1H 2023
FINANCIAL UPDATE PRESENTATION
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (PERSERO) Tbk.
SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE & OWNERSHIP
Ownership Composition as of 1H23
No.
Description
No. of Investor
%
No. of Shares
%
I
Domestic
1.
Government of RI
1
0.00%
80,610,976,876
53.19%
2.
Retail
288,995
96.83%
2,412,901,586
1.59%
3. Employees
5,82
1.95%
18,767,921
0.01%
4.
Cooperatives
14
0.00%
5,499,924,923
3.63%
5.
Foundation
32
0.01%
242,858,726
0.16%
6.
Pension Funds
128
0.04%
1,560,961,424
1.03%
7.
Insurance
177
0.06%
2,551,519,756
1.68%
8. Bank
8
0.00%
738,924,740
0.49%
9.
Corporations
242
0.08%
139,091,028
0.09%
10. Mutual Funds
328
0.11%
2,162,638,657
1.43%
11. Local Government
1
0.00%
1,590,000
0.00%
Total Domestic
295,750
99.10%
95,940,155,637
63.30%
II
Foreign
1.
Retail
312
0.10%
38,385,533
0.03%
2.
Institutional
2,388
0.80%
55,580,460,434
36.67%
Total Foreign
2,700
0.90%
55,618,845,967
36.70%
III
Total
298,450
100.00%
151,559,001,604
100.00%
BBRI Share Performance vs JCI since IPO
BBRI
JCI
Since IPO
70.00
BBRI +66.5x
JCI +11.1x
60.00
6,647%
50.00
40.00
30.00
20.00
10.00
1,106%
0.00
Dec-03
Dec-04
Dec-05
Dec-06
Dec-07
Dec-08
Dec-09
Dec-10
Dec-11
Dec-12
Dec-13
Dec-14
Dec-15
Dec-16
Dec-17
Dec-18
Dec-19
Dec-20
Dec-21
Dec-22
Jul-23
Source : Datindo
2
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Overview ………………...…………….………………...…………………………………………………………………………………………………………….……...
4
Macro Economic Metrics Remain Solid ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
5
Key Financial Highlights ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
6
1H23 Strengths and Challenges …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
7
2023 BRI Group Guidance ………………………………….…………………………………………………………………………………………………..……...
8
Latest Regulation ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
9
1H23 Financial Performance ………………………..………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………………
10
Balance Sheet ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
11
Income Statement ………………………...………………………………………………………………………………………………...…………………
14
Other Operating Income & Operating Expense ……………………………………..……………………………………………………………………………….
16
Financial Ratios ……………………………………………………………………………...………………………………………………………………………….
19
Subsidiaries Contribution to BRI Group ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
20
Third Party Funds ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
21
Loan Quality ……………………………………………………………………………….………………………………………...……………………………………….
25
Ultra Micro & Micro Business …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
31
Appendix:
BRI's Corporate Strategy …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
38
Investment Proposition …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
39
1H23 Bank Only Performance …………..………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
48
1H23 Bank Only Loan Quality ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
58
ESG Initiatives ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………
66
Others ………………………………………….………………………………………………………………….…………………………………………………………..
77
3
OVERVIEW
4
MACRO ECONOMIC METRICS REMAIN SOLID
Strong 2Q GDP Supports Stronger Full Year Outlook
Quarterly GDP Growth (% YoY)
Foreign Reserves & IDR/USD
5.18
4.96
5.03
5.01
5.17
International Foreign Reserves
USD/IDR
175,000
15,573
15,080
165,000
14,390
13,866
14,050
14,263
155,000
145,000
144.9
137.7
(2.17)
135.9
137.2
129.2
135,000
120.7
125,000
115,000
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2Q'23
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
7M'23
Inflation & BI7DRR
MSME Business Index
Headline Inflation
BI Rate
109.6
6.00
5.50
5.75
109.4
5.00
105.9
105.1
3.75
3.50
5.51
104.6
104.1
3.13
103.2
2.59
100
1.68
1.87
3.08
Optimistic Level
2021
1Q'22
2Q'22
3Q'22
2022
1Q'23
2Q'23
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
7M'23
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 21:52:29 UTC.