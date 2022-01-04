PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Analyst Gathering - BRI Micro Business Update

Despite the continuing economic recovery, the majority of
the MSME require more or less 12 months of recovery time
to return to their pre-pandemic condition
KUR SCHEME
KUR Super Micro
KUR Micro
KUR Small
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
Size (IDR)
Up to 10 mio
Up to 10 mio
>10 - 50 mio
>10 - 100 mio
>50 - 500 mio
>100 - 500 mio
Total Lending Rate
19.0%
18.0%
16.5%
16.0%
11.5%
11.5%
Interest paid by borrowers
6.0%
6.0%
6.0%
6.0%
6.0%
6.0%
Govt' Subsidy to BRI
13.0%
12.0%
10.5%
10.0%
5.5%
5.5%
Insurance Premium
2.0%
2.0%
1.75%
1.75%
1.5%
1.5%
> 50 - 100 Mio
No Collateral
Based on
> 100 - 500
Collateral
NA
NA
NA
NA
bank's
Mio Based on
bank's
discretion
discretion
In 2022, KUR still becomes the growth driver since borrowers are still in recovery phase …
KUR RELAXATION
Government increased the upper limit for KUR Micro from up >Rp10-50 million to >Rp10-100 million
Changes in the lower interest subsidy for KUR Super Micro by 100 bps and KUR Micro by 50 bps
The changes in KUR scheme is expected to have minimum impact on margin considering higher micro loan composition due to significant increase in KUR quota, improved efficiency and productivity.
"BRI's strategy to support the economic recovery and drive the loan growth is by actively improve the effectiveness and efficiency of stimulus disbursement, especially that can increase the purchasing power.
