MONTHLY BALANCE SHEETS
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of May 31, 2023
(In millions rupiah)
No.
DESCRIPTION
INDIVIDUAL
May 31, 2023
ASSET
1.
Cash
27,802,365
2.
Placements with Bank Indonesia
96,931,515
3.
Placements with other banks
20,954,766
4.
Spot and derivative/forward receivables
1,454,091
5.
Securities
300,733,812
6.
Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)
23,922,489
7.
Securities purchased with agreement to resell (reverse repo)
18,275,408
8.
Acceptances receivables
7,295,611
9.
Loans
1,086,697,247
10.
Sharia financing
-
11.
Investments in shares
48,739,685
12.
Other financial assets
16,416,406
13.
Impairment on financial assets -/-
a.
Securities
(2,063,384)
b. Loans and sharia financing
(87,300,995)
c.
Others
(217,093)
14.
Intangible assets
-
Accumulated amortisation for intangible assets -/-
-
15.
Premises and equipment
55,193,380
Accumulated depreciation on premises and equipment -/-
(15,389,363)
16.
Non-productive assets
a.
Abandoned property
17,385
b.
Foreclosed assets
62,408
c.
Suspense account
-
d.
Inter office assets
20,369
17.
Other assets
31,635,705
TOTAL ASSET
1,631,181,807
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
LIABILITIES
1.
Demand deposits
259,789,138
2.
Savings deposits
507,558,961
3.
Time deposits
435,056,006
4.
Electronic money
486,892
5.
Liabilities to Bank Indonesia
111,147
6.
Liabilities to other banks
12,337,730
7.
Spot and derivative/forward payable
770,610
8.
Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase agreements
22,628,970
9.
Acceptances payable
7,295,611
10.
Securities issued
34,442,345
11.
Fund borrowings
29,395,747
12.
Deposit guarantee
12,334
13.
Inter office liabilities
-
14.
Other liabilities
41,930,409
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,351,815,900
EQUITY
- Share capital
- Authorised capital
- Unpaid‐in capital -/-
- Treasury stock -/-
- Additional Paid‐in Capital
- Agio
- Disagio -/-
- Funds for paid up capital
- Others
- Other comprehensive a Gain
b Loss -/-
- Reserve
- General reserve
- Appropriated reserves
- Retained Earning
- Previous years
- Current year
- Dividends paid out -/-
TOTAL EQUITIES
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
15,000,000
(7,422,050)
(3,019,133)
76,029,910
-
-
226,563
19,848,571
(3,818,028)
3,022,685
-
159,372,471
20,124,918
-
279,365,907
1,631,181,807
No.
DESCRIPTION
May 31, 2023
OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
A. Interest Income and Interest expenses
1.
Interest income
57,898,300
2.
Interest expenses
14,439,444
Net interest income (expenses)
43,458,856
B. Other Operating Income and Expenses
1.
Gain (loss) from Increase (decrease) in fair value of financial assets
(1,118,360)
2.
Gain (loss) from decrease (increase) in fair value of financial liabilities
-
3.
Gain (loss) from sale of financial assets
727,702
4.
Gain (loss) from spot and derivative/forward transaction (realised)
1,503,810
5.
Gain (loss) from investment in shares with equity method
303,512
6.
Gain (loss) from foreign currencies translation
-
7.
Dividend income
11,034
8.
Revenue commisions/provisions/fees from admnistration
8,259,949
9.
Other income
6,044,557
10.
Loss impairment of financial assets
13,626,914
11.
Operational risk related losses
12,690
12.
Salaries and employee benefits
11,399,292
13.
Promotion expenses
680,570
14.
Other expenses
8,314,760
Other Operating Income (expenses)
(18,302,022)
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
25,156,834
NON OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
1.
Gain from sale of premises and equipment
22,357
2.
Other non operating income (expenses)
(112,356)
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM NON OPERATING
(89,999)
PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD BEFORE TAX
25,066,835
Income tax expenses
a. Estimated current tax -/-
3,722,242
b. Deffered tax income (expenses)
(1,219,675)
PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD
20,124,918
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1. Unreclassified to profit (loss)
- Premises and equiptment revaluation increment
- Gain (loss) on remasurement from actuarial benefit program
- Others
2. Reclassified to profit (loss)
- Gain (loss) from adjustments arising resulting from translation of financial statement
- Gain (loss) from changes in fair value of financial assets of debt instruments measured at fair value through comprehensive income
- Others
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER TAX
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE CURRENT PERIOD
TRANSFER OF INCOME (LOSS) TO HEAD OFFICE
-
(445,925)
84,726
(102,405)
2,210,803
(419,266)
1,327,933
21,452,851
No.
DESCRIPTION
INDIVIDUAL
May 31, 2023
- COMMITMENT RECEIVABLES
1.
Unused fund borrowings facilities
-
2.
Foreign currency positions to be accepted from transaction spot and derivative/forward
19,113,983
3.
Others
-
- COMMITMENT PAYABLES
1. Unused loan/financing facilities granted to customer
a.
Committed
-
b.
Uncommitted
119,503,034
2.
Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit
10,573,481
3.
Foreign currency positions to be submitted for spot and derivative/forward
85,116,125
4.
Others
-
III. CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES
1.
Guarantees received
-
2.
Others
-
IV. CONTINGENT PAYABLES
1.
Guarantees issued
63,783,897
2.
Others
-
