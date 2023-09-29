29 Sep 2023

GRAND OPENING OF THE RETAIL DIVISION FUNCTIONAL OFFICE

On Friday, September 29 2023 PT Bank Oke Indonesia Tbk held an event to commemorate the Grand Opening of the Retail Division Functional Office located at Jl. Batu Ceper Raya No. 47 RT. 015 RW. 01 Ex. Kebon Kelapa, Kec. Gambir, Central Jakarta.

The event was attended by Mr. Sim Sang Ton as Vice President of OK Financial Group and the board of directors of PT Bank Oke Indonesia Tbk including Mr. Park Young Man as Main Director, Mr. Hendra Lie as Deputy Main Director, Mrs. V.M. Djuni W. as Business Director, and Mr. Wang In-Hyo as Director of IT and Credit at PT Bank Oke Indonesia Tbk.

Don't forget to also attend the heads of related divisions and employees of the Retail Division. This event began with a speech given by Mr. Park Young Man as President Director of PT Bank Oke Indonesia, and continued with cutting the ribbon and cutting the tumpeng.

The Retail Division Functional Office has been effective since September 25, 2023.