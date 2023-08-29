PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is an Indonesia-based banking company. The Company focuses on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and microfinance in Indonesia. Its savings products include Simpedes, BritAma, BritAma Bisnis, BritAma X, Simpedes TKI, Hajj Pilgrimage Savings Account, BritAma Rencana, BritAma Valas, Junio, Tabungan BRI Simpel and TabunganKu. The Company's time deposits include Rupiah Time Deposit, Foreign Currency Time Deposit and Internet Banking Deposit. Its current account includes BRI Rupiah Giro and BRI Foreign Currency Giro. Its corporate business banking services include business services, financial services, institutional services, treasury, custodian services, trustee services and cash management services. The Company operates approximately 18 regional offices, approximately 451 branches and over 582 sub-branches. Its networks serve in Borneo, Sulawesi and Maluku, Papua, Bali and Nusa Tenggara, Java, and Sumatra.

Sector Banks