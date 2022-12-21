Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBRI   ID1000118201

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-19
4910.00 IDR   -1.21%
03:17aPt Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : BBRI Newsletter - BRI MSCI Rating Upgraded to A
PU
12/16BRILIANPRENEUR UMKM EXPO(RT) 2022 Scales Up 500 MSMEs to Win the Global Market
AQ
12/01Moving Towards Sustainable Indonesia, UMKM EXPO(RT) BRILIANPRENEUR 2022 Presents 500 Curated MSMEs
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : BBRI Newsletter - BRI MSCI Rating Upgraded to A

12/21/2022 | 03:17am EST
I N VE S TO R N E W S LE T T E R

BRI MSCI ESG RATING UPGRADED TO "A"

December 2022

BRI MSCI ESG RATING UPGRADED TO "A"

As of November 23, 2022, Bank Rakyat Indonesia received an MSCI ESG Rating of "A",

improving last year's rating from BBB.

MSCI ESG rating score ranges on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to company exposure to the most relevant industry-specific key issues on ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

The rating report analyses the company's business practices related to the three main pillars Environment, Social, and Governance, which cover seven areas: Financing Environmental Impact, Consumer Financial Protection, Human Capital Development, Access to Finance, Privacy & Data Security, Corporate Governance, and Corporate Behaviour.

The Rating report stated that one of the upgrades is driven by BRI's customer financial protection initiatives, the report notes that BRI already adopts industry-best practices such as complaint reviews as well as staff training on transparent lending to protect customer interests.

BRI also received the highest score on Human Capital compared to the Industry Average. BRI scored 10 out of 10 in Human Capital and was included in the Top 5 Industry Leaders. This is

ESG Rating

A

BBB

20212022

driven by low proportion of operations reliant on highly skilled workers compared to peers, and/or the company has not had recent restructuring or significant layoffs. It also notes that BRI has comprehensive employee development efforts.

While on Data Protection, MSCI also noted that BRI has a Low risk of data breaches or regulatory scrutiny compared to peers. The initiatives to address data privacy and security appear stronger than peers.

The rating upgrade is the result of BRI's commitment to progressively improving ESG implementation in all banking aspects as well as BRI's continuous improvement in the disclosure of ESG data, as shown in BRI'sSustainability Report.

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (Persero) Tbk.

Investor Relations

7th floor BRI II Building

Jl. Jenderal Sudirman Kav 44-46 Jakarta 10210, Indonesia

Disclaimer

BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 08:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 168 877 B 10,8 B 10,8 B
Net income 2022 48 168 B 3,09 B 3,09 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 742 746 B 47 701 M 47 701 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 78 897
Free-Float 79,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4 910,00 IDR
Average target price 5 433,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunarso President Director
Viviana Dyah Ayu R.K. Director-Finance
Kartika Wirjoatmodjo President Commissioner
Indra Utoyo Director-Digital & Information Technology
Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK19.46%47 701
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.87%383 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.65%258 242
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.86%206 089
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.63%149 877