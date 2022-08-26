PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : BRI Monthly Publication July 31 2022
MONTHLY BALANCE SHEETS
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of July 31, 2022
(In millions rupiah)
No.
DESCRIPTION
INDIVIDUAL
July 31, 2022
ASSET
1.
Cash
19,324,449
2.
Placements with Bank Indonesia
92,666,863
3.
Placements with other banks
27,282,485
4.
Spot and derivative/forward receivables
837,097
5.
Securities
320,912,477
6.
Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)
19,004,251
7.
Securities purchased with agreement to resell (reverse repo)
27,985,902
8.
Acceptances receivables
8,007,829
9.
Loans
996,998,822
10.
Sharia financing
-
11.
Investments in shares
46,495,466
12.
Other financial assets
13,710,672
13.
Impairment on financial assets -/-
a.
Securities
(1,484,131)
b. Loans and sharia financing
(87,960,281)
c.
Others
(376,300)
14.
Intangible assets
-
Accumulated amortisation for intangible assets -/-
-
15.
Premises and equipment
49,178,053
Accumulated depreciation on premises and equipment -/-
(14,286,270)
16.
Non-productive assets
a.
Abandoned property
16,666
b.
Foreclosed assets
67,260
c.
Suspense account
-
d.
Inter office assets
544,380
17.
Other assets
30,941,511
TOTAL ASSET
1,549,867,201
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
LIABILITIES
1.
Demand deposits
236,829,269
2.
Savings deposits
495,826,442
3.
Time deposits
392,655,927
4.
Electronic money
378,909
5.
Liabilities to Bank Indonesia
112,193
6.
Liabilities to other banks
7,917,324
7.
Spot and derivative/forward payable
827,053
8.
Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase agreements
17,234,432
9.
Acceptances payable
8,007,829
10.
Securities issued
34,799,546
11.
Fund borrowings
26,158,118
12.
Deposit guarantee
15,873
13.
Inter office liabilities
-
14.
Other liabilities
45,347,408
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,266,110,323
MONTHLY BALANCE SHEETS
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of July 31, 2022
No.
DESCRIPTION
EQUITY
Share capital
Authorised capital
Unpaid ‐in capital -/-
Treasury stock -/-
Additional Paid ‐in Capital
Agio
Disagio -/-
Funds for paid up capital
Others
Other comprehensive a Gain
b Loss -/-
Reserve
General reserve
Appropriated reserves
Retained Earning
Previous years
Current year
Dividends paid out -/-
TOTAL EQUITIES
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
(In millions rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
July 31, 2022
15,000,000
(7,422,050)
(838,832)
76,324,093
-
-
226,563
16,939,310
(3,321,722)
3,022,685
-
155,039,317
28,787,514
-
283,756,878
1,549,867,201
MONTHLY PROFIT LOSS STATEMENT AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
For the periods from January 1 to July 31, 2022
(In millions rupiah)
No.
DESCRIPTION
July 31, 2022
OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
A. Interest Income and Interest expenses
1.
Interest income
74,773,902
2.
Interest expenses
11,591,216
Net interest income (expenses)
63,182,686
B. Other Operating Income and Expenses
1.
Gain (loss) from Increase (decrease) in fair value of financial assets
1,025,451
2.
Gain (loss) from decrease (increase) in fair value of financial liabilities
-
3.
Gain (loss) from sale of financial assets
1,002,055
4.
Gain (loss) from spot and derivative/forward transaction (realised)
(353,309)
5.
Gain (loss) from investment in shares with equity method
363,285
6.
Gain (loss) from foreign currencies translation
-
7.
Dividend income
1,538,835
8.
Revenue commisions/provisions/fees from admnistration
10,377,583
9.
Other income
6,441,446
10.
Loss impairment of financial assets
17,707,046
11.
Operational risk related losses
225,043
12.
Salaries and employee benefits
16,493,217
13.
Promotion expenses
1,075,386
14.
Other expenses
12,739,841
Other Operating Income (expenses)
(27,845,187)
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
35,337,499
NON OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
1.
Gain from sale of premises and equipment
107,341
2.
Other non operating income (expenses)
(65,163)
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM NON OPERATING
42,178
PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD BEFORE TAX
35,379,677
Income tax expenses
a. Estimated current tax -/-
7,210,928
b. Deffered tax income (expenses)
618,765
PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD
28,787,514
MONTHLY PROFIT LOSS STATEMENT AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
For the periods from January 1 to July 31, 2022
No.
DESCRIPTION
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1. Unreclassified to profit (loss)
Premises and equiptment revaluation increment
Gain (loss) on remasurement from actuarial benefit program
Others
2. Reclassified to profit (loss)
Gain (loss) from adjustments arising resulting from translation of financial statement
Gain (loss) from changes in fair value of financial assets of debt instruments measured at fair value through comprehensive income
Others
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER TAX
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE CURRENT PERIOD
TRANSFER OF INCOME (LOSS) TO HEAD OFFICE
(In millions rupiah)
July 31, 2022
-
1,677,499
(318,725)
1,655
(6,892,901)
1,283,645
(4,248,827)
24,538,687
MONTHLY STATEMENTS OF COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of July 31, 2022
(In millions rupiah)
No.
DESCRIPTION
INDIVIDUAL
July 31, 2022
1.
Unused fund borrowings facilities
-
2.
Foreign currency positions to be accepted from transaction spot and derivative/forward
13,894,631
3.
Others
-
COMMITMENT PAYABLES
1. Unused loan/financing facilities granted to customer
a.
Committed
-
b.
Uncommitted
87,375,034
2.
Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit
11,491,977
3.
Foreign currency positions to be submitted for spot and derivative/forward
71,628,420
4.
Others
-
III. CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES
1.
Guarantees received
-
2.
Others
-
IV. CONTINGENT PAYABLES
1.
Guarantees issued
44,075,601
2.
Others
-
Sales 2022
168 904 B
11,4 B
11,4 B
Net income 2022
45 250 B
3,06 B
3,06 B
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
14,2x
Yield 2022
4,40%
Capitalization
647 089 B
43 802 M
43 802 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,53x
Nbr of Employees
78 952
Free-Float
79,8%
