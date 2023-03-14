Advanced search
    BBRI   ID1000118201

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-13
4710.00 IDR   -2.48%
Pt Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Announcement of the Resolutions of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Payment Schedule
PU
02/28Pt Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : BRI Monthly Publication January 01 2023
PU
02/18Pt Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : 2023 AGMS Meeting Material
PU
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Announcement of the Resolutions of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Payment Schedule

03/14/2023 | 11:06am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT

SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk.

The Board of Directors of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (the "Company") hereby announces to the Shareholders that the Company has conducted the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") as follows:

A. Date/Date, Venue, Time, and Meeting Agenda

Day/Date

: Monday, March 13, 2023

Venue

:

BRI Head Office

Jenderal Sudirman Street Kav. 44-46, Central Jakarta, 10210

Time

: 10.12 to 12.17 WIB

Agenda

:

1. Approval of Annual Report and Ratification of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, Approval of the Board of

Commissioners' Supervisory Report as well as Ratification of Financial Statements of Micro and Small Enterprise Funding Program for

the Financial Year 2022, and Grant of Release and Discharge of Liability (volledig acquit et de charge) to the Board of Directors for the management of Company and the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the Supervisory Actions performed during the Financial Year of 2022.

  1. Determination of Appropriation of the Company's Net Profit for the Financial Year of 2022.
  2. Determination of the Remuneration (Salary/Honorarium, Facilities and Benefits) for the Financial Year of 2023, as well as Tantiem for the Financial Year of 2022, for the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company.
  3. Appointment of Public Accountant and/or Public Accountant Firm to Perform Audit on the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year of 2023 as well as Micro and Small Enterprise Funding Program's Financial Statements and Implementation Report for the Financial Year of 2023.
  4. Approval of Resolution Plan of the Company and Update of Recovery Plan of the Company.
  5. Report on the Realization of the Utilization of Proceeds from the Public Offering of Sustainable Bonds and the Limited Public Offering in accordance with the Capital Increase by Granting Pre-emptive Rights I Year 2021.
  6. Approval of the Repurchase of the Company's Shares (Buyback) and the Transfer of the Repurchased Shares that is recorded as Treasury Stock.
  7. Changes in the Composition of the Company's Management

Amanah, Kompeten, Harmonis, Loyal, Adaptif, Kolaboratif

  1. All Members of Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors Attended the Meeting Board of Commissioners

President Commissioner

:

Kartika Wirjoatmodjo

Vice President Commissioner/ Independent Commissioner

:

Rofikoh Rokhim

Commissioner

:

Hadiyanto

Commissioner

:

Rabin Indrajad Hattari

Independent Commissioner

:

Hendrikus Ivo

Independent Commissioner

:

Dwi Ria Latifa

Independent Commissioner

:

Heri Sunaryadi

Independent Commissioner

:

Paripurna Poerwoko Sugarda

Independent Commissioner

:

Nurmaria Sarosa

Independent Commissioner

:

Agus Riswanto

Board of Directors

President Director

:

Sunarso

Vice President Director

:

Catur Budi Harto

Director of Consumer Business

:

Handayani

Director of Micro Business

:

Supari

Director of Compliance

:

Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto

Director of Wholesale & Institutional Business

:

Agus Noorsanto

Director of Risk Management

:

Agus Sudiarto

Director of Human Capital

:

Agus Winardono

Director of Small and Medium Business

:

Amam Sukriyanto

Director of Finance

:

Viviana Dyah Ayu Retno Kumalasari

Director of Digital and Information Technology

:

Arga Mahanana Nugraha

Director of Network & Services

:

Andrijanto

  1. Attendance of Shareholders
    The shares who are present and/or represented in the Meeting are amounting to 136.071.001.108 shares or representing 90,171% of the total shares with valid voting rights issued by the Company.
  2. Meeting Resolutions Mechanism
    The resolution of the Meeting shall be adopted amicably to reach a consensus through voting.

Amanah, Kompeten, Harmonis, Loyal, Adaptif, Kolaboratif

  1. Independent Party for Votes Count
    The counting of votes as the basis of Meeting resolution is conducted by PT Datindo Entrycom as the Share Registrar. Further, the report is validated by Fathiah Helmi, S.H., Notary in Jakarta.
  2. Question and/or Opinions Session, and Result of Voting in the Meeting
    The Shareholders or their Proxies have been provided with an opportunity to submit questions and/or opinions in each Meeting Agenda. The number of Shareholders or their Proxies, which attended either physically or electronically, that submitted question and/or opinion in the Meeting, and the result of decision making through voting, which included e-Proxy via eASY.KSEI, are as follows:

Questions/

Agenda

Affirmative Votes

Non-Affirmative Votes

Abstain

Total of Affirmative Votes*

Opinions

First

135.440.592.847 votes or

13.477.373

votes

or

616.930.888

votes

or

136.057.523.735 votes or

1

representing

99,537%

of

representing

0,010%

of

representing

0,453%

of

representing 99,990% of

(one)

total

shares

with

valid

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

voting

rights

present

in

rights

present

in

the

rights

present

in

the

rights present in the Meeting

the Meeting

Meeting

Meeting

Second

135.639.487.467 votes or

3.473 votes or representing

431.510.168

votes

or

136.070.997.635 votes or

-

representing

99,683%

of

0,000003%

of total

shares

representing

0,371%

of

representing 99,999% of

(none)

total

shares

with

valid

with

valid

voting

rights

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

voting

rights

present

in

present in the Meeting

rights

present

in

the

rights present in the Meeting

the Meeting

Meeting

Third

126.437.892.593 votes or

9.323.836.566

votes

or

309.271.949

votes

or

126.747.164.542 votes or

-

representing

92,921%

of

representing

6,852%

of

representing

0,227%

of

representing 93,148% of

(none)

total

shares

with

valid

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

voting

rights

present

in

rights

present

in

the

rights

present

in

the

rights present in the Meeting

the Meeting

Meeting

Meeting

Fourth

133.816.867.555 votes or

1.862.685.797

votes

or

391.447.756

votes

or

134.208.315.311 votes or

-

representing

98,343%

of

representing

1,369%

of

representing

0,288%

of

representing 98,631% of

(none)

total

shares

with

valid

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

voting

rights

present

in

rights

present

in

the

rights

present

in

the

rights present in the Meeting

the Meeting

Meeting

Meeting

Fifth

135.749.756.080 votes or

3.473 votes or representing

321.241.555

votes

or

136.070.997.635 votes or

-

representing

99,764%

of

0,000003%

of total

shares

representing

0,236%

of

representing 99,999% of

(none)

total

shares

with

valid

with

valid

voting

rights

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

voting

rights

present

in

present in the Meeting

rights

present

in

the

rights present in the Meeting

the Meeting

Meeting

Amanah, Kompeten, Harmonis, Loyal, Adaptif, Kolaboratif

Sixth

This agenda is for reporting purpose only. Therefore, no voting conducted for this Meeting resolution

-

(none)

Seventh

132.136.015.948 votes or

3.607.432.108

votes

or

327.553.052

votes

or

132.463.569.000 votes or

1

representing

97,108%

of

representing

2,651%

of

representing

0,241%

of

representing 97.349% of

(one)

total

shares

with

valid

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

voting

rights

present

in

rights

present

in

the

rights

present

in

the

rights present in the Meeting

the Meeting

Meeting

Meeting

Eighth

92.770.309.437 votes

or

42.011.550.436

votes

or

1.289.141.235

votes

or

94.059.450.672 votes or

-

representing

68,178%

of

representing

30,874%

of

representing

0,947%

of

representing 69,125% of

(none)

total

shares

with

valid

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

total shares with valid voting

voting

rights

present

in

rights

present

in

the

rights

present

in

the

rights present in the Meeting

the Meeting

Meeting

Meeting

Remarks:

*) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and Financial Services Authority Regulation ('OJK Regulation') Number 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning the Planning and Holding of General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies, the votes of Abstain are considered to cast the same vote as the majority vote of the Shareholders who cast the votes.

  1. Resolutions of the Meeting
    FIRST AGENDA
    1. Approving the Company's Annual Report, including ratifying:
      1. The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022, which has been audited by Purwantono, Sungkoro & Surja (a member of the Firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited) in accordance with Report Number 00060/2.1032/AU.1/07/1681- 3/1/II/2023 dated February 6, 2023, with a fair opinion in all material respects.
      2. The Supervisory Duties Report that has been executed by the Board of Commissioners, for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022.
    3. Receiving and ratifying the Financial Report of the Micro and Small Enterprise Funding Program for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022 which was audited by Purwantono, Sungkoro & Surja (a member of the Firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited) in accordance with Report Number 00079/2.1032/AU.2/10/1681-3/1/II/2023 dated February 23, 2023, with a fair opinion in all material respects ('MSE Funding Program').
    4. With the approval of the Annual Report, including the ratification of Consolidated Financial Statements, the Supervisory Duties Report, and MSE Funding Program for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022, the Meeting grants full release and discharge of responsibilities (volledig acquit et de charge) to all members of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company for the management and supervision actions that have been carried out during the financial year ending on December 31, 2022, to the extent such actions are not criminal acts and reflected in the Reports mentioned above along with the supporting materials.

Amanah, Kompeten, Harmonis, Loyal, Adaptif, Kolaboratif

SECOND AGENDA

Approving the utilization of consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent entity for the Financial Year 2022 amounting to IDR 51,170,312,486,481.20 (fifty one trillion - one hundred seventy billion - three hundred twelve million - four hundred eighty six thousand - four hundred eighty one Rupiah - twenty cents) as follows:

  1. The share of 85% or at least IDR 43,494,765,613,509.02 (forty three trillion - four hundred ninety four billion - seven hundred sixty five million - six hundred thirteen thousand - five hundred and nine Rupiah - two cents) is determined as Cash Dividend distributed to Shareholders, including the Interim Dividend which was distributed to the Shareholders on January 27, 2023 amounting to IDR 8,602,823,028,828 (eight trillion - six hundred and two billion - eight hundred twenty three million - twenty eight thousand - eight hundred twenty eight Rupiah). The payment is carried out under the following conditions:
    1. Dividend share of the Republic of Indonesia on ownership of at least 53.19% shares or at least IDR 23.153.100.328.010,20 (twenty three trillion
      • one hundred fifty three billion - one hundred million - three hundred twenty eight thousand - ten Rupiah - twenty cents) including the Interim Dividend which was distributed to the Shareholders on January 27, 2023 amounting to IDR 4,594,825,681,932 (four trillion - five hundred ninety four billion - eight hundred twenty five million - six hundred eighty one thousand - nine hundred thirty two Rupiah). Therefore, the remaining cash dividend which will be distributed is in the total amount of IDR 18.558.274.646.078,20 (eighteen trillion - five hundred fifty-eight billion - two hundred seventy-four million - six hundred forty-six thousand - seventy-eight Rupiah - twenty cents) shall be transferred into the State General Treasury Account.
    3. Dividends for the Financial Year 2022 are distributed proportionally to each Shareholder whose names are recorded in the Register of Shareholders on the recording date.
    4. The Board of Directors is given power and authority with substitution rights for:
      1. Determination of the schedule and procedures for distribution related to the payment of Dividends for the Financial Year 2022 in accordance with applicable regulations.
      2. Withhold tax dividend in accordance with applicable tax regulations.
      3. Other technical related matters in accordance with applicable regulations.
  3. The 15% share or in the amount of IDR 7,675,546,872,972.18 (seven trillion - six hundred seventy five billion - five hundred forty six million - eight hundred seventy two thousand - nine hundred seventy two Rupiah - eighteen cents) is used as retained earnings.

THIRD AGENDA

1. Approving the granting of authority and power of attorney to the Series A Dwiwarna Shareholder to determine for Members of the Board of Commissioners:

  1. Tantiem/Performance Incentives/Special Incentives for the Financial Year 2022; and
  2. Salary, Benefits and Facilities for the Financial Year 2023.

Amanah, Kompeten, Harmonis, Loyal, Adaptif, Kolaboratif

Disclaimer

BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 15:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
