STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

CONSOLIDATED

No.

DESCRIPTION

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Audited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

1.

Cash

22,756,514

31,515,572

22,865,685

31,603,784

2.

Placements with Bank Indonesia

83,478,702

149,831,968

84,009,716

150,797,288

3.

Placements with other banks

39,083,349

37,080,603

42,175,376

38,637,594

4.

Spot and derivative/forward receivables

757,579

905,573

780,325

911,683

5.

Securities

371,476,357

339,067,362

399,485,957

364,682,750

6.

Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)

23,564,998

20,303,958

23,979,196

20,303,958

7.

Securities purchased with agreement to resell (reverse repo)

2,418,016

33,350,175

2,418,016

33,595,231

8.

Acceptances receivables

10,304,573

10,217,408

10,304,573

10,217,408

9.

Loans

1,207,046,873

1,146,082,506

1,264,779,010

1,197,752,706

10.

Sharia Loans

-

-

15,275,682

13,668,220

11.

Finance receivables

-

-

56,724,843

55,008,321

12.

Investments in shares

49,574,095

49,254,757

7,392,864

7,305,491

13.

Other financial assets

22,917,128

15,414,895

30,086,493

21,900,160

14.

Impairment on financial assets -/-

a.

Securities

(979,399)

(2,389,290)

(982,178)

(2,405,426)

b.

Loans

(77,677,831)

(77,009,890)

(82,050,763)

(81,017,973)

c.

Others

(344,871)

(260,590)

(4,938,705)

(4,959,749)

15.

Intangible assets

-

-

806,415

806,416

Accumulated amortisation for intangible assets -/-

-

-

-

-

16.

Premises and equipment

61,402,623

59,583,105

83,879,574

81,463,777

Accumulated depreciation on premises and equipment -/-

(18,175,186)

(16,550,584)

(24,102,968)

(21,785,658)

17.

Non-productive assets

a.

Abandoned property

17,429

17,356

17,429

17,356

b.

Foreclosed assets

54,395

56,502

59,232

59,347

c.

Suspense account

-

-

-

-

d.

Inter office assets

-

-

-

-

18.

Other assets

35,083,728

38,777,345

44,405,693

46,444,346

TOTAL ASSETS

1,832,759,072

1,835,248,731

1,977,371,465

1,965,007,030

LIABILITIES

1.

Demand deposits

358,693,980

346,654,593

356,854,620

346,124,372

2.

Savings deposits

519,469,304

526,514,556

521,040,540

527,945,550

3.

Time deposits

506,262,240

479,513,851

511,766,683

484,258,839

4.

Electronic money

536,962

518,049

536,962

518,049

5.

Liabilities to Bank Indonesia

70,210

69,254

70,210

69,254

6.

Liabilities to other banks

8,857,505

12,066,959

8,921,965

11,958,319

7.

Spot and derivative/forward payable

2,133,391

918,194

2,133,391

925,210

8.

Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase agreements (repo)

23,225,557

19,079,458

23,625,490

19,079,458

9.

Acceptances payable

10,304,573

10,217,408

10,304,573

10,217,408

10.

Securities issued

25,101,106

30,239,610

39,925,002

49,637,581

11.

Fund borrowings

40,112,319

42,131,148

114,078,689

99,331,907

12.

Deposit guarantee

12,879

12,713

12,925

12,713

13.

Inter office liabilities

-

-

-

-

14.

Other liabilities

45,984,405

68,575,779

76,369,873

98,456,228

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,540,764,431

1,536,511,572

1,665,640,923

1,648,534,888

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

CONSOLIDATED

No.

DESCRIPTION

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Audited)

(Audited)

EQUITY

15.

Share capital

a.

Authorised capital

15,000,000

15,000,000

15,000,000

15,000,000

b.

Unpaidin capital -/-

(7,422,050)

(7,422,050)

(7,422,050)

(7,422,050)

c.

Treasury stock -/-

(3,727,464)

(3,614,321)

(3,727,464)

(3,614,321)

16. Additional Paidin Capital

a.

Agio

76,271,620

76,245,954

75,878,793

75,853,127

b.

Disagio -/-

-

-

-

-

c.

Funds for paid up capital

-

-

-

-

d.

Others

471,569

342,251

2,230,147

2,100,831

17.

Other comprehensive

a

Gain

19,909,462

19,969,293

20,284,033

20,344,735

b

Loss -/-

(4,201,952)

(4,665,950)

(4,324,201)

(4,610,188)

18.

Reserve

a.

General reserve

3,022,685

3,022,685

3,022,685

3,022,685

b.

Appropriated reserves

-

-

-

-

19.

Retained Earning

a.

Previous years

164,423,446

146,706,039

175,252,886

150,588,874

b.

Current year

28,247,325

53,153,258

29,701,853

60,099,863

c.

Dividends paid out -/-

-

-

-

-

TOTAL EQUITIES ATRIBUTABBLE TO OWNERS

291,994,641

298,737,159

305,896,682

311,363,556

20.

Minority interest

-

-

5,833,860

5,108,586

TOTAL EQUITIES

291,994,641

298,737,159

311,730,542

316,472,142

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

1,832,759,072

1,835,248,731

1,977,371,465

1,965,007,030

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

For the Period Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

CONSOLIDATED

No.

DESCRIPTION

June 30, 2024

June 30 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30 2023

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

A. Interest Income and Interest Expenses, and Premium Income and Claim Expenses

1.

Interest income

81,025,252

70,444,809

98,647,310

85,590,785

2.

Interest expenses

25,936,514

17,403,518

28,718,477

20,050,483

Net Interest Income (Expenses)

55,088,738

53,041,291

69,928,833

65,540,302

3.

Premium Income

-

-

3,976,610

4,660,908

4.

Expense Claims

-

-

2,518,317

3,773,606

Net Premium Income (Claim Expenses)

-

-

1,458,293

887,302

Net Interest and Net Premium Income (Claim Expenses)

55,088,738

53,041,291

71,387,126

66,427,604

B. Other Operating Income and Expenses

1.

Gain (Loss) from increase (decrease) in fair value of financial assets

2,304,356

(1,451,497)

2,259,189

(1,281,072)

2.

Gain (Loss) from decrease (increase) in fair value of financial liabilities

-

-

-

-

3.

Gain (Loss) from sale of financial assets

855,138

865,548

931,222

932,767

4.

Gain (Loss) from spot and derivative transaction/foward (realised)

(1,720,145)

1,840,586

(1,689,324)

1,824,004

5.

Gain (Loss) from investment in shares under equity method

450,888

439,265

493,828

499,125

6.

Gain (Loss) from foreign currencies translation

-

-

-

-

7.

Dividend income

2,576,878

95,133

12

13

8.

Comissions/provisions/fees and administrative

10,972,026

10,011,562

11,260,130

10,222,819

9.

Other income

10,923,846

8,216,132

18,093,373

12,836,363

10.

Impairment for financial assets

19,260,706

12,786,081

21,346,301

14,017,597

11.

Losses related to operational risk

61,809

15,022

63,889

19,066

12.

Salaries and employee benefits

14,987,911

13,532,427

20,632,739

18,861,253

13.

Promotion expenses

948,457

857,581

1,062,793

921,200

14.

Other expenses

10,598,132

12,974,635

21,082,169

20,401,720

Other Operating Income (Expenses)

(19,494,028)

(20,149,017)

(32,839,461)

(29,186,817)

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

35,594,710

32,892,274

38,547,665

37,240,787

NON OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

1.

Gain (Loss) from sale of premises and equipment

13,948

23,734

17,514

24,974

2.

Other non operating income (expenses)

(127,423)

(81,005)

(115,647)

(65,630)

PROFIT FROM NON OPERATING

(113,475)

(57,271)

(98,133)

(40,656)

PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD BEFORE TAX

35,481,235

32,835,003

38,449,532

37,200,131

Income tax expenses

a. Estimated current tax -/-

5,413,468

4,585,857

7,133,716

5,493,442

b. Deffered tax income (expenses)

(1,820,442)

(1,983,626)

(1,419,705)

(2,145,328)

PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD

28,247,325

26,265,520

29,896,111

29,561,361

PROFIT (LOSS) MINORITY INTEREST

-

-

-

-

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1. Unreclassified to profit (loss)

a.

Premises and equipment revaluation increment

(2,458)

-

(3,766)

(82,876)

b.

Remeasurement from actuarial benefit program

1,090,155

(1,491,739)

1,038,500

(1,865,218)

c.

Others

(207,129)

283,431

(195,765)

366,477

2. Reclassified to profit (loss)

a.

Gain (loss) from adjustments arising resulting from translation of financial

(26,107)

(112,415)

(23,695)

(113,529)

statement

b.

Gain (Loss) from changes of financial assets on available for sale

(542,461)

2,259,238

(877,966)

2,664,214

c.

Others

92,167

(426,804)

166,035

(410,481)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CURRENT PERIOD

AFTER INCOME TAX - NET

404,167

511,711

103,343

558,587

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CURRENT PERIOD

28,651,492

26,777,231

29,999,454

30,119,948

Profit (loss) current year atributtable to :

- Parent company

28,247,325

26,265,520

29,701,853

29,421,509

- Non controlling interest

194,258

139,852

TOTAL PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD

28,247,325

26,265,520

29,896,111

29,561,361

Total comprehensive profit (loss) current year atributtable to:

- Parent company

28,651,492

26,777,231

29,927,138

29,909,911

- Non controlling interest

72,316

210,037

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD

28,651,492

26,777,231

29,999,454

30,119,948

TRANSFER PROFIT (LOSS) TO HEAD OFFICE

-

-

-

-

DIVIDEND

-

-

-

-

EARNING PER SHARE (In Rupiah)

187

174

197

195

STATEMENTS OF COMMITMENTS AND CONTIGENCIES

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

CONSOLIDATED

No.

DESCRIPTION

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Audited)

(Audited)

1.

Unused fund borrowings/financing facilities

-

-

-

-

2.

Outstanding purchase position on spot and derivative

36,656,037

24,948,222

36,656,037

24,948,222

3.

Others

-

-

-

-

II COMMITMENT PAYABLES

1. Unused loan facilities granted to customer

a.

Committed

-

-

105,695

147,403

b.

Uncommitted

90,631,147

128,443,014

90,631,147

128,443,014

2.

Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit

9,731,308

11,447,230

9,731,308

11,447,230

3.

Outstanding sales position on spot and derivative

101,931,439

63,924,016

101,931,439

63,924,016

4.

Others

-

-

-

-

1.

Guarantees received

-

-

-

-

2.

Others

-

-

-

-

IV. CONTINGENT PAYABLES

1.

Guarantees issued

61,670,357

65,892,316

61,670,774

65,892,925

2.

Others

-

-

-

-

STATEMENTS OF SPOT AND DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2024

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

NO.

TRANSACTION

Notional Amount

Type

Derivative Receivables & Payables

Trading

Hedging

Receivables

Payables

  1. Exchange Rate Related

1

Spot

7,024,191

7,024,191

-

5,585

5,384

2

Forward

52,492,369

52,492,369

-

111,602

740,633

  • Option

a.

Written

1,583,689

1,583,689

-

-

37

b.

Purchased

327,500

327,500

-

1,778

-

4

Future

-

-

-

-

-

5

Swap

74,274,996

74,274,996

-

284,016

903,101

6

Others

-

-

-

-

-

  1. Interest Rate Related

1

Spot

-

-

-

-

-

2

Forward

-

-

-

-

-

  • Option

a.

Written

-

-

-

-

-

b.

Purchased

-

-

-

-

-

4

Future

-

-

-

-

-

5

Swap

13,698,413

13,698,413

-

354,598

357,795

6

Others

-

-

-

-

-

C.

Others

2,409,857

2,409,857

-

-

126,441

TOTAL

151,811,015

151,811,015

-

757,579

2,133,391

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS' QUALITY AND OTHER INFORMATION

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

No.

DESCRIPTION

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 (Reviewed)

Special

Sub

Special

Sub

Current

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Current

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Mention

Standard

Mention

Standard

  1. RELATED PARTIES

1. Placements with other banks

a.

Rupiah

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

b.

Foreign currencies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2. Spot and derivative receivables/forward

a.

Rupiah

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

b.

Foreign currencies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3. Securities

a.

Rupiah

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

b.

Foreign currencies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4. Securities sold with agreement to repurchase (Repo)

a.

Rupiah

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

b.

Foreign currencies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5. Securities purchased with agreement to resell (Reverse Repo)

a.

Rupiah

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

b.

Foreign currencies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6. Acceptances receivables

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7. Loans *)

a. Micro, Small and Medium loans (UMKM)

i.

Rupiah

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ii.

Foreign currencies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  1. Non UMKM

i.

Rupiah

212,224

-

-

-

-

212,224

180,894

-

-

-

-

180,894

ii.

Foreign currencies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  1. Restructured loans

i.

Rupiah

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

ii.

Foreign currencies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8.

Investments in shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9.

Other receivable

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10. Commitments and contingencies

a.

Rupiah

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

b.

Foreign currencies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS' QUALITY AND OTHER INFORMATION

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

No.

DESCRIPTION

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 (Reviewed)

Special

Sub

Special

Sub

Current

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Current

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Mention

Standard

Mention

Standard

II

THIRD PARTIES

1.

Placements with other banks

a.

Rupiah

839,102

-

-

-

-

839,102

2,906,176

-

-

-

-

2,906,176

b.

Foreign currencies

38,244,247

-

-

-

-

38,244,247

39,624,367

-

-

-

-

39,624,367

2. Spot and derivative receivables/forward

a.

Rupiah

711,717

-

-

-

-

711,717

1,045,729

-

-

-

-

1,045,729

b.

Foreign currencies

45,862

-

-

-

-

45,862

63,599

-

-

-

-

63,599

3. Securities

a.

Rupiah

212,329,630

-

-

-

-

212,329,630

185,842,664

6,239

-

-

-

185,848,903

b.

Foreign currencies

159,094,213

52,514

-

-

-

159,146,727

113,716,461

-

-

-

-

113,716,461

4. Securities sold with agreement to repurchase (Repo)

a.

Rupiah

17,311,973

-

-

-

-

17,311,973

19,866,674

-

-

-

-

19,866,674

b.

Foreign currencies

6,253,025

-

-

-

-

6,253,025

6,105,309

-

-

-

-

6,105,309

5. Securities purchased with agreement to resell (Reverse Repo)

a.

Rupiah

2,418,016

-

-

-

-

2,418,016

22,283,995

-

-

-

-

22,283,995

b.

Foreign currencies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6. Acceptances receivables

10,304,573

-

-

-

-

10,304,573

7,617,863

-

-

-

-

7,617,863

7. Loans *)

a. Micro, Small and Medium loans (UMKM)

i.

Rupiah

603,780,415

47,441,072

3,599,211

7,297,604

15,049,568

677,167,870

572,424,634

42,296,755

4,987,001

6,494,750

8,572,967

634,776,107

ii.

Foreign currencies

701,263

-

-

-

-

701,263

727,803

-

-

-

3,880

731,683

  1. Non UMKM

i.

Rupiah

375,651,661

13,771,786

464,971

3,111,395

6,552,653

399,552,466

322,395,474

15,628,853

684,820

1,498,637

7,038,351

347,246,135

ii.

Foreign currencies

123,398,258

3,352,855

105,269

141,576

2,415,092

129,413,050

99,088,165

2,823,567

76,632

129,411

4,319,062

106,436,837

  1. Restructured loans

i.

Rupiah

37,704,956

28,553,055

1,681,815

5,539,054

8,621,632

82,100,512

64,796,519

31,870,068

3,805,769

4,983,147

8,848,217

114,303,720

ii.

Foreign currencies

5,212,006

2,984,076

-

139,755

1,121,189

9,457,026

5,044,103

2,721,861

-

128,116

4,313,150

12,207,230

8.

Investments in shares

49,574,095

-

-

-

-

49,574,095

48,809,935

-

-

-

-

48,809,935

9.

Other receivable

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10.

Commitments and contingencies

a.

Rupiah

108,978,885

757,541

34,958

52,220

759,156

110,582,760

95,839,070

1,719,663

27,150

49,221

34,563

97,669,667

b.

Foreign currencies

51,414,302

21,460

-

526

13,763

51,450,051

89,110,616

71,181

421

990

2,287

89,185,495

III OTHER INFORMATIONS

1. Value of bank's assets pledge as collateral:

a.

To Bank Indonesia

-

-

b.

To others

-

-

2.

Repossessed assets

54,395

60,125

*)

Point a and b is included restructured loans.

Point c is restructured loans for UMKM and non-UMKM borrowers

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in million rupiah)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

COMPONENTS OF CAPITAL

Individual

Consolidated

Individual

Consolidated

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

I CORE CAPITAL (TIER 1)

233,938,169

279,458,892

224,079,870

266,050,064

1 CET 1

233,938,169

279,458,892

224,079,870

266,050,064

1.1 Paid-in Capital (net of Treasury Stock)

3,850,486

3,850,486

4,558,817

4,558,817

1.2 Disclosed Reserves

287,616,696

296,427,432

280,056,540

284,252,687

1.2.1 Additional Factor

291,811,188

300,941,030

284,749,423

289,289,913

1.2.1.1

Other comprehensive income

19,846,113

20,117,334

19,848,571

20,118,055

1.2.1.1.1 Excess differences arising from translation of financial statement

-

-

-

-

1.2.1.1.2 Potential gain of the increase in the fair value of financial assets available for sale

-

-

-

-

1.2.1.1.3 Surplus of fixed assets revaluation

19,846,113

20,117,334

19,848,571

20,118,055

1.2.1.2

Other disclosed reserves

271,965,075

280,823,696

264,900,852

269,171,858

1.2.1.2.1

Agio

76,271,620

75,878,794

76,240,176

75,847,349

1.2.1.2.2

General reserves

3,022,685

3,022,685

3,022,685

3,022,685

1.2.1.2.3

Previous year profit

164,423,445

172,547,747

159,372,471

161,178,039

1.2.1.2.4

Current year profit

28,247,325

29,374,470

26,265,520

29,123,785

1.2.1.2.5

Funds for paid-in capital

-

-

-

-

1.2.1.2.6

Others

-

-

-

-

1.2.2 Deduction Factor

4,194,492

4,513,598

4,692,883

5,037,226

1.2.2.1

Other comprehensive income

3,070,014

3,166,463

2,734,635

2,802,699

1.2.2.1.1 Negative differences arising from translation of financial statement

279,692

277,439

241,026

241,483

1.2.2.1.2 Potential losses from the decrease in the fair value of financial assets available for sale

2,790,322

2,889,024

2,493,609

2,561,216

1.2.2.2

Other disclosed reserves

1,124,478

1,347,135

1,958,248

2,234,527

1.2.2.2.1

Disagio

-

-

-

-

1.2.2.2.2

Previous year loss

-

-

-

-

1.2.2.2.3

Current year loss

-

-

-

-

1.2.2.2.4 Negative difference in allowance for possible losses and allowance for impairment on earning assets

-

-

-

-

1.2.2.2.5 Negative difference in adjusment amounts from fair value of financial assets in trading book

-

-

-

-

1.2.2.2.6 Required allowance for non earning assets

55,889

57,096

58,633

59,840

1.2.2.2.7

Others

1,068,589

1,290,039

1,899,615

2,174,687

1.3 Non Controlling Interest

-

454,929

-

453,436

1.4 Deduction Factor of CET 1

57,529,013

21,273,955

60,535,487

23,214,876

1.4.1

Deffered tax calculation

10,204,556

13,783,074

13,288,320

15,940,845

1.4.2

Goodwill

-

806,415

-

806,416

1.4.3

Other intangible assets

3,629,875

4,016,823

3,552,585

3,799,972

1.4.4

Investments in share

43,694,582

2,667,643

43,694,582

2,667,643

1.4.5 Shortfall of capital on insurance subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

1.4.6

Securitisation exposure

-

-

-

-

1.4.7 Other deduction of CET 1

-

-

-

-

2 Additional Tier 1 (AT 1)

-

-

-

-

2.1 Instrument which comply with AT 1 requirements

-

-

-

-

2.2 Agio/Disagio

-

-

-

-

2.3 Deduction Factor of AT 1

-

-

-

-

2.3.1 Placements of fund in instrument AT 1 and/or Tier 2 to other bank

-

-

-

-

2.3.2 Cross ownership in anoyher entity acquired by the transition due to law, grants or grants will

-

-

-

-

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in million rupiah)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

COMPONENTS OF CAPITAL

Individual

Consolidated

Individual

Consolidated

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

II SUPPLEMENTAL CAPITAL (TIER 2)

12,043,269

12,963,933

10,602,647

11,427,453

1 Capital instrument in the form of stock or other which comply with Tier 2 requirements

408,333

408,333

-

-

2 Agio/Disagio

-

-

-

-

3 General provison on earning assets (max. 1.25% credit risk - weighted assets)

11,634,936

12,555,600

10,602,647

11,427,453

4 Deduction supplemental capital

-

-

-

-

4.1 Sinking Fund

-

-

-

-

4.2 Placement of funds in instrumen AT 1 and/or Tier 2 to other bank

-

-

-

-

4.3 Cross-ownership in another entity acquired by the transition due to law, grants, or grants will

-

-

-

-

TOTAL CAPITAL

245,981,438

292,422,825

234,682,517

277,477,517

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS

KPMM RATIO

CREDIT RISK - WEIGHTED ASSETS

928,808,373

1,002,461,479

846,608,682

912,593,149

CET 1 Rasio (%)

22.09%

24.02%

23.53%

25.55%

MARKET RISK - WEIGHTED ASSETS

29,198,772

35,217,801

6,550,285

8,485,694

Tier 1 Rasio (%)

22.09%

24.02%

23.53%

25.55%

OPERATIONAL RISK - WEIGHTED ASSE

100,903,263

125,883,982

99,021,545

120,236,798

Tier 2 Rasio (%)

1.14%

1.11%

1.12%

1.10%

TOTAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS

1,058,910,408

1,163,563,262

952,180,512

1,041,315,641

KPMM Rasio (%)

23.23%

25.13%

24.65%

26.65%

CAR BASED ON RISK PROFILE (%)

9.42%

9.43%

9.38%

9.40% CET 1 for BUFFER (%)

13.81%

15.70%

15.27%

17.25%

CAPITAL ALLOCATION FOR CAR BASED

PERCENTAGE OF BUFFER MANDATORY FILLED BY

ON RISK PROFILE

BANK(%)

5.000%

5.000%

5.000%

5.000%

From CET 1 (%)

8.28%

8.32%

8.26%

8.30%

Capital conservation buffer (%)

2.500%

2.500%

2.500%

2.500%

From AT 1 (%)

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Countercyclical Buffer (%)

0.000%

0.000%

0.000%

0.000%

From Tier 2 (%)

1.14%

1.11%

1.12%

1.10%

Capital Surcharge for Systemic Bank (%)

2.500%

2.500%

2.500%

2.500%

CALCULATION OF FINANCIAL RATIOS

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in %)

Ratio

June 30, 2024

June 30 2023

(Reviewed)

Performance Ratios

1. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR)

23.23

24.65

2. Non performing earning assets and non performing non earning assets to total earning assets and

non earning assets

2.13

1.97

3.

Non performing earning assets to total earning assets

2.12

1.97

4.

Allowance for impairment on financial assets to earning assets

4.83

5.78

5.

Gross NPL

3.21

3.10

6.

Net NPL

0.86

0.76

7.

Return on Asset (ROA) 1)

3.84

3.93

8.

Return on Asset (ROA) 2)

3.06

3.14

9.

Return on Equity (ROE) 3)

24.32

23.11

10.

Return on Equity (ROE) 4)

19.40

18.40

11.

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

6.41

6.81

12.

Operating Expenses to Operating Income

67.38

64.21

13.

Cost to Income Ratio (CIR)

37.47

38.96

14.

Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR)

87.19

87.83

Compliance

1. a. Percentage violation of Legal Lending Limit

i. Related parties

0.00

0.00

ii. Third parties

0.00

0.00

b. Percentage of excess of the Legal Lending Limit

i. Related parties

0.00

0.00

ii. Third parties

0.00

0.00

2.

Reserve requirement

a. Primary reserve requirement Rupiah

- Daily

0.00

0.00

- Average

5.60

7.04

b. Reserve requirement Foreign currencies (daily)

2.00

2.00

3.

Net Open Position - Overall

2.47

2.70

  1. Calculation using profit before tax divided by average total assets.
  2. Calculation using profit after tax divided by average total assets.
  3. Calculation using profit after tax divided by average total Tier 1 equity.
  4. Calculation using profit after tax divided by average total equity.

