These interim consolidated financial statements are originally issued in the Indonesian language

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Six-Month Ended June 30, 2024

(Expressed in millions of Rupiah, unless otherwise stated)

For the six-month period ended

June 30,

Note 2024 2023

OPERATING INCOME 38,545,055 37,236,837

NON-OPERATING (EXPENSES)

INCOME - NET 37 (95,523) (36,706)

INCOME BEFORE TAX EXPENSE 38,449,532 37,200,131

TAX EXPENSE 2ak,38b (8,553,421) (7,638,770)

NET INCOME 29,896,111 29,561,361

Items not to be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurement of liabilities for

employee benefits 2ae 1,038,500 (1,865,218)

Income taxes related to items not to

be reclassified to profit or loss (195,765) 366,477

Revaluation surplus arising from premises

and equipment 16 (3,766) (82,876)

Items to be reclassified to profit or loss

Differences arising from the translation of

foreign currency financial statements 2ai (23,695) (113,529)

Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value through

other comprehensive income securities 2h (820,891) 2,643,012

Allowance for impairment losses on fair

value through other comprehensive

income securities 2h (57,075) 21,202

Income taxes related to items to be

reclassified to profit or loss 166,035 (410,481)

Other comprehensive income

for the period - after tax 103,343 558,587

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME