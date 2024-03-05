BRI Distributes IDR 48,10 Trillion Dividend at AGMS 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PT.Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) announced the dividend distribution of IDR48,10 trillion or IDR319 per share, (~80.04% of the attributed profit) during its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) 2024 in Jakarta, March 1st, reflecting the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders. This dividend, which includes an interim distribution of IDR12.67 trillion or IDR84 per share, marks a 10.59% increase from the previous year's payout.
BRI's President Director, Sunarso, highlighted that the company possesses a strong capital structure and sufficient liquidity for business expansion and risk management, with a CAR 20% exceeding the minimum requirements. The dividend payment also underscores BRI's contribution to the Indonesian economy, whose share of ownership accounts for 53.19%, with IDR25.71 trillion deposited into the State General Treasury Account. "This demonstrates that we are an agent of development and value creator, returning these profits to the country for it will be utilized for the benefit of the Indonesian people through government programs," stated Sunarso.
Additionally, the AGMS addressed changes in the management, and planned strategies to strengthen Retail Banking Capabilities and optimize the contributions of subsidiary companies, including a focus on managing productive assets & liabilities, diversifying growth sources, operational reliability, and implementing ESG principles.
The meeting also discussed five other agendas, including remuneration for the Board of Directors and Commissioners, Public Accountants appointment for audit, approval of bond fund utilization, and amendments to BRI's Articles of Association. This demonstrates BRI's commitment to sustainable growth and responsible corporate governance.
Board of Commissioners
Chairman
Kartika Wirjoatmodjo
Vice Chairman/Independent Commissioner
Rofikoh Rokhim
Commissioner
Awan Nurmawan Nuh
Rabin Indrajad Hattari
Independent Commissioner
Dwi Ria Latifa
Heri Sunaryadi
Paripurna Poerwoko Sugarda
Agus Riswanto
Numaria Sarosa
Haryo Baskoro Wicaksono*
*Pending Financial Services Authority approval and compliance with regulations.
Board of Directors
President Director
Sunarso
Vice President Director
Catur Budi Harto
Finance Director
Viviana Dyah Ayu R.K
Director of Wholesale & Institutional Business
Agus Noorsanto
Director of Micro Business
Supari
Director of Digital and Information Technology
Arga Mahanana Nugraha
Director of Commercial, Small & Medium Business
Amam Sukriyanto
Director of Retail Funding & Distribution
Andrijanto
Director of Human Capital
Agus Winardono
Director of Risk and Management
Agus Sudiarto
Director of Consumer Business
Handayani
Compliance Director
Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto
