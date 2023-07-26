CORPORATE PRESENTATION 2Q2023
PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten, Tbk
(Regional Development Bank of West Java and Banten/BJBR)
Investment Proposition
The Economic Potential of West Java & Banten
Indonesia's 2nd Largest Economic Region (Combined)
Other 32 Provinces
1Q-2023 Regional GDP of West Java & Banten
16.8% of Indonesia's GDP
1Q-22 GRDP Growth
Regional Budget
Population
5.00% (West Java)
(Budget 2023)
(June 2023)
4.68% (Banten)
Rp 217.6 Tr
62.3 Mn
Formidable Captive Market in a Well-Established Ecosystem
Government-Related Value Chain
Other Banks
Civil Servant Loan in West Java & Banten
~56.0% Market Share (by Person)
Pipeline
Pensioners Loan of Pension Benefit Payment through BJBR
~45.3% Market Share (by Person)
Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy
Indonesia's Largest Regional Development Bank
Other 26 BPDs
bank bjb's Market Shares of BPD 17.5% By Total Assets (Bank Only)*
Potential Banking Synergy Among BPD (POJK 12/2021)
Total Assets*
Total Net Income*
Rp 922 Tr
Rp 5.4 Tr
(8.4% Shares)
(5.4% Shares)
Rank #5
Rank #5
*As of 30 April 2023, Bank Only
Transforming From Regional to Nationwide Coverage
With Hybrid-Bank Business Model
Offline Channels
bank bjb
bank bjb's
Distribution
Business Group/KUB
Network
(Ongoing)
14 Provinces
2 Regional Bank's
Online Channels
Digi Mobile User
QRIS Merchant
June 2023 (YoY)
June 2023 (YoY)
+75.0%
+46.6%
The First Movers on
Sustainable Banking in Indonesia
Strong Commitment to ESG Implementation
Sustainable
Gratification Control
SNI ISO 37001
Portfolio
(Collaboration with
(Anti-Bribery
Rp 15.1 Tr
KPK since March, 2011)
Management
System/SMAP)
MSME and Low Income Segment Empowerment
Empowerment Program
Financing Product
KUR
FLPP
mesra
2023 Allocation
2023 Allocation
Rp 3 Tr
8.000 Houses
Consistent Dividend Policy Backed By Stable Financial Metrics
Supported by Resilient Business Model
Dividen per Lembar
Pertumbuhan Kredit YoY (Bank Only)
Tahun Buku 2022
+9.8%
Rp 104,55
Consumer
+5.6%
113.1
Mortgage
+15.9%
99.1
Corporate
+14.5%
95.7
103.0
Commercial
+25.7%
Micro
+10.4%
TB 2020
TB 2021
1Q22
1Q23
GRDP : Gross Regional Domestic Products
2
The Economic Potential of West Java & Banten Region
Indonesia's 2nd Largest Economic Region (Combined)
Economic Growth
% Contribution to Indonesia's GDP
1Q2023, BPS
1Q2023, BPS
Indonesia
West Java
Banten
Jakarta
West
Banten
East
Central
Others
+5.03%
+5.00%
+4.68%
Java
Java
Java
16.9
4.0
43.7
12.8
14.3
8.3
16.8 West Java & Banten
Source of Economic Growth
By Expenditure and Economic Sector, 1Q2023 - Source BPS
Population
June 2023, BPS
Banten
Indonesia
West Java
50.0 Mn
12.3 Mn
278.7 bn
(West Java alone is
62.3 Mn
The most populous province)
Government-Related Value Chain
Captive Market for bank bjb
West Java
Source of Growth (%) By Expenditure
GRDP Structure
By Economic Sector (%)
Industry
Banten
Source of Growth (%) By Expenditure
GRDP Structure
By Economic Sector (%)
Industry
Government
Tax &
Fund
42.5%
Gross Fixed
30.2%
Fiscal Year of 2023
Retribution
Household Consumption
Nett
Export
Gross Fixed
Capital
Formation
2.76
West
Java Growth
1.34
+5.00
0.69
0.21
Others
Growth +6.6% YoY
Trade
14.4%
Growth +4.4% YoY
Agriculture
8.5%
Growth +2.3% YoY
Construction
8.3%
Growth +0.03% YoY
Other 26.3%
Capital Formation
Nett
Export
Household Consumption
1.75
1.63 BantenGrowth
+4.68
1.03
0.28
Others
Growth +4.1% YoY
Trade
12.6%
Growth +4.2% YoY
Construction
11.8%
Growth +1.6% YoY
Transportation
10.3%
Growth +19.4% YoY
Other 35.1%
Regional
State Budget
Revenue
Expenditure
Rp217.6Trillion
Capital
West Java & Banten
Products &
(37 Local Government,
Expenditure
Services
2 Provinces, 13 Cities, 22 Regents)
Expenditure
Personnel
Expenditure
3
Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy
Indonesia's Largest Regional Development Bank
Regional Development Bank Financial Performance
(27 BPD, SPI OJK as of 31 April 2023)
Rp Trillion
Market Share (%)
Regional Development Bank Breakdown
Based on Total Assets (Bank Only, 31 April 2023)
Total Assets
Rp922 Tr
950
+4.2% YoY
750
900
850
700
800
8.7
8.4
650
884
922
750
600
4M-22
4M-23
Total Deposits
Rp733 Tr
+3.4% YoY
9.5
9.2
709
733
4M-22
4M-23
Total Loans
Rp571 Tr
65014
+9.3% YoY
14
6.0
60012
5.0
12
4.0
55010
8.8
310.
5008
8.7
2.0
8
522
571
1.0
4506
6
-
4M-22
4M-23
Total Net Profits
CAR
17,5%
Rp5.4 Tr
22.4%
17.5%
(Biggest BPD
-15.2% YoY
20
+9 bps YoY
In Indonesia)
15
NPL
Others
BPD's
Bank Jatim
2.4%
(22 Banks)
Total Assets
10.2%
8.2
10
-28 bps YoY
49.2%
Rp922 Tr
5.4
NIM
Bank Jateng
5
9.3%
5.1
4.3
0
5.3%
Bank DKI
4M-22
4M-23
-43 bps YoY
Bank Kaltim
8.4%
POJK 12/2020
Banking Consolidation
- BPD must have a Core Capital of a minimum Rp 3 Trillion before 31
December 2024. If this is not fulfilled, BPD could be downgraded to Rural Bank (BPR).
- The benefit for BPD to become members of Business Group (KUB) is that they only need Core Capital of Rp 1 Trillion and can conduct Banking Synergy in accordance with POJK 12/2021.
Banking Synergy
Business & Infrastructure Synergy (Syndicated
Loan, BI Fast, IT Infrastructure, Tax Payment,
Sharing Expertise, etc)
Benefit : - Dividend & Revenue Sharing as Fee Based Income - Big Data for Market Behavior Analysis
5.4%
Bank Business Group
Kelompok Usaha Bank (KUB)
Financial Performances of BPD with Core Capital < 3 Tr, Exclude 1 BPD with Nett-Loss (1Q2023, Rp Tr)
* On going process to become member of bank bjb's KUB
No
Bank
Core
Total
Total
Total
Profits
CAR
ROE
NPL
NIM
Capital
Assets
Deposits
Loans
(Rp Mn)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
1
Bank Kalteng
2.4
13.4
2.5
8.7
113.9
38.5%
20.7%
1.5%
8.6%
2
Bank Kalsel
2.3
22.2
6.0
11.9
88.2
22.5%
15.6%
3.1%
5.2%
3
Bank Jambi
2.2
13.0
5.3
8.4
105.6
36.2%
19.3%
1.8%
6.6%
4
Bank NTT
2.1
16.8
6.5
11.8
29.3
22.6%
5.1%
3.4%
6.9%
5
Bank SulutGo
1.7
19.2
10.6
13.6
78.9
19.2%
18.8%
2.9%
7.5%
6
Bank Maluku Malut
1.6
9.9
4.0
5.2
49.2
36.8%
12.5%
2.8%
6.3%
7
Bank NTB Syariah
1.6
13.2
5.3
8.8
65.0
26.3%
16.7%
1.2%
5.7%
8
Bank Sultra*
1.4
11.5
2.7
8.5
96.4
29.8%
25.3%
1.1%
8.8%
9
Bank Sulteng
1.3
12.0
3.7
6.4
73.6
30.3%
23.4%
2.8%
5.9%
10
Bank Lampung
1.2
10.3
4.1
6.3
28.6
27.6%
9.1%
2.1%
5.4%
11
Bank Bengkulu*
1.2
8.7
4.2
6.3
44.4
25.9%
15.0%
1.2%
6.0%
4
Pioneer of Regional Development Bank (BPD) Synergy
Bank Business Group (KUB) of bank bjb
bank bjb's KUB Scheme
The Difference Between bank bjb Syariah and BPD
Majority &
Controlling Shareholders
Ownership 99.24%
Total Assets
Total Deposits
KUB Progress Update
Bank Bengkulu
Distribution Channel
Current Ownership Structure
11 Branch
47 Sub Branch
120 ATM
Prov Bengkulu
bank bjb
Others
39.70
7.15
53.15
Key Milestone
Rp 12.0 tr
Rp 8.7 tr
Total Financing
Net Income
Rp 8.0 tr
Rp 24.9 bn
ROE 4.0% NI 5.1% NPF 4.2% FDR 90.8%
11 Jan 2022
29 July 2022
Signing Memorandum of Understanding of KUB
Signing Agreement regarding KUB
- Bank bjb will make a Capital Injection maximum Rp 250 bn to Bank Bengkulu.
- On the same day, bank bjb executed a Capital Injection Phase I amounted Rp 99.9 bn.
Non-Majority &
Joint-Controlling Shareholders
Aiming for Second Largest Shareholders below existing Provincial Government. Joint-Controlling Shareholders with
existing Provincial Government based on a Shareholders Agreement.
BPD will continue to exist with its current identity and will not be merged into bank bjb.
Other Subsidiary Companies (Non KUB)
bjb Sekuritas
BPR Intan Jabar
Ownership 78,94%
Ownership 24,00%
29 Nov 2022
Capital Injection Phase I approved by OJK
- Bank bjb become Bank Bengkulu's Shareholders with 7.15% ownership.
- This transaction marks the first time BPD has ownership in another BPD, the first step of KUB
between BPD.
10 March 2023
Granted Approval from EGMS Bank Bengkulu
- Bank bjb to become a Controlling Shareholders of Bank Bengkulu, joint-control with Bengkulu
Provincial Government based on Shareholders Agreement.
- Bank Bengkulu to become a member of bank bjb's KUB
23 June 2023
Capital Injection Phase II
- Bank bjb executed a Capital Injection Phase II amounted Rp 149.9 bn (subject to OJK approval).
Next Step
Currently, Bank bjb is seeking approval from the OJK of 1) Capital Injection Phase II ; 2) Fit and Proper Test bank bjb as
an additional Controlling Shareholder of Bank Bengkulu. If all approvals are granted, Bank Bengkulu will officially become a member of bank bjb's KUB.
5
