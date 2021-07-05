BBNI Diclosure : Investor Updates - Asset Quality Review Third Survey

Portfolio Review
Period 2Q21
Investor Updates
PT. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.
#BUMNUntukIndonesia
In-Depth View of Loan Portfolio in Response to the Pandemic
Purposes:
Review is conducted periodically every four months
October 2020
February 2021
June 2021
1st Review
2nd Review
3rd Review
2
1st
October 2020
High Risk
60Tn
Medium Risk Shadow 24.7T
141Tn NPL
Low Risk
229Tn
2nd
February 2021
46Tn
Medium Risk Shadow 24.3T
164Tn NPL
317Tn
High Risk
3rd
37Tn
ECL FY21
Medium Risk
17.2T
16.3Tn
165Tn
Shadow
June 2021
NPL
323Tn
Management Plan
4th
•In general, from the 3rd asset quality
survey, we found that gradual
improvement in client's risk profile is
continuing.
be conservative to anticipate 2nd Wave Covid
impact
BBNI ECL
inline with 2021
Budget 2021
guidance of
20Tn
3.3-3.6% CoC
3
Methodology: Comprehensive Assessment
Method
Respondent
# accounts
# outstanding
Collectibility Distribution
# accounts
Corporate
85.48%
86.92
2%
23%
3%
Medium
Small > 1 Bn
Small ≤ 1 Bn
[incl. KUR]
Consumer
Survey to >90% loan
account
Survey to debtors
by sampling
Portfolio
Based
Analysis
100.00% 100.00%
56.58% 49.11%
9.81%
9.03%
Total
43,897
72%
# outstanding
3%
6%
15%
525 Bn
76%
Current (Col 1)
Current Restructured
Special Mention Loan
Current Restruct Covid
4
Methodology: Three pillars assessed in the survey
1
• Potential for growth
Business
• Management Quality &
Outlook
Manpower Issues
• Market Conditions & Debtor's
positioning in Market
2
• Cashflow
Financial
• Profitability
Performance
• Capital Structure
3
• Debt Obligation (principal &
Repayment
interest)
• Suitability of use of fund
Capacity
• Source of repayment
• Compliance with loan agreement
Business Outlook
• Accuracy of financial reports
Each segments have different weighting factors according to business characteristics and determined using the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) method.
Corporate
Small > 1 Bn
Small ≤ 1 Bn
& Medium
[incl. KUR]
15.08%
13.48%
15.24%
29.90%24.73%22.52%
55.02%61.79%62.24%
100.00%
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
BNI - PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 03:49:09 UTC.