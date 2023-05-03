PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten Tbk : Analyst Meeting 1Q 2023
CORPORATE PRESENTATION
1Q2023
PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten, Tbk
(Regional Development Bank of West Java and Banten/BJBR.IJ)
Please kindly scan to access the materials
The Economic Potential of West Java & Banten
As Indonesia's 2
nd Largest Economic Region (Combined)
Other 32 Provinces
4Q-2022 GRDP of West Java & Banten
Rp 3,170.0 Tr (16.2% of Indonesia's GDP)
4Q-22 GRDP Growth
Regional Budget
Population
4.61% (West Java)
(Budget 2022)
(Dec 2022)
4.03% (Banten)
Rp 208.3 Tr
61.7 Mn
Formidable Captive Market in a Well-Established Ecosystem
Government-Related Value Chain
Other Banks
Civil Servant Loan in West Java & Banten
~56.0% Market Share
(by Person)
Pipeline
Pensioners Loan of Pension Benefit Payment through BJBR
~45.1% Market Share
(by Person)
Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy
As Indonesia's Largest Regional Development Bank
Other 26 BPDs
bank bjb's Market Shares of BPD
17.6% By Total Assets (Bank Only)*
Potential Banking Synergy Among BPD (POJK 12/2021)
Total Assets*
Total Net Income*
Rp 908 Tr
Rp 2.3 Tr
(8.3% Shares)
(5.8% Shares)
Rank #5
Rank #5
*As of 28 February 2023, Bank Only
Transforming From Regional to Nationwide Coverage
With Hybrid-Bank Business Model
Offline Channels
bank bjb
bank bjb's
Distribution
Business Group/KUB
Network
(Ongoing)
14 Provinces
2 Regional Bank's
Online Channels
Digi Mobile User
QRIS Merchant
March 2023 (YoY)
March 2023 (YoY)
+94.5%
+56.8%
The First Movers on
Sustainable Banking in Indonesia
Strong Commitment to ESG Implementation
Sustainable
Gratification Control
SNI ISO 37001
Portfolio
(Collaboration with
(Anti-Bribery
Rp 13.6 Tr
KPK since March, 2011)
Management
System/SMAP)
MSME and Low Income Segment Empowerment
Empowerment Program
Financing Product
KUR
FLPP
mesra
2023 Allocation
2023 Allocation
Rp 3 Tr
8.000 Houses
Expansive Loan Growth with
Prudent Business Approach
Respectable Numbers in Loan Quality Metrics
Loan Growth YoY (Bank Only, Rp Tr)
Loan At Risk
+10.3%
6.4%
108.4
Consumer
+5.8%
NPL
Mortgage
+16.3%
1.2%
Corporate
+14.7%
NPL Coverage
98.3
121.9%
Commercial
+34.0%
Micro
+10.3%
Cost of Credit
0.1%
1Q22
1Q23
GRDP : Gross Regional Domestic Products
The Economic Potential of West Java & Banten Region
With Formidable Captive Market in Well-Established Ecosystem
Benefited from West Java & Banten Economic Development
As Indonesia's 2
nd Largest Economic Region (Combined) - Source BPS
West Java & Banten Economic Growth
Top 3 Provinces
West Java
Banten
The Highest GRDP in Indonesia (Rp Tr)
Formidable Captive Market In Well-Established Ecosystem
Government-Related Value Chain
6.21
6.03
5.60
5.57
5.63
National
5.62
5.06
4.90
4.61
4.03
Q4-2021
Q1-2022
Q2-2022
Q3-2022
Q4-2022
747.3
3,186.5
2,422.8
2,730.9
Jakarta West Java & East Java
Banten
Government
Fund
Fiscal Year of 2022
Regional
State Budget
Expenditure
~ Rp208.3Trillion
West Java & Banten
Tax &
Retribution
Revenue
GRDP Breakdown
West Java - Top 5
Banten - Top 5
Based on Province
The Highest Economic Sector (%)
The Highest Economic Sector (%)
42.2
16.3%
Total Top 5 Sectors
Total Top 5 Sectors
78.9%
73.2%
Other
Jakarta
29.6
Other Sectors
Other Sectors
Provinces
21.1%
26.8%
45.6%
West Java
16.2%
& Banten
14.4
12.5
12.4
10.9
8.6
8.4
7.8
5.4
13.9%
8.0%
East Java
Central Java
Industry
Trade
Agriculture
Construction
Transportation
Industry
Trade
Construction
Transportation
Real Estate
GRDP : Gross Regional Domestic Products
Capital
(37 Local Government,
2 Provinces, 13 Cities, 22 Regents)
Expenditure
Personnel
Expenditure
Population
in West Java and Banten (2022 Projected, BPS)
West Java
Banten
49.4 Mn
12.3 Mn
61.7 Mn
(West Java alone is Indonesia's most populous province)
Products &
Services
Expenditure
Indonesia
275.8 bn
Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy
As Indonesia's Largest Regional Development Bank
Regional Development Bank Financial Performance
(27 BPD, SPI OJK as of 28 February 2023)
Rp Trillion
Market Share (%)
Regional Development Bank Breakdown
Based on Total Assets (Bank Only, 28 February 2023)
Total Assets
Total Deposits
Total Loans
Total Net Profits
CAR
17,6%
Rp908 Tr
Rp713 Tr
Rp562 Tr
Rp2.3 Tr
23.4%
(Biggest BPD
950
+4.6% YoY
14.00
+2.2% YoY
14.00
+10.0% YoY
14.00
-5.6% YoY
-3 bps YoY
17.6%
In Indonesia)
20.00
740
590
5.0
13.00
13.00
13.00
NPL
720
570
4.0
900
12.00
12.00
12.00
15.00
2.3%
Others
BPD's
Bank Jatim
700
550
3.0
680
530
(22 Banks)
Total Assets
10.9%
11.00
11.00
11.00
850
10.00
9.5
10.00
10.00
10.00
-37 bps YoY
49.0%
Rp944 Tr
660
510
2.0
8.0
9.00
9.00
8.6
8.3
8.9
8.9
8.8
9.00
5.8
NIM
800
640
490
8.00
8.00
8.00
5.00
Bank Jateng
750
600.00
4506.00
1.0
6-.00
-
5.2%
868
908
6207.00
698
713
470.00
511
562
7.00
2.5
2.3
9.5%
2M-22
2M-23
2M-22
2M-23
2M-22
2M-23
2M-22
2M-23
-34 bps YoY
Bank DKI
Bank Sumut
8.7%
4.4%
BPD Synergy
BPD's Consolidation in Bank Business Group (KUB)
Synergy
Business Synergy (Syndicated Loan, Forex Transaction, Remittance, etc)
Sharing Infrastructure (BI Fast, IT Infrastructure, Mobile Apps, Tax Payment, Branchless Banking, etc)
Sharing Expertise (Human Capital, Governance, Risk Management, etc)
Benefit : -
Dividend & Revenue Sharing as Fee Based Income - Big Data for Market Behavior Analysis
POJK 12/2020
Banking Consolidation
Banks owned by Regional Government must have a Core Capital of a minimum Rp 3 Trillion before 31
December 2024.
Core Capital > Rp 3 Tr
Core Capital < Rp 3 Tr
13 BPD
14 BPD
Banks that become members of Business Group (KUB) are only required to have Core Capital Rp 1 Trillion .
BPD with Core Capital < Rp 3 Tr Performance
Accumulated from 13 BPD, excluding a Net-Loss BPD
Indicators
4Q2022
Ratios
4Q2022
Total Assets
Rp 202.8 Tr
Average CAR
25.6%
Total Deposits
Rp 152.6
Tr
Average ROE
16.5%
Total Loans
Rp 117.4
Tr
Average NPL
1.7%
Total Profits
Rp 2.4
Tr
Average NIM
6.7%
Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy
Bank Business Group (KUB) of bank bjb
bank bjb's Group Structure
Subsidiaries and Affiliate Company
bjb Syariah
Ownership 99.24%
Subsidiary
Total Assets
Total Deposits
Total Financing
Net Income
Company
Rp 11.9 tr
Rp 8.5 tr
Rp 7.7 tr
Rp 15.9 bn
ROA 0.70 % NI 4.96% NPF 4.35% FDR 90.04% BOPO 91.33%
Bank Bengkulu
Ownership 7,15%
Affiliate
Total Assets
Total Deposits
Total Loans
Net Income
Company
Rp 8.7 tr
Rp 7.1 tr
Rp 6,3 tr
Rp 44.4 bn
ROA 1.91% NIM 6.92% NPL 1.05% LDR 90.48% BOPO 80.96%
bjb Sekuritas
Ownership 78,95%
BPR Intan Jabar
Ownership 24,00%
BPR Karya Utama
Ownership 29,52%
Synergy With BJBR
BI Fast
Branchless Banking
Tax and Retribution Infrastructure and Services
Forex Services & Remittance
Business Process Improvement
KUB's Progress Update
With Several Regional Development Bank/BPD
Bank Bengkulu
Due Diligence
GMS at Bank Bengkulu
OJK Approval
We Are Here
Effective KUB
- Financial, Tax & Legal Due Diligence
- Approval bank bjb as Joint-Controlling Shareholders
Applying for
OJK
Approval
Bank Bengkulu effective
Phase II Capital Injection
- Valuation, CSSA & Fairness Opinion
- Approval Bank Bengkulu to join bank bjb's KUB
Concerning
Bank
Bengkulu's
become a member of bank
(Max Rp 150 Bn)
- Shareholders Agreement (SHA)
- Approval of Phase II Capital Injection
Addition to bank bjb's KUB
bjb's Group/KUB
Bank Sultra
Other BPD
- Signed KUB Letter of Intent on 29 September 2022.
- Several BPD have visited BJBR, including representatives from Provincial Government as Controlling Shareholder
- In preparation for Feasibility Study
and DPRD (Legislative), and have expressed their interest in joining the bank bjb's KUB.
- Synergy done with BJBR : BI Fast
- Bank bjb is preparing a Feasibility Study on related BPD.
Disclaimer
PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten Tbk published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT BANK PEMBANGUNAN DAERAH JAWA BARAT DAN BANTEN TBK
Analyst Recommendations on PT BANK PEMBANGUNAN DAERAH JAWA BARAT DAN BANTEN TBK
Sales 2023
11 144 B
0,76 B
0,76 B
Net income 2023
2 324 B
0,16 B
0,16 B
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
5,38x
Yield 2023
9,34%
Capitalization
12 836 B
875 M
875 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
8 813
Free-Float
23,0%
Chart PT BANK PEMBANGUNAN DAERAH JAWA BARAT DAN BANTEN TBK
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PT BANK PEMBANGUNAN DAERAH JAWA BARAT DAN BANTEN TBK
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
1 220,00 IDR
Average target price
1 793,33 IDR
Spread / Average Target
47,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.