Term of Reference for Procurement of Server, Network Devices, Links and related services

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this Term of Reference (TOR) document or information provided subsequently to the Bidder(s) or applicants whether verbally or in documentary form by or on behalf of PT Bank of India Indonesia (Bank), is provided to the Bidder(s) on the terms and conditions set out in this TOR document and all other terms and conditions subject to which such information is provided.

This TOR is neither an agreement nor an offer and is only an invitation by the Bank to the interested parties for submission of bids. The purpose of this TOR is to provide the Bidder(s) with information to assist the formulation of their proposals. This TOR does not claim to contain all the information each Bidder may require. Each Bidder should conduct its own investigations and analysis and should check the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information in this TOR and where necessary obtain independent advice. Bank makes no representation or warranty and shall incur no liability under any law, statute, rules or regulations as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this TOR. Bank may in its absolute discretion, but without being under any obligation to do so, update, amend or supplement the information in this TOR.

Subject to any law to the contrary, and to the maximum extent permitted by law, Bank and its directors, officers, employees, contractors, representatives, agents, and advisers disclaim all liability from any loss, claim, expense (including, without limitation, any legal fees, costs, charges, demands, actions, liabilities expenses or disbursements incurred therein or incidental thereto) or damage (whether foreseeable or not) ("Losses") suffered by any person acting on or refraining from acting because of any presumptions or information (whether oral or written and whether express or implied), including forecasts, statements, estimates, or projections contained in this TOR document or conduct ancillary to it whether or not the Losses arises in connection with any ignorance, negligence, casualness, disregard, omission, default, lack of care, immature information, falsification or misrepresentation on the part of Bank or any of its directors, officers, employees, contractors, representatives, agents, or advisers.