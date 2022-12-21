PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : BBRI Newsletter - BRI MSCI Rating Upgraded to A

As of November 23, 2022, Bank Rakyat Indonesia received an MSCI ESG Rating of "A",

improving last year's rating from BBB.

MSCI ESG rating score ranges on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to company exposure to the most relevant industry-specific key issues on ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

The rating report analyses the company's business practices related to the three main pillars Environment, Social, and Governance, which cover seven areas: Financing Environmental Impact, Consumer Financial Protection, Human Capital Development, Access to Finance, Privacy & Data Security, Corporate Governance, and Corporate Behaviour.

The Rating report stated that one of the upgrades is driven by BRI's customer financial protection initiatives, the report notes that BRI already adopts industry-best practices such as complaint reviews as well as staff training on transparent lending to protect customer interests.

BRI also received the highest score on Human Capital compared to the Industry Average. BRI scored 10 out of 10 in Human Capital and was included in the Top 5 Industry Leaders. This is