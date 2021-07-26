Log in
    BBRI   ID1000118201

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBRI)
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Investor Newsletter - BRI's Extraordinary GMS Approved 28 Billion New Shares Issue through Rights Issue

07/26/2021 | 01:18am EDT
Investor

NewsLetter

July 2021

BRI's Extraordinary GMS Approved 28 Billion New Shares Issue through Rights Issue

PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, approving the Company's Capital Increase with Pre-emptive Rights (Rights Issue) in the maximum amount of 28,677,086,000 Series B shares with a nominal value of IDR50.00 or represents up to 23.25% of the issued and fully paid-up capital. Through this Rights Issue, the Government of Indonesia will place all of its Series B shares in Pegadaian and PNM to BRI. After the transaction, BRI will own 99.99% of Pegadaian and PNM shares. Accordingly, the Government will still have 1 share of Seri A Dwiwarna in Pegadaian and PNM.

This corporate action is intended to establish an Ultra Micro Ecosystem, an integration between BRI as the holding company with Pegadaian and PNM. The new Ultra Micro Ecosystem will support the sustainable business growth of the Company as BRI has identified ultra micro segment as its new source of growth. Based on the data from the Ministry of Cooperatives & SMEs, Asian Development Bank and BRI internal research, in 2018, there were about 45 million Ultra Micro businesses that need additional funding. However, only about 15 million Ultra Micro businesses have received funding from formal financial institutions, the rest 30 million Ultra Micro businesses have either received funding from their families and/or loan shark or have not received from any source of funding, including formal financial institutions. The Ultra Micro Ecosystem will be designed to reach deeper into the ultra micro segment, providing wider and more affordable access to formal financial services.

The business model that will be carried out by the Ultra Micro Ecosystem will provide benefits not only for the three entities, but also for the ultra micro entrepreneurs and the national economy as the new ecosystem will create more integrated business journey for ultra micro customers. PNM will take part in the initial phase of the journey, Empowerment, which will provide business funding to unfeasible and unbanked ultra micro customers, who will also be supported by business capacity buildings and assistance programs through group lending mechanism. In the integration phase, Pegadaian and BRI will serve the graduating PNM customers who have become feasible and banked with various options of pawn and ultra micro lending products, including KUR. Ultimately, in the Upgrade phase, the Ultra Micro Ecosystem will allow ultra micro customers to upgrade and become commercial-based micro BRI customers.

The Extraordinary GMS was attended by shareholders that represent 88.6% of the total share ownerships who were able to vote either in person or through proxy, of which, 95.978% approved the Company proposal, while the other 4.018% were against the proposal and 0.002% were abstain.

Detail announcement summary of the minutes of EGMS can be downloaded at: Risalah-Ringkasan-RUPSLB-II-EN.pdf (ir-bri.com)

Disclaimer

BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 05:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
