1.5 trillion, increased by 4.7% YoY as the Bank resumed its business and operational activities on site, and business have begun direct customer engagements, increased site visits and customer events.
  • Provisions decreased by 16.9% YoY to Rp176 billion due to better loan quality and recovery of some NPL accounts.
  • NIM improved by 35bps YoY to 5.14%.
  • Overall Loans grew by 7.7% YoY as demands for corporate and retail loans increased as the overall economy in Indonesia improved. GB grew by 11.4 % and CFS Retail grew by 14.6%, supported by growth across all segments (mainly from subsidiaries' auto loans, followed by card loans and Mortgage).
  • In CFS Non Retail, RSME managed to book 3.2% YoY growth and SME+ segment remained largely stable. However, Business Banking declined by 15%.
  • Gross NPL improved YoY to 3.37% and gross impaired loans ratio improved YoY to 4.2% due to lower NPL and impaired loans balances strengthened by higher loan balances.
  • The Bank's Loan at Risk (LAR - bank only) improved to 12.09% in Mar-23 from 17.51% in Mar-22 and 12.72% in Dec-22.
  • The Bank maintained a prudent banking approach and continued to apply a conservative risk posture.

*) All numbers are based on Consolidated Financial Statements which are in accordance with accounting classification unless otherwise stated.

3

The classifications differ from published results which are in accordance with OJK's classification.

1Q 2023 Executive Summary (2/2)

3

Liquidity and

Funding

Positions

4 Asset&

Capital

Position

5

Shariah

Banking Unit

  • Funding profile was maintained as reflected in improvement CASA ratio to 51.88% as CASA balances increased 7.6% YoY.
  • Total deposits decreased by 2.2% YoY due to drop in TD by 11.0% to Rp49.9 trillion as the Bank continued to implement a strategy to optimise low-cost funding by leveraging the Bank's digital services to acquire customer deposits.
  • Healthy liquidity indicators: Loan-to-DepositRatio (LDR - bank only) at 88.23%, and modified LDR (bank only) at 78.80% as of Mar-23.Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR - bank only) quarterly stood at 174.17% as of Mar-23, well above minimum requirement.
  • Total Assets increased by 1.2% YoY to Rp161.6 trillion.
  • Strong capital position with CAR stood at 29.11% (Tier I at 28.00%).
  • Shariah Banking Unit total assets grew by 3.3% YoY, contributing to the Bank's standalone assets by 26.4%.
  • Shariah Financing grew 0.7% to Rp24.7 trillion.
  • Shariah Banking Unit CASA grew strong by 30.4% with CASA ratio improved to 49.42%. The increase in CASA was in line with the Bank's strategy to maintain strong liquidity by optimising low-cost funding.
  • The Financing-to-Deposit Ratio (FDR) stood at a healthy level of 77.28% in Mar-23.
  • Non-PerformingFinancing (NPF) gross improved to 2.73% in Mar-23 from 3.97% in Mar-22.

4

Disclaimer

PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 03:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 737 B 527 M 527 M
Net income 2022 1 471 B 100 M 100 M
Net Debt 2022 8 278 B 564 M 564 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 377 B 1 184 M 1 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 9 557
Free-Float 0,51%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Taswin Zakaria President Director
Thilagavathy Nadason Finance Director
Khairussaleh bin Ramli President Commissioner
Tony Muis Head-Technology Operations & Productions
Ignatius Adelbertus Head-Technology Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BANK MAYBANK INDONESIA TBK0.00%1 185
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%230 575
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.34%168 019
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.93%151 997
