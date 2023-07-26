CORPORATE PRESENTATION 2Q2023

PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten, Tbk

(Regional Development Bank of West Java and Banten/BJBR)

Please kindly scan to access the materials

Investment Proposition

The Economic Potential of West Java & Banten

Indonesia's 2nd Largest Economic Region (Combined)

Other 32 Provinces

1Q-2023 Regional GDP of West Java & Banten

16.8% of Indonesia's GDP

1Q-22 GRDP Growth

Regional Budget

Population

5.00% (West Java)

(Budget 2023)

(June 2023)

4.68% (Banten)

Rp 217.6 Tr

62.3 Mn

Formidable Captive Market in a Well-Established Ecosystem

Government-Related Value Chain

Other Banks

Civil Servant Loan in West Java & Banten

~56.0% Market Share (by Person)

Pipeline

Pensioners Loan of Pension Benefit Payment through BJBR

~45.3% Market Share (by Person)

Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy

Indonesia's Largest Regional Development Bank

Other 26 BPDs

bank bjb's Market Shares of BPD 17.5% By Total Assets (Bank Only)*

Potential Banking Synergy Among BPD (POJK 12/2021)

Total Assets*

Total Net Income*

Rp 922 Tr

Rp 5.4 Tr

(8.4% Shares)

(5.4% Shares)

Rank #5

Rank #5

*As of 30 April 2023, Bank Only

Transforming From Regional to Nationwide Coverage

With Hybrid-Bank Business Model

Offline Channels

bank bjb

bank bjb's

Distribution

Business Group/KUB

Network

(Ongoing)

14 Provinces

2 Regional Bank's

Online Channels

Digi Mobile User

QRIS Merchant

June 2023 (YoY)

June 2023 (YoY)

+75.0%

+46.6%

The First Movers on

Sustainable Banking in Indonesia

Strong Commitment to ESG Implementation

Sustainable

Gratification Control

SNI ISO 37001

Portfolio

(Collaboration with

(Anti-Bribery

Rp 15.1 Tr

KPK since March, 2011)

Management

System/SMAP)

MSME and Low Income Segment Empowerment

Empowerment Program

Financing Product

KUR

FLPP

mesra

2023 Allocation

2023 Allocation

Rp 3 Tr

8.000 Houses

Consistent Dividend Policy Backed By Stable Financial Metrics

Supported by Resilient Business Model

Dividen per Lembar

Pertumbuhan Kredit YoY (Bank Only)

Tahun Buku 2022

+9.8%

Rp 104,55

Consumer

+5.6%

113.1

Mortgage

+15.9%

99.1

Corporate

+14.5%

95.7

103.0

Commercial

+25.7%

Micro

+10.4%

TB 2020

TB 2021

1Q22

1Q23

GRDP : Gross Regional Domestic Products

2

The Economic Potential of West Java & Banten Region

Indonesia's 2nd Largest Economic Region (Combined)

Economic Growth

% Contribution to Indonesia's GDP

1Q2023, BPS

1Q2023, BPS

Indonesia

West Java

Banten

Jakarta

West

Banten

East

Central

Others

+5.03%

+5.00%

+4.68%

Java

Java

Java

16.9

4.0

43.7

12.8

14.3

8.3

16.8 West Java & Banten

Source of Economic Growth

By Expenditure and Economic Sector, 1Q2023 - Source BPS

Population

June 2023, BPS

Banten

Indonesia

West Java

50.0 Mn

12.3 Mn

278.7 bn

(West Java alone is

62.3 Mn

The most populous province)

Government-Related Value Chain

Captive Market for bank bjb

West Java

Source of Growth (%) By Expenditure

GRDP Structure

By Economic Sector (%)

Industry

Banten

Source of Growth (%) By Expenditure

GRDP Structure

By Economic Sector (%)

Industry

Government

Tax &

Fund

42.5%

Gross Fixed

30.2%

Fiscal Year of 2023

Retribution

Household Consumption

Nett

Export

Gross Fixed

Capital

Formation

2.76

West

Java Growth

1.34

+5.00

0.69

0.21

Others

Growth +6.6% YoY

Trade

14.4%

Growth +4.4% YoY

Agriculture

8.5%

Growth +2.3% YoY

Construction

8.3%

Growth +0.03% YoY

Other 26.3%

Capital Formation

Nett

Export

Household Consumption

1.75

1.63 BantenGrowth

+4.68

1.03

0.28

Others

Growth +4.1% YoY

Trade

12.6%

Growth +4.2% YoY

Construction

11.8%

Growth +1.6% YoY

Transportation

10.3%

Growth +19.4% YoY

Other 35.1%

Regional

State Budget

Revenue

Expenditure

Rp217.6Trillion

Capital

West Java & Banten

Products &

(37 Local Government,

Expenditure

Services

2 Provinces, 13 Cities, 22 Regents)

Expenditure

Personnel

Expenditure

3

Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy

Indonesia's Largest Regional Development Bank

Regional Development Bank Financial Performance

(27 BPD, SPI OJK as of 31 April 2023)

Rp Trillion

Market Share (%)

Regional Development Bank Breakdown

Based on Total Assets (Bank Only, 31 April 2023)

Total Assets

Rp922 Tr

950

+4.2% YoY

750

900

850

700

800

8.7

8.4

650

884

922

750

600

4M-22

4M-23

Total Deposits

Rp733 Tr

+3.4% YoY

9.5

9.2

709

733

4M-22

4M-23

Total Loans

Rp571 Tr

65014

+9.3% YoY

14

6.0

60012

5.0

12

4.0

55010

8.8

310.

5008

8.7

2.0

8

522

571

1.0

4506

6

-

4M-22

4M-23

Total Net Profits

CAR

17,5%

Rp5.4 Tr

22.4%

17.5%

(Biggest BPD

-15.2% YoY

20

+9 bps YoY

In Indonesia)

15

NPL

Others

BPD's

Bank Jatim

2.4%

(22 Banks)

Total Assets

10.2%

8.2

10

-28 bps YoY

49.2%

Rp922 Tr

5.4

NIM

Bank Jateng

5

9.3%

5.1

4.3

0

5.3%

Bank DKI

4M-22

4M-23

-43 bps YoY

Bank Kaltim

8.4%

POJK 12/2020

Banking Consolidation

  • BPD must have a Core Capital of a minimum Rp 3 Trillion before 31
    December 2024. If this is not fulfilled, BPD could be downgraded to Rural Bank (BPR).
  • The benefit for BPD to become members of Business Group (KUB) is that they only need Core Capital of Rp 1 Trillion and can conduct Banking Synergy in accordance with POJK 12/2021.

Banking Synergy

Business & Infrastructure Synergy (Syndicated

Loan, BI Fast, IT Infrastructure, Tax Payment,

Sharing Expertise, etc)

Benefit : - Dividend & Revenue Sharing as Fee Based Income - Big Data for Market Behavior Analysis

5.4%

Bank Business Group

Kelompok Usaha Bank (KUB)

Financial Performances of BPD with Core Capital < 3 Tr, Exclude 1 BPD with Nett-Loss (1Q2023, Rp Tr)

* On going process to become member of bank bjb's KUB

No

Bank

Core

Total

Total

Total

Profits

CAR

ROE

NPL

NIM

Capital

Assets

Deposits

Loans

(Rp Mn)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

1

Bank Kalteng

2.4

13.4

2.5

8.7

113.9

38.5%

20.7%

1.5%

8.6%

2

Bank Kalsel

2.3

22.2

6.0

11.9

88.2

22.5%

15.6%

3.1%

5.2%

3

Bank Jambi

2.2

13.0

5.3

8.4

105.6

36.2%

19.3%

1.8%

6.6%

4

Bank NTT

2.1

16.8

6.5

11.8

29.3

22.6%

5.1%

3.4%

6.9%

5

Bank SulutGo

1.7

19.2

10.6

13.6

78.9

19.2%

18.8%

2.9%

7.5%

6

Bank Maluku Malut

1.6

9.9

4.0

5.2

49.2

36.8%

12.5%

2.8%

6.3%

7

Bank NTB Syariah

1.6

13.2

5.3

8.8

65.0

26.3%

16.7%

1.2%

5.7%

8

Bank Sultra*

1.4

11.5

2.7

8.5

96.4

29.8%

25.3%

1.1%

8.8%

9

Bank Sulteng

1.3

12.0

3.7

6.4

73.6

30.3%

23.4%

2.8%

5.9%

10

Bank Lampung

1.2

10.3

4.1

6.3

28.6

27.6%

9.1%

2.1%

5.4%

11

Bank Bengkulu*

1.2

8.7

4.2

6.3

44.4

25.9%

15.0%

1.2%

6.0%

4

Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy

Bank Business Group (KUB) of bank bjb

bank bjb's KUB Scheme

The Difference Between bank bjb Syariah and BPD

Majority &

Controlling Shareholders

Ownership 99.24%

Total Assets

Total Deposits

KUB Progress Update

Bank Bengkulu

Distribution Channel

Current Ownership Structure

11 Branch

47 Sub Branch

120 ATM

Prov Bengkulu

bank bjb

Others

39.70

7.15

53.15

Key Milestone

Rp 12.0 tr

Rp 8.7 tr

Total Financing

Net Income

Rp 8.0 tr

Rp 24.9 bn

ROE 4.0% NI 5.1% NPF 4.2% FDR 90.8%

11 Jan 2022

29 July 2022

Signing Memorandum of Understanding of KUB

Signing Agreement regarding KUB

  • Bank bjb will make a Capital Injection maximum Rp 250 bn to Bank Bengkulu.
  • On the same day, bank bjb executed a Capital Injection Phase I amounted Rp 99.9 bn.

Non-Majority &

Joint-Controlling Shareholders

Aiming for Second Largest Shareholders below existing Provincial Government. Joint-Controlling Shareholders with

existing Provincial Government based on a Shareholders Agreement.

BPD will continue to exist with its current identity and will not be merged into bank bjb.

Other Subsidiary Companies (Non KUB)

bjb Sekuritas

BPR Intan Jabar

Ownership 78,94%

Ownership 24,00%

29 Nov 2022

Capital Injection Phase I approved by OJK

- Bank bjb become Bank Bengkulu's Shareholders with 7.15% ownership.

- This transaction marks the first time BPD has ownership in another BPD, the first step of KUB

between BPD.

10 March 2023

Granted Approval from EGMS Bank Bengkulu

- Bank bjb to become a Controlling Shareholders of Bank Bengkulu, joint-control with Bengkulu

Provincial Government based on Shareholders Agreement.

- Bank Bengkulu to become a member of bank bjb's KUB

23 June 2023

Capital Injection Phase II

- Bank bjb executed a Capital Injection Phase II amounted Rp 149.9 bn (subject to OJK approval).

Next Step

Currently, Bank bjb is seeking approval from the OJK of 1) Capital Injection Phase II ; 2) Fit and Proper Test bank bjb as

an additional Controlling Shareholder of Bank Bengkulu. If all approvals are granted, Bank Bengkulu will officially become a member of bank bjb's KUB.

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten Tbk published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 03:53:03 UTC.