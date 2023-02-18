Advanced search
    BBRI   ID1000118201

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBRI)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-16
4880.00 IDR   +0.21%
01:10aPt Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : 2023 AGMS Meeting Material
PU
02/17Pt Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Invitation/Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023
PU
02/14Indonesia, China Agree to $1.2 Billion Cost Overrun for High-Speed Rail Project
MT
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : 2023 AGMS Meeting Material

02/18/2023 | 01:10am EST
Meeting Material

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023

Jakarta, March 13, 2023

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company will hold an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") electronically. The electronic attendance and proxy will be conducted through Electronic General Meeting System KSEI ("eASY.KSEI") with the following procedures:

  1. The Shareholders shall be registered in the Facility of Securities Ownership Reference of KSEI ("AKSes KSEI"). If the Shareholders are not registered, the Shareholders are kindly required to register on the website https://akses.ksei.co.id.
  2. For registered Shareholders, the proxy is provided at eASY.KSEI on the website https://easy.ksei.co.id ("e-Proxy").
  3. The Shareholders may declare their proxy and votes, modify the appointment of the Attorney and/or the votes for the agenda of the Meeting, or revoke the proxy since the date of the Invitation of the Meeting until 1 (one) business day prior to the date of the Meeting, which is Friday, March 10, 2023, at 12.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
  4. The registration process for Shareholders who will attend the Meeting electronically to give an e-voting through eASY.KSEI should be done on the date of the Meeting from 08.00 to 09.30 WIB.
  5. The guidelines for registration, use and explanation concerning eASY.KSEI and AKSes KSEI are available on https://easy.ksei.co.id and/or https://akses.ksei.co.id.

Time

13 Monday, March 13, 2023

10.00 WIB - onward

Venue

BRI Head Office

Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 44-46

Jakarta

Mechanism

  1. E-Proxy
  2. E-Votingthrough eASY.KSEI

2

Agenda 1

Approval of Annual Report and Ratification of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, Approval of the Board of Commissioners' Supervisory Report as well as Ratification of Financial Statements of Micro and Small Enterprise Funding Program for the Financial Year 2022, and Grant of Release and Discharge of Liability (volledig acquit et de charge) to the Board of Directors for the management of Company and the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the Supervisory Actions performed during the Financial Year of 2022

Law and Regulation

  1. Article 66, Article 67, Article 68, Article 69, and Article 78 of Law No. 40 of 2007 concerning Limited Liability Companies ("Company Law") jo. Article 23 paragraph (1) of Law no. 19 of 2003 concerning the State-Owned Enterprises ("SOE") principally regulates:
    1. The Annual Report and Report of the Supervisory Duties of the Company's Board of Commissioners must obtain the approval of the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders ("GMS"); and
    2. The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements must be approved by the Annual GMS.
  3. Article 23 paragraph (4) of Regulation of the Minister of SOE of Indonesia ("MSOE Regulation") No. PER-6/MBU/09/2022 dated September 8, 2022, concerning Changes of MSOE Regulation No. PER-05/MBU/04/2021 stipulates that the annual financial statements of Micro and Small Enterprise (MSE) Funding Program must be audited by a public accounting firm separately from the audit of SOE financial reports which are prepared according to financial accounting standards.
  4. The Letter of Minister of SOE No. S-77/MBU/02/2023 dated February 9, 2023, regarding the Ratification of the Financial Statements of the Micro and Small Enterprise Funding Program (MSE) for the Financial Year of 2022 stipulates that the annual financial statements of MSE Funding Program Financial Year 2022 to be ratified and became a part of agenda of GMS.
  5. Article 18 paragraph (9) of the Company's Articles of Association stipulates that the approval of the Annual Report, including the ratification of the Annual Financial Statements, as well as the Supervisory Report of the Board of Commissioners, is determined by the Annual GMS.

4

Agenda 1

Rationale

  1. In this agenda, the Company intends to obtain the Shareholders' approval for the Company's Annual Report, including the Supervisory Task Report that has been executed by the Board of Commissioners, the Annual Financial Statements of MSE Funding Program, for the Financial Year ended on December 31, 2022, as well as ratification of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended on December 31, 2022
  2. Company's Financial Statements & Company's Annual Report for the Financial Year of 2022:
    1. The Financial Statements audited by the Public Accounting Firm Purwantono, Sungkoro and Surja (a member Firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited) have been published on February 8, 2023, and may be downloaded on the Company's website (www.bri.co.idand www.ir-bri.com) and the website of Indonesia Stock Exchange ("IDX") (www.idx.co.id).
    2. The Annual Report has been uploaded and can be downloaded on the Company's website (www.bri.co.idand www.ir-bri.com) and the website of IDX (www.idx.co.id).
  4. The Financial Statements of the Company's MSE Funding Program for the Financial Year of 2022:
    1. MSE Funding Program ("MSE Program"), previously known as the Partnership Loan before the year of 2021, is one of the implementations of the Social and Environmental Responsibility (TJSL) program of SOE.
    2. The Financial Statements of the Company's MSE Funding Program for the Financial Year of 2022 have been audited separately from the audit of the Company's Financial Statements for the Financial Year of 2022 by the Purwantono, Sungkoro and Surja Public Accounting Firm (a member of the Firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited)

Decision Proposal

  1. Approval of the Annual Report for Financial Year of 2022 including ratifying:
    1. The Financial Statements ended on December 31, 2022;
    2. The Report on the Supervisory Duties of the Board of Commissioners;
    3. MSE Program Financial Statements ended on December 31, 2022;
  3. Grant of release and discharge of liability (volledig acquit et de charge) to the Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2023 06:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
