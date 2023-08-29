STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

CONSOLIDATED

No.

DESCRIPTION

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

ASSETS

1.

Cash

28,285,017

27,320,384

28,403,964

27,407,478

2.

Placements with Bank Indonesia

108,818,110

204,173,428

109,973,583

206,099,330

3.

Placements with other banks

42,530,543

34,472,665

44,983,629

36,700,721

4.

Spot and derivative/forward receivables

1,109,328

911,405

1,109,328

911,405

5.

Securities

299,565,364

337,827,485

322,328,099

358,783,819

6.

Securities sold under repurchase agreement (repo)

25,971,983

10,309,955

25,971,983

10,608,374

7.

Securities purchased with agreement to resell (reverse repo)

22,283,995

51,014,678

22,823,619

51,014,678

8.

Acceptances receivables

7,617,863

7,096,719

7,617,863

7,167,600

9.

Loans

1,089,371,656

1,029,802,549

1,137,528,613

1,079,274,819

10.

Sharia Loans

-

-

11,693,680

10,514,329

11.

Finance receivables

-

-

52,907,202

49,287,917

12.

Investments in shares

48,809,935

47,936,173

6,772,974

6,506,903

13.

Other financial assets

19,528,743

17,673,390

25,972,714

24,129,862

14.

Impairment on financial assets -/-

a.

Securities

(2,318,716)

(1,712,512)

(2,321,148)

(1,721,764)

b.

Loans

(79,939,511)

(84,578,819)

(84,801,750)

(89,610,033)

c.

Others

(305,512)

(155,231)

(3,744,320)

(3,636,231)

15.

Intangible assets

-

-

806,416

806,416

Accumulated amortisation for intangible assets -/-

-

-

-

-

16.

Premises and equipment

56,407,350

54,097,275

76,888,389

73,951,201

Accumulated depreciation on premises and equipment -/-

(15,551,847)

(14,582,523)

(20,260,668)

(18,735,154)

17.

Non-productive assets

a.

Abandoned property

17,385

17,385

17,385

17,385

b.

Foreclosed assets

60,125

62,732

64,962

67,569

c.

Suspense account

-

-

-

-

d.

Inter office assets

54,724

6,717

54,724

6,717

18.

Other assets

32,446,667

29,300,818

40,355,073

36,085,669

TOTAL ASSETS

1,684,763,202

1,750,994,673

1,805,146,314

1,865,639,010

LIABILITIES

1.

Demand deposits

298,983,695

349,491,946

298,309,607

349,755,590

2.

Savings deposits

515,644,428

521,039,799

517,114,641

522,647,920

3.

Time deposits

425,742,491

430,243,873

429,690,727

435,480,503

4.

Electronic money

493,430

456,179

493,430

456,179

5.

Liabilities to Bank Indonesia

113,464

113,491

113,464

113,491

6.

Liabilities to other banks

12,881,279

9,480,779

12,684,209

9,334,547

7.

Spot and derivative/forward payable

820,313

783,921

825,751

783,921

8.

Liabilities on securities sold under repurchase agreements (repo)

24,616,575

9,724,245

24,616,575

9,997,592

9.

Acceptances payable

7,617,863

7,096,719

7,617,863

7,167,600

10.

Securities issued

34,446,077

36,841,620

55,953,731

63,611,761

11.

Fund borrowings

30,492,742

39,290,379

82,073,302

79,857,593

12.

Deposit guarantee

12,402

12,142

12,451

12,193

13.

Inter office liabilities

-

-

-

-

14.

Other liabilities

48,184,583

52,797,626

77,148,877

83,024,803

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,400,049,342

1,457,372,719

1,506,654,628

1,562,243,693

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

CONSOLIDATED

No.

DESCRIPTION

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

EQUITY

15.

Share capital

a.

Authorised capital

15,000,000

15,000,000

15,000,000

15,000,000

b.

Unpaidin capital -/-

(7,422,050)

(7,422,050)

(7,422,050)

(7,422,050)

c.

Treasury stock -/-

(3,019,133)

(2,202,178)

(3,019,133)

(2,202,178)

16. Additional Paidin Capital

a.

Agio

76,240,176

76,029,910

75,847,349

75,637,083

b.

Disagio -/-

-

-

-

-

c.

Funds for paid up capital

-

-

-

-

d.

Others

39,870

226,563

1,798,450

1,985,202

17.

Other comprehensive

a

Gain

19,998,763

19,848,571

20,374,608

19,472,883

b

Loss -/-

(4,784,442)

(5,145,961)

(4,760,186)

(4,346,863)

18.

Reserve

a.

General reserve

3,022,685

3,022,685

3,022,685

3,022,685

b.

Appropriated reserves

-

-

-

-

19.

Retained Earning

a.

Previous years

159,372,471

146,436,494

163,255,306

146,976,937

b.

Current year

26,265,520

47,827,920

29,421,509

51,170,312

c.

Dividends paid out -/-

-

-

-

-

TOTAL EQUITIES ATRIBUTABBLE TO OWNERS

284,713,860

293,621,954

293,518,538

299,294,011

20.

Minority interest

-

-

4,973,148

4,101,306

TOTAL EQUITIES

284,713,860

293,621,954

298,491,686

303,395,317

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITIES

1,684,763,202

1,750,994,673

1,805,146,314

1,865,639,010

STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

For the Period Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

CONSOLIDATED

No.

DESCRIPTION

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

A. Interest Income and Interest Expenses, and Premium Income and Claim Expenses

1.

Interest income

70,444,809

63,621,175

85,590,785

76,860,963

2.

Interest expenses

17,403,518

9,914,516

20,050,483

12,247,440

Net Interest Income (Expenses)

53,041,291

53,706,659

65,540,302

64,613,523

3.

Premium Income

-

-

4,660,908

4,629,263

4.

Expense Claims

-

-

3,773,606

3,774,492

Net Premium Income (Claim Expenses)

-

-

887,302

854,771

Net Interest and Net Premium Income (Claim Expenses)

53,041,291

53,706,659

66,427,604

65,468,294

B. Other Operating Income and Expenses

1.

Gain (Loss) from increase (decrease) in fair value of financial assets

(1,451,497)

608,167

(1,281,072)

664,367

2.

Gain (Loss) from decrease (increase) in fair value of financial liabilities

-

-

-

-

3.

Gain (Loss) from sale of financial assets

865,548

852,491

932,767

895,360

4.

Gain (Loss) from spot and derivative transaction/foward (realised)

1,840,586

36,239

1,837,299

39,545

5.

Gain (Loss) from investment in shares under equity method

439,265

287,849

499,125

341,154

6.

Gain (Loss) from foreign currencies translation

-

-

(13,295)

979

7.

Dividend income

95,133

1,538,835

13

44

8.

Comissions/provisions/fees and administrative

10,011,562

8,798,151

10,222,819

9,366,552

9.

Other income

8,216,132

5,410,976

12,836,363

9,520,673

10.

Impairment for financial assets

12,786,081

16,132,718

14,017,597

17,493,328

11.

Losses related to operational risk

15,022

211,457

19,066

150,742

12.

Salaries and employee benefits

13,532,427

14,457,894

18,861,253

19,024,850

13.

Promotion expenses

857,581

926,334

921,200

983,795

14.

Other expenses

12,974,635

10,253,265

20,401,720

17,489,928

Other Operating Income (Expenses)

(20,149,017)

(24,448,960)

(29,186,817)

(34,313,969)

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

32,892,274

29,257,699

37,240,787

31,154,325

NON OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

1.

Gain (Loss) from sale of premises and equipment

23,734

74,769

24,974

78,356

2.

Other non operating income (expenses)

(81,005)

(32,694)

(65,630)

(8,402)

PROFIT FROM NON OPERATING

(57,271)

42,075

(40,656)

69,954

PROFIT CURRENT PERIOD BEFORE TAX

32,835,003

29,299,774

37,200,131

31,224,279

Income tax expenses

a. Estimated current tax -/-

4,585,857

6,203,823

5,493,442

7,116,102

b. Deffered tax income (expenses)

(1,983,626)

729,782

(2,145,328)

768,094

PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD

26,265,520

23,825,733

29,561,361

24,876,271

PROFIT (LOSS) MINORITY INTEREST

-

-

-

-

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1. Unreclassified to profit (loss)

a.

Premises and equipment revaluation increment

-

-

(82,876)

265,414

b.

Remeasurement from actuarial benefit program

(1,491,739)

1,851,691

(1,865,218)

1,915,558

c.

Others

283,431

(351,821)

366,477

(365,871)

2. Reclassified to profit (loss)

a.

Gain (loss) from adjustments arising resulting from translation of financial

(112,415)

8,850

(113,529)

10,437

statement

b.

Gain (Loss) from changes of financial assets on available for sale

2,259,238

(7,124,905)

2,664,214

(7,408,788)

c.

Others

(426,804)

1,327,581

(410,481)

1,353,861

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CURRENT PERIOD

AFTER INCOME TAX - NET

511,711

(4,288,604)

558,587

(4,229,389)

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME CURRENT PERIOD

26,777,231

19,537,129

30,119,948

20,646,882

Profit (loss) current period atributtable to :

- Parent company

26,265,520

23,825,733

29,421,509

24,786,205

- Non controlling interest

139,852

90,066

TOTAL PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD

26,265,520

23,825,733

29,561,361

24,876,271

Total comprehensive profit (loss) current period atributtable to:

- Parent company

26,777,231

19,537,129

29,909,911

20,636,995

- Non controlling interest

210,037

9,887

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT (LOSS) CURRENT PERIOD

26,777,231

19,537,129

30,119,948

20,646,882

TRANSFER PROFIT (LOSS) TO HEAD OFFICE

-

-

-

-

DIVIDEND

-

-

-

-

EARNING PER SHARE (In Rupiah)

174

157

195

164

STATEMENTS OF COMMITMENTS AND CONTIGENCIES

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

CONSOLIDATED

No.

DESCRIPTION

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

1.

Unused fund borrowings/financing facilities

-

-

-

-

2.

Outstanding purchase position on spot and derivative

22,609,086

15,046,421

22,609,086

15,046,421

3.

Others

-

-

-

-

II COMMITMENT PAYABLES

1. Unused loan facilities granted to customer

a.

Committed

-

-

128,788

491,741

b.

Uncommitted

108,749,201

85,798,322

108,749,201

85,798,322

2.

Outstanding irrevocable letters of credit

12,910,272

13,656,363

12,910,272

13,658,668

3.

Outstanding sales position on spot and derivative

89,255,780

69,751,674

89,255,780

69,751,674

4.

Others

-

-

-

-

1.

Guarantees received

-

-

-

-

2.

Lainnya

-

-

-

-

IV. CONTINGENT PAYABLES

1.

Guarantees issued

65,195,689

74,853,508

65,195,912

74,854,998

2.

Others

-

-

-

-

STATEMENTS OF SPOT AND DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk

As of June 30, 2023 (Reviewed)

(in million rupiah)

INDIVIDUAL

NO.

TRANSACTION

Notional Amount

Type

Derivative Receivables & Payables

Trading

Hedging

Receivables

Payables

  1. Exchange Rate Related

1

Spot

2,326,143

2,326,143

-

2,437

1,919

2

Forward

57,725,240

57,725,240

-

398,681

166,453

  • Option

a.

Written

3,440,469

3,440,469

-

-

-

b.

Purchased

44,978

44,978

-

-

-

4

Future

-

-

-

-

-

5

Swap

48,137,663

48,137,663

-

244,638

151,277

6

Others

-

-

-

-

-

  1. Interest Rate Related

1

Spot

-

-

-

-

-

2

Forward

-

-

-

-

-

  • Option

a.

Written

-

-

-

-

-

b.

Purchased

-

-

-

-

-

4

Future

-

-

-

-

-

5

Swap

12,293,250

12,293,250

-

463,363

472,415

6

Others

-

-

-

-

-

C.

Others

1,658,347

1,658,347

-

209

33,687

TOTAL

125,626,090

125,626,090

-

1,109,328

825,751

