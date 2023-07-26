Other Subsidiary Companies (Non KUB)

BPD will continue to exist with its current identity and will not be merged into bank bjb.

Aiming for Second Largest Shareholders below existing Provincial Government. Joint-Controlling Shareholders with

29 Nov 2022 Capital Injection Phase I approved by OJK - Bank bjb become Bank Bengkulu's Shareholders with 7.15% ownership. - This transaction marks the first time BPD has ownership in another BPD, the first step of KUB between BPD. 10 March 2023 Granted Approval from EGMS Bank Bengkulu - Bank bjb to become a Controlling Shareholders of Bank Bengkulu, joint-control with Bengkulu Provincial Government based on Shareholders Agreement. - Bank Bengkulu to become a member of bank bjb's KUB 23 June 2023 Capital Injection Phase II - Bank bjb executed a Capital Injection Phase II amounted Rp 149.9 bn (subject to OJK approval).

Next Step

Currently, Bank bjb is seeking approval from the OJK of 1) Capital Injection Phase II ; 2) Fit and Proper Test bank bjb as

an additional Controlling Shareholder of Bank Bengkulu. If all approvals are granted, Bank Bengkulu will officially become a member of bank bjb's KUB.