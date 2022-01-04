Log in
    BBRI   ID1000118201

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBRI)
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Analyst Gathering - BRI Micro Business Update

01/04/2022 | 05:19am EST
MICRO

BUSINESS

UPDATE

Januar y 2022

P T. B A N K R A K YAT I N D O N E S I A ( P E R S E R O ) T b k .

Investor Relations Division

1

KUR JOURNEY BACKGROUND

Disbursement Target - National vs BRI

December 2021

Borrowers 6%

Int. Subsidy Super

Mikro 12%, Mikro

10%

Research on Micro Segment Resiliency

During Covid-19 Pandemic

Conducted by BRI Micro Institute in cooperation with LPEM FEB UI to Micro borrowers through desk study, in-depth interviews and FGD

January 2016

Borrowers 9%

Int. Subsidy Micro

February 2018

September 2020

373

Borrowers 6%

Borrowers 7%

Int. Subsidy Super

Int. Subsidy Micro

Mikro 13%

10.5%, Small 5.5%

285

113

December 2019

December 2017

Borrowers 6%

Borrowers 7%

Int. Subsidy Micro

90

Int. Subsidy Micro

10.5%, Small 5.5%

9.5%, Small 4.5%

190

Average

Monthly

Earning Saved

2019 2020 2021

16.08% 5.87% 6.36%

In 2020, the pandemic caused the monthly saving to fall to 5.87% of total earnings. However, in 2021 there is a slight improvement to 6.3%

9.5%, Small 4.5%

August 2015

Borrowers 12%

100

Int. Subsidy Micro

7%, Small 3%

28

110

124

39

44

140

50

53

260

195

140

86%

87%

74%

87%

90%

50%

69%

89%

30

13

18

72

71 80 87

Estimated Time

45%

86%

68%

For Business To

44%

13%

Recover Post

11%10%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

BRI

Other Banks

National

Pandemic Covid-19

"Business Follow Stimulus"

Aspiration to reach financial inclusion

Pandemic

<= 3months <= 6 months <= 12 months > 12 months Don't know

Micro

Small

Medium

Despite the continuing economic recovery, the majority of

the MSME require more or less 12 months of recovery time

to return to their pre-pandemic condition

Investor Relations Division

2

KUR SCHEME

KUR Super Micro

KUR Micro

KUR Small

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

Size (IDR)

Up to 10 mio

Up to 10 mio

>10 - 50 mio

>10 - 100 mio

>50 - 500 mio

>100 - 500 mio

Total Lending Rate

19.0%

18.0%

16.5%

16.0%

11.5%

11.5%

Interest paid by borrowers

6.0%

6.0%

6.0%

6.0%

6.0%

6.0%

Govt' Subsidy to BRI

13.0%

12.0%

10.5%

10.0%

5.5%

5.5%

Insurance Premium

2.0%

2.0%

1.75%

1.75%

1.5%

1.5%

> 50 - 100 Mio

No Collateral

Based on

> 100 - 500

Collateral

NA

NA

NA

NA

bank's

Mio Based on

bank's

discretion

discretion

  • In 2022, KUR still becomes the growth driver since borrowers are still in recovery phase …

Investor Relations Division

KUR RELAXATION

  • Government increased the upper limit for KUR Micro from up >Rp10-50 million to >Rp10-100 million
  • Changes in the lower interest subsidy for KUR Super Micro by 100 bps and KUR Micro by 50 bps
  • The changes in KUR scheme is expected to have minimum impact on margin considering higher micro loan composition due to significant increase in KUR quota, improved efficiency and productivity.

"BRI's strategy to support the economic recovery and drive the loan growth is by actively improve the effectiveness and efficiency of stimulus disbursement, especially that can increase the purchasing power. Therefore our business

strategy is business follow stimulus"

Press Release

30 December 2021

3

CHANGING INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT - PRODUCTIVITY & EFFICIENCY

Interest Rate Environment

… Anticipating low interest rate environment, BRI actively improving

(as of December 2021)

productivity and efficiency to maintain its profitability…

Indonesia 10Yr Govt Yield

# Borrower per Loan Officer

9.7

473

432

376

356

6.4

319

334

297

Jan-14

Jul-14

Jan-15

Jul-15

Jan-16

Jul-16

Jan-17

Jul-17

Jan-18

Jul-18

Jan-19

Jul-19

Jan-20

Jul-20

Jan-21

Jul-21

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Loan Outstanding per Loan Officer

SEA 10Yr Govt Yield

(Rp bio)

12,9

Singapore

11,0

…Indonesia is entering

Vietnam

9,8

low interest rate

6,8

7,6

8,5

environment, yet still

Thailand

offer attractive yield

Phillipine

compared to other SEA

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Malaysia

country…

Indonesia

Cost Of Fund

Pre-pandemic (2019) 3.58%

Pandemic (Sep'21)

2.14%

Investor Relations Division

Sep-21

14,0

Sep-21

-144 bps

4

MICRO LOAN PERFORMANCE

Micro & KUR Loan Outstanding

(in Rp Tn)

Comp. to Total Micro

Pandemic

  • Micro business consistently grew in double digits, even during the pandemic
  • In line with the economic recovery efforts and pressure on borrowers' capacity, KUR become the growth driver of Micro segment, hence KUR composition increases significantly during the pandemic

Growth YoY

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sep-21

KUR

182.4%

14.9%

8.5%

7.9%

82.8%

74.8%

Kupedes

-6.0%

14.5%

20.6%

18.1%

-6.7%

-12.3%

Briguna

8.9%

10.0%

10.4%

5.8%

-4.0%

-5.7%

Total

18.2%

13.2%

14.5%

12.2%

14.2%

15.5%

Loan Quality

NPL%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sep-21

KUR

1.1%

0.6%

1.0%

1.1%

1.1%

0.5%

1.1%

Kupedes

1.6%

1.7%

1.6%

1.4%

1.6%

1.3%

2.9%

Briguna

0.4%

0.3%

0.3%

0.3%

0.4%

0.5%

0.6%

Total

1.1%

1.0%

1.1%

1.0%

1.2%

0.8%

1.6%

  • Before the pandemic, Kupedes was able to grow by double digits, which shows large Micro business potential
  • Historically, Micro segment's
    NPL remains manageable at ~1%, even during the pandemic

Investor Relations Division

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 10:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
