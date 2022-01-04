PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Analyst Gathering - BRI Micro Business Update

In 2022, KUR still becomes the growth driver since borrowers are still in recovery phase …

KUR RELAXATION

Government increased the upper limit for KUR Micro from up >Rp10-50 million to >Rp10-100 million

Changes in the lower interest subsidy for KUR Super Micro by 100 bps and KUR Micro by 50 bps

The changes in KUR scheme is expected to have minimum impact on margin considering higher micro loan composition due to significant increase in KUR quota, improved efficiency and productivity.

"BRI's strategy to support the economic recovery and drive the loan growth is by actively improve the effectiveness and efficiency of stimulus disbursement, especially that can increase the purchasing power. Therefore our business

strategy is business follow stimulus"

30 December 2021

