  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBRI   ID1000118201

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBRI)
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Indonesia's BRI Life probes reported data leak of two mln users

07/27/2021 | 10:56pm EDT
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, July 28 (Reuters) - BRI Life, the insurance arm of Indonesia's Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) , said on Tuesday it was investigating claims that the personal details of over two million of its customers had been advertised for sale by unidentified hackers.

Hudson Rock, a cybercrime monitoring firm, told Reuters that it had found evidence which showed that multiple computers belonging to BRI and BRI Life employees had been compromised.

"We are checking with the team and will provide an update as soon as the investigation is done," BRI Life CEO Iwan Pasila said in a text message.

In a later statement, BRI Life said its investigation was being conducted with an independent team specialising in cyber security to perform digital tracing and to take the necessary steps to improve data protection for policy holders.

Ade Nasution, BRI Life's corporate secretary, said the company was making maximum effort to protect the data of its policy holders, adding the company had never provided personal data to any "irresponsible parties".

In a post on the RaidForums website on Tuesday, an unnamed user said they were selling a collection of 460,000 documents compiled from the user data of over two million BRI Life clients for $7,000.

The post was accompanied by a 30 minute video of the documents, which included bank account details, as well as copies of Indonesian identification cards and taxpayer details.

"We identified multiple compromised employee computers of BRI Life and Bank Rakyat Indonesia which may have helped the hacker obtain initial access to the company," Hudson Rock said in a statement. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore and Tabita Diela in Jakarta; Editing by James Pearson and Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 121 598 B 8,39 B 8,39 B
Net income 2021 30 414 B 2,10 B 2,10 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 465 871 B 32 105 M 32 145 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 64 955
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 3 800,00 IDR
Average target price 4 891,31 IDR
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunarso President Director
Viviana Dyah Ayu R.K. Director-Finance
Kartika Wirjoatmodjo President Commissioner
Indra Utoyo Director-Digital & Information Technology
Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK-8.87%32 423
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.45%157 061
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.10.96%67 023
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.95%57 773
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-8.17%56 276
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.30%51 116