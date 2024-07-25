1H 2024
FINANCIAL UPDATE PRESENTATION
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (PERSERO) Tbk.
1
MACRO ECONOMIC METRICS
Strong Dollar Offset by Declining Volatile Items Inflation
Quarterly GDP Growth (% YoY)
Gini Coeff.
GDP Growth
5.18
4.96
6
4
2
0
-20.384
-2.17
-4
0.382
0.381
-6
-8
2018
2019
2020
Inflation Trend (YoY %)
Headline
Core
Administered Price
14
12
10
8
6 4.32
5.02
4
2.41
2 3.07
0
1.08
0.56
-2
2018
2019
2020
0.395
5.03
5.01
5.04
5.11
0.393
0.391
0.388
.389
.387
0.384
.385
.383
.381
.379
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
Volatile Items
13.01
10.33
5.7
6.73
5.96
3.05
1.68
1.69
1.721.39
2021
2022
2023
1H24
Foreign Reserves & IDR/USD
International Foreign Reserve (USD Bn)
USD/IDR
16,375
15,573
14,390
13,866
14,120
14,263
15,399
144.9
146.4
137.2
140.2
135.9
129.2
120.7
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1H24
Business Index: MSME vs Wholesale, MA (4)
Wholesale Business Activity Index
MSME Business Activity Index - Adjusted
30.0
14.1 17.2
8.7
11.1
15.0
4.5
0.0
-5.6
9.9
4.6
5.1
2.9
-15.0
-29.2
-7.0
-30.0
-45.0
1Q20
1Q21
1Q22
1Q23
1Q24
2Q24
5
KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Cost of Credit In Line with Guidance, Loan Growth at 11.2%, Strong YoY PPOP
Description
Consolidated
1H24
1Q24
1H23
g QoQ
g YoY
Total Loan & Financing (IDR Bn)
1,336,780
1,308,651
1,202,129
2.1%
11.2%
Micro/ Total Loans
46.6%
47.6%
48.1%
-1.0%
-1.5%
Pre Provision Operating Profit (IDR Bn)
57,043
30,747
51,058
-14.5%
11.7%
NIM
7.64%
7.84%
7.92%
-0.2%
-0.3%
Total CAR
25.13%
23.97%
26.65%
1.2%
-1.5%
CASA %
63.17%
61.66%
65.49%
1.5%
-2.3%
Cost to Income Ratio (CIR)
41.00%
37.43%
41.79%
3.6%
-0.8%
NPL (Gross)
3.05%
3.11%
2.95%
-0.1%
0.1%
Credit Cost
3.48%
3.83%
2.26%
-0.4%
1.2%
Net Credit Cost
1.93%
2.47%
1.12%
ROA After Tax
3.01%
3.21%
3.30%
-0.2%
-0.3%
ROE B/S
19.23%
20.22%
19.87%
-1.0%
-0.6%
Leverage
6.3
6.7
6.0
-0.3
0.3
Net Profit (IDR Bn)
29,896
15,983
29,561
-12.9%
1.1%
PATMI (IDR Bn)
29,702
15,886
29,422
-13.0%
1.0%
*In compliance with OJK regulations, our calculation of consolidated financial ratios moved to monthly from quarterly starting in Jan-24. All calculations for 2024 and 2023 are adjusted for monthly data.
6
1H24 STRENGTHS AND CHALLENGES
Key Strengths
- Measured Micro Loan Growth Reflects Asset Quality Focus
- Bank Only Micro loan growth slowed to 5.7% YoY, compared to 10.4% in Jun-23 as management is focusing on asset quality and recoveries.
- Bank Only net NPL downgrade improved QoQ to Rp9.9Tn from Rp12.4Tn, led by micro segment net downgrades to NPL improving to Rp5.9Tn from Rp 7.3Tn in the prior quarter.
- The strategy in micro to add more loan officers and Business Support Assistants has elevated recovery income that increased 50.5% YoY to Rp10.1Tn, and increased 30% QoQ to Rp5.7Tn from Rp4.4Tn.
- Strong PPOP Growth Persists
- Loan growth in line with our FY24 target and strong recovery income growth at 50.5% YoY supported PPOP growth of 11.7% YoY.
- Capital Remains Strong & Dividend Payout Can support an Improved Capital Structure
- Tier 1 CAR stands at 24.02% and will continue to grow in 2024. Furthermore, BRI maintains very high provisions to loans at 6.5%, leaving ample room for supporting dividend expansion in 2024.
Key Challenges
- High CoC is Showing Initial Signs of Improvement
- Gross cost of credit at 1H24 was 3.48% supported by a decline to 3.13% in 2Q24. This figure remains above our FY24 guidance, as we front-loaded provision for the micro and small business portfolios to curb the impact of potential deterioration. More importantly, net cost of credit in 2Q24 decreased to 1.42%.
- In the micro segment lower food price inflation helped to support our low to middle income customer base. Furthermore, loan restructurings via tenor extension provided additional support.
- BRI still maintains ample NPL Coverage at 211.6% and our Loan Loss Reserve is 6.5%, well above the pre-covid level of below 4.5%.
- Cost of Funds Remained Elevated
- Our Bank Only Cost of Funds increased by 10bps QoQ to 3.53% in 2Q24 due to higher non-deposit funding costs, while cost of deposits only increased 2bps. The decrease in weekly SRBI auctions are signs that could alleviate some of this pressure.
- CASA increased to 63.17% at 2Q24 compared to 1Q24, following the dividend payment and Ramadhan seasonal impact. Our liquidity is ample as our LDR is at 86.6%, while our strategy in merchant acquisition to improve retail funding has maintained CASA above pre- covid levels at above 60%.
7
2024 BRI GROUP GUIDANCE
Loan Growth (YoY)
NIM
Credit Cost
NPL
CIR
2023 Actual
11.2%
7.95%
2.38%
2.95%
41.89
(Consolidated)
2024 Guidance
1H24 Actual
10% - 12%
11.2%
7.6% - 8.0%
7.64%
Max. 3%
3.48%
< 3%
3.05%
41% - 42%
41.00%
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
8
1H24
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
9
BALANCE SHEET
Efficient asset management as loans & earning assets outstrip balance sheet growth
(IDR Bn)
Items
1H24
1Q24
1H23
g QoQ
g YoY
2023
2022
2021
Cash and Cash Equivalent
102,002
110,311
117,456
-7.5%
-13.2%
133,513
178,343
82,727
Total Earning Assets:
1,828,206
1,832,207
1,654,691
-0.2%
10.5%
1,791,006
1,665,968
1,588,914
- Placement with BI & Other Banks
47,065
69,046
65,932
-31.8%
-28.6%
87,557
91,890
73,048
- Receivables (Acceptance & Others)
87,478
76,139
47,712
14.9%
83.3%
65,024
47,146
39,949
- Loans & Financing
1,336,780
1,308,651
1,202,129
2.1%
11.2%
1,266,429
1,139,077
1,042,867
- Gov't Bonds & Marketable Securities
349,490
370,907
332,139
-5.8%
5.2%
364,687
381,339
426,964
- Other Earning Assets
7,393
7,463
6,779
-0.9%
9.1%
7,308
6,515
6,086
Earning Asset Provision:
(87,743)
(89,398)
(90,872)
-1.9%
-3.4%
(88,172)
(94,975)
(89,821)
- Loans and Financing Provisions
(86,415)
(87,076)
(88,238)
-0.8%
-2.1%
(85,502)
(93,088)
(87,829)
- Other Provisions
(1,328)
(2,323)
(2,634)
-42.8%
-49.6%
(2,670)
(1,887)
(1,991)
Fixed & Non Earning Assets
134,907
135,955
123,872
-0.8%
8.9%
128,660
116,303
96,278
Total Assets
1,977,371
1,989,074
1,805,146
-0.6%
9.5%
1,965,007
1,865,639
1,678,098
Third Party Funds :
1,389,662
1,416,213
1,245,115
-1.9%
11.6%
1,358,329
1,307,884
1,138,743
- CASA
877,895
873,298
815,424
0.5%
7.7%
874,070
872,404
718,267
Current Account
356,855
354,386
298,310
0.7%
19.6%
346,124
349,756
220,590
Savings Account
521,041
518,912
517,115
0.4%
0.8%
527,946
522,648
497,677
- Time Deposits
511,767
542,916
429,691
-5.7%
19.1%
484,259
435,481
420,476
Other Interest Bearing Liabilities
186,567
178,360
175,343
4.6%
6.4%
180,023
162,817
167,005
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
89,412
95,602
86,196
-6.5%
3.7%
110,184
91,543
80,563
Total Liabilities
1,665,641
1,690,175
1,506,655
-1.5%
10.6%
1,648,535
1,562,244
1,386,311
Tier 1 Capital
279,459
266,204
266,050
5.0%
5.0%
283,949
273,812
266,166
Total Equity
311,731
298,898
298,492
4.3%
4.4%
316,472
303,395
291,787
Total Liabilities & Equity
1,977,371
1,989,074
1,805,146
-0.6%
9.5%
1,965,007
1,865,639
1,678,098
*Financial figures for 2021 is restated to include Pegadaian and PNM in accordance with PSAK 38
10
LOANS & FINANCING PORTFOLIO
In line with Guidance, 3Q24 Likely to Slow
Loan Outstanding - by business segment
(IDR Tn)
1,308.7
1,336.8
1,266.4
1,202.1
1,139.1
241.1
197.7
219.2
1,020.2
1,042.9
186.6
173.8
36.3
38.3
41.5
903.2
31.6
164.7
168.3
27.8
231.2
234.6
232.3
27.8
227.8
191.1
33.5
218.6
212.5
21.5
244.6
190.0
194.0
198.8
167.6
178.3
242.3
144.8
150.4
140.5
622.6
623.0
483.9
551.3
611.2
577.9
432.5
307.7
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
1H23
1H24
Composition - by business segment (%)
21.2%
16.1%
16.1%
15.3%
15.6%
16.8%
15.5%
18.0%
2.4%
3.3%
2.7%
2.4%
2.9%
2.9%
2.6%
3.1%
19.2%
24.0%
20.4%
18.3%
17.9%
18.9%
17.4%
26.8%
14.2%
14.4%
14.7%
15.0%
14.8%
14.8%
14.9%
15.6%
42.4%
46.4%
48.4%
48.3%
47.6%
48.1%
46.6%
34.1%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
1H23
1H24
Micro
YoY Growth ( % )
7.8
(IDR Tn)
45.1
Consumer
11.5
20.6
Small
2.0
4.5
Medium
31.6
10.0
Corporate Total
29.211.2
54.5134.7
Recently, Bank Raya shifted portion of its Small Segment loans to Micro Segment amounting to Rp659 bn. If we adjust the Ultra Micro loans outstanding, it will impact loan growth by 11bps
√ Since 2022, BRI has classified SOE and Corporate non-SOE into Corporate Segment
11
STRONG DEPOSIT GROWTH
CASA Improved QoQ by 150bps, Savings growth remains a challenge
Deposit Growth
Total Deposit: 11.6% YoY
1,416.2
(IDR Tn)
Deposit Products per Segment*
(IDR Tn)
Total Deposits 1H24: Rp1,384.4 Tn
CASA: -2.3% YoY
1,358.3
1,307.9
1,120.9
1,138.7
542.9
484.3
1,021.2
435.5
452.1
420.5
66.7%
431.9
63.1%
64.3%
61.7%
59.7%
57.7%
522.6 527.9 518.9
497.7
476.1
414.3
1,389.7
1,245.1
511.8 19.1%
YoY
429.7
65.5%
63.2%
0.8%
521.0 YoY
517.1
Savings Time Deposit
Micro
335.4
356.3
367.7
373.5
367.2
360.3
366.9
296.6
48.5
45.1
43.4
43.5
49.8
44.6
51.1
45.7
250.9
290.3
312.9
324.1
325.0
317.4
315.7
315.7
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
1H23
1H24
Retail
Demand Deposit
Savings
Time Deposit
509.6
469.1
488.1
502.0
466.0
410.6
412.6
374.6
210.2
210.4
170.5
154.7
180.0
197.4
176.1
155.2
154.7
170.0
183.3
198.4
202.7
201.0
201.6
205.3
64.7
70.1
74.6
90.7
88.1
90.7
88.3
93.8
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
1H23
1H24
Wholesale
Demand Deposit
Time Deposit
Growth YoY
1.8%
14.7%
0.0%
9.4%
19.5%
1.8%
6.3%
349.8
346.1
354.4
356.9
19.6%
298.3
YoY
220.6
174.9
192.7
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
1H23
1H24
Demand Deposit
Savings
Time Deposit
CASA
491.1
541.2
508.0
464.0
414.2
359.0
298.6
306.6
206.7
233.7
277.9
205.6
244.7
215.8
196.7
195.0
257.3
257.4
263.3
263.3
101.9
111.7
143.2
208.6
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
1H23
1H24
22.6%
19.0%
26.2%
*Data is presented in Bank Only
12
WELL CAPITALIZED BALANCE SHEET PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY
CAR Remains Elevated Following 80% DPO
REGULATORY REQUIREMENT
17.5%
If Basel 3 fully implemented
15.0%
Normal condition
17.34%
22.77%
21.65%
DPO 60%
2019
19.80%
17.63%
14.47%
12.23%
27.16%
27.27%
25.51%
26.16%
26.12%
24.50%
20.14%
19.06%
DPO
DPO
DPO
85%
85%
~80%
DPO
65%
2020
2021
2022
2023
Tier 1 CAR
Tier 2 CAR
Total CAR
20.22%
23.97%
22.86%
1Q24
ROE B/S
19.23%
25.13%
24.02%
1H24
Max 2.5%
Countercyclical Buffer
2.5% Capital Conservation Buffer
2.5% Capital Surcharge on Systemic Bank
10% CAR based on Risk Profile
Leverage (x)
6.8
7.0
5.8
6.1
6.2
6.7
6.3
- As of Jan'23, as part of the implementation of Basel 3, the change on RWA of Operational & Credit Risk adds 329bps to BRI total CAR
- BRI distributed full year dividend of Rp319 per share paid on 28 March 2024 (including interim dividend of Rp84 per share)
*In compliance with OJK regulations, our calculation of consolidated financial ratios moved to monthly from quarterly starting in Jan-24. All calculations for 2024 and 2023 are adjusted for monthly data.
13
