TERM OF REFERENCE (TOR)
For
Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and
related services for DR Site
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY DIVISION
TOR Ref: BOII/HO/IT/DR-SITE/TOR/2024/02
Date- 29 FEBRUARY 2023
PT BANK OF INDIA INDONESIA Tbk
JL. H. SAMANHUDI NO. 37 JAKARTA 10710, INDONESIA
Telp : (021) 3500007 (hunting) Fax : (021) 3808178
Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services
______________________________________________________________
DISCLAIMER
The information contained in this Term of Reference (TOR) document or information provided subsequently to the Bidder(s) or applicants whether verbally or in documentary form by or on behalf of PT Bank of India Indonesia (Bank), is provided to the Bidder(s) on the terms and conditions set out in this TOR document and all other terms and conditions subject to which such information is provided.
This TOR is neither an agreement nor an offer and is only an invitation by the Bank to the interested parties for submission of bids. The purpose of this TOR is to provide the Bidder(s) with information to assist the formulation of their proposals. This TOR does not claim to contain all the information each Bidder may require. Each Bidder should conduct its own investigations and analysis and should check the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information in this TOR and where necessary obtain independent advice. Bank makes no representation or warranty and shall incur no liability under any law, statute, rules or regulations as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this TOR. Bank may in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information in this TOR.
Subject to any law to the contrary, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, Bank and its directors, officers, employees, contractors, representatives, agents, and advisers disclaim all liability from any loss, claim, expense (including, without limitation, any legal fees, costs, charges, demands, actions, liabilities expenses or disbursements incurred therein or incidental thereto) or damage (whether foreseeable or not) ("Losses") suffered by any person acting on or refraining from acting because of any presumptions or information (whether oral or written and whether express or implied), including forecasts, statements, estimates, or projections contained in this TOR document or conduct ancillary to it whether or not the Losses arises in connection with any ignorance, negligence, casualness, disregard, omission, default, lack of care, immature information, falsification or misrepresentation on the part of Bank or any of its directors, officers, employees, contractors, representatives, agents, or advisers.
2
Term of Reference for Procurement of Server,
Network Devices, Links and related services
______________________________________________________________
DAFTAR ISI
2.
Term Of Reference
11
3.
Thecnical Offer
12
4. Price Offer ..………………………..…………………...…..……………….13
5.
Non-Disclosure Agreement
18
6.
Contract Form
21
Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services
______________________________________________________________
1. General Information, Terms and Condition
- About PT Bank of India Indonesia Tbk/ Tentang Bank of India Indonesia:
PT Bank of India Indonesia
PT Bank of India Indonesia
(sebelumnya dikenal sebagai Bank
(formerly known as Bank Swadesi)
Swadesi)
adalah
perusahaan
is a banking company owned by
perbankan milik Bank of India,
Bank of India, India's state-owned
perusahaan
milik
negara
India.
company.
The
bank
is
Bank ini berkantor pusat di Jakarta
headquartered in Jakarta and has
dan telah berdiri sejak tahun 1968.
been established since 1968. PT
PT Bank of India Indonesia Tbk
Bank of India Indonesia Tbk intends
bermaksud
untuk
mengadakan
to procure Internet Services for its
Layanan
Internet
untuk
Kantor
Head Office i.e. Jakarta from
Pusatnya
yaitu
Jakarta
dari
interested qualified Internet Service
Penyedia
Layanan
Internet yang
Providers inline to the service
memenuhi
syarat
dan berminat
requirements
as
mentioned
in
sesuai
dengan
persyaratan
Terms of Reference (TOR).
layanan
sebagaimana disebutkan
dalam
Kerangka
Acuan
Kerja
(TOR)
- Service Requirements/Terms of Reference (TOR) / Permintaan Layanan / Kerangka Acuan Kerja
Please refer Part-2.
III. Questions
Pertanyaan untuk klarifikasi lebih lanjut dapat disampaikan secara tertulis ke it@boiindonesia.co.id
Questions or queries for further clarifications should be submitted in writing to it@boiindonesia.co.id
IV. Important Schedules:
Tanggal/jadwal penting RFP di atas adalah sebagai berikut
The important dates / schedules for the above RFP shall be as following:
Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services
______________________________________________________________
Tanggal dan Waktu dimulai/dikeluarkannya
29/02/2024
Dokumen TOR
Date and Time of commencement /release
of TOR Document
Tanggal terakhir untuk klarifikasi
29/02/2024 17:00 hours
Last date for any clarification
Tanggal dan Jam Terakhir Penerimaan
15/03/2024 16:00 hours
Penawaran di Alamat seperti dibawah ini
Last Date and Time for Receipt of Bids at
Address as given below-
Kelayakan Tanggal dan waktu pembukaan
15/03/2024 16:00 hours
Penawaran
Date and Time of opening of Eligibility Bids
Alamat untuk Komunikasi dan pengajuan
PT BANK OF INDIA INDONESIA
Tbk
penawaran
JL. H. SAMANHUDI NO. 37
Address for Communication and submission
JAKARTA 10710, INDONESIA
of bid
Telp: (021) 3500007 (hunting)
Fax : (021) 380817
Ketersediaan dokumen penawaran
Dokumen TOR dapat diunduh dari
Bid document Availability
bagian Berita di situs web Bank kami
https://www.boiindonesia.co.id
TOR Document can be downloaded
from the News section of our Bank's
web-site
https://www.boiindonesia.co.id
V. Instructions for submission / Petunjuk Penyerahan
Penawaran
harus
disiapkan
Quotations
should be
prepared
berdasarkan
pedoman/persyaratan
based
on
the
yang ditetapkan dalam dokumen ini,
guidelines/requirements
set forth
Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services
______________________________________________________________
bersama dengan formulir penawaran harga yang diisi dengan benar dan ditandatangani oleh penandatangan resmi perusahaan, harus diserahkan dalam bentuk hardcopy atau dikirim melalui email ke it@boiindonesia
.co.id sebagai File PDF yang dilindungi kata sandi, paling lambat tanggal 15.03.2024, Senin sebelum pukul 16.00.
in this document, along with a properly filled out and signed price quotation form by authorized signatory of the firm, have to be submitted in hardcopy or sent by e-mail to it@boiindonesia.co.id as password protected PDF File, no later than by 15.03.2024, Monday before 4:00 PM.
Harap perhatikan pedoman berikut
Please note
the
following
untuk pengiriman elektronik:
guidelines
for
electronic
submissions:
• Referensi berikut harus
dicantumkan pada amplop proposal dan jika proposal diajukan melalui email, harus dicantumkan dalam baris subjek email
"Usulan Pengadaan Perangkat Jaringan dan Layanan Terkait di DR PT BOI Indonesia Tbk di Jakarta."
- Proposal yang tidak memuat subjek email yang benar atau proposal yang tidak akurat/tidak lengkap dapat diabaikan oleh petugas pengadaan dan oleh karena itu tidak dipertimbangkan.
- Total ukuran email tidak boleh melebihi 10 MB (termasuk badan
email, lampiran dan header yang
dikodekan). Jika rincian teknisnya ada dalam file elektronik berukuran besar, disarankan agar dikirimkan secara terpisah sebelum batas waktu.
-
The following reference must be stated on envelope of the proposal and in case of proposal through email, must be included in the email subject line:
"Proposal for Procurement
Network Devices and Related Services at DR Site of PT BOI Indonesia Tbk in
Jakarta."
- Proposals that do not contain the correct email subject line or inaccurate / Incomplete proposal may be overlooked by the procurement officer and therefore not considered.
-
The total e-mail size may not exceed 10 MB (including e-
mail body, encoded attachments and headers). Where the technical details are in large electronic files, it is recommended that these be sent separately before the deadline.
Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services
______________________________________________________________
VI.
Overview of Evaluation: / Ikhtisar Evaluasi
Proses
Penawaran
akan
Process
Quotations
will
be
dievaluasi
berdasarkan
evaluated
based
on
the
proposal teknis dan total biaya
technical proposal and the total
layanan (penawaran harga).
cost of the services (price
quote).
VII.
Award / Penghargaan
Bank
akan
memberikan
Bank shall award a Long Term
Perjanjian Jangka
Panjang
Agreement with duration of 3
dengan jangka waktu 3 (tiga)
(three) years to the lowest-
tahun
terhadap
penawaran
priced technically acceptable
dengan
harga terendah yang
offer.
dapat diterima secara teknis.
VIII. Right to Vary Requirements at Time of Award:/ Hak untuk
Memvariasikan Persyaratan pada Saat Penghargaan
PT Bank of India Indonesia Tbk
PT Bank of India Indonesia Tbk
berhak
pada
saat pemberian
reserves the right at the time of
Kontrak untuk menambah atau
award of Contract to increase or
mengurangi hingga 20% volume
decrease by up to 20% the
layanan yang ditentukan dalam
volume of services specified in
RFQ ini tanpa perubahan harga
this RFQ without any change in
satuan
atau
syarat dan
unit prices or other terms and
ketentuan lainnya.
conditions.
IX.
Payment Terms:/ Ketentuan Pembayaran
Jangka waktu pembayaran adalah setelah 30 hari kerja setelah menerima faktur dan pengiriman/penerimaan kiriman tonggak sejarah yang terkait
denganpembayaran sebagaimana ditentukan dalam kontrak.
The payment terms shall be after 30 business days upon receipt of invoice and delivery/acceptance of the milestone deliverables linked to payment as specified in the contract.
A. Untuk Biaya
Satu Kali
A. For One Time Charges (Part-
(Bagian-A)-
A)-
Setelah
selesainya
After
complete
commissioning
dan
commissioning
and
Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services
______________________________________________________________
pemasangan
perangkat
installation
of
network
jaringan dan link setelah
devices and link after signoff
penandatanganan
oleh
by the Bank.
Bank.
B. Untuk Perangkat
Jaringan
B. For Network Devices(Part-
(Bagian-B)-
B)-
50% dari pengiriman
perangkatjaringan (sebagaimana disebutkan dalam Bagian-B) di BOII HO.
50% setelah selesainya pemasangan dan setelah
penandatanganan dan akseptasi oleh Bank
50% of upon delivery of
network devices (as mentioned in Part-B) at BOII HO.
50% of upon Completion of installation and after signoff and acceptance by Bank
C. Untuk
Biaya C. For
Recurring
Bandwidth/Layanan
Bandwidth/Services
Berulang (Bagian-C)-
Charges(Part-C)-
Tunggakan bulanan dan hutang dalam waktu 30 hari sejak diterimanya faktur.
Monthly in Arrears and payables within 30 days of receipt of invoice.
- Authorized Signatory / Penandatanganan yang Sah
Peserta Lelang yang dipilih harus menunjukkan pihak-pihak
yangberwenang menandatangani kontrak dan
dapat berdiskusi dan berkorespondensi dengan Bank, sehubungan dengan kewajiban- kewajiban berdasarkan TOR atau Kontrak. Penyedia layanan yang dipilih harus menyerahkan pada saat penandatanganan kontrak, salinan resmi dari keputusan Dewan mereka,
disahkan oleh Sekretaris
Perusahaan,memberi wewenang kepada pejabat atau pejabat perusahaan untuk
berdiskusi, menandatangani
The selected Bidder shall
indicate the authorized signatories who can discuss and correspond with the Bank, with regard to the obligations under the TOR or Contract. The selected service provider shall submit at the time of signing the contract, a certified copy of the resolution of their Board, authenticated by Company Secretary, authorizing an official or officials of the company to
discuss,sign agreements/contracts with the Bank, raise invoice and accept
payments and also to
correspond. The Service
Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services
______________________________________________________________
perjanjian/kontrak dengan Bank,
Provider shall furnish proof of
membuat faktur dan menerima
signature identification for above
pembayaran
dan
juga
purposes as required by the
berkorespondensi.
Penyedia
Bank.
Layanan akan memberikan bukti
identifikasi
tanda
tangan untuk
tujuan di
atas
sebagaimana
diwajibkan oleh Bank.
XI.
Arbitration / Arbitrase
Segala
perselisihan
atau
All disputes
or
differences
perbedaan
antara
para
pihak
between the parties shall be
harus
diselesaikan
secara
resolved amicably. If amicable
damai.
Apabila
penyelesaian
settlement is not possible, then
secara
damai
tidak
such disputes and differences
memungkinkan,
maka
shall be resolved through an
perselisihan
dan
perbedaan
Arbitrator mutually agreed upon
tersebut
diselesaikan
melalui
by the both parties.
Arbiter yang disepakati bersama
oleh kedua belah pihak.
XII.
Confidentiality / Kerahasiaan
Penyedia Layanan harus, setiap
The Service Provider shall, at all
saat,
menjaga
kerahasiaan
times,
maintain confidentiality
mengenai isi Perjanjian ini dan
regarding the contents of this
informasi
hak
milik
termasuk
Agreement
and
proprietary
Nasabah
Bank,
Pemegang
information
including
of
the
Kartu,
informasi/data
bisnis,
Bank's
Customers,
Card
teknis atau keuangan baik pada
Holders,
any
business,
saat
pengungkapan,
yang
technical
or
financial
ditetapkan
secara
tertulis
information/data whether at the
sebagai
rahasia.
atau
tidak.
time of disclosure, designated in
Penyedia Layanan setuju untuk
writing as confidential or not.
menjaga kerahasiaan dan tidak
The Service Provider shall be
mengungkapkan kepada pihak
agreed to keep in confidence
ketiga mana pun dan semua
and not disclose to any third
Informasi Rahasia yang tersedia
party
and
all
Confidential
kepada
Peserta
Lelang, baik
Information
available
to
the
informasi
tersebut
diberikan
Bidder,
whether
such
secara tertulis, lisan atau visual,
information is given in writing or,
dan apakah
tulisan
tersebut
is oral or visual, and whether
ditandai
untuk
menunjukkan
such
writing
is
marked
to
Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services
______________________________________________________________
klaim.
kepemilikan
dan/atau
indicate the claims of ownership
kerahasiaan
atau
sebaliknya.
and/or
secrecy or otherwise.
Kecuali
ditentukan
lain
dalam
Except as otherwise provided in
Perjanjian
ini,
Penyedia
this
Agreement,
the
Service
Layanan
setuju
bahwa
Provider agrees that it shall not
Penyedia Layanan
tidak akan
use, nor reproduce for use in
menggunakan,
atau
any
way,
any
Confidential
mereproduksi untuk digunakan
Information of the Bank except
dengan cara apa pun, Informasi
to the extent required to fulfil its
Rahasia Bank apa pun kecuali
obligations
under
the
sepanjang
diperlukan
untuk
Agreement. The Bidder agrees
memenuhi
kewajibannya
to
protect
the
Confidential
berdasarkan Perjanjian. Peserta
Information of the Bank with at
Lelang setuju untuk melindungi
least the same standard of care
Informasi Rahasia Bank dengan
and procedures used by to
setidaknya
standar
perawatan
protect
its
own
confidential
dan prosedur yang
sama
information.
dengan yang digunakan untuk
melindungi
informasi
rahasia
Bank tersebut.
For / Untuk
Bank of India Indonesia
