PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and its Subsidiaries

Interim consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2024

and for the six-month period then ended

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2024

AND FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD THEN ENDED

Table of Contents

Page

Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

1 - 4

Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

5 - 7

Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

8 - 9

Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

10 - 11

Note to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

12 - 363

***************************

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of June 30, 2024

(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

Notes

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

Cash

2a,2c,3

22,865,685

31,603,784

Current accounts with Bank Indonesia

2a,2c,2f,4

79,136,277

101,909,121

Current accounts with Other Banks

2a,2c,2d,

23,844,159

22,331,919

Allowance for impairment losses

2e,2f,5,44

(10,203)

(9,984)

23,833,956

22,321,935

Placement with Bank Indonesia

2a,2c,2d,

and Other Financial Institutions

2e,2g,6,44

23,220,934

65,225,260

Allowance for impairment losses

(1,501)

(1,860)

23,219,433

65,223,400

Securities

2a,2c,2d,

2e,2h,7,44

347,071,883

331,091,304

Allowance for impairment losses

(46,788)

(81,510)

347,025,095

331,009,794

Export Bills and Other Receivables

2c,2d,2e,

2i,8,44

76,393,270

53,895,404

Allowance for impairment losses

(935,390)

(2,323,916)

75,457,880

51,571,488

Securities Purchased Under

2c,2u,

Agreement to Resell

9

2,418,016

33,595,231

Derivative Receivables

2c,2aj,10

780,325

911,683

Loans

2c,2d,2e,

2j,11,44

1,264,779,010

1,197,752,706

Allowance for impairment losses

(80,783,074)

(79,924,211)

1,183,995,936

1,117,828,495

1

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of June 30, 2024

(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

Notes

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS (continued)

Sharia Loans

2c,2e,2k,

12

15,275,682

13,668,220

Allowance for impairment losses

(1,267,689)

(1,093,762)

14,007,993

12,574,458

Finance Receivables

2c,2d,2e,

2l,13,44

56,724,843

55,008,321

Allowance for impairment losses

(4,363,880)

(4,483,915)

52,360,963

50,524,406

Acceptance Receivables

2c,2d,2e,

2m,14,44

10,304,573

10,217,408

Allowance for impairment losses

(334,605)

(249,698)

9,969,968

9,967,710

Investment in Associated Entities

2c,2d,2e,

2n,15,44

7,392,864

7,308,167

Allowance for impairment losses

-

(2,676)

7,392,864

7,305,491

Premises and Equipment

2d,2o,2p,

Cost

16

83,879,574

81,463,777

Accumulated Depreciation

(24,102,968)

(21,785,658)

Book value - net

59,776,606

59,678,119

Deferred Tax Assets - net

2ak,38c

14,306,814

15,605,462

Other Assets - net

2c,2e,2p,

2q,2r,17

60,823,654

53,376,453

TOTAL ASSETS

1,977,371,465

1,965,007,030

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of June 30, 2024

(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

Notes

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Liabilities Due Immediately

2c,2s,18

18,554,257

30,651,807

Deposits from Customers

2c,2d,2t,44

Demand Deposits

19

356,854,620

346,124,372

Saving Deposits

20

521,040,540

527,945,550

Time Deposits

21

511,766,683

484,258,839

Total Deposits from Customers

1,389,661,843

1,358,328,761

Deposits from Other Banks and

2c,2d,2t,

Financial Institutions

22,44

8,921,965

11,958,319

Securities Sold Under Agreement

2c,2d,2u,

to Repurchase

23,44

23,625,490

19,079,458

Derivative Payables

2c,2aj,10

2,133,391

925,210

Acceptance Payables

2c,2d,2m,

14,44

10,304,573

10,217,408

Taxes Payable

2ak,38a

3,129,714

2,546,839

Marketable Securities Issued

2c,2v,24

39,925,002

49,637,581

Fund Borrowings

2c,2d,2w,

25,44

113,602,883

98,850,813

Estimated Losses on Commitments

2d,2e,

and Contingencies

26,44

3,269,671

6,117,768

Liabilities for Employee Benefits

2d,2ae,

27,42,44

17,871,098

23,059,624

Other Liabilities

2c,2y,2ad,

28,45b

34,149,637

36,664,617

Subordinated Loans

and Marketable Securities

2c,2x,29

491,399

496,683

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,665,640,923

1,648,534,888

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of June 30, 2024

(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

Notes

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (continued)

EQUITY

Capital stock - par value Rp50

(full amount) per share

Authorized capital - 300,000,000,000

shares (consisting of 1

Series A Dwiwarna Share

and 299,999,999,999

Series B shares)

Issued and fully paid capital

- 151,559,001,604 shares

(consisting of 1 Series A

Dwiwarna share and

151,559,001,603 Series B shares)

1,31a

7,577,950

7,577,950

Additional paid-in-capital

31b

75,878,793

75,853,127

Revaluation surplus arising from premises

and equipment - net of tax

2o,16

20,213,042

20,216,505

Differences arising from the translation of

foreign currency financial statements

2ai,31c

(277,439)

(253,744)

Unrealized loss on fair value through

other comprehensive income securities -

net of deferred tax

2h

(2,756,861)

(2,221,745)

Allowance for impairment losses on fair value

through other comprehensive

income securities

2h,7

70,991

128,230

Loss on remeasurement of defined

benefit plan - net of deferred tax

2ae

(1,289,901)

(2,134,699)

Treasury stock

1d

(3,727,464)

(3,614,321)

Stock option

2af,30

184,085

54,769

Provision for bonus shares compensation

31f

287,482

287,482

Impact of transaction with non-controlling interest

31g

1,758,580

1,758,580

Retained earnings

31d,31e

Appropriated

3,022,685

3,022,685

Unappropriated

204,954,739

210,688,737

Total Retained Earnings

207,977,424

213,711,422

Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders

of the Parent Entity

305,896,682

311,363,556

Non-controlling Interest

31h

5,833,860

5,108,586

TOTAL EQUITY

311,730,542

316,472,142

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

1,977,371,465

1,965,007,030

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Six-Month Ended June 30, 2024

(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

For the six-month period ended

June 30,

Note

2024

2023

INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM OPERATIONS

Interest and Sharia Income

32

Interest income

2z

91,969,543

79,625,124

Sharia income

2k,2ab

6,677,767

5,965,661

Total Interest and Sharia Income

98,647,310

85,590,785

Interest and Sharia Expenses

33

Interest expenses

2z

(28,350,650)

(19,474,943)

Sharia expenses

2ab

(367,827)

(575,540)

Total Interest and Sharia Expenses

(28,718,477)

(20,050,483)

Interest and Sharia income - net

69,928,833

65,540,302

Premium income

2ac

3,976,610

4,660,908

Claim expense

2ac

(2,518,317)

(3,773,606)

Premium income - net

1,458,293

887,302

Revenue from gold sold

2am

6,338,467

3,954,283

Cost of revenue from gold sold

2am

(6,095,871)

(3,795,494)

Revenue from gold sold - net

242,596

158,789

Other Operating Income

Other fees and commissions

2aa

11,260,130

10,222,819

Recovery of written-off assets

10,082,409

6,697,966

Gain on sale of securities - net

2h,7

931,222

979,602

Gain on foreign exchange - net

2ah,2ai

454,626

236,221

Unrealized gain on changes in

fair value of securities

2h,7

-

291,398

Others

2,319,127

2,700,980

Total Other Operating Income

25,047,514

21,128,986

Provision for allowance for impairment

losses on financial assets - net

2e,34

(21,346,301)

(14,017,597)

Reversal of allowance for estimated

losses on commitments and contingencies - net

26d

2,847,964

196,508

Provision for allowance for impairment

losses non-financial assets - net

2p

891

(305)

Other Operating Expenses

Salaries and employee benefits

2d,2ae,35,

42,44

(20,632,739)

(18,861,253)

General and administrative

36,16

(14,274,559)

(13,533,357)

Unrealized loss on changes in

fair value of securities

2h,7

(40,178)

-

Others

(4,687,259)

(4,262,538)

Total Other Operating Expenses

(39,634,735)

(36,657,148)

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Six-Month Ended June 30, 2024

(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

For the six-month period ended

June 30,

Note

2024

2023

OPERATING INCOME

38,545,055

37,236,837

NON-OPERATING (EXPENSES)

INCOME - NET

37

(95,523)

(36,706)

INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE

38,449,532

37,200,131

TAX EXPENSE

2ak,38b

(8,553,421)

(7,638,770)

NET INCOME

29,896,111

29,561,361

Items not to be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurement of liabilities for

employee benefits

2ae

1,038,500

(1,865,218)

Income taxes related to items not to

be reclassified to profit or loss

(195,765)

366,477

Revaluation surplus arising from premises

and equipment

16

(3,766)

(82,876)

Items to be reclassified to profit or loss

Differences arising from the translation of

foreign currency financial statements

2ai

(23,695)

(113,529)

Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value through

other comprehensive income securities

2h

(820,891)

2,643,012

Allowance for impairment losses on fair

value through other comprehensive

income securities

2h

(57,075)

21,202

Income taxes related to items to be

reclassified to profit or loss

166,035

(410,481)

Other comprehensive income

for the period - after tax

103,343

558,587

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD

29,999,454

30,119,948

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Six-Month Ended June 30, 2024

(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

For the six-month period ended

June 30,

Note

2024

2023

INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Equity holders of the parent entity

29,701,853

29,421,509

Non-controlling Interest

194,258

139,852

TOTAL

29,896,111

29,561,361

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Equity holders of the parent entity

29,927,138

29,909,911

Non-controlling Interest

72,316

210,037

TOTAL

29,999,454

30,119,948

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

ENTITY (full Rupiah)

2ag,49

Basic

197

195

Diluted

197

195

