MONTHLY BALANCE SHEETS

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of May 31, 2023

(In millions rupiah)

No.

DESCRIPTION

INDIVIDUAL

May 31, 2023

ASSET

1.

Cash

27,802,365

2.

Placements with Bank Indonesia

96,931,515

3.

Placements with other banks

20,954,766

4.

Spot and derivative/forward receivables

1,454,091

5.

Securities

300,733,812

6.

Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)

23,922,489

7.

Securities purchased with agreement to resell (reverse repo)

18,275,408

8.

Acceptances receivables

7,295,611

9.

Loans

1,086,697,247

10.

Sharia financing

-

11.

Investments in shares

48,739,685

12.

Other financial assets

16,416,406

13.

Impairment on financial assets -/-

a.

Securities

(2,063,384)

b. Loans and sharia financing

(87,300,995)

c.

Others

(217,093)

14.

Intangible assets

-

Accumulated amortisation for intangible assets -/-

-

15.

Premises and equipment

55,193,380

Accumulated depreciation on premises and equipment -/-

(15,389,363)

16.

Non-productive assets

a.

Abandoned property

17,385

b.

Foreclosed assets

62,408

c.

Suspense account

-

d.

Inter office assets

20,369

17.

Other assets

31,635,705

TOTAL ASSET

1,631,181,807

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

LIABILITIES

1.

Demand deposits

259,789,138

2.

Savings deposits

507,558,961

3.

Time deposits

435,056,006

4.

Electronic money

486,892

5.

Liabilities to Bank Indonesia

111,147

6.

Liabilities to other banks

12,337,730

7.

Spot and derivative/forward payable

770,610

8.

Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase agreements

22,628,970

9.

Acceptances payable

7,295,611

10.

Securities issued

34,442,345

11.

Fund borrowings

29,395,747

12.

Deposit guarantee

12,334

13.

Inter office liabilities

-

14.

Other liabilities

41,930,409

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,351,815,900

MONTHLY BALANCE SHEETS

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of May 31, 2023

No.DESCRIPTION

EQUITY

  1. Share capital
    1. Authorised capital
    2. Unpaidin capital -/-
    3. Treasury stock -/-
  3. Additional Paidin Capital
    1. Agio
    2. Disagio -/-
    3. Funds for paid up capital
    4. Others
  5. Other comprehensive a Gain
    b Loss -/-
  6. Reserve
    1. General reserve
    2. Appropriated reserves
  8. Retained Earning
    1. Previous years
    2. Current year
    3. Dividends paid out -/-
      TOTAL EQUITIES

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

(In millions rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

May 31, 2023

15,000,000

(7,422,050)

(3,019,133)

76,029,910

-

-

226,563

19,848,571

(3,818,028)

3,022,685

-

159,372,471

20,124,918

-

279,365,907

1,631,181,807

MONTHLY PROFIT LOSS STATEMENT AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

For the periods from January 1 to May 31, 2023

(In millions rupiah)

No.

DESCRIPTION

May 31, 2023

OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

A. Interest Income and Interest expenses

1.

Interest income

57,898,300

2.

Interest expenses

14,439,444

Net interest income (expenses)

43,458,856

B. Other Operating Income and Expenses

1.

Gain (loss) from Increase (decrease) in fair value of financial assets

(1,118,360)

2.

Gain (loss) from decrease (increase) in fair value of financial liabilities

-

3.

Gain (loss) from sale of financial assets

727,702

4.

Gain (loss) from spot and derivative/forward transaction (realised)

1,503,810

5.

Gain (loss) from investment in shares with equity method

303,512

6.

Gain (loss) from foreign currencies translation

-

7.

Dividend income

11,034

8.

Revenue commisions/provisions/fees from admnistration

8,259,949

9.

Other income

6,044,557

10.

Loss impairment of financial assets

13,626,914

11.

Operational risk related losses

12,690

12.

Salaries and employee benefits

11,399,292

13.

Promotion expenses

680,570

14.

Other expenses

8,314,760

Other Operating Income (expenses)

(18,302,022)

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

25,156,834

NON OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

1.

Gain from sale of premises and equipment

22,357

2.

Other non operating income (expenses)

(112,356)

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM NON OPERATING

(89,999)

PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD BEFORE TAX

25,066,835

Income tax expenses

a. Estimated current tax -/-

3,722,242

b. Deffered tax income (expenses)

(1,219,675)

PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD

20,124,918

MONTHLY PROFIT LOSS STATEMENT AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

For the periods from January 1 to May 31, 2023

No.DESCRIPTION

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1. Unreclassified to profit (loss)

  1. Premises and equiptment revaluation increment
  2. Gain (loss) on remasurement from actuarial benefit program
  3. Others

2. Reclassified to profit (loss)

  1. Gain (loss) from adjustments arising resulting from translation of financial statement
  2. Gain (loss) from changes in fair value of financial assets of debt instruments measured at fair value through comprehensive income
  3. Others

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AFTER TAX

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF THE CURRENT PERIOD

TRANSFER OF INCOME (LOSS) TO HEAD OFFICE

(In millions rupiah)

May 31, 2023

-

(445,925)

84,726

(102,405)

2,210,803

(419,266)

1,327,933

21,452,851

MONTHLY STATEMENTS OF COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of May 31, 2023

(In millions rupiah)

No.

DESCRIPTION

INDIVIDUAL

May 31, 2023

  • COMMITMENT RECEIVABLES

1.

Unused fund borrowings facilities

-

2.

Foreign currency positions to be accepted from transaction spot and derivative/forward

19,113,983

3.

Others

-

  1. COMMITMENT PAYABLES
    1. Unused loan/financing facilities granted to customer

a.

Committed

-

b.

Uncommitted

119,503,034

2.

Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit

10,573,481

3.

Foreign currency positions to be submitted for spot and derivative/forward

85,116,125

4.

Others

-

III. CONTINGENT RECEIVABLES

1.

Guarantees received

-

2.

Others

-

IV. CONTINGENT PAYABLES

1.

Guarantees issued

63,783,897

2.

Others

-

