PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Announcement of the Resolutions of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Payment Schedule
03/14/2023 | 11:06am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk.
The Board of Directors of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (the "Company") hereby announces to the Shareholders that the Company has conducted the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") as follows:
A. Date/Date, Venue, Time, and Meeting Agenda
Day/Date
: Monday, March 13, 2023
Venue
:
BRI Head Office
Jenderal Sudirman Street Kav. 44-46, Central Jakarta, 10210
Time
: 10.12 to 12.17 WIB
Agenda
:
1. Approval of Annual Report and Ratification of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, Approval of the Board of
Commissioners' Supervisory Report as well as Ratification of Financial Statements of Micro and Small Enterprise Funding Program for
the Financial Year 2022, and Grant of Release and Discharge of Liability (volledig acquit et de charge) to the Board of Directors for the management of Company and the Board of Commissioners of the Company for the Supervisory Actions performed during the Financial Year of 2022.
Determination of Appropriation of the Company's Net Profit for the Financial Year of 2022.
Determination of the Remuneration (Salary/Honorarium, Facilities and Benefits) for the Financial Year of 2023, as well as Tantiem for the Financial Year of 2022, for the Board of Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company.
Appointment of Public Accountant and/or Public Accountant Firm to Perform Audit on the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year of 2023 as well as Micro and Small Enterprise Funding Program's Financial Statements and Implementation Report for the Financial Year of 2023.
Approval of Resolution Plan of the Company and Update of Recovery Plan of the Company.
Report on the Realization of the Utilization of Proceeds from the Public Offering of Sustainable Bonds and the Limited Public Offering in accordance with the Capital Increase by Granting Pre-emptive Rights I Year 2021.
Approval of the Repurchase of the Company's Shares (Buyback) and the Transfer of the Repurchased Shares that is recorded as Treasury Stock.
Changes in the Composition of the Company's Management
All Members of Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors Attended the MeetingBoard of Commissioners
President Commissioner
:
Kartika Wirjoatmodjo
Vice President Commissioner/ Independent Commissioner
:
Rofikoh Rokhim
Commissioner
:
Hadiyanto
Commissioner
:
Rabin Indrajad Hattari
Independent Commissioner
:
Hendrikus Ivo
Independent Commissioner
:
Dwi Ria Latifa
Independent Commissioner
:
Heri Sunaryadi
Independent Commissioner
:
Paripurna Poerwoko Sugarda
Independent Commissioner
:
Nurmaria Sarosa
Independent Commissioner
:
Agus Riswanto
Board of Directors
President Director
:
Sunarso
Vice President Director
:
Catur Budi Harto
Director of Consumer Business
:
Handayani
Director of Micro Business
:
Supari
Director of Compliance
:
Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto
Director of Wholesale & Institutional Business
:
Agus Noorsanto
Director of Risk Management
:
Agus Sudiarto
Director of Human Capital
:
Agus Winardono
Director of Small and Medium Business
:
Amam Sukriyanto
Director of Finance
:
Viviana Dyah Ayu Retno Kumalasari
Director of Digital and Information Technology
:
Arga Mahanana Nugraha
Director of Network & Services
:
Andrijanto
Attendance of Shareholders
The shares who are present and/or represented in the Meeting are amounting to 136.071.001.108 shares or representing 90,171% of the total shares with valid voting rights issued by the Company.
Meeting Resolutions Mechanism
The resolution of the Meeting shall be adopted amicably to reach a consensus through voting.
Independent Party for Votes Count
The counting of votes as the basis of Meeting resolution is conducted by PT Datindo Entrycom as the Share Registrar. Further, the report is validated by Fathiah Helmi, S.H., Notary in Jakarta.
Question and/or Opinions Session, and Result of Voting in the Meeting
The Shareholders or their Proxies have been provided with an opportunity to submit questions and/or opinions in each Meeting Agenda. The number of Shareholders or their Proxies, which attended either physically or electronically, that submitted question and/or opinion in the Meeting, and the result of decision making through voting, which included e-Proxy via eASY.KSEI, are as follows:
This agenda is for reporting purpose only. Therefore, no voting conducted for this Meeting resolution
-
(none)
Seventh
132.136.015.948 votes or
3.607.432.108
votes
or
327.553.052
votes
or
132.463.569.000 votes or
1
representing
97,108%
of
representing
2,651%
of
representing
0,241%
of
representing 97.349% of
(one)
total
shares
with
valid
total shares with valid voting
total shares with valid voting
total shares with valid voting
voting
rights
present
in
rights
present
in
the
rights
present
in
the
rights present in the Meeting
the Meeting
Meeting
Meeting
Eighth
92.770.309.437 votes
or
42.011.550.436
votes
or
1.289.141.235
votes
or
94.059.450.672 votes or
-
representing
68,178%
of
representing
30,874%
of
representing
0,947%
of
representing 69,125% of
(none)
total
shares
with
valid
total shares with valid voting
total shares with valid voting
total shares with valid voting
voting
rights
present
in
rights
present
in
the
rights
present
in
the
rights present in the Meeting
the Meeting
Meeting
Meeting
Remarks:
*) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and Financial Services Authority Regulation ('OJK Regulation') Number 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning the Planning and Holding of General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies, the votes of Abstain are considered to cast the same vote as the majority vote of the Shareholders who cast the votes.
Resolutions of the Meeting
FIRST AGENDA
Approving the Company's Annual Report, including ratifying:
The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022, which has been audited by Purwantono, Sungkoro & Surja (a member of the Firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited) in accordance with Report Number 00060/2.1032/AU.1/07/1681- 3/1/II/2023 dated February 6, 2023, with a fair opinion in all material respects.
The Supervisory Duties Report that has been executed by the Board of Commissioners, for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022.
Receiving and ratifying the Financial Report of the Micro and Small Enterprise Funding Program for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022 which was audited by Purwantono, Sungkoro & Surja (a member of the Firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited) in accordance with Report Number 00079/2.1032/AU.2/10/1681-3/1/II/2023 dated February 23, 2023, with a fair opinion in all material respects ('MSE Funding Program').
With the approval of the Annual Report, including the ratification of Consolidated Financial Statements, the Supervisory Duties Report, and MSE Funding Program for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022, the Meeting grants full release and discharge of responsibilities (volledig acquit et de charge) to all members of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company for the management and supervision actions that have been carried out during the financial year ending on December 31, 2022, to the extent such actions are not criminal acts and reflected in the Reports mentioned above along with the supporting materials.
Approving the utilization of consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent entity for the Financial Year 2022 amounting to IDR 51,170,312,486,481.20 (fifty one trillion - one hundred seventy billion - three hundred twelve million - four hundred eighty six thousand - four hundred eighty one Rupiah - twenty cents) as follows:
The share of 85% or at least IDR 43,494,765,613,509.02 (forty three trillion - four hundred ninety four billion - seven hundred sixty five million - six hundred thirteen thousand - five hundred and nine Rupiah - two cents) is determined as Cash Dividend distributed to Shareholders, including the Interim Dividend which was distributed to the Shareholders on January 27, 2023 amounting to IDR 8,602,823,028,828 (eight trillion - six hundred and two billion - eight hundred twenty three million - twenty eight thousand - eight hundred twenty eight Rupiah). The payment is carried out under the following conditions:
Dividend share of the Republic of Indonesia on ownership of at least 53.19% shares or at least IDR 23.153.100.328.010,20 (twenty three trillion
one hundred fifty three billion - one hundred million - three hundred twenty eight thousand - ten Rupiah - twenty cents) including the Interim Dividend which was distributed to the Shareholders on January 27, 2023 amounting to IDR 4,594,825,681,932 (four trillion - five hundred ninety four billion - eight hundred twenty five million - six hundred eighty one thousand - nine hundred thirty two Rupiah). Therefore, the remaining cash dividend which will be distributed is in the total amount of IDR 18.558.274.646.078,20 (eighteen trillion - five hundred fifty-eight billion - two hundred seventy-four million - six hundred forty-six thousand - seventy-eight Rupiah - twenty cents) shall be transferred into the State General Treasury Account.
Dividends for the Financial Year 2022 are distributed proportionally to each Shareholder whose names are recorded in the Register of Shareholders on the recording date.
The Board of Directors is given power and authority with substitution rights for:
Determination of the schedule and procedures for distribution related to the payment of Dividends for the Financial Year 2022 in accordance with applicable regulations.
Withhold tax dividend in accordance with applicable tax regulations.
Other technical related matters in accordance with applicable regulations.
The 15% share or in the amount of IDR 7,675,546,872,972.18 (seven trillion - six hundred seventy five billion - five hundred forty six million - eight hundred seventy two thousand - nine hundred seventy two Rupiah - eighteen cents) is used as retained earnings.
THIRD AGENDA
1. Approving the granting of authority and power of attorney to the Series A Dwiwarna Shareholder to determine for Members of the Board of Commissioners:
Tantiem/Performance Incentives/Special Incentives for the Financial Year 2022; and
Salary, Benefits and Facilities for the Financial Year 2023.
BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 15:05:08 UTC.