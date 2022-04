By Yi Wei Wong

Bank Negara Indonesia's first-quarter net profit rose, driven by higher non-interest income.

Net profit gained 63% on year to 3.96 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($273.9 million) in the first quarter, the lender said in an investor presentation on Tuesday.

Net interest income slipped 4.6% to IDR9.23 trillion.

First quarter non-interest income rose 26% to IDR4.03 trillion, the bank said.

