STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
CONSOLIDATED
No.
DESCRIPTION
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Audited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
1.
Cash
22,756,514
31,515,572
22,865,685
31,603,784
2.
Placements with Bank Indonesia
83,478,702
149,831,968
84,009,716
150,797,288
3.
Placements with other banks
39,083,349
37,080,603
42,175,376
38,637,594
4.
Spot and derivative/forward receivables
757,579
905,573
780,325
911,683
5.
Securities
371,476,357
339,067,362
399,485,957
364,682,750
6.
Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)
23,564,998
20,303,958
23,979,196
20,303,958
7.
Securities purchased with agreement to resell (reverse repo)
2,418,016
33,350,175
2,418,016
33,595,231
8.
Acceptances receivables
10,304,573
10,217,408
10,304,573
10,217,408
9.
Loans
1,207,046,873
1,146,082,506
1,264,779,010
1,197,752,706
10.
Sharia Loans
-
-
15,275,682
13,668,220
11.
Finance receivables
-
-
56,724,843
55,008,321
12.
Investments in shares
49,574,095
49,254,757
7,392,864
7,305,491
13.
Other financial assets
22,917,128
15,414,895
30,086,493
21,900,160
14.
Impairment on financial assets -/-
a.
Securities
(979,399)
(2,389,290)
(982,178)
(2,405,426)
b.
Loans
(77,677,831)
(77,009,890)
(82,050,763)
(81,017,973)
c.
Others
(344,871)
(260,590)
(4,938,705)
(4,959,749)
15.
Intangible assets
-
-
806,415
806,416
Accumulated amortisation for intangible assets -/-
-
-
-
-
16.
Premises and equipment
61,402,623
59,583,105
83,879,574
81,463,777
Accumulated depreciation on premises and equipment -/-
(18,175,186)
(16,550,584)
(24,102,968)
(21,785,658)
17.
Non-productive assets
a.
Abandoned property
17,429
17,356
17,429
17,356
b.
Foreclosed assets
54,395
56,502
59,232
59,347
c.
Suspense account
-
-
-
-
d.
Inter office assets
-
-
-
-
18.
Other assets
35,083,728
38,777,345
44,405,693
46,444,346
TOTAL ASSETS
1,832,759,072
1,835,248,731
1,977,371,465
1,965,007,030
LIABILITIES
1.
Demand deposits
358,693,980
346,654,593
356,854,620
346,124,372
2.
Savings deposits
519,469,304
526,514,556
521,040,540
527,945,550
3.
Time deposits
506,262,240
479,513,851
511,766,683
484,258,839
4.
Electronic money
536,962
518,049
536,962
518,049
5.
Liabilities to Bank Indonesia
70,210
69,254
70,210
69,254
6.
Liabilities to other banks
8,857,505
12,066,959
8,921,965
11,958,319
7.
Spot and derivative/forward payable
2,133,391
918,194
2,133,391
925,210
8.
Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase agreements (repo)
23,225,557
19,079,458
23,625,490
19,079,458
9.
Acceptances payable
10,304,573
10,217,408
10,304,573
10,217,408
10.
Securities issued
25,101,106
30,239,610
39,925,002
49,637,581
11.
Fund borrowings
40,112,319
42,131,148
114,078,689
99,331,907
12.
Deposit guarantee
12,879
12,713
12,925
12,713
13.
Inter office liabilities
-
-
-
-
14.
Other liabilities
45,984,405
68,575,779
76,369,873
98,456,228
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,540,764,431
1,536,511,572
1,665,640,923
1,648,534,888
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
CONSOLIDATED
No.
DESCRIPTION
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Audited)
(Audited)
EQUITY
15.
Share capital
a.
Authorised capital
15,000,000
15,000,000
15,000,000
15,000,000
b.
Unpaid‐in capital -/-
(7,422,050)
(7,422,050)
(7,422,050)
(7,422,050)
c.
Treasury stock -/-
(3,727,464)
(3,614,321)
(3,727,464)
(3,614,321)
16. Additional Paid‐in Capital
a.
Agio
76,271,620
76,245,954
75,878,793
75,853,127
b.
Disagio -/-
-
-
-
-
c.
Funds for paid up capital
-
-
-
-
d.
Others
471,569
342,251
2,230,147
2,100,831
17.
Other comprehensive
a
Gain
19,909,462
19,969,293
20,284,033
20,344,735
b
Loss -/-
(4,201,952)
(4,665,950)
(4,324,201)
(4,610,188)
18.
Reserve
a.
General reserve
3,022,685
3,022,685
3,022,685
3,022,685
b.
Appropriated reserves
-
-
-
-
19.
Retained Earning
a.
Previous years
164,423,446
146,706,039
175,252,886
150,588,874
b.
Current year
28,247,325
53,153,258
29,701,853
60,099,863
c.
Dividends paid out -/-
-
-
-
-
TOTAL EQUITIES ATRIBUTABBLE TO OWNERS
291,994,641
298,737,159
305,896,682
311,363,556
20.
Minority interest
-
-
5,833,860
5,108,586
TOTAL EQUITIES
291,994,641
298,737,159
311,730,542
316,472,142
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
1,832,759,072
1,835,248,731
1,977,371,465
1,965,007,030
STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
For the Period Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
CONSOLIDATED
No.
DESCRIPTION
June 30, 2024
June 30 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30 2023
(Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
A. Interest Income and Interest Expenses, and Premium Income and Claim Expenses
1.
Interest income
81,025,252
70,444,809
98,647,310
85,590,785
2.
Interest expenses
25,936,514
17,403,518
28,718,477
20,050,483
Net Interest Income (Expenses)
55,088,738
53,041,291
69,928,833
65,540,302
3.
Premium Income
-
-
3,976,610
4,660,908
4.
Expense Claims
-
-
2,518,317
3,773,606
Net Premium Income (Claim Expenses)
-
-
1,458,293
887,302
Net Interest and Net Premium Income (Claim Expenses)
55,088,738
53,041,291
71,387,126
66,427,604
B. Other Operating Income and Expenses
1.
Gain (Loss) from increase (decrease) in fair value of financial assets
2,304,356
(1,451,497)
2,259,189
(1,281,072)
2.
Gain (Loss) from decrease (increase) in fair value of financial liabilities
-
-
-
-
3.
Gain (Loss) from sale of financial assets
855,138
865,548
931,222
932,767
4.
Gain (Loss) from spot and derivative transaction/foward (realised)
(1,720,145)
1,840,586
(1,689,324)
1,824,004
5.
Gain (Loss) from investment in shares under equity method
450,888
439,265
493,828
499,125
6.
Gain (Loss) from foreign currencies translation
-
-
-
-
7.
Dividend income
2,576,878
95,133
12
13
8.
Comissions/provisions/fees and administrative
10,972,026
10,011,562
11,260,130
10,222,819
9.
Other income
10,923,846
8,216,132
18,093,373
12,836,363
10.
Impairment for financial assets
19,260,706
12,786,081
21,346,301
14,017,597
11.
Losses related to operational risk
61,809
15,022
63,889
19,066
12.
Salaries and employee benefits
14,987,911
13,532,427
20,632,739
18,861,253
13.
Promotion expenses
948,457
857,581
1,062,793
921,200
14.
Other expenses
10,598,132
12,974,635
21,082,169
20,401,720
Other Operating Income (Expenses)
(19,494,028)
(20,149,017)
(32,839,461)
(29,186,817)
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
35,594,710
32,892,274
38,547,665
37,240,787
NON OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
1.
Gain (Loss) from sale of premises and equipment
13,948
23,734
17,514
24,974
2.
Other non operating income (expenses)
(127,423)
(81,005)
(115,647)
(65,630)
PROFIT FROM NON OPERATING
(113,475)
(57,271)
(98,133)
(40,656)
PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD BEFORE TAX
35,481,235
32,835,003
38,449,532
37,200,131
Income tax expenses
a. Estimated current tax -/-
5,413,468
4,585,857
7,133,716
5,493,442
b. Deffered tax income (expenses)
(1,820,442)
(1,983,626)
(1,419,705)
(2,145,328)
PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD
28,247,325
26,265,520
29,896,111
29,561,361
PROFIT (LOSS) MINORITY INTEREST
-
-
-
-
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1. Unreclassified to profit (loss)
a.
Premises and equipment revaluation increment
(2,458)
-
(3,766)
(82,876)
b.
Remeasurement from actuarial benefit program
1,090,155
(1,491,739)
1,038,500
(1,865,218)
c.
Others
(207,129)
283,431
(195,765)
366,477
2. Reclassified to profit (loss)
a.
Gain (loss) from adjustments arising resulting from translation of financial
(26,107)
(112,415)
(23,695)
(113,529)
statement
b.
Gain (Loss) from changes of financial assets on available for sale
(542,461)
2,259,238
(877,966)
2,664,214
c.
Others
92,167
(426,804)
166,035
(410,481)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CURRENT PERIOD
AFTER INCOME TAX - NET
404,167
511,711
103,343
558,587
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CURRENT PERIOD
28,651,492
26,777,231
29,999,454
30,119,948
Profit (loss) current year atributtable to :
- Parent company
28,247,325
26,265,520
29,701,853
29,421,509
- Non controlling interest
194,258
139,852
TOTAL PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD
28,247,325
26,265,520
29,896,111
29,561,361
Total comprehensive profit (loss) current year atributtable to:
- Parent company
28,651,492
26,777,231
29,927,138
29,909,911
- Non controlling interest
72,316
210,037
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD
28,651,492
26,777,231
29,999,454
30,119,948
TRANSFER PROFIT (LOSS) TO HEAD OFFICE
-
-
-
-
DIVIDEND
-
-
-
-
EARNING PER SHARE (In Rupiah)
187
174
197
195
STATEMENTS OF COMMITMENTS AND CONTIGENCIES
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
CONSOLIDATED
No.
DESCRIPTION
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(Audited)
(Audited)
1.
Unused fund borrowings/financing facilities
-
-
-
-
2.
Outstanding purchase position on spot and derivative
36,656,037
24,948,222
36,656,037
24,948,222
3.
Others
-
-
-
-
II COMMITMENT PAYABLES
1. Unused loan facilities granted to customer
a.
Committed
-
-
105,695
147,403
b.
Uncommitted
90,631,147
128,443,014
90,631,147
128,443,014
2.
Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit
9,731,308
11,447,230
9,731,308
11,447,230
3.
Outstanding sales position on spot and derivative
101,931,439
63,924,016
101,931,439
63,924,016
4.
Others
-
-
-
-
1.
Guarantees received
-
-
-
-
2.
Others
-
-
-
-
IV. CONTINGENT PAYABLES
1.
Guarantees issued
61,670,357
65,892,316
61,670,774
65,892,925
2.
Others
-
-
-
-
STATEMENTS OF SPOT AND DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2024
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
NO.
TRANSACTION
Notional Amount
Type
Derivative Receivables & Payables
Trading
Hedging
Receivables
Payables
- Exchange Rate Related
1
Spot
7,024,191
7,024,191
-
5,585
5,384
2
Forward
52,492,369
52,492,369
-
111,602
740,633
- Option
a.
Written
1,583,689
1,583,689
-
-
37
b.
Purchased
327,500
327,500
-
1,778
-
4
Future
-
-
-
-
-
5
Swap
74,274,996
74,274,996
-
284,016
903,101
6
Others
-
-
-
-
-
- Interest Rate Related
1
Spot
-
-
-
-
-
2
Forward
-
-
-
-
-
- Option
a.
Written
-
-
-
-
-
b.
Purchased
-
-
-
-
-
4
Future
-
-
-
-
-
5
Swap
13,698,413
13,698,413
-
354,598
357,795
6
Others
-
-
-
-
-
C.
Others
2,409,857
2,409,857
-
-
126,441
TOTAL
151,811,015
151,811,015
-
757,579
2,133,391
STATEMENTS OF ASSETS' QUALITY AND OTHER INFORMATION
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2024 and 2023
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
No.
DESCRIPTION
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023 (Reviewed)
Special
Sub
Special
Sub
Current
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Current
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Mention
Standard
Mention
Standard
- RELATED PARTIES
1. Placements with other banks
a.
Rupiah
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
b.
Foreign currencies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2. Spot and derivative receivables/forward
a.
Rupiah
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
b.
Foreign currencies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3. Securities
a.
Rupiah
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
b.
Foreign currencies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4. Securities sold with agreement to repurchase (Repo)
a.
Rupiah
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
b.
Foreign currencies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5. Securities purchased with agreement to resell (Reverse Repo)
a.
Rupiah
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
b.
Foreign currencies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6. Acceptances receivables
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7. Loans *)
a. Micro, Small and Medium loans (UMKM)
i.
Rupiah
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ii.
Foreign currencies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Non UMKM
i.
Rupiah
212,224
-
-
-
-
212,224
180,894
-
-
-
-
180,894
ii.
Foreign currencies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Restructured loans
i.
Rupiah
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ii.
Foreign currencies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8.
Investments in shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9.
Other receivable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10. Commitments and contingencies
a.
Rupiah
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
b.
Foreign currencies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
STATEMENTS OF ASSETS' QUALITY AND OTHER INFORMATION
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2024 and 2023
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
No.
DESCRIPTION
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023 (Reviewed)
Special
Sub
Special
Sub
Current
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Current
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Mention
Standard
Mention
Standard
II
THIRD PARTIES
1.
Placements with other banks
a.
Rupiah
839,102
-
-
-
-
839,102
2,906,176
-
-
-
-
2,906,176
b.
Foreign currencies
38,244,247
-
-
-
-
38,244,247
39,624,367
-
-
-
-
39,624,367
2. Spot and derivative receivables/forward
a.
Rupiah
711,717
-
-
-
-
711,717
1,045,729
-
-
-
-
1,045,729
b.
Foreign currencies
45,862
-
-
-
-
45,862
63,599
-
-
-
-
63,599
3. Securities
a.
Rupiah
212,329,630
-
-
-
-
212,329,630
185,842,664
6,239
-
-
-
185,848,903
b.
Foreign currencies
159,094,213
52,514
-
-
-
159,146,727
113,716,461
-
-
-
-
113,716,461
4. Securities sold with agreement to repurchase (Repo)
a.
Rupiah
17,311,973
-
-
-
-
17,311,973
19,866,674
-
-
-
-
19,866,674
b.
Foreign currencies
6,253,025
-
-
-
-
6,253,025
6,105,309
-
-
-
-
6,105,309
5. Securities purchased with agreement to resell (Reverse Repo)
a.
Rupiah
2,418,016
-
-
-
-
2,418,016
22,283,995
-
-
-
-
22,283,995
b.
Foreign currencies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6. Acceptances receivables
10,304,573
-
-
-
-
10,304,573
7,617,863
-
-
-
-
7,617,863
7. Loans *)
a. Micro, Small and Medium loans (UMKM)
i.
Rupiah
603,780,415
47,441,072
3,599,211
7,297,604
15,049,568
677,167,870
572,424,634
42,296,755
4,987,001
6,494,750
8,572,967
634,776,107
ii.
Foreign currencies
701,263
-
-
-
-
701,263
727,803
-
-
-
3,880
731,683
- Non UMKM
i.
Rupiah
375,651,661
13,771,786
464,971
3,111,395
6,552,653
399,552,466
322,395,474
15,628,853
684,820
1,498,637
7,038,351
347,246,135
ii.
Foreign currencies
123,398,258
3,352,855
105,269
141,576
2,415,092
129,413,050
99,088,165
2,823,567
76,632
129,411
4,319,062
106,436,837
- Restructured loans
i.
Rupiah
37,704,956
28,553,055
1,681,815
5,539,054
8,621,632
82,100,512
64,796,519
31,870,068
3,805,769
4,983,147
8,848,217
114,303,720
ii.
Foreign currencies
5,212,006
2,984,076
-
139,755
1,121,189
9,457,026
5,044,103
2,721,861
-
128,116
4,313,150
12,207,230
8.
Investments in shares
49,574,095
-
-
-
-
49,574,095
48,809,935
-
-
-
-
48,809,935
9.
Other receivable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10.
Commitments and contingencies
a.
Rupiah
108,978,885
757,541
34,958
52,220
759,156
110,582,760
95,839,070
1,719,663
27,150
49,221
34,563
97,669,667
b.
Foreign currencies
51,414,302
21,460
-
526
13,763
51,450,051
89,110,616
71,181
421
990
2,287
89,185,495
III OTHER INFORMATIONS
1. Value of bank's assets pledge as collateral:
a.
To Bank Indonesia
-
-
b.
To others
-
-
2.
Repossessed assets
54,395
60,125
*)
Point a and b is included restructured loans.
Point c is restructured loans for UMKM and non-UMKM borrowers
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2024 and 2023
(in million rupiah)
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
COMPONENTS OF CAPITAL
Individual
Consolidated
Individual
Consolidated
(Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
I CORE CAPITAL (TIER 1)
233,938,169
279,458,892
224,079,870
266,050,064
1 CET 1
233,938,169
279,458,892
224,079,870
266,050,064
1.1 Paid-in Capital (net of Treasury Stock)
3,850,486
3,850,486
4,558,817
4,558,817
1.2 Disclosed Reserves
287,616,696
296,427,432
280,056,540
284,252,687
1.2.1 Additional Factor
291,811,188
300,941,030
284,749,423
289,289,913
1.2.1.1
Other comprehensive income
19,846,113
20,117,334
19,848,571
20,118,055
1.2.1.1.1 Excess differences arising from translation of financial statement
-
-
-
-
1.2.1.1.2 Potential gain of the increase in the fair value of financial assets available for sale
-
-
-
-
1.2.1.1.3 Surplus of fixed assets revaluation
19,846,113
20,117,334
19,848,571
20,118,055
1.2.1.2
Other disclosed reserves
271,965,075
280,823,696
264,900,852
269,171,858
1.2.1.2.1
Agio
76,271,620
75,878,794
76,240,176
75,847,349
1.2.1.2.2
General reserves
3,022,685
3,022,685
3,022,685
3,022,685
1.2.1.2.3
Previous year profit
164,423,445
172,547,747
159,372,471
161,178,039
1.2.1.2.4
Current year profit
28,247,325
29,374,470
26,265,520
29,123,785
1.2.1.2.5
Funds for paid-in capital
-
-
-
-
1.2.1.2.6
Others
-
-
-
-
1.2.2 Deduction Factor
4,194,492
4,513,598
4,692,883
5,037,226
1.2.2.1
Other comprehensive income
3,070,014
3,166,463
2,734,635
2,802,699
1.2.2.1.1 Negative differences arising from translation of financial statement
279,692
277,439
241,026
241,483
1.2.2.1.2 Potential losses from the decrease in the fair value of financial assets available for sale
2,790,322
2,889,024
2,493,609
2,561,216
1.2.2.2
Other disclosed reserves
1,124,478
1,347,135
1,958,248
2,234,527
1.2.2.2.1
Disagio
-
-
-
-
1.2.2.2.2
Previous year loss
-
-
-
-
1.2.2.2.3
Current year loss
-
-
-
-
1.2.2.2.4 Negative difference in allowance for possible losses and allowance for impairment on earning assets
-
-
-
-
1.2.2.2.5 Negative difference in adjusment amounts from fair value of financial assets in trading book
-
-
-
-
1.2.2.2.6 Required allowance for non earning assets
55,889
57,096
58,633
59,840
1.2.2.2.7
Others
1,068,589
1,290,039
1,899,615
2,174,687
1.3 Non Controlling Interest
-
454,929
-
453,436
1.4 Deduction Factor of CET 1
57,529,013
21,273,955
60,535,487
23,214,876
1.4.1
Deffered tax calculation
10,204,556
13,783,074
13,288,320
15,940,845
1.4.2
Goodwill
-
806,415
-
806,416
1.4.3
Other intangible assets
3,629,875
4,016,823
3,552,585
3,799,972
1.4.4
Investments in share
43,694,582
2,667,643
43,694,582
2,667,643
1.4.5 Shortfall of capital on insurance subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
1.4.6
Securitisation exposure
-
-
-
-
1.4.7 Other deduction of CET 1
-
-
-
-
2 Additional Tier 1 (AT 1)
-
-
-
-
2.1 Instrument which comply with AT 1 requirements
-
-
-
-
2.2 Agio/Disagio
-
-
-
-
2.3 Deduction Factor of AT 1
-
-
-
-
2.3.1 Placements of fund in instrument AT 1 and/or Tier 2 to other bank
-
-
-
-
2.3.2 Cross ownership in anoyher entity acquired by the transition due to law, grants or grants will
-
-
-
-
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2024 and 2023
(in million rupiah)
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
COMPONENTS OF CAPITAL
Individual
Consolidated
Individual
Consolidated
(Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
II SUPPLEMENTAL CAPITAL (TIER 2)
12,043,269
12,963,933
10,602,647
11,427,453
1 Capital instrument in the form of stock or other which comply with Tier 2 requirements
408,333
408,333
-
-
2 Agio/Disagio
-
-
-
-
3 General provison on earning assets (max. 1.25% credit risk - weighted assets)
11,634,936
12,555,600
10,602,647
11,427,453
4 Deduction supplemental capital
-
-
-
-
4.1 Sinking Fund
-
-
-
-
4.2 Placement of funds in instrumen AT 1 and/or Tier 2 to other bank
-
-
-
-
4.3 Cross-ownership in another entity acquired by the transition due to law, grants, or grants will
-
-
-
-
TOTAL CAPITAL
245,981,438
292,422,825
234,682,517
277,477,517
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS
KPMM RATIO
CREDIT RISK - WEIGHTED ASSETS
928,808,373
1,002,461,479
846,608,682
912,593,149
CET 1 Rasio (%)
22.09%
24.02%
23.53%
25.55%
MARKET RISK - WEIGHTED ASSETS
29,198,772
35,217,801
6,550,285
8,485,694
Tier 1 Rasio (%)
22.09%
24.02%
23.53%
25.55%
OPERATIONAL RISK - WEIGHTED ASSE
100,903,263
125,883,982
99,021,545
120,236,798
Tier 2 Rasio (%)
1.14%
1.11%
1.12%
1.10%
TOTAL RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS
1,058,910,408
1,163,563,262
952,180,512
1,041,315,641
KPMM Rasio (%)
23.23%
25.13%
24.65%
26.65%
CAR BASED ON RISK PROFILE (%)
9.42%
9.43%
9.38%
9.40% CET 1 for BUFFER (%)
13.81%
15.70%
15.27%
17.25%
CAPITAL ALLOCATION FOR CAR BASED
PERCENTAGE OF BUFFER MANDATORY FILLED BY
ON RISK PROFILE
BANK(%)
5.000%
5.000%
5.000%
5.000%
From CET 1 (%)
8.28%
8.32%
8.26%
8.30%
Capital conservation buffer (%)
2.500%
2.500%
2.500%
2.500%
From AT 1 (%)
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Countercyclical Buffer (%)
0.000%
0.000%
0.000%
0.000%
From Tier 2 (%)
1.14%
1.11%
1.12%
1.10%
Capital Surcharge for Systemic Bank (%)
2.500%
2.500%
2.500%
2.500%
CALCULATION OF FINANCIAL RATIOS
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2024 and 2023
(in %)
Ratio
June 30, 2024
June 30 2023
(Reviewed)
Performance Ratios
1. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR)
23.23
24.65
2. Non performing earning assets and non performing non earning assets to total earning assets and
non earning assets
2.13
1.97
3.
Non performing earning assets to total earning assets
2.12
1.97
4.
Allowance for impairment on financial assets to earning assets
4.83
5.78
5.
Gross NPL
3.21
3.10
6.
Net NPL
0.86
0.76
7.
Return on Asset (ROA) 1)
3.84
3.93
8.
Return on Asset (ROA) 2)
3.06
3.14
9.
Return on Equity (ROE) 3)
24.32
23.11
10.
Return on Equity (ROE) 4)
19.40
18.40
11.
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
6.41
6.81
12.
Operating Expenses to Operating Income
67.38
64.21
13.
Cost to Income Ratio (CIR)
37.47
38.96
14.
Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR)
87.19
87.83
Compliance
1. a. Percentage violation of Legal Lending Limit
i. Related parties
0.00
0.00
ii. Third parties
0.00
0.00
b. Percentage of excess of the Legal Lending Limit
i. Related parties
0.00
0.00
ii. Third parties
0.00
0.00
2.
Reserve requirement
a. Primary reserve requirement Rupiah
- Daily
0.00
0.00
- Average
5.60
7.04
b. Reserve requirement Foreign currencies (daily)
2.00
2.00
3.
Net Open Position - Overall
2.47
2.70
- Calculation using profit before tax divided by average total assets.
- Calculation using profit after tax divided by average total assets.
- Calculation using profit after tax divided by average total Tier 1 equity.
- Calculation using profit after tax divided by average total equity.
