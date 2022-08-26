Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBRI   ID1000118201

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-24
4270.00 IDR   -0.47%
04:11aPT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : BRI Monthly Publication July 31 2022
PU
07/28UBS Adjusts Bank Rakyat Indonesia's Price Target to 5,200 Rupiahs From 5,750 Rupiahs, Keeps at Buy
MT
07/27PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : BRI Monthly Publication July 31 2022

08/26/2022 | 04:11am EDT
MONTHLY BALANCE SHEETS

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of July 31, 2022

(In millions rupiah)

No.

DESCRIPTION

INDIVIDUAL

July 31, 2022

ASSET

1.

Cash

19,324,449

2.

Placements with Bank Indonesia

92,666,863

3.

Placements with other banks

27,282,485

4.

Spot and derivative/forward receivables

837,097

5.

Securities

320,912,477

6.

Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)

19,004,251

7.

Securities purchased with agreement to resell (reverse repo)

27,985,902

8.

Acceptances receivables

8,007,829

9.

Loans

996,998,822

10.

Sharia financing

-

11.

Investments in shares

46,495,466

12.

Other financial assets

13,710,672

13.

Impairment on financial assets -/-

a.

Securities

(1,484,131)

b. Loans and sharia financing

(87,960,281)

c.

Others

(376,300)

14.

Intangible assets

-

Accumulated amortisation for intangible assets -/-

-

15.

Premises and equipment

49,178,053

Accumulated depreciation on premises and equipment -/-

(14,286,270)

16.

Non-productive assets

a.

Abandoned property

16,666

b.

Foreclosed assets

67,260

c.

Suspense account

-

d.

Inter office assets

544,380

17.

Other assets

30,941,511

TOTAL ASSET

1,549,867,201

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

LIABILITIES

1.

Demand deposits

236,829,269

2.

Savings deposits

495,826,442

3.

Time deposits

392,655,927

4.

Electronic money

378,909

5.

Liabilities to Bank Indonesia

112,193

6.

Liabilities to other banks

7,917,324

7.

Spot and derivative/forward payable

827,053

8.

Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase agreements

17,234,432

9.

Acceptances payable

8,007,829

10.

Securities issued

34,799,546

11.

Fund borrowings

26,158,118

12.

Deposit guarantee

15,873

13.

Inter office liabilities

-

14.

Other liabilities

45,347,408

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,266,110,323

MONTHLY BALANCE SHEETS

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of July 31, 2022

No.DESCRIPTION

EQUITY

  1. Share capital
    1. Authorised capital
    2. Unpaidin capital -/-
    3. Treasury stock -/-
  3. Additional Paidin Capital
    1. Agio
    2. Disagio -/-
    3. Funds for paid up capital
    4. Others
  5. Other comprehensive a Gain
    b Loss -/-
  6. Reserve
    1. General reserve
    2. Appropriated reserves
  8. Retained Earning
    1. Previous years
    2. Current year
    3. Dividends paid out -/-
      TOTAL EQUITIES

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

(In millions rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

July 31, 2022

15,000,000

(7,422,050)

(838,832)

76,324,093

-

-

226,563

16,939,310

(3,321,722)

3,022,685

-

155,039,317

28,787,514

-

283,756,878

1,549,867,201

MONTHLY PROFIT LOSS STATEMENT AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

For the periods from January 1 to July 31, 2022

(In millions rupiah)

No.

DESCRIPTION

July 31, 2022

OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

A. Interest Income and Interest expenses

1.

Interest income

74,773,902

2.

Interest expenses

11,591,216

Net interest income (expenses)

63,182,686

B. Other Operating Income and Expenses

1.

Gain (loss) from Increase (decrease) in fair value of financial assets

1,025,451

2.

Gain (loss) from decrease (increase) in fair value of financial liabilities

-

3.

Gain (loss) from sale of financial assets

1,002,055

4.

Gain (loss) from spot and derivative/forward transaction (realised)

(353,309)

5.

Gain (loss) from investment in shares with equity method

363,285

6.

Gain (loss) from foreign currencies translation

-

7.

Dividend income

1,538,835

8.

Revenue commisions/provisions/fees from admnistration

10,377,583

9.

Other income

6,441,446

10.

Loss impairment of financial assets

17,707,046

11.

Operational risk related losses

225,043

12.

Salaries and employee benefits

16,493,217

13.

Promotion expenses

1,075,386

14.

Other expenses

12,739,841

Other Operating Income (expenses)

(27,845,187)

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

35,337,499

NON OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

1.

Gain from sale of premises and equipment

107,341

2.

Other non operating income (expenses)

(65,163)

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM NON OPERATING

42,178

PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD BEFORE TAX

35,379,677

Income tax expenses

a. Estimated current tax -/-

7,210,928

b. Deffered tax income (expenses)

618,765

PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD

28,787,514

MONTHLY PROFIT LOSS STATEMENT AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

For the periods from January 1 to July 31, 2022

No.DESCRIPTION

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1. Unreclassified to profit (loss)

  1. Premises and equiptment revaluation increment
  2. Gain (loss) on remasurement from actuarial benefit program
  3. Others

2. Reclassified to profit (loss)

  1. Gain (loss) from adjustments arising resulting from translation of financial statement
  2. Gain (loss) from changes in fair value of financial assets of debt instruments measured at fair value through comprehensive income
  3. Others

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER TAX

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE CURRENT PERIOD

TRANSFER OF INCOME (LOSS) TO HEAD OFFICE

(In millions rupiah)

July 31, 2022

-

1,677,499

(318,725)

1,655

(6,892,901)

1,283,645

(4,248,827)

24,538,687

MONTHLY STATEMENTS OF COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of July 31, 2022

(In millions rupiah)

No.

DESCRIPTION

INDIVIDUAL

July 31, 2022

  • COMMITMENT RECEIVABLES

1.

Unused fund borrowings facilities

-

2.

Foreign currency positions to be accepted from transaction spot and derivative/forward

13,894,631

3.

Others

-

  1. COMMITMENT PAYABLES
    1. Unused loan/financing facilities granted to customer

a.

Committed

-

b.

Uncommitted

87,375,034

2.

Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit

11,491,977

3.

Foreign currency positions to be submitted for spot and derivative/forward

71,628,420

4.

Others

-

III. CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES

1.

Guarantees received

-

2.

Others

-

IV. CONTINGENT PAYABLES

1.

Guarantees issued

44,075,601

2.

Others

-

Disclaimer

BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 168 904 B 11,4 B 11,4 B
Net income 2022 45 250 B 3,06 B 3,06 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 647 089 B 43 802 M 43 802 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 78 952
Free-Float 79,8%
