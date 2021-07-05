Log in
    BBNI   ID1000096605

PT BANK NEGARA INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBNI)
BBNI Diclosure : Investor Updates - Asset Quality Review Third Survey

07/05/2021 | 11:50pm EDT
Portfolio Review

Period 2Q21

Investor Updates

PT. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

#BUMNUntukIndonesia

In-Depth View of Loan Portfolio in Response to the Pandemic

Purposes:

  1. Understanding & Updating the impact of COVID-19 to our loan book
  2. Classifying debtors based on potential credit risk categories (High, Medium & Low Risk) and formulate an appropriate portfolio strategy to manage loan quality.
  3. Triggers for calculating additional Expected Credit Loss (ECL)

Review is conducted periodically every four months

October 2020

February 2021

June 2021

1st Review

2nd Review

3rd Review

2

Review is conducted periodically every four months

  • We've carried out the assessment three times, first in October 2020, the second was conducted in February 2021, and the latest conducted in June 2021.
  • From first review until third review, we see that improvement in the customer risk profile is continuing, inline with the gradual recovery of economy.

1st

October 2020

High Risk

60Tn

High Risk

Medium Risk Shadow 24.7T

141Tn NPL

Low Risk

229Tn

2nd

February 2021

High Risk

46Tn

High Risk

Medium Risk Shadow 24.3T

164Tn NPL

Low Risk

317Tn

High Risk

3rd

37Tn

ECL FY21

Medium Risk

High Risk

17.2T

16.3Tn

165Tn

Shadow

June 2021

NPL

Low Risk

323Tn

Management Plan

4th

•In general, from the 3rd asset quality

survey, we found that gradual

improvement in client's risk profile is

continuing.

  • However, we still intend to have a management overlay to build more loan loss reserve, just to

be conservative to anticipate 2nd Wave Covid

impact

BBNI ECL

inline with 2021

Budget 2021

guidance of

20Tn

3.3-3.6% CoC

3

Methodology: Comprehensive Assessment

Method

Respondent

# accounts

# outstanding

Collectibility Distribution

# accounts

Corporate

85.48%

86.92

2%

23%

3%

Medium

Small > 1 Bn

Small ≤ 1 Bn

[incl. KUR]

Consumer

Survey to >90% loan

account

Survey to debtors

by sampling

Portfolio

Based

Analysis

100.00% 100.00%

56.58% 49.11%

9.81%

9.03%

100.00% 100.00%

Total

43,897

72%

# outstanding

3%

6%

15%

Total

525 Bn

76%

Current (Col 1)

Current Restructured

Special Mention Loan

Current Restruct Covid

4

Methodology: Three pillars assessed in the survey

1

• Potential for growth

Business

• Management Quality &

Outlook

Manpower Issues

• Market Conditions & Debtor's

positioning in Market

2

• Cashflow

Financial

• Profitability

Performance

• Capital Structure

3

• Debt Obligation (principal &

Repayment

interest)

• Suitability of use of fund

Capacity

• Source of repayment

• Compliance with loan agreement

Business Outlook

• Accuracy of financial reports

Each segments have different weighting factors according to business characteristics and determined using the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) method.

Corporate

Small > 1 Bn

Small ≤ 1 Bn

& Medium

[incl. KUR]

15.08%

13.48%

15.24%

29.90%24.73%22.52%

55.02%61.79%62.24%

100.00%

100.00%

100.00%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BNI - PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 03:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
