PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and its Subsidiaries
Interim consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2024
and for the six-month period then ended
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
AND FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD THEN ENDED
Table of Contents
Page
Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
1 - 4
Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
5 - 7
Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
8 - 9
Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
10 - 11
Note to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
12 - 363
***************************
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of June 30, 2024
(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
Notes
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash
2a,2c,3
22,865,685
31,603,784
Current accounts with Bank Indonesia
2a,2c,2f,4
79,136,277
101,909,121
Current accounts with Other Banks
2a,2c,2d,
23,844,159
22,331,919
Allowance for impairment losses
2e,2f,5,44
(10,203)
(9,984)
23,833,956
22,321,935
Placement with Bank Indonesia
2a,2c,2d,
and Other Financial Institutions
2e,2g,6,44
23,220,934
65,225,260
Allowance for impairment losses
(1,501)
(1,860)
23,219,433
65,223,400
Securities
2a,2c,2d,
2e,2h,7,44
347,071,883
331,091,304
Allowance for impairment losses
(46,788)
(81,510)
347,025,095
331,009,794
Export Bills and Other Receivables
2c,2d,2e,
2i,8,44
76,393,270
53,895,404
Allowance for impairment losses
(935,390)
(2,323,916)
75,457,880
51,571,488
Securities Purchased Under
2c,2u,
Agreement to Resell
9
2,418,016
33,595,231
Derivative Receivables
2c,2aj,10
780,325
911,683
Loans
2c,2d,2e,
2j,11,44
1,264,779,010
1,197,752,706
Allowance for impairment losses
(80,783,074)
(79,924,211)
1,183,995,936
1,117,828,495
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of June 30, 2024
(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
Notes
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS (continued)
Sharia Loans
2c,2e,2k,
12
15,275,682
13,668,220
Allowance for impairment losses
(1,267,689)
(1,093,762)
14,007,993
12,574,458
Finance Receivables
2c,2d,2e,
2l,13,44
56,724,843
55,008,321
Allowance for impairment losses
(4,363,880)
(4,483,915)
52,360,963
50,524,406
Acceptance Receivables
2c,2d,2e,
2m,14,44
10,304,573
10,217,408
Allowance for impairment losses
(334,605)
(249,698)
9,969,968
9,967,710
Investment in Associated Entities
2c,2d,2e,
2n,15,44
7,392,864
7,308,167
Allowance for impairment losses
-
(2,676)
7,392,864
7,305,491
Premises and Equipment
2d,2o,2p,
Cost
16
83,879,574
81,463,777
Accumulated Depreciation
(24,102,968)
(21,785,658)
Book value - net
59,776,606
59,678,119
Deferred Tax Assets - net
2ak,38c
14,306,814
15,605,462
Other Assets - net
2c,2e,2p,
2q,2r,17
60,823,654
53,376,453
TOTAL ASSETS
1,977,371,465
1,965,007,030
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of June 30, 2024
(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
Notes
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Liabilities Due Immediately
2c,2s,18
18,554,257
30,651,807
Deposits from Customers
2c,2d,2t,44
Demand Deposits
19
356,854,620
346,124,372
Saving Deposits
20
521,040,540
527,945,550
Time Deposits
21
511,766,683
484,258,839
Total Deposits from Customers
1,389,661,843
1,358,328,761
Deposits from Other Banks and
2c,2d,2t,
Financial Institutions
22,44
8,921,965
11,958,319
Securities Sold Under Agreement
2c,2d,2u,
to Repurchase
23,44
23,625,490
19,079,458
Derivative Payables
2c,2aj,10
2,133,391
925,210
Acceptance Payables
2c,2d,2m,
14,44
10,304,573
10,217,408
Taxes Payable
2ak,38a
3,129,714
2,546,839
Marketable Securities Issued
2c,2v,24
39,925,002
49,637,581
Fund Borrowings
2c,2d,2w,
25,44
113,602,883
98,850,813
Estimated Losses on Commitments
2d,2e,
and Contingencies
26,44
3,269,671
6,117,768
Liabilities for Employee Benefits
2d,2ae,
27,42,44
17,871,098
23,059,624
Other Liabilities
2c,2y,2ad,
28,45b
34,149,637
36,664,617
Subordinated Loans
and Marketable Securities
2c,2x,29
491,399
496,683
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,665,640,923
1,648,534,888
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of June 30, 2024
(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
Notes
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (continued)
EQUITY
Capital stock - par value Rp50
(full amount) per share
Authorized capital - 300,000,000,000
shares (consisting of 1
Series A Dwiwarna Share
and 299,999,999,999
Series B shares)
Issued and fully paid capital
- 151,559,001,604 shares
(consisting of 1 Series A
Dwiwarna share and
151,559,001,603 Series B shares)
1,31a
7,577,950
7,577,950
Additional paid-in-capital
31b
75,878,793
75,853,127
Revaluation surplus arising from premises
and equipment - net of tax
2o,16
20,213,042
20,216,505
Differences arising from the translation of
foreign currency financial statements
2ai,31c
(277,439)
(253,744)
Unrealized loss on fair value through
other comprehensive income securities -
net of deferred tax
2h
(2,756,861)
(2,221,745)
Allowance for impairment losses on fair value
through other comprehensive
income securities
2h,7
70,991
128,230
Loss on remeasurement of defined
benefit plan - net of deferred tax
2ae
(1,289,901)
(2,134,699)
Treasury stock
1d
(3,727,464)
(3,614,321)
Stock option
2af,30
184,085
54,769
Provision for bonus shares compensation
31f
287,482
287,482
Impact of transaction with non-controlling interest
31g
1,758,580
1,758,580
Retained earnings
31d,31e
Appropriated
3,022,685
3,022,685
Unappropriated
204,954,739
210,688,737
Total Retained Earnings
207,977,424
213,711,422
Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders
of the Parent Entity
305,896,682
311,363,556
Non-controlling Interest
31h
5,833,860
5,108,586
TOTAL EQUITY
311,730,542
316,472,142
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
1,977,371,465
1,965,007,030
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Six-Month Ended June 30, 2024
(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
For the six-month period ended
June 30,
Note
2024
2023
INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM OPERATIONS
Interest and Sharia Income
32
Interest income
2z
91,969,543
79,625,124
Sharia income
2k,2ab
6,677,767
5,965,661
Total Interest and Sharia Income
98,647,310
85,590,785
Interest and Sharia Expenses
33
Interest expenses
2z
(28,350,650)
(19,474,943)
Sharia expenses
2ab
(367,827)
(575,540)
Total Interest and Sharia Expenses
(28,718,477)
(20,050,483)
Interest and Sharia income - net
69,928,833
65,540,302
Premium income
2ac
3,976,610
4,660,908
Claim expense
2ac
(2,518,317)
(3,773,606)
Premium income - net
1,458,293
887,302
Revenue from gold sold
2am
6,338,467
3,954,283
Cost of revenue from gold sold
2am
(6,095,871)
(3,795,494)
Revenue from gold sold - net
242,596
158,789
Other Operating Income
Other fees and commissions
2aa
11,260,130
10,222,819
Recovery of written-off assets
10,082,409
6,697,966
Gain on sale of securities - net
2h,7
931,222
979,602
Gain on foreign exchange - net
2ah,2ai
454,626
236,221
Unrealized gain on changes in
fair value of securities
2h,7
-
291,398
Others
2,319,127
2,700,980
Total Other Operating Income
25,047,514
21,128,986
Provision for allowance for impairment
losses on financial assets - net
2e,34
(21,346,301)
(14,017,597)
Reversal of allowance for estimated
losses on commitments and contingencies - net
26d
2,847,964
196,508
Provision for allowance for impairment
losses non-financial assets - net
2p
891
(305)
Other Operating Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
2d,2ae,35,
42,44
(20,632,739)
(18,861,253)
General and administrative
36,16
(14,274,559)
(13,533,357)
Unrealized loss on changes in
fair value of securities
2h,7
(40,178)
-
Others
(4,687,259)
(4,262,538)
Total Other Operating Expenses
(39,634,735)
(36,657,148)
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Six-Month Ended June 30, 2024
(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
For the six-month period ended
June 30,
Note
2024
2023
OPERATING INCOME
38,545,055
37,236,837
NON-OPERATING (EXPENSES)
INCOME - NET
37
(95,523)
(36,706)
INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE
38,449,532
37,200,131
TAX EXPENSE
2ak,38b
(8,553,421)
(7,638,770)
NET INCOME
29,896,111
29,561,361
Items not to be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurement of liabilities for
employee benefits
2ae
1,038,500
(1,865,218)
Income taxes related to items not to
be reclassified to profit or loss
(195,765)
366,477
Revaluation surplus arising from premises
and equipment
16
(3,766)
(82,876)
Items to be reclassified to profit or loss
Differences arising from the translation of
foreign currency financial statements
2ai
(23,695)
(113,529)
Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value through
other comprehensive income securities
2h
(820,891)
2,643,012
Allowance for impairment losses on fair
value through other comprehensive
income securities
2h
(57,075)
21,202
Income taxes related to items to be
reclassified to profit or loss
166,035
(410,481)
Other comprehensive income
for the period - after tax
103,343
558,587
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD
29,999,454
30,119,948
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Six-Month Ended June 30, 2024
(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)
For the six-month period ended
June 30,
Note
2024
2023
INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Equity holders of the parent entity
29,701,853
29,421,509
Non-controlling Interest
194,258
139,852
TOTAL
29,896,111
29,561,361
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Equity holders of the parent entity
29,927,138
29,909,911
Non-controlling Interest
72,316
210,037
TOTAL
29,999,454
30,119,948
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE
TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
ENTITY (full Rupiah)
2ag,49
Basic
197
195
Diluted
197
195
