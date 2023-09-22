21 Sep 2023

Realizing Prime Healthcare Access with OK Bank and Budika Clinic

Jakarta, September 15, 2023 - On Friday, September 15, 2023, OK Bank Indonesia and Budika Clinic held an event to mark their strategic partnership at Budika Clinic, Wisma Budi, Kuningan, South Jakarta.

This event was witnessed by authorized officials from both parties, Mr. Hendra Lie, Deputy President Director of OK Bank, and Mr. Oey Alfred, President Director of PT Budi Medika Klinik Indonesia.

Also present at this event were Mrs. Natalia Budiman, Head of Funding Division, Mr. Delmar, Gading Serpong Branch Manager, and Mrs. Retno Widiani, Clinic Director of Budika.

As part of this collaboration, OK Bank offers special promotions for its customers. By using OK Bank debit cards, patients at Budika Clinic are entitled to a 20% discount for medical check-up packages, infusions, and vitamin C injections. This promotion, valid from September 18 to December 31, 2023, provides an opportunity for the public to access quality healthcare at more affordable prices.

This strategic collaboration aims to provide tangible benefits for OK Bank customers, as well as to ensure easier and more affordable access to quality healthcare services from Budika Clinic. Both parties are committed to continuously developing this collaboration for the prosperity and health of the Indonesian society.