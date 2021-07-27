PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Indonesia's BRI Life probes reported data leak of two mln users

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, July 28 (Reuters) - BRI Life, the
insurance arm of Indonesia's Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI)
, said on Tuesday it was investigating claims that the
personal details of over two million of its customers had been
advertised for sale by unidentified hackers.
Hudson Rock, a cybercrime monitoring firm, told Reuters that
it had found evidence which showed that multiple computers
belonging to BRI and BRI Life employees had been compromised.
"We are checking with the team and will provide an update as
soon as the investigation is done," BRI Life CEO Iwan Pasila
said in a text message.
In a later statement, BRI Life said its investigation was
being conducted with an independent team specialising in cyber
security to perform digital tracing and to take the necessary
steps to improve data protection for policy holders.
Ade Nasution, BRI Life's corporate secretary, said the
company was making maximum effort to protect the data of its
policy holders, adding the company had never provided personal
data to any "irresponsible parties".
In a post on the RaidForums website on Tuesday, an unnamed
user said they were selling a collection of 460,000 documents
compiled from the user data of over two million BRI Life clients
for $7,000.
The post was accompanied by a 30 minute video of the
documents, which included bank account details, as well as
copies of Indonesian identification cards and taxpayer details.
"We identified multiple compromised employee computers of
BRI Life and Bank Rakyat Indonesia which may have helped the
hacker obtain initial access to the company," Hudson Rock said
in a statement.
