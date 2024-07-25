1H 2024

FINANCIAL UPDATE PRESENTATION

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (PERSERO) Tbk.

1

MACRO ECONOMIC METRICS

Strong Dollar Offset by Declining Volatile Items Inflation

Quarterly GDP Growth (% YoY)

Gini Coeff.

GDP Growth

5.18

4.96

6

4

2

0

-20.384

-2.17

-4

0.382

0.381

-6

-8

2018

2019

2020

Inflation Trend (YoY %)

Headline

Core

Administered Price

14

12

10

8

6 4.32

5.02

4

2.41

2 3.07

0

1.08

0.56

-2

2018

2019

2020

0.395

5.03

5.01

5.04

5.11

0.393

0.391

0.388

.389

.387

0.384

.385

.383

.381

.379

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

Volatile Items

13.01

10.33

5.7

6.73

5.96

3.05

1.68

1.69

1.721.39

2021

2022

2023

1H24

Foreign Reserves & IDR/USD

International Foreign Reserve (USD Bn)

USD/IDR

16,375

15,573

14,390

13,866

14,120

14,263

15,399

144.9

146.4

137.2

140.2

135.9

129.2

120.7

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1H24

Business Index: MSME vs Wholesale, MA (4)

Wholesale Business Activity Index

MSME Business Activity Index - Adjusted

30.0

14.1 17.2

8.7

11.1

15.0

4.5

0.0

-5.6

9.9

4.6

5.1

2.9

-15.0

-29.2

-7.0

-30.0

-45.0

1Q20

1Q21

1Q22

1Q23

1Q24

2Q24

5

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Cost of Credit In Line with Guidance, Loan Growth at 11.2%, Strong YoY PPOP

Description

Consolidated

1H24

1Q24

1H23

g QoQ

g YoY

Total Loan & Financing (IDR Bn)

1,336,780

1,308,651

1,202,129

2.1%

11.2%

Micro/ Total Loans

46.6%

47.6%

48.1%

-1.0%

-1.5%

Pre Provision Operating Profit (IDR Bn)

57,043

30,747

51,058

-14.5%

11.7%

NIM

7.64%

7.84%

7.92%

-0.2%

-0.3%

Total CAR

25.13%

23.97%

26.65%

1.2%

-1.5%

CASA %

63.17%

61.66%

65.49%

1.5%

-2.3%

Cost to Income Ratio (CIR)

41.00%

37.43%

41.79%

3.6%

-0.8%

NPL (Gross)

3.05%

3.11%

2.95%

-0.1%

0.1%

Credit Cost

3.48%

3.83%

2.26%

-0.4%

1.2%

Net Credit Cost

1.93%

2.47%

1.12%

ROA After Tax

3.01%

3.21%

3.30%

-0.2%

-0.3%

ROE B/S

19.23%

20.22%

19.87%

-1.0%

-0.6%

Leverage

6.3

6.7

6.0

-0.3

0.3

Net Profit (IDR Bn)

29,896

15,983

29,561

-12.9%

1.1%

PATMI (IDR Bn)

29,702

15,886

29,422

-13.0%

1.0%

*In compliance with OJK regulations, our calculation of consolidated financial ratios moved to monthly from quarterly starting in Jan-24. All calculations for 2024 and 2023 are adjusted for monthly data.

6

1H24 STRENGTHS AND CHALLENGES

Key Strengths

  • Measured Micro Loan Growth Reflects Asset Quality Focus
    • Bank Only Micro loan growth slowed to 5.7% YoY, compared to 10.4% in Jun-23 as management is focusing on asset quality and recoveries.
    • Bank Only net NPL downgrade improved QoQ to Rp9.9Tn from Rp12.4Tn, led by micro segment net downgrades to NPL improving to Rp5.9Tn from Rp 7.3Tn in the prior quarter.
    • The strategy in micro to add more loan officers and Business Support Assistants has elevated recovery income that increased 50.5% YoY to Rp10.1Tn, and increased 30% QoQ to Rp5.7Tn from Rp4.4Tn.
  • Strong PPOP Growth Persists
    • Loan growth in line with our FY24 target and strong recovery income growth at 50.5% YoY supported PPOP growth of 11.7% YoY.
  • Capital Remains Strong & Dividend Payout Can support an Improved Capital Structure
    • Tier 1 CAR stands at 24.02% and will continue to grow in 2024. Furthermore, BRI maintains very high provisions to loans at 6.5%, leaving ample room for supporting dividend expansion in 2024.

Key Challenges

  • High CoC is Showing Initial Signs of Improvement
    • Gross cost of credit at 1H24 was 3.48% supported by a decline to 3.13% in 2Q24. This figure remains above our FY24 guidance, as we front-loaded provision for the micro and small business portfolios to curb the impact of potential deterioration. More importantly, net cost of credit in 2Q24 decreased to 1.42%.
    • In the micro segment lower food price inflation helped to support our low to middle income customer base. Furthermore, loan restructurings via tenor extension provided additional support.
    • BRI still maintains ample NPL Coverage at 211.6% and our Loan Loss Reserve is 6.5%, well above the pre-covid level of below 4.5%.
  • Cost of Funds Remained Elevated
    • Our Bank Only Cost of Funds increased by 10bps QoQ to 3.53% in 2Q24 due to higher non-deposit funding costs, while cost of deposits only increased 2bps. The decrease in weekly SRBI auctions are signs that could alleviate some of this pressure.
    • CASA increased to 63.17% at 2Q24 compared to 1Q24, following the dividend payment and Ramadhan seasonal impact. Our liquidity is ample as our LDR is at 86.6%, while our strategy in merchant acquisition to improve retail funding has maintained CASA above pre- covid levels at above 60%.

7

2024 BRI GROUP GUIDANCE

Loan Growth (YoY)

NIM

Credit Cost

NPL

CIR

2023 Actual

11.2%

7.95%

2.38%

2.95%

41.89

(Consolidated)

2024 Guidance

1H24 Actual

10% - 12%

11.2%

7.6% - 8.0%

7.64%

Max. 3%

3.48%

< 3%

3.05%

41% - 42%

41.00%

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

8

1H24

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

9

BALANCE SHEET

Efficient asset management as loans & earning assets outstrip balance sheet growth

(IDR Bn)

Items

1H24

1Q24

1H23

g QoQ

g YoY

2023

2022

2021

Cash and Cash Equivalent

102,002

110,311

117,456

-7.5%

-13.2%

133,513

178,343

82,727

Total Earning Assets:

1,828,206

1,832,207

1,654,691

-0.2%

10.5%

1,791,006

1,665,968

1,588,914

- Placement with BI & Other Banks

47,065

69,046

65,932

-31.8%

-28.6%

87,557

91,890

73,048

- Receivables (Acceptance & Others)

87,478

76,139

47,712

14.9%

83.3%

65,024

47,146

39,949

- Loans & Financing

1,336,780

1,308,651

1,202,129

2.1%

11.2%

1,266,429

1,139,077

1,042,867

- Gov't Bonds & Marketable Securities

349,490

370,907

332,139

-5.8%

5.2%

364,687

381,339

426,964

- Other Earning Assets

7,393

7,463

6,779

-0.9%

9.1%

7,308

6,515

6,086

Earning Asset Provision:

(87,743)

(89,398)

(90,872)

-1.9%

-3.4%

(88,172)

(94,975)

(89,821)

- Loans and Financing Provisions

(86,415)

(87,076)

(88,238)

-0.8%

-2.1%

(85,502)

(93,088)

(87,829)

- Other Provisions

(1,328)

(2,323)

(2,634)

-42.8%

-49.6%

(2,670)

(1,887)

(1,991)

Fixed & Non Earning Assets

134,907

135,955

123,872

-0.8%

8.9%

128,660

116,303

96,278

Total Assets

1,977,371

1,989,074

1,805,146

-0.6%

9.5%

1,965,007

1,865,639

1,678,098

Third Party Funds :

1,389,662

1,416,213

1,245,115

-1.9%

11.6%

1,358,329

1,307,884

1,138,743

- CASA

877,895

873,298

815,424

0.5%

7.7%

874,070

872,404

718,267

Current Account

356,855

354,386

298,310

0.7%

19.6%

346,124

349,756

220,590

Savings Account

521,041

518,912

517,115

0.4%

0.8%

527,946

522,648

497,677

- Time Deposits

511,767

542,916

429,691

-5.7%

19.1%

484,259

435,481

420,476

Other Interest Bearing Liabilities

186,567

178,360

175,343

4.6%

6.4%

180,023

162,817

167,005

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

89,412

95,602

86,196

-6.5%

3.7%

110,184

91,543

80,563

Total Liabilities

1,665,641

1,690,175

1,506,655

-1.5%

10.6%

1,648,535

1,562,244

1,386,311

Tier 1 Capital

279,459

266,204

266,050

5.0%

5.0%

283,949

273,812

266,166

Total Equity

311,731

298,898

298,492

4.3%

4.4%

316,472

303,395

291,787

Total Liabilities & Equity

1,977,371

1,989,074

1,805,146

-0.6%

9.5%

1,965,007

1,865,639

1,678,098

*Financial figures for 2021 is restated to include Pegadaian and PNM in accordance with PSAK 38

10

LOANS & FINANCING PORTFOLIO

In line with Guidance, 3Q24 Likely to Slow

Loan Outstanding - by business segment

(IDR Tn)

1,308.7

1,336.8

1,266.4

1,202.1

1,139.1

241.1

197.7

219.2

1,020.2

1,042.9

186.6

173.8

36.3

38.3

41.5

903.2

31.6

164.7

168.3

27.8

231.2

234.6

232.3

27.8

227.8

191.1

33.5

218.6

212.5

21.5

244.6

190.0

194.0

198.8

167.6

178.3

242.3

144.8

150.4

140.5

622.6

623.0

483.9

551.3

611.2

577.9

432.5

307.7

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

1H23

1H24

Composition - by business segment (%)

21.2%

16.1%

16.1%

15.3%

15.6%

16.8%

15.5%

18.0%

2.4%

3.3%

2.7%

2.4%

2.9%

2.9%

2.6%

3.1%

19.2%

24.0%

20.4%

18.3%

17.9%

18.9%

17.4%

26.8%

14.2%

14.4%

14.7%

15.0%

14.8%

14.8%

14.9%

15.6%

42.4%

46.4%

48.4%

48.3%

47.6%

48.1%

46.6%

34.1%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

1H23

1H24

Micro

YoY Growth ( % )

7.8

(IDR Tn)

45.1

Consumer

11.5

20.6

Small

2.0

4.5

Medium

31.6

10.0

Corporate Total

29.211.2

54.5134.7

Recently, Bank Raya shifted portion of its Small Segment loans to Micro Segment amounting to Rp659 bn. If we adjust the Ultra Micro loans outstanding, it will impact loan growth by 11bps

√ Since 2022, BRI has classified SOE and Corporate non-SOE into Corporate Segment

11

STRONG DEPOSIT GROWTH

CASA Improved QoQ by 150bps, Savings growth remains a challenge

Deposit Growth

Total Deposit: 11.6% YoY

1,416.2

(IDR Tn)

Deposit Products per Segment*

(IDR Tn)

Total Deposits 1H24: Rp1,384.4 Tn

CASA: -2.3% YoY

1,358.3

1,307.9

1,120.9

1,138.7

542.9

484.3

1,021.2

435.5

452.1

420.5

66.7%

431.9

63.1%

64.3%

61.7%

59.7%

57.7%

522.6 527.9 518.9

497.7

476.1

414.3

1,389.7

1,245.1

511.8 19.1%

YoY

429.7

65.5%

63.2%

0.8%

521.0 YoY

517.1

Savings Time Deposit

Micro

335.4

356.3

367.7

373.5

367.2

360.3

366.9

296.6

48.5

45.1

43.4

43.5

49.8

44.6

51.1

45.7

250.9

290.3

312.9

324.1

325.0

317.4

315.7

315.7

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

1H23

1H24

Retail

Demand Deposit

Savings

Time Deposit

509.6

469.1

488.1

502.0

466.0

410.6

412.6

374.6

210.2

210.4

170.5

154.7

180.0

197.4

176.1

155.2

154.7

170.0

183.3

198.4

202.7

201.0

201.6

205.3

64.7

70.1

74.6

90.7

88.1

90.7

88.3

93.8

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

1H23

1H24

Wholesale

Demand Deposit

Time Deposit

Growth YoY

1.8%

14.7%

0.0%

9.4%

19.5%

1.8%

6.3%

349.8

346.1

354.4

356.9

19.6%

298.3

YoY

220.6

174.9

192.7

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

1H23

1H24

Demand Deposit

Savings

Time Deposit

CASA

491.1

541.2

508.0

464.0

414.2

359.0

298.6

306.6

206.7

233.7

277.9

205.6

244.7

215.8

196.7

195.0

257.3

257.4

263.3

263.3

101.9

111.7

143.2

208.6

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

1H23

1H24

22.6%

19.0%

26.2%

*Data is presented in Bank Only

12

WELL CAPITALIZED BALANCE SHEET PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY

CAR Remains Elevated Following 80% DPO

REGULATORY REQUIREMENT

17.5%

If Basel 3 fully implemented

15.0%

Normal condition

17.34%

22.77%

21.65%

DPO 60%

2019

19.80%

17.63%

14.47%

12.23%

27.16%

27.27%

25.51%

26.16%

26.12%

24.50%

20.14%

19.06%

DPO

DPO

DPO

85%

85%

~80%

DPO

65%

2020

2021

2022

2023

Tier 1 CAR

Tier 2 CAR

Total CAR

20.22%

23.97%

22.86%

1Q24

ROE B/S

19.23%

25.13%

24.02%

1H24

Max 2.5%

Countercyclical Buffer

2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer

2.5% Capital Surcharge on Systemic Bank

10% CAR based on Risk Profile

Leverage (x)

6.8

7.0

5.8

6.1

6.2

6.7

6.3

  • As of Jan'23, as part of the implementation of Basel 3, the change on RWA of Operational & Credit Risk adds 329bps to BRI total CAR
  • BRI distributed full year dividend of Rp319 per share paid on 28 March 2024 (including interim dividend of Rp84 per share)

*In compliance with OJK regulations, our calculation of consolidated financial ratios moved to monthly from quarterly starting in Jan-24. All calculations for 2024 and 2023 are adjusted for monthly data.

13

