PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten Tbk : RUPST 2022 - Pemanggilan (Lengkap) ENG

INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2022 FISCAL YEAR PT BANK PEMBANGUNAN DAERAH JAWA BARAT DAN BANTEN, Tbk. The Board of Directors of PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten, Tbk. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), domiciled in Bandung, hereby invites the Company Shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2022 Fiscal Year (hereinafter referred to as "the Meeting") physically and electronically which will be held on: Day / Date : Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Venue : Grand Ballroom of Trans Hotel Bandung Jl. Gatot Subroto No. 289, Kota Bandung, 40273 Time : 09.00 Western Indonesian Time on wards The Meeting will be held with the following Agenda: 1. Approval of the Annual Report including ratification of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Report on the Implementation of Supervisory Duties of the Board of Commissioners for the 2022 fiscal year as well as granting of full release and discharge to the Board of Directors for their actions in managing the Company and the Board of Commissioners for their actions in supervising the Company already carried out during the 2022 Fiscal Year. Explanation of the First Meeting Agenda In view of Article 66, Article 67, Article 68, Article 69 and Article 78 of Law no. 40 of 2007 concerning Limited Liability Companies ("UUPT") as amended several times, most recently by Government Regulation in Lieu of Law Number 2022 concerning Job Creation and Article 11 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company will present the highlights of the Annual Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Reports on the Supervisory duties of the Board of Commissioners, which include business operations and achievements of the Company during the 2022 fiscal year and work plans for the 2023 fiscal year. 2. Approval of the determination of the use of the Company's net profit including the distribution of dividends for the 2022 fiscal year. Explanation of the Second Meeting Agenda

In view of Article 70 and Article 71 of Law on Limited Liability Companies (UUPT) and Article 11 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company will present a proposal for determining the use of the Company's Net Profit to be distributed to Shareholders as Cash Dividends and the remaining net profit to be determined as Retained Earnings/General Reserves/Special Reserves of which their Use has been Defined. 3. Appointment of a Public Accountant and a Public Accounting Firm to audit the Company's financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year. Explanation of the Third Meeting Agenda In view of Article 59 of Regulation of the Financial Services Authority (POJK) No. 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning Plans and Convening of General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK 15/2020") and Article 11 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company will present the proposal to empower the Company's Board of Commissioners to appoint a Public Accountant and Public Accounting Firm that will audit the Company's Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2023, with the following criteria: Own a license in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. Registered with the Financial Services Authority. 4. Report of the realization of the use of proceeds from the Company's public offering. Explanation of the Fourth Meeting Agenda In view of Article 6 of Regulation of the Financial Services Authority (POJK) Number 30/POJK.04/2015 concerning Report of the Realization of the Use of Proceeds from a Public Offering ("POJK 30/2015"), the Company will report the realization of the use of proceeds from the Company's Public Offering, namely: Limited Public Offering In the Framework of Capital Increase by Granting the First Pre-emptive Rights. Third Public Offering of Continuous Subordinated Bonds Phase II As this Agenda is a report, it shall not require approval from the Meeting 5. Approval of Updating the Company's Recovery Plan. Explanation of the Fifth Meeting Agenda In view of Article 3 paragraph (1) and Article 31 paragraph (2) of the Financial Services Authority Regulation Number 14/POJK.03/2017 concerning the Recovery Plan for Systemic

Banks, the Company will present the main points of updating the Company's Recovery Plan which has been compiled and submitted by the Company to the Financial Services Authority on November 22, 2022. 6. Approval of the Company's Resolution Plan. Explanation of the Sixth Meeting Agenda In view of Article 8 paragraph (1) of Regulation of the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) Number 1 of 2021 concerning Resolution Plans for Commercial Banks, the Company will present the main points of the Resolution Plan that have been prepared and submitted by the Company to LPS on November 22, 2022. 7. Amendments to the Company's Articles of Association. Explanation of the Seventh Meeting Agenda In view of Article 14 of Law Number 4 of 2023 concerning the Development and Strengthening of the Financial Sector which, among other things, has amended Law Number 7 of 1992 concerning Banking which has been amended for several times, most recently by Government Regulation in lieu of Law Number 2 of 2022 concerning Job Creation ("Law 4/2023"), the Company will present a proposal for adjusting the Company's business activities in accordance with Law 4/2023. 8. Cancellation of appointment of members of the Board of Commissioners and reappointment of the Board of Directors of the Company. Explanation of the Eighth Meeting Agenda In view of Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Company will present the following proposals: Cancellation of Appointment of Members of the Board of Commissioners according to the results of the fit and proper test based on FSA Letter Number SR- 191/PB.12/2022 dated 26 August 2022. Re-appointment of the Company's Directors in connection with the end of the term of office of the Finance Director and Consumer & Retail Director. Notes : 1. The Company is not required to send a separate invitation to Shareholders. This invitation which is in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association serves as an

official invitation for the Company's Shareholders and may be accessed through the Company's websites: https://www.bankbjb.co.id/, Indonesia Stock Exchange website https://www.idx.co. id and the eASY.KSEI website https://easy.ksei.co.id/. Shareholders who are entitled to attend or may be represented at the Meeting are the Company's Shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders (DPS) on March 10, 2023 and/or the Company's Shareholders in the securities sub account at PT. Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia at the closing of share trading in the Indonesian Stock Exchange on March 10, 2023. In view of the Financial Services Authority Regulation Number OJK Regulation Number 16/POJK.04/2020 concerning Electronic Public Company General Meeting of

Shareholders and Regulation of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI") XI-B of 2022 concerning the Procedure for Conducting Electronic General Meetings of

Shareholders with Voting through KSEI System Electronic General Meeting ("eASY.KSEI"): The Company may limit the number of Shareholders who are physically present. For this reason, the Company urges Shareholders to attend the Meeting electronically, grant their power of attorney electronically through the eASY.KSEI facility via the following website: https://access.ksei.co.id website or through written authorization to Independent Parties. The form of Power of Attorney to Independent Parties may be accessed through the Company's website. Shareholders who are entitled to attend the Meeting may use eASY.KSEI to authorize and/or exercise their voting rights in accordance with the mechanism determined by the eASY.KSEI Provider while taking into account the provisions of laws and regulations In the event that the Shareholders still intend to attend the Meeting physically, please refer to the guideline below: Shareholders (or their proxies) must follow and pass the safety and health protocols that apply at the Meeting venue as follows: Have a minimum third dose (booster) vaccine certificate. Wear a mask while in the Meeting area. Body temperature of not higher than 37.3° Celsius. Follow the procedure and protocol for preventing the spread and transmission of Covid-19 as established by the Company. Shareholders (or their proxies) who cannot fulfill these provisions are recommended to grant power of attorney through the eASY.KSEI system without prejudice to their rights to raise questions, express opinions, and/or vote at the Meeting. Shareholders who are not present in person can be represented by their attorneys with the following conditions: Shareholders grant a Power of Attorney provided that members of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners, as well as employees of the Company, can act as proxies at the Meeting. However, the votes cast are not counted in the voting.