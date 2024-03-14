OFFICIAL TRANSLATION
ASHOYA RATAM, SH, MKn.
NOTARY PUBLIC & LAND DEED OFFICIAL IN SOUTH JAKARTA ADMINISTRATIVE CITY
Jl. Suryo No. 54, Kebayoran Baru, Jakarta 12180, Phone: 021-29236060, Fax.: 021-29236070 Email: notaris@ashoyaratam.com
Jakarta, March 4, 2024
No. : 32/III/2024
Subject: Summary of the Minutes of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA Tbk or abbreviated as PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
To
PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
in Central Jakarta
Dear Sirs/Madam,
I hereby convey Summary of the Minutes of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting") of "PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk",
1
domiciled and having its head office in Central Jakarta (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") which was held/ convened on:
- Day, date : Monday, March 4, 2024
Time
: 14:19 WIB
up to 16:00 WIB
Place
: BNI Tower
Ballroom 6th Floor
Jalan Pejompongan Raya No. 7,
Bendungan
Hilir, Jakarta
- The Meeting was attended by the members of the Board of Commissioners and the members of the Board of Directors of the Company, as well as the shareholders, namely:
THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
President Commissioner/
Independent Commissioner
: PRADJOTO;
Vice President Commissioner
: PAHALA NUGRAHA MANSURY;
Independent Commissioner
: SIGIT WIDYAWAN;
Commissioner
: ASKOLANI;
Independent Commissioner
: ASMAWI SYAM;
Commissioner
: SUSYANTO;
Independent Commissioner
: IMAN SUGEMA;
Independent Commissioner
: SEPTIAN HARIO SETO;
Independent Commissioner
: ERWIN RIJANTO SLAMET;
Commissioner
: FADLANSYAH LUBIS;
Commissioner
: ROBERTUS BILLITEA;
2
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
President Director
: ROYKE TUMILAAR;
Vice President Director
: ADI SULISTYOWATI;
Director of Finance
: NOVITA WIDYA ANGGRAINI;
Director of Digital and Integrated
Transaction Banking
: CORINA LEYLA KARNALIES;
Director of Enterprise and Commercial
Banking
: SIS APIK WIJAYANTO;
Director of Risk Management
: DAVID PIRZADA;
Director of Wholesale and
International Banking
: SILVANO WINSTON RUMANTIR;
Director of Network and Services
: RONNY VENIR;
Director of Institutional Banking
: MUHAMMAD IQBAL;
Director of Retail Banking
: PUTRAMA WAHJU SETYAWAN;
Director of Human Capital and
Compliance
: MUCHAROM;
Director of Technology and Operations : TOTO PRASETIO;
as well as the shareholders and/or proxy-holders of the shareholders who were present, either in the Meeting room or electronically via KSEI Electronic General Meeting System (hereinafter shall be referred to as the "eASY.KSEI"), all of them possess 32,484,226,683 shares, including Dwiwarna A series share, or constitute 87.1900650% of all shares with lawful voting right which had been issued by the Company until the day of
3
the Meeting, i.e. a total of 37,256,798,316 shares excluding shares in portfolio (Treasury) totaling
40,514,600 shares, which consist of:
- 1 (one) Dwiwarna A Series share;
- 578,683,733 B Series shares; and
- 36,718,629,182 C Series shares;
with due observance of the Company's Register of Shareholders as of February 6, 2024 up to 16:00 Western Indonesia Time, so therefore the quorum as required in Article 41 paragraph (1) letter a and Article 42 letter a of the Regulation of the Financial Services Authority number 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning the Planning and Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK 15") in conjunction with Article 25 paragraph (1) letter a, paragraph (4) letter a, and paragraph (5) letter a of the Company's Articles of Association had been fulfilled (quorum was present) and as such the Meeting was lawful and entitled to adopt lawful and binding resolutions regarding all matters discussed in accordance with the items on the agenda of the Meeting.
The shareholder of the State of the Republic of Indonesia was represented by BIN NAHADI as the Assistant Deputy for Financial Services with the Ministry of State-
4
Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia, by virtue of the Power of Attorney dated February 27, 2024 number SKU-39/MBU/02/2024 as the holder/owner of:
- 1 (one) Dwiwarna A series share;
- 434,012,799 B series shares; and
- 21,944,374,950 C series shares.
- The Meeting was presided over by the President Commis- sioner/Independent Commissioner of the Company, PRADJOTO in accordance with the Letter of the Board of Commis- sioners dated February 22, 2024 number DK/22 referring to the Board of Commissioners Meeting held on February 22, 2024.
- The Meeting was convened/held with the following items on the agenda:
1. Approval of the Annual Report and Adoption of the Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company, Approval of the Supervisory Duties Report of the Board of Commissioners, as well as Adoption of the Financial Statement of the Micro and Small Busi- nesses Funding Program (PUMK) for the 2023 Financial Year, and at the same time granting full release and discharge (volledig acquit et de charge) to the Board of Directors from the Company management actions and the Board of Commissioners from the
5
Company supervisory actions they had taken during the 2023 Financial Year.
- Approval of the use of the Company's Net Profits for the 2023 Financial Year.
- Fixation of Remuneration (Salary/Honorarium, Faci- lities, and Allowances) of 2024 Financial Year as well as Bonus for the 2023 Financial Year for the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company.
-
Designation of a Registered Public Accountants and/ or Registered Public Accounting Firm to audit the
Company's Consolidated Financial Statement and the Financial Statement of the Micro and Small Busi- nesses Funding Program (PUMK) for the 2024 Financial Year.
- Amendments to the Company's Articles of Associa- tion.
- Amendments/Changes to the Composition of the Com- pany's Management.
- Notification, Announcement, Notice, for the Meeting have been carried out consecutively in accordance with the provisions of Articles 13, 14, and 17 of the POJK
- and Article 23 paragraph (4), paragraph (5), and
6
paragraph (7) of the Company's Articles of Association, namely as follows:
-NOTIFICATION of the Items on the Agenda of the Meeting to the Financial Services Authority ("OJK") by means of the letter Number CSE/7/0380 dated January 16, 2024. -ANNOUNCEMENT of the holding of Meeting to the shareholders and the regulators through the website of Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI"), website of the Indonesia Stock Exchange ("IDX"), and website of the Company on January 23, 2024;
-NOTICE of Meeting to the Shareholders through the website of the KSEI, website of the IDX, and website of the Company on February 7, 2024.
-
In each item on the agenda of the Meeting, the share- holders and/or their proxy-holders have been given an opportunity to raise question and/or opinion.
-In the Meeting there was 1 (one) response to the First Item on the Agenda, i.e. from the shareholder of the State of the Republic of Indonesia through its proxy which in principle was as follows:
"Within the framework of implementing the development of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk/"BNI" to improve the Company's performance, we hereby convey the following matters:
7
1. We express our gratitude and appreciation to all levels of the Board of Commissioners, the Board of Directors, and Employees of BNI for their success in improving the Company's per- formance, which is reflected in:
- Consolidated net profits attributable to the parent entity increased by 14.2% YoY to IDR 20.91 trillion.
- Credit distribution (lending) grew by 7.6% YoY to IDR 695.08 trillion.
- Decreased NPL ratio from 2.8% to 2.1% and LaR ratio from 16.0% to 12.9%
- BOPO ratio decreased to 68.4% from 68.6%
- CAR increased to 22.0% from 19.3%
- Positive stock performance with the market capitalization in 2023 amounting to IDR 200 trillion or grew by 16.3% YoY.
We expect that these performance achievements will continue to be improved in the future so that the Company is able to contribute more optimally not only to the shareholder returns but also to the country and the general public.
2. Matters that need to be considered by the Board of Commissioners and the Board of Directors
8
of BNI for performance improvement in the future are as follows:
- In anticipating global economic conditions in 2024 which have the potential for inflationary pressure and tightening of global monetary policy with increasingly limited fiscal room, the Company must determine a more selective credit distri- bution strategy, implement sustainable credit risk management, ensure adequate reserves, and manage optimal liquidity.
- The Company must focus on strengthening strategy, business innovation, and market expansion to increase market capitaliza- tion so that it can provide added value to the Shareholders.
- Considering that in 2023 there was a de- crease in net interest income, the Company is expected to:
- make efforts to reduce the cost of funds by increasing low-cost funds (CASA), strengthening ecosystem-based busi- nesses, penetrating mobile banking as a digital financial solution, and
9
optimizing penetration of cash management service for customers, so that they can excel in the competition for transaction banking services.
- encourage quality and sustainable busi- ness expansion, as well as optimizing yields on credit distribution while still prioritizing the principle of prudence so that there is a sustainable increase in profitability.
- The Company must increase fee-based income, specifically from the business banking segment, which in 2023 declined on a year- on-year basis, as well as encouraging the use of digital platforms to optimize transactional banking and cross-selling.
- Strengthening positioning and optimizing BNI's competitive advantages as a bank with international/global focus, through ser- vices standardization and integration of overseas branch offices network, expanding business coverage in potential countries, encouraging export-import financing, and increasing international cooperation.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BNI - PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 14 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 09:19:04 UTC.