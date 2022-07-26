Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBRI   ID1000118201

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-25
4330.00 IDR   +1.88%
07/26PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Q2 - 2022 Financial Update Presentation
PU
06/27PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : BRI Monthly Publication May 31 2022
PU
06/09Carrier Garuda Indonesia offers to settle debt with $1.13 billion of new bonds, shares
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Q2 - 2022 Financial Update Presentation

07/26/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1H 2022

FINANCIAL UPDATE PRESENTATION

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (PERSERO) Tbk.

1

OUTLINE

Macro Economy & Banking Industry ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….............

5

1H'22 Key Highlights ……………….…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

10

Investment Propositions ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

15

BRI 1H'22 Performance Highlight …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

23

BRI Consolidated Performance Highlight ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

25

Balance Sheet Highlight - Consolidated …………………………………………………………………………………………………………......

27

Profitability Highlight - Consolidated …………………………………………………………………………………………………………….........

28

Key Ratios - Consolidated ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

29

BRI Bank Only Performance Highlight …………………………………………………………………………………...…………………………………….

30

Balance Sheet Highlight - Bank Only …………………………………………………………………………………………………………….........

31

Loan Quality - Bank Only ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….........................

32

Profitability Highlight - Bank Only ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

33

Key Ratios - Bank Only ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..................

34

Guidance & Key Takeaways ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

35

Supporting Material ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….........

38

1H'22 Consolidated Performance ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………............

39

1H'22 Bank Only Performance ……………………………………………………………………….………………………………………………………..

43

BRI 1H'22 Loan Quality …………………………………………………………………..………………………………………………………………………

53

Business Updates …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

58

Digital Initiatives ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

71

Subsidiaries ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

78

ESG Initiatives ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

81

Others …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….................

94

2

2020
Focus on social support
The Pandemic Chronicle
The Impacts, The Policies and The Responses

Macro

Economy &

Industry

2021

2022

]

Gov't

1

Budget deficit

2

Economic recovery program

Government

BI

1

Budget burden sharing

Policies

2

Monetary Policies

FSA

1

Policies Relaxations

Widen budget deficit to more than 3% of GDP

Focus on Health Support

BI support to government budget

Lower BI7DRR of 3.5% and RRR of 3.5%

Loan restructuring relaxation

CAR, LCR, NSFR Relaxation

Focus on Economic Recovery

Increase RRR to 9% with incentive of max 2%

2023 Budget Deficit back to less than 3%

Ended in 2022

Ended in March 2023 Ended in March 2022

1

Funding Sustainability:

CASA & Liquidity

2

Asset Quality

BRI Strategic

3

Selective Growth

Responses

4

Optimizing New Source of

Growth from UMi Ecosystem

ESG

5

6

Excellence Enablers

"Just-right" liquidity, CASA-based transaction, Digital platform penetration, CASA Culture

Proactively restructuring

Soft Landing Strategy

Business Follow Stimulus - Optimizing Economic Recovery Potential

Ultra Micro Holding establishment

Accelerating Post Integration Plan

Strengthen ESG Governance - ESG Division, ESG Committee

People First, Culture transformation, Digital transformation

STRENGTHENING RESILIENCY

Recovering Performance, Ready for the Upcoming Challenges

All number are consolidated unless stated as Bank Only

Positive Loan Growth

driven by Ultra Micro and Micro Loan

42.4%

46.4%

47.0%

33.9%

907.4

1,020.2

1,042.9

1,104.8

Total Loan Growth:

8.7% YoY

FY'19*

FY'20 (Restated)

FY'21

1H'22

Total Loan

Micro Loan Composition

Increasing PPOP to Total Asset,

Higher Than Pre-Pandemic Level

5.8%

4.7%4.8%

4.0%

FY'19

FY'20 (Restated)

FY'21

1H'22

More Efficient COF supported by

Improving CASA Composition

3.7%

3.5%

65.1%

63.1%

59.7%

57.7%

2.0%

1.9%

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-21

Jun-22

CASA Composition COF

Recovering Profitability

3.0%

2.6%

2.1%

1.5%

17.3%

13.9%

17.5%

10.5%

FY'19

FY'20 (Restated)

FY'21

1H'22

ROE B/S

ROA AT

Improving Loan Quality with More Adequate

Provisioning

44.7%

42.4%

28.3%

35.6%

9.8%

25.8%

24.1%

20.8%

FY'19

FY'20 (Restated)

FY'21

1H'22

Bank Only

LAR Coverage

LAR

Robust Capital Position to Support Growth

and Mitigate Risks

27.2%

24.6%

22.8%

20.1%

1.0%

1.0%

1.1%

1.1%

21.7%

26.2%

23.6%

19.1%

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-21

1H'22

Tier 1 CAR

Tier 2 CAR

Total CAR

The pandemic tested BRI's resilience by impacting BRI's core business in the MSMEs segment. BRI rise to the challenge through

4

comprehensive strategic responses and recorded a solid performance return on most parameters, even exceeding the pre-pandemic level.

MACRO ECONOMY & BANKING INDUSTRY

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 03:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
07/26PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Q2 - 2022 Financial Update Presentation
PU
06/27PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : BRI Monthly Publication May 31 2022
PU
06/09Carrier Garuda Indonesia offers to settle debt with $1.13 billion of new bonds, shares
RE
05/16CCEP Indonesia Utilizes BRI's Corporate Billing Management and Distributor Financing Se..
CI
05/03BRI and Telkom Collaboration Opens Financial Access for 5 million People in Two Years
CI
04/27UBS Adjusts Bank Rakyat Indonesia's Price Target to 5,750 Rupiahs From 5,450 Rupiahs, K..
MT
04/25PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/25PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Q1 - 2022 Financial Update Presentation
PU
04/25PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : BRI Quarterly Publication March 31 2022
PU
03/31PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : BRI Monthly Publication February 28 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 167 237 B 11,2 B 11,2 B
Net income 2022 42 878 B 2,86 B 2,86 B
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 656 181 B 43 801 M 43 801 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 79 115
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4 330,00 IDR
Average target price 5 264,52 IDR
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunarso President Director
Viviana Dyah Ayu R.K. Director-Finance
Kartika Wirjoatmodjo President Commissioner
Indra Utoyo Director-Digital & Information Technology
Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK5.35%43 075
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.24%337 894
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.19%271 028
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.36%222 875
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.34%164 994
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 436