PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten Tbk : Analyst Meeting 1Q 2023

05/03/2023 | 03:41am EDT
CORPORATE PRESENTATION 1Q2023

PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten, Tbk

(Regional Development Bank of West Java and Banten/BJBR.IJ)

Please kindly scan to access the materials

Investment Proposition

The Economic Potential of West Java & Banten

As Indonesia's 2nd Largest Economic Region (Combined)

Other 32 Provinces

4Q-2022 GRDP of West Java & Banten

Rp 3,170.0 Tr (16.2% of Indonesia's GDP)

4Q-22 GRDP Growth

Regional Budget

Population

4.61% (West Java)

(Budget 2022)

(Dec 2022)

4.03% (Banten)

Rp 208.3 Tr

61.7 Mn

Formidable Captive Market in a Well-Established Ecosystem

Government-Related Value Chain

Other Banks

Civil Servant Loan in West Java & Banten

~56.0% Market Share (by Person)

Pipeline

Pensioners Loan of Pension Benefit Payment through BJBR

~45.1% Market Share (by Person)

Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy

As Indonesia's Largest Regional Development Bank

Other 26 BPDs

bank bjb's Market Shares of BPD 17.6% By Total Assets (Bank Only)*

Potential Banking Synergy Among BPD (POJK 12/2021)

Total Assets*

Total Net Income*

Rp 908 Tr

Rp 2.3 Tr

(8.3% Shares)

(5.8% Shares)

Rank #5

Rank #5

*As of 28 February 2023, Bank Only

Transforming From Regional to Nationwide Coverage

With Hybrid-Bank Business Model

Offline Channels

bank bjb

bank bjb's

Distribution

Business Group/KUB

Network

(Ongoing)

14 Provinces

2 Regional Bank's

Online Channels

Digi Mobile User

QRIS Merchant

March 2023 (YoY)

March 2023 (YoY)

+94.5%

+56.8%

The First Movers on

Sustainable Banking in Indonesia

Strong Commitment to ESG Implementation

Sustainable

Gratification Control

SNI ISO 37001

Portfolio

(Collaboration with

(Anti-Bribery

Rp 13.6 Tr

KPK since March, 2011)

Management

System/SMAP)

MSME and Low Income Segment Empowerment

Empowerment Program

Financing Product

KUR

FLPP

mesra

2023 Allocation

2023 Allocation

Rp 3 Tr

8.000 Houses

Expansive Loan Growth with

Prudent Business Approach

Respectable Numbers in Loan Quality Metrics

Loan Growth YoY (Bank Only, Rp Tr)

Loan At Risk

+10.3%

6.4%

108.4

Consumer

+5.8%

NPL

Mortgage

+16.3%

1.2%

Corporate

+14.7%

NPL Coverage

98.3

121.9%

Commercial

+34.0%

Micro

+10.3%

Cost of Credit

0.1%

1Q22

1Q23

GRDP : Gross Regional Domestic Products

2

The Economic Potential of West Java & Banten Region

With Formidable Captive Market in Well-Established Ecosystem

Benefited from West Java & Banten Economic Development

As Indonesia's 2nd Largest Economic Region (Combined) - Source BPS

West Java & Banten Economic Growth

Top 3 Provinces

West Java

Banten

The Highest GRDP in Indonesia (Rp Tr)

Formidable Captive Market In Well-Established Ecosystem

Government-Related Value Chain

6.21

6.03

5.60

5.57

5.63

National

5.62

5.06

4.90

4.61

4.03

Q4-2021

Q1-2022

Q2-2022

Q3-2022

Q4-2022

747.3

3,186.5

2,422.8

2,730.9

Jakarta West Java & East Java

Banten

Government

Fund

Fiscal Year of 2022

Regional

State Budget

Expenditure

~ Rp208.3Trillion

West Java & Banten

Tax &

Retribution

Revenue

GRDP Breakdown

West Java - Top 5

Banten - Top 5

Based on Province

The Highest Economic Sector (%)

The Highest Economic Sector (%)

42.2

16.3%

Total Top 5 Sectors

Total Top 5 Sectors

78.9%

73.2%

Other

Jakarta

29.6

Other Sectors

Other Sectors

Provinces

21.1%

26.8%

45.6%

West Java

16.2%

& Banten

14.4

12.5

12.4

10.9

8.6

8.4

7.8

5.4

13.9%

8.0%

East Java

Central Java

Industry

Trade

Agriculture

Construction

Transportation

Industry

Trade

Construction

Transportation

Real Estate

GRDP : Gross Regional Domestic Products

Capital

(37 Local Government,

2 Provinces, 13 Cities, 22 Regents)

Expenditure

Personnel

Expenditure

Population

in West Java and Banten (2022 Projected, BPS)

West Java

Banten

49.4 Mn

12.3 Mn

61.7 Mn

(West Java alone is Indonesia's most populous province)

Products &

Services

Expenditure

Indonesia

275.8 bn

3

Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy

As Indonesia's Largest Regional Development Bank

Regional Development Bank Financial Performance

(27 BPD, SPI OJK as of 28 February 2023)

Rp Trillion

Market Share (%)

Regional Development Bank Breakdown

Based on Total Assets (Bank Only, 28 February 2023)

Total Assets

Total Deposits

Total Loans

Total Net Profits

CAR

17,6%

Rp908 Tr

Rp713 Tr

Rp562 Tr

Rp2.3 Tr

23.4%

(Biggest BPD

950

+4.6% YoY

14.00

+2.2% YoY

14.00

+10.0% YoY

14.00

-5.6% YoY

-3 bps YoY

17.6%

In Indonesia)

20.00

740

590

5.0

13.00

13.00

13.00

NPL

720

570

4.0

900

12.00

12.00

12.00

15.00

2.3%

Others

BPD's

Bank Jatim

700

550

3.0

680

530

(22 Banks)

Total Assets

10.9%

11.00

11.00

11.00

850

10.00

9.5

10.00

10.00

10.00

-37 bps YoY

49.0%

Rp944 Tr

660

510

2.0

8.0

9.00

9.00

8.6

8.3

8.9

8.9

8.8

9.00

5.8

NIM

800

640

490

8.00

8.00

8.00

5.00

Bank Jateng

750

600.00

4506.00

1.0

6-.00

-

5.2%

868

908

6207.00

698

713

470.00

511

562

7.00

2.5

2.3

9.5%

2M-22

2M-23

2M-22

2M-23

2M-22

2M-23

2M-22

2M-23

-34 bps YoY

Bank DKI

Bank Sumut

8.7%

4.4%

BPD's Business Synergy

BPD Synergy

BPD's Consolidation in Bank Business Group (KUB)

Synergy

  • Business Synergy (Syndicated Loan, Forex Transaction, Remittance, etc)
  • Sharing Infrastructure (BI Fast, IT Infrastructure, Mobile Apps, Tax Payment, Branchless Banking, etc)
  • Sharing Expertise (Human Capital, Governance, Risk Management, etc)

Benefit : - Dividend & Revenue Sharing as Fee Based Income - Big Data for Market Behavior Analysis

POJK 12/2020

Banking Consolidation

  • Banks owned by Regional Government must have a Core Capital of a minimum Rp 3 Trillion before 31
    December 2024.

Core Capital > Rp 3 Tr

Core Capital < Rp 3 Tr

13 BPD

14 BPD

  • Banks that become members of Business Group (KUB) are only required to have Core Capital Rp 1 Trillion.

BPD with Core Capital < Rp 3 Tr Performance

Accumulated from 13 BPD, excluding a Net-Loss BPD

Indicators

4Q2022

Ratios

4Q2022

Total Assets

Rp 202.8 Tr

Average CAR

25.6%

Total Deposits

Rp 152.6

Tr

Average ROE

16.5%

Total Loans

Rp 117.4

Tr

Average NPL

1.7%

Total Profits

Rp 2.4

Tr

Average NIM

6.7%

4

Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy

Bank Business Group (KUB) of bank bjb

bank bjb's Group Structure

Subsidiaries and Affiliate Company

bjb Syariah

Ownership 99.24%

Subsidiary

Total Assets

Total Deposits

Total Financing

Net Income

Company

Rp 11.9 tr

Rp 8.5 tr

Rp 7.7 tr

Rp 15.9 bn

ROA 0.70% NI 4.96% NPF 4.35% FDR 90.04% BOPO 91.33%

Bank Bengkulu

Ownership 7,15%

Affiliate

Total Assets

Total Deposits

Total Loans

Net Income

Company

Rp 8.7 tr

Rp 7.1 tr

Rp 6,3 tr

Rp 44.4 bn

ROA 1.91% NIM 6.92% NPL 1.05% LDR 90.48% BOPO 80.96%

bjb Sekuritas

Ownership 78,95%

BPR Intan Jabar

Ownership 24,00%

BPR Karya Utama

Ownership 29,52%

Synergy With BJBR

  • BI Fast
  • Branchless Banking
  • Tax and Retribution Infrastructure and Services
  • Forex Services & Remittance
  • Business Process Improvement

KUB's Progress Update

With Several Regional Development Bank/BPD

Bank Bengkulu

Due Diligence

GMS at Bank Bengkulu

OJK Approval

We Are Here

Effective KUB

- Financial, Tax & Legal Due Diligence

- Approval bank bjb as Joint-Controlling Shareholders

Applying for

OJK

Approval

Bank Bengkulu effective

Phase II Capital Injection

- Valuation, CSSA & Fairness Opinion

- Approval Bank Bengkulu to join bank bjb's KUB

Concerning

Bank

Bengkulu's

become a member of bank

(Max Rp 150 Bn)

- Shareholders Agreement (SHA)

- Approval of Phase II Capital Injection

Addition to bank bjb's KUB

bjb's Group/KUB

Bank Sultra

Other BPD

- Signed KUB Letter of Intent on 29 September 2022.

- Several BPD have visited BJBR, including representatives from Provincial Government as Controlling Shareholder

- In preparation for Feasibility Study

and DPRD (Legislative), and have expressed their interest in joining the bank bjb's KUB.

- Synergy done with BJBR : BI Fast

- Bank bjb is preparing a Feasibility Study on related BPD.

5

Disclaimer

Managers and Directors
Yuddy Renaldi President Director
Nia Kania Director-Finance & Risk Management
Farid Rahman President Independent Commissioner
Rio Lanasier Treasurer, Director-IT & International Banking
Tedi Setiawan Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
