1H 2023

FINANCIAL UPDATE PRESENTATION

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (PERSERO) Tbk.

SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE & OWNERSHIP

Ownership Composition as of 1H23

No.

Description

No. of Investor

%

No. of Shares

%

I

Domestic

1.

Government of RI

1

0.00%

80,610,976,876

53.19%

2.

Retail

288,995

96.83%

2,412,901,586

1.59%

3. Employees

5,82

1.95%

18,767,921

0.01%

4.

Cooperatives

14

0.00%

5,499,924,923

3.63%

5.

Foundation

32

0.01%

242,858,726

0.16%

6.

Pension Funds

128

0.04%

1,560,961,424

1.03%

7.

Insurance

177

0.06%

2,551,519,756

1.68%

8. Bank

8

0.00%

738,924,740

0.49%

9.

Corporations

242

0.08%

139,091,028

0.09%

10. Mutual Funds

328

0.11%

2,162,638,657

1.43%

11. Local Government

1

0.00%

1,590,000

0.00%

Total Domestic

295,750

99.10%

95,940,155,637

63.30%

II

Foreign

1.

Retail

312

0.10%

38,385,533

0.03%

2.

Institutional

2,388

0.80%

55,580,460,434

36.67%

Total Foreign

2,700

0.90%

55,618,845,967

36.70%

III

Total

298,450

100.00%

151,559,001,604

100.00%

BBRI Share Performance vs JCI since IPO

BBRI

JCI

Since IPO

70.00

BBRI +66.5x

JCI +11.1x

60.00

6,647%

50.00

40.00

30.00

20.00

10.00

1,106%

0.00

Dec-03

Dec-04

Dec-05

Dec-06

Dec-07

Dec-08

Dec-09

Dec-10

Dec-11

Dec-12

Dec-13

Dec-14

Dec-15

Dec-16

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19

Dec-20

Dec-21

Dec-22

Jul-23

Source : Datindo

2

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Overview ………………...…………….………………...…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….……...

4

Macro Economic Metrics Remain Solid ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

5

Key Financial Highlights ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

6

1H23 Strengths and Challenges …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

7

2023 BRI Group Guidance ………………………………….…………………………………………………………………………………………………..……...

8

Latest Regulation ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

9

1H23 Financial Performance ………………………..………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………………

10

Balance Sheet ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

11

Income Statement ………………………...………………………………………………………………………………………………...…………………

14

Other Operating Income & Operating Expense ……………………………………..……………………………………………………………………………….

16

Financial Ratios ……………………………………………………………………………...………………………………………………………………………….

19

Subsidiaries Contribution to BRI Group ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

20

Third Party Funds ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

21

Loan Quality ……………………………………………………………………………….………………………………………...……………………………………….

25

Ultra Micro & Micro Business …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

31

Appendix:

BRI's Corporate Strategy …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

38

Investment Proposition …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

39

1H23 Bank Only Performance …………..………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

48

1H23 Bank Only Loan Quality ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

58

ESG Initiatives ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

66

Others ………………………………………….………………………………………………………………….…………………………………………………………..

77

3

OVERVIEW

4

MACRO ECONOMIC METRICS REMAIN SOLID

Strong 2Q GDP Supports Stronger Full Year Outlook

Quarterly GDP Growth (% YoY)

Foreign Reserves & IDR/USD

5.18

4.96

5.03

5.01

5.17

International Foreign Reserves

USD/IDR

175,000

15,573

15,080

165,000

14,390

13,866

14,050

14,263

155,000

145,000

144.9

137.7

(2.17)

135.9

137.2

129.2

135,000

120.7

125,000

115,000

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2Q'23

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

7M'23

Inflation & BI7DRR

MSME Business Index

Headline Inflation

BI Rate

109.6

6.00

5.50

5.75

109.4

5.00

105.9

105.1

3.75

3.50

5.51

104.6

104.1

3.13

103.2

2.59

100

1.68

1.87

3.08

Optimistic Level

2021

1Q'22

2Q'22

3Q'22

2022

1Q'23

2Q'23

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

7M'23

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 21:52:29 UTC.