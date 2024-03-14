TERM OF REFERENCE (TOR)

For

Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and

related services for DR Site

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

TOR Ref: BOII/HO/IT/DR-SITE/TOR/2024/02

Date- 29 FEBRUARY 2023

PT BANK OF INDIA INDONESIA Tbk

JL. H. SAMANHUDI NO. 37 JAKARTA 10710, INDONESIA

Telp : (021) 3500007 (hunting) Fax : (021) 3808178

Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services

______________________________________________________________

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this Term of Reference (TOR) document or information provided subsequently to the Bidder(s) or applicants whether verbally or in documentary form by or on behalf of PT Bank of India Indonesia (Bank), is provided to the Bidder(s) on the terms and conditions set out in this TOR document and all other terms and conditions subject to which such information is provided.

This TOR is neither an agreement nor an offer and is only an invitation by the Bank to the interested parties for submission of bids. The purpose of this TOR is to provide the Bidder(s) with information to assist the formulation of their proposals. This TOR does not claim to contain all the information each Bidder may require. Each Bidder should conduct its own investigations and analysis and should check the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information in this TOR and where necessary obtain independent advice. Bank makes no representation or warranty and shall incur no liability under any law, statute, rules or regulations as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this TOR. Bank may in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information in this TOR.

Subject to any law to the contrary, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, Bank and its directors, officers, employees, contractors, representatives, agents, and advisers disclaim all liability from any loss, claim, expense (including, without limitation, any legal fees, costs, charges, demands, actions, liabilities expenses or disbursements incurred therein or incidental thereto) or damage (whether foreseeable or not) ("Losses") suffered by any person acting on or refraining from acting because of any presumptions or information (whether oral or written and whether express or implied), including forecasts, statements, estimates, or projections contained in this TOR document or conduct ancillary to it whether or not the Losses arises in connection with any ignorance, negligence, casualness, disregard, omission, default, lack of care, immature information, falsification or misrepresentation on the part of Bank or any of its directors, officers, employees, contractors, representatives, agents, or advisers.

Term of Reference for Procurement of Server,

Network Devices, Links and related services

______________________________________________________________

DAFTAR ISI

DAFTAR ISI

3

1.

General Information, Terms and Condition

4

2.

Term Of Reference

11

3.

Thecnical Offer

12

4. Price Offer ..………………………..…………………...…..……………….13

5.

Non-Disclosure Agreement

18

6.

Contract Form

21

Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services

______________________________________________________________

  1. 1. General Information, Terms and Condition

  2. About PT Bank of India Indonesia Tbk/ Tentang Bank of India Indonesia:

PT Bank of India Indonesia

PT Bank of India Indonesia

(sebelumnya dikenal sebagai Bank

(formerly known as Bank Swadesi)

Swadesi)

adalah

perusahaan

is a banking company owned by

perbankan milik Bank of India,

Bank of India, India's state-owned

perusahaan

milik

negara

India.

company.

The

bank

is

Bank ini berkantor pusat di Jakarta

headquartered in Jakarta and has

dan telah berdiri sejak tahun 1968.

been established since 1968. PT

PT Bank of India Indonesia Tbk

Bank of India Indonesia Tbk intends

bermaksud

untuk

mengadakan

to procure Internet Services for its

Layanan

Internet

untuk

Kantor

Head Office i.e. Jakarta from

Pusatnya

yaitu

Jakarta

dari

interested qualified Internet Service

Penyedia

Layanan

Internet yang

Providers inline to the service

memenuhi

syarat

dan berminat

requirements

as

mentioned

in

sesuai

dengan

persyaratan

Terms of Reference (TOR).

layanan

sebagaimana disebutkan

dalam

Kerangka

Acuan

Kerja

(TOR)

  1. Service Requirements/Terms of Reference (TOR) / Permintaan Layanan / Kerangka Acuan Kerja
    Please refer Part-2.

III. Questions

Pertanyaan untuk klarifikasi lebih lanjut dapat disampaikan secara tertulis ke it@boiindonesia.co.id

Questions or queries for further clarifications should be submitted in writing to it@boiindonesia.co.id

IV. Important Schedules:

Tanggal/jadwal penting RFP di atas adalah sebagai berikut

The important dates / schedules for the above RFP shall be as following:

Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services

______________________________________________________________

Tanggal dan Waktu dimulai/dikeluarkannya

29/02/2024

Dokumen TOR

Date and Time of commencement /release

of TOR Document

Tanggal terakhir untuk klarifikasi

29/02/2024 17:00 hours

Last date for any clarification

Tanggal dan Jam Terakhir Penerimaan

15/03/2024 16:00 hours

Penawaran di Alamat seperti dibawah ini

Last Date and Time for Receipt of Bids at

Address as given below-

Kelayakan Tanggal dan waktu pembukaan

15/03/2024 16:00 hours

Penawaran

Date and Time of opening of Eligibility Bids

Alamat untuk Komunikasi dan pengajuan

PT BANK OF INDIA INDONESIA

Tbk

penawaran

JL. H. SAMANHUDI NO. 37

Address for Communication and submission

JAKARTA 10710, INDONESIA

of bid

Telp: (021) 3500007 (hunting)

Fax : (021) 380817

Ketersediaan dokumen penawaran

Dokumen TOR dapat diunduh dari

Bid document Availability

bagian Berita di situs web Bank kami

https://www.boiindonesia.co.id

TOR Document can be downloaded

from the News section of our Bank's

web-site

https://www.boiindonesia.co.id

V. Instructions for submission / Petunjuk Penyerahan

Penawaran

harus

disiapkan

Quotations

should be

prepared

berdasarkan

pedoman/persyaratan

based

on

the

yang ditetapkan dalam dokumen ini,

guidelines/requirements

set forth

Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services

______________________________________________________________

bersama dengan formulir penawaran harga yang diisi dengan benar dan ditandatangani oleh penandatangan resmi perusahaan, harus diserahkan dalam bentuk hardcopy atau dikirim melalui email ke it@boiindonesia

.co.id sebagai File PDF yang dilindungi kata sandi, paling lambat tanggal 15.03.2024, Senin sebelum pukul 16.00.

in this document, along with a properly filled out and signed price quotation form by authorized signatory of the firm, have to be submitted in hardcopy or sent by e-mail to it@boiindonesia.co.id as password protected PDF File, no later than by 15.03.2024, Monday before 4:00 PM.

Harap perhatikan pedoman berikut

Please note

the

following

untuk pengiriman elektronik:

guidelines

for

electronic

submissions:

• Referensi berikut harus

dicantumkan pada amplop proposal dan jika proposal diajukan melalui email, harus dicantumkan dalam baris subjek email

"Usulan Pengadaan Perangkat Jaringan dan Layanan Terkait di DR PT BOI Indonesia Tbk di Jakarta."

  • Proposal yang tidak memuat subjek email yang benar atau proposal yang tidak akurat/tidak lengkap dapat diabaikan oleh petugas pengadaan dan oleh karena itu tidak dipertimbangkan.
  • Total ukuran email tidak boleh melebihi 10 MB (termasuk badan

email, lampiran dan header yang

dikodekan). Jika rincian teknisnya ada dalam file elektronik berukuran besar, disarankan agar dikirimkan secara terpisah sebelum batas waktu.

  • The following reference must be stated on envelope of the proposal and in case of proposal through email, must be included in the email subject line:
    "Proposal for Procurement
    Network Devices and Related Services at DR Site of PT BOI Indonesia Tbk in
    Jakarta."
  • Proposals that do not contain the correct email subject line or inaccurate / Incomplete proposal may be overlooked by the procurement officer and therefore not considered.
  • The total e-mail size may not exceed 10 MB (including e-
    mail body, encoded attachments and headers). Where the technical details are in large electronic files, it is recommended that these be sent separately before the deadline.

Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services

______________________________________________________________

VI.

Overview of Evaluation: / Ikhtisar Evaluasi

Proses

Penawaran

akan

Process

Quotations

will

be

dievaluasi

berdasarkan

evaluated

based

on

the

proposal teknis dan total biaya

technical proposal and the total

layanan (penawaran harga).

cost of the services (price

quote).

VII.

Award / Penghargaan

Bank

akan

memberikan

Bank shall award a Long Term

Perjanjian Jangka

Panjang

Agreement with duration of 3

dengan jangka waktu 3 (tiga)

(three) years to the lowest-

tahun

terhadap

penawaran

priced technically acceptable

dengan

harga terendah yang

offer.

dapat diterima secara teknis.

VIII. Right to Vary Requirements at Time of Award:/ Hak untuk

Memvariasikan Persyaratan pada Saat Penghargaan

PT Bank of India Indonesia Tbk

PT Bank of India Indonesia Tbk

berhak

pada

saat pemberian

reserves the right at the time of

Kontrak untuk menambah atau

award of Contract to increase or

mengurangi hingga 20% volume

decrease by up to 20% the

layanan yang ditentukan dalam

volume of services specified in

RFQ ini tanpa perubahan harga

this RFQ without any change in

satuan

atau

syarat dan

unit prices or other terms and

ketentuan lainnya.

conditions.

IX.

Payment Terms:/ Ketentuan Pembayaran

Jangka waktu pembayaran adalah setelah 30 hari kerja setelah menerima faktur dan pengiriman/penerimaan kiriman tonggak sejarah yang terkait

denganpembayaran sebagaimana ditentukan dalam kontrak.

The payment terms shall be after 30 business days upon receipt of invoice and delivery/acceptance of the milestone deliverables linked to payment as specified in the contract.

A. Untuk Biaya

Satu Kali

A. For One Time Charges (Part-

(Bagian-A)-

A)-

Setelah

selesainya

After

complete

commissioning

dan

commissioning

and

Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services

______________________________________________________________

pemasangan

perangkat

installation

of

network

jaringan dan link setelah

devices and link after signoff

penandatanganan

oleh

by the Bank.

Bank.

B. Untuk Perangkat

Jaringan

B. For Network Devices(Part-

(Bagian-B)-

B)-

50% dari pengiriman

perangkatjaringan (sebagaimana disebutkan dalam Bagian-B) di BOII HO.

50% setelah selesainya pemasangan dan setelah

penandatanganan dan akseptasi oleh Bank

50% of upon delivery of

network devices (as mentioned in Part-B) at BOII HO.

50% of upon Completion of installation and after signoff and acceptance by Bank

C. Untuk

Biaya C. For

Recurring

Bandwidth/Layanan

Bandwidth/Services

Berulang (Bagian-C)-

Charges(Part-C)-

Tunggakan bulanan dan hutang dalam waktu 30 hari sejak diterimanya faktur.

Monthly in Arrears and payables within 30 days of receipt of invoice.

  1. Authorized Signatory / Penandatanganan yang Sah

Peserta Lelang yang dipilih harus menunjukkan pihak-pihak

yangberwenang menandatangani kontrak dan

dapat berdiskusi dan berkorespondensi dengan Bank, sehubungan dengan kewajiban- kewajiban berdasarkan TOR atau Kontrak. Penyedia layanan yang dipilih harus menyerahkan pada saat penandatanganan kontrak, salinan resmi dari keputusan Dewan mereka,

disahkan oleh Sekretaris

Perusahaan,memberi wewenang kepada pejabat atau pejabat perusahaan untuk

berdiskusi, menandatangani

The selected Bidder shall

indicate the authorized signatories who can discuss and correspond with the Bank, with regard to the obligations under the TOR or Contract. The selected service provider shall submit at the time of signing the contract, a certified copy of the resolution of their Board, authenticated by Company Secretary, authorizing an official or officials of the company to

discuss,sign agreements/contracts with the Bank, raise invoice and accept

payments and also to

correspond. The Service

Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services

______________________________________________________________

perjanjian/kontrak dengan Bank,

Provider shall furnish proof of

membuat faktur dan menerima

signature identification for above

pembayaran

dan

juga

purposes as required by the

berkorespondensi.

Penyedia

Bank.

Layanan akan memberikan bukti

identifikasi

tanda

tangan untuk

tujuan di

atas

sebagaimana

diwajibkan oleh Bank.

XI.

Arbitration / Arbitrase

Segala

perselisihan

atau

All disputes

or

differences

perbedaan

antara

para

pihak

between the parties shall be

harus

diselesaikan

secara

resolved amicably. If amicable

damai.

Apabila

penyelesaian

settlement is not possible, then

secara

damai

tidak

such disputes and differences

memungkinkan,

maka

shall be resolved through an

perselisihan

dan

perbedaan

Arbitrator mutually agreed upon

tersebut

diselesaikan

melalui

by the both parties.

Arbiter yang disepakati bersama

oleh kedua belah pihak.

XII.

Confidentiality / Kerahasiaan

Penyedia Layanan harus, setiap

The Service Provider shall, at all

saat,

menjaga

kerahasiaan

times,

maintain confidentiality

mengenai isi Perjanjian ini dan

regarding the contents of this

informasi

hak

milik

termasuk

Agreement

and

proprietary

Nasabah

Bank,

Pemegang

information

including

of

the

Kartu,

informasi/data

bisnis,

Bank's

Customers,

Card

teknis atau keuangan baik pada

Holders,

any

business,

saat

pengungkapan,

yang

technical

or

financial

ditetapkan

secara

tertulis

information/data whether at the

sebagai

rahasia.

atau

tidak.

time of disclosure, designated in

Penyedia Layanan setuju untuk

writing as confidential or not.

menjaga kerahasiaan dan tidak

The Service Provider shall be

mengungkapkan kepada pihak

agreed to keep in confidence

ketiga mana pun dan semua

and not disclose to any third

Informasi Rahasia yang tersedia

party

and

all

Confidential

kepada

Peserta

Lelang, baik

Information

available

to

the

informasi

tersebut

diberikan

Bidder,

whether

such

secara tertulis, lisan atau visual,

information is given in writing or,

dan apakah

tulisan

tersebut

is oral or visual, and whether

ditandai

untuk

menunjukkan

such

writing

is

marked

to

Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services

______________________________________________________________

klaim.

kepemilikan

dan/atau

indicate the claims of ownership

kerahasiaan

atau

sebaliknya.

and/or

secrecy or otherwise.

Kecuali

ditentukan

lain

dalam

Except as otherwise provided in

Perjanjian

ini,

Penyedia

this

Agreement,

the

Service

Layanan

setuju

bahwa

Provider agrees that it shall not

Penyedia Layanan

tidak akan

use, nor reproduce for use in

menggunakan,

atau

any

way,

any

Confidential

mereproduksi untuk digunakan

Information of the Bank except

dengan cara apa pun, Informasi

to the extent required to fulfil its

Rahasia Bank apa pun kecuali

obligations

under

the

sepanjang

diperlukan

untuk

Agreement. The Bidder agrees

memenuhi

kewajibannya

to

protect

the

Confidential

berdasarkan Perjanjian. Peserta

Information of the Bank with at

Lelang setuju untuk melindungi

least the same standard of care

Informasi Rahasia Bank dengan

and procedures used by to

setidaknya

standar

perawatan

protect

its

own

confidential

dan prosedur yang

sama

information.

dengan yang digunakan untuk

melindungi

informasi

rahasia

Bank tersebut.

For / Untuk

Bank of India Indonesia

