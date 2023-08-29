STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
CONSOLIDATED
No.
DESCRIPTION
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
ASSETS
1.
Cash
28,285,017
27,320,384
28,403,964
27,407,478
2.
Placements with Bank Indonesia
108,818,110
204,173,428
109,973,583
206,099,330
3.
Placements with other banks
42,530,543
34,472,665
44,983,629
36,700,721
4.
Spot and derivative/forward receivables
1,109,328
911,405
1,109,328
911,405
5.
Securities
299,565,364
337,827,485
322,328,099
358,783,819
6.
Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)
25,971,983
10,309,955
25,971,983
10,608,374
7.
Securities purchased with agreement to resell (reverse repo)
22,283,995
51,014,678
22,823,619
51,014,678
8.
Acceptances receivables
7,617,863
7,096,719
7,617,863
7,167,600
9.
Loans
1,089,371,656
1,029,802,549
1,137,528,613
1,079,274,819
10.
Sharia Loans
-
-
11,693,680
10,514,329
11.
Finance receivables
-
-
52,907,202
49,287,917
12.
Investments in shares
48,809,935
47,936,173
6,772,974
6,506,903
13.
Other financial assets
19,528,743
17,673,390
25,972,714
24,129,862
14.
Impairment on financial assets -/-
a.
Securities
(2,318,716)
(1,712,512)
(2,321,148)
(1,721,764)
b.
Loans
(79,939,511)
(84,578,819)
(84,801,750)
(89,610,033)
c.
Others
(305,512)
(155,231)
(3,744,320)
(3,636,231)
15.
Intangible assets
-
-
806,416
806,416
Accumulated amortisation for intangible assets -/-
-
-
-
-
16.
Premises and equipment
56,407,350
54,097,275
76,888,389
73,951,201
Accumulated depreciation on premises and equipment -/-
(15,551,847)
(14,582,523)
(20,260,668)
(18,735,154)
17.
Non-productive assets
a.
Abandoned property
17,385
17,385
17,385
17,385
b.
Foreclosed assets
60,125
62,732
64,962
67,569
c.
Suspense account
-
-
-
-
d.
Inter office assets
54,724
6,717
54,724
6,717
18.
Other assets
32,446,667
29,300,818
40,355,073
36,085,669
TOTAL ASSETS
1,684,763,202
1,750,994,673
1,805,146,314
1,865,639,010
LIABILITIES
1.
Demand deposits
298,983,695
349,491,946
298,309,607
349,755,590
2.
Savings deposits
515,644,428
521,039,799
517,114,641
522,647,920
3.
Time deposits
425,742,491
430,243,873
429,690,727
435,480,503
4.
Electronic money
493,430
456,179
493,430
456,179
5.
Liabilities to Bank Indonesia
113,464
113,491
113,464
113,491
6.
Liabilities to other banks
12,881,279
9,480,779
12,684,209
9,334,547
7.
Spot and derivative/forward payable
820,313
783,921
825,751
783,921
8.
Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase agreements (repo)
24,616,575
9,724,245
24,616,575
9,997,592
9.
Acceptances payable
7,617,863
7,096,719
7,617,863
7,167,600
10.
Securities issued
34,446,077
36,841,620
55,953,731
63,611,761
11.
Fund borrowings
30,492,742
39,290,379
82,073,302
79,857,593
12.
Deposit guarantee
12,402
12,142
12,451
12,193
13.
Inter office liabilities
-
-
-
-
14.
Other liabilities
48,184,583
52,797,626
77,148,877
83,024,803
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,400,049,342
1,457,372,719
1,506,654,628
1,562,243,693
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
CONSOLIDATED
No.
DESCRIPTION
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
EQUITY
15.
Share capital
a.
Authorised capital
15,000,000
15,000,000
15,000,000
15,000,000
b.
Unpaid‐in capital -/-
(7,422,050)
(7,422,050)
(7,422,050)
(7,422,050)
c.
Treasury stock -/-
(3,019,133)
(2,202,178)
(3,019,133)
(2,202,178)
16. Additional Paid‐in Capital
a.
Agio
76,240,176
76,029,910
75,847,349
75,637,083
b.
Disagio -/-
-
-
-
-
c.
Funds for paid up capital
-
-
-
-
d.
Others
39,870
226,563
1,798,450
1,985,202
17.
Other comprehensive
a
Gain
19,998,763
19,848,571
20,374,608
19,472,883
b
Loss -/-
(4,784,442)
(5,145,961)
(4,760,186)
(4,346,863)
18.
Reserve
a.
General reserve
3,022,685
3,022,685
3,022,685
3,022,685
b.
Appropriated reserves
-
-
-
-
19.
Retained Earning
a.
Previous years
159,372,471
146,436,494
163,255,306
146,976,937
b.
Current year
26,265,520
47,827,920
29,421,509
51,170,312
c.
Dividends paid out -/-
-
-
-
-
TOTAL EQUITIES ATRIBUTABBLE TO OWNERS
284,713,860
293,621,954
293,518,538
299,294,011
20.
Minority interest
-
-
4,973,148
4,101,306
TOTAL EQUITIES
284,713,860
293,621,954
298,491,686
303,395,317
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES
1,684,763,202
1,750,994,673
1,805,146,314
1,865,639,010
STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
For the Period Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
CONSOLIDATED
No.
DESCRIPTION
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
(Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
A. Interest Income and Interest Expenses, and Premium Income and Claim Expenses
1.
Interest income
70,444,809
63,621,175
85,590,785
76,860,963
2.
Interest expenses
17,403,518
9,914,516
20,050,483
12,247,440
Net Interest Income (Expenses)
53,041,291
53,706,659
65,540,302
64,613,523
3.
Premium Income
-
-
4,660,908
4,629,263
4.
Expense Claims
-
-
3,773,606
3,774,492
Net Premium Income (Claim Expenses)
-
-
887,302
854,771
Net Interest and Net Premium Income (Claim Expenses)
53,041,291
53,706,659
66,427,604
65,468,294
B. Other Operating Income and Expenses
1.
Gain (Loss) from increase (decrease) in fair value of financial assets
(1,451,497)
608,167
(1,281,072)
664,367
2.
Gain (Loss) from decrease (increase) in fair value of financial liabilities
-
-
-
-
3.
Gain (Loss) from sale of financial assets
865,548
852,491
932,767
895,360
4.
Gain (Loss) from spot and derivative transaction/foward (realised)
1,840,586
36,239
1,837,299
39,545
5.
Gain (Loss) from investment in shares under equity method
439,265
287,849
499,125
341,154
6.
Gain (Loss) from foreign currencies translation
-
-
(13,295)
979
7.
Dividend income
95,133
1,538,835
13
44
8.
Comissions/provisions/fees and administrative
10,011,562
8,798,151
10,222,819
9,366,552
9.
Other income
8,216,132
5,410,976
12,836,363
9,520,673
10.
Impairment for financial assets
12,786,081
16,132,718
14,017,597
17,493,328
11.
Losses related to operational risk
15,022
211,457
19,066
150,742
12.
Salaries and employee benefits
13,532,427
14,457,894
18,861,253
19,024,850
13.
Promotion expenses
857,581
926,334
921,200
983,795
14.
Other expenses
12,974,635
10,253,265
20,401,720
17,489,928
Other Operating Income (Expenses)
(20,149,017)
(24,448,960)
(29,186,817)
(34,313,969)
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
32,892,274
29,257,699
37,240,787
31,154,325
NON OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
1.
Gain (Loss) from sale of premises and equipment
23,734
74,769
24,974
78,356
2.
Other non operating income (expenses)
(81,005)
(32,694)
(65,630)
(8,402)
PROFIT FROM NON OPERATING
(57,271)
42,075
(40,656)
69,954
PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD BEFORE TAX
32,835,003
29,299,774
37,200,131
31,224,279
Income tax expenses
a. Estimated current tax -/-
4,585,857
6,203,823
5,493,442
7,116,102
b. Deffered tax income (expenses)
(1,983,626)
729,782
(2,145,328)
768,094
PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD
26,265,520
23,825,733
29,561,361
24,876,271
PROFIT (LOSS) MINORITY INTEREST
-
-
-
-
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1. Unreclassified to profit (loss)
a.
Premises and equipment revaluation increment
-
-
(82,876)
265,414
b.
Remeasurement from actuarial benefit program
(1,491,739)
1,851,691
(1,865,218)
1,915,558
c.
Others
283,431
(351,821)
366,477
(365,871)
2. Reclassified to profit (loss)
a.
Gain (loss) from adjustments arising resulting from translation of financial
(112,415)
8,850
(113,529)
10,437
statement
b.
Gain (Loss) from changes of financial assets on available for sale
2,259,238
(7,124,905)
2,664,214
(7,408,788)
c.
Others
(426,804)
1,327,581
(410,481)
1,353,861
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CURRENT PERIOD
AFTER INCOME TAX - NET
511,711
(4,288,604)
558,587
(4,229,389)
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CURRENT PERIOD
26,777,231
19,537,129
30,119,948
20,646,882
Profit (loss) current period atributtable to :
- Parent company
26,265,520
23,825,733
29,421,509
24,786,205
- Non controlling interest
139,852
90,066
TOTAL PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD
26,265,520
23,825,733
29,561,361
24,876,271
Total comprehensive profit (loss) current period atributtable to:
- Parent company
26,777,231
19,537,129
29,909,911
20,636,995
- Non controlling interest
210,037
9,887
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD
26,777,231
19,537,129
30,119,948
20,646,882
TRANSFER PROFIT (LOSS) TO HEAD OFFICE
-
-
-
-
DIVIDEND
-
-
-
-
EARNING PER SHARE (In Rupiah)
174
157
195
164
STATEMENTS OF COMMITMENTS AND CONTIGENCIES
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
CONSOLIDATED
No.
DESCRIPTION
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
1.
Unused fund borrowings/financing facilities
-
-
-
-
2.
Outstanding purchase position on spot and derivative
22,609,086
15,046,421
22,609,086
15,046,421
3.
Others
-
-
-
-
II COMMITMENT PAYABLES
1. Unused loan facilities granted to customer
a.
Committed
-
-
128,788
491,741
b.
Uncommitted
108,749,201
85,798,322
108,749,201
85,798,322
2.
Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit
12,910,272
13,656,363
12,910,272
13,658,668
3.
Outstanding sales position on spot and derivative
89,255,780
69,751,674
89,255,780
69,751,674
4.
Others
-
-
-
-
1.
Guarantees received
-
-
-
-
2.
Lainnya
-
-
-
-
IV. CONTINGENT PAYABLES
1.
Guarantees issued
65,195,689
74,853,508
65,195,912
74,854,998
2.
Others
-
-
-
-
STATEMENTS OF SPOT AND DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk
As of June 30, 2023 (Reviewed)
(in million rupiah)
INDIVIDUAL
NO.
TRANSACTION
Notional Amount
Type
Derivative Receivables & Payables
Trading
Hedging
Receivables
Payables
- Exchange Rate Related
1
Spot
2,326,143
2,326,143
-
2,437
1,919
2
Forward
57,725,240
57,725,240
-
398,681
166,453
- Option
a.
Written
3,440,469
3,440,469
-
-
-
b.
Purchased
44,978
44,978
-
-
-
4
Future
-
-
-
-
-
5
Swap
48,137,663
48,137,663
-
244,638
151,277
6
Others
-
-
-
-
-
- Interest Rate Related
1
Spot
-
-
-
-
-
2
Forward
-
-
-
-
-
- Option
a.
Written
-
-
-
-
-
b.
Purchased
-
-
-
-
-
4
Future
-
-
-
-
-
5
Swap
12,293,250
12,293,250
-
463,363
472,415
6
Others
-
-
-
-
-
C.
Others
1,658,347
1,658,347
-
209
33,687
TOTAL
125,626,090
125,626,090
-
1,109,328
825,751
