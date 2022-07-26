PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Q2 - 2022 Financial Update Presentation
1H 2022
FINANCIAL UPDATE PRESENTATION
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (PERSERO) Tbk.
OUTLINE
Macro Economy & Banking Industry ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….............
5
1H'22 Key Highlights ……………….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
10
Investment Propositions ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
15
BRI 1H'22 Performance Highlight …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
23
BRI Consolidated Performance Highlight ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
25
Balance Sheet Highlight - Consolidated …………………………………………………………………………………………………………......
27
Profitability Highlight - Consolidated …………………………………………………………………………………………………………….........
28
Key Ratios - Consolidated ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
29
BRI Bank Only Performance Highlight …………………………………………………………………………………...…………………………………….
30
Balance Sheet Highlight - Bank Only …………………………………………………………………………………………………………….........
31
Loan Quality - Bank Only ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….........................
32
Profitability Highlight - Bank Only ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
33
Key Ratios - Bank Only ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..................
34
Guidance & Key Takeaways ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
35
Supporting Material ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….........
38
1H'22 Consolidated Performance ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………............
39
1H'22 Bank Only Performance ……………………………………………………………………….………………………………………………………..
43
BRI 1H'22 Loan Quality …………………………………………………………………..………………………………………………………………………
53
Business Updates …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
58
Digital Initiatives ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
71
Subsidiaries ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
78
ESG Initiatives ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
81
Others …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….................
94
2020
Focus on social support
The Pandemic Chronicle
The Impacts, The Policies and The Responses
Gov't
1
Budget deficit
2
Economic recovery program
Government
BI
1
Budget burden sharing
Policies
2
Monetary Policies
FSA
1
Policies Relaxations
Widen budget deficit to more than 3% of GDP
Focus on Health Support
BI support to government budget
Lower BI7DRR of 3.5% and RRR of 3.5%
Loan restructuring relaxation
CAR, LCR, NSFR Relaxation
Focus on Economic Recovery
Increase RRR to 9% with incentive of max 2%
2023 Budget Deficit back to less than 3%
Ended in 2022
Ended in March 2023 Ended in March 2022
1
Funding Sustainability:
CASA & Liquidity
2
Asset Quality
BRI Strategic
3
Selective Growth
Responses
4
Optimizing New Source of
Growth from UMi Ecosystem
ESG
5
6
Excellence Enablers
"Just-right" liquidity, CASA-based transaction, Digital platform penetration, CASA Culture
Proactively restructuring
Soft Landing Strategy
Business Follow Stimulus - Optimizing Economic Recovery Potential
Ultra Micro Holding establishment
Accelerating Post Integration Plan
Strengthen ESG Governance - ESG Division, ESG Committee
People First, Culture transformation, Digital transformation
STRENGTHENING RESILIENCY
Recovering Performance, Ready for the Upcoming Challenges
All number are consolidated unless stated as Bank Only
Positive Loan Growth
driven by Ultra Micro and Micro Loan
42.4%
46.4%
47.0%
33.9%
907.4
1,020.2
1,042.9
1,104.8
Total Loan Growth:
8.7% YoY
FY'19*
FY'20 (Restated)
FY'21
1H'22
Total Loan
Micro Loan Composition
Increasing PPOP to Total Asset,
Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Level
5.8%
4.7%
4.8%
4.0%
FY'19
FY'20 (Restated)
FY'21
1H'22
More Efficient COF supported by
Improving CASA Composition
3.7%
3.5%
65.1%
63.1%
59.7%
57.7%
2.0%
1.9%
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-21
Jun-22
CASA Composition
COF
Recovering Profitability
3.0%
2.6%
2.1%
1.5%
17.3%
13.9%
17.5%
10.5%
FY'19
FY'20 (Restated)
FY'21
1H'22
ROE B/S
ROA AT
Improving Loan Quality with More Adequate
Provisioning
44.7%
42.4%
28.3%
35.6%
9.8%
25.8%
24.1%
20.8%
FY'19
FY'20 (Restated)
FY'21
1H'22
Bank Only
LAR Coverage
LAR
Robust Capital Position to Support Growth
and Mitigate Risks
27.2%
24.6%
22.8%
20.1%
1.0%
1.0%
1.1%
1.1%
21.7%
26.2%
23.6%
19.1%
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-21
1H'22
Tier 1 CAR
Tier 2 CAR
Total CAR
The pandemic tested BRI's resilience by impacting BRI's core business in the MSMEs segment. BRI rise to the challenge through
4
comprehensive strategic responses and recorded a solid performance return on most parameters, even exceeding the pre-pandemic level.
MACRO ECONOMY & BANKING INDUSTRY
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 03:41:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Analyst Recommendations on PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Sales 2022
167 237 B
11,2 B
11,2 B
Net income 2022
42 878 B
2,86 B
2,86 B
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
14,9x
Yield 2022
4,37%
Capitalization
656 181 B
43 801 M
43 801 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,61x
Nbr of Employees
79 115
Free-Float
79,9%
Chart PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
4 330,00 IDR
Average target price
5 264,52 IDR
Spread / Average Target
21,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.