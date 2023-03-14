PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Announcement of the Resolutions of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Payment Schedule

ANNOUNCEMENT

SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk.

The Board of Directors of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (the "Company") hereby announces to the Shareholders that the Company has conducted the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") as follows:

A. Date/Date, Venue, Time, and Meeting Agenda

Day/Date : Monday, March 13, 2023 Venue : BRI Head Office Jenderal Sudirman Street Kav. 44-46, Central Jakarta, 10210 Time : 10.12 to 12.17 WIB Agenda : 1. Approval of Annual Report and Ratification of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, Approval of the Board of Commissioners' Supervisory Report as well as Ratification of Financial Statements of Micro and Small Enterprise Funding Program for

the Financial Year 2022, and Grant of Release and Discharge of Liability (volledig acquit et de charge) to the Board of Directors for the management of Company and the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the Supervisory Actions performed during the Financial Year of 2022.

Determination of Appropriation of the Company's Net Profit for the Financial Year of 2022. Determination of the Remuneration (Salary/Honorarium, Facilities and Benefits) for the Financial Year of 2023, as well as Tantiem for the Financial Year of 2022, for the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company. Appointment of Public Accountant and/or Public Accountant Firm to Perform Audit on the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year of 2023 as well as Micro and Small Enterprise Funding Program's Financial Statements and Implementation Report for the Financial Year of 2023. Approval of Resolution Plan of the Company and Update of Recovery Plan of the Company. Report on the Realization of the Utilization of Proceeds from the Public Offering of Sustainable Bonds and the Limited Public Offering in accordance with the Capital Increase by Granting Pre-emptive Rights I Year 2021. Approval of the Repurchase of the Company's Shares (Buyback) and the Transfer of the Repurchased Shares that is recorded as Treasury Stock. Changes in the Composition of the Company's Management

