PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk : Investor Newsletter - Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Investor NewsLetter February 2021

Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, on Thursday, 21 January 2021 has convened the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, with five agendas and resolutions as follow:

First Agenda

1. Approved the amendment of the Article of Association of the Company, in relation to, among others, the adjustment to Financial Services Authority Regulation Number 15/POJK.04/2020 concerning Planning and Holding General Meetings of Shareholders of Public Limited Companies and Financial Services Authority Regulation Number 16/POJK.04/2020 concerning Implementation of Electronic General Meetings of Shareholders of Public Company.

2. Approved to restate the entire provisions of Article of Association of the Company in relation to the amendment as mentioned in point 1 (one) above, amendment of which asset forth in the attachment shall constitute an inseparable part of the Minutes of Meeting.

3. Approved to grant power and authority to the Board of Directors with the right of substitution to perform any necessary actions in connection with the resolutions of the Meeting's Agenda. Such power and authority shall include organizing and restating the entire Article of Association in a Notarial Deed and submitting it to the competent authority to obtain the receipt of notification of the amendment of Article of Association of the Company, performing any necessary and useful action for such requirement without any exception and adding and/or modifying it if such modification is required by competent authority.

Second Agenda

Affirmed the implementation of Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Number PER-08/MBU/12/2019 dated December 12, 2019 concerning General Guidelines of the Implementation of Procurement of Goods and Services of State-Owned Enterprises and its amendment.

Third Agenda

Affirmed the implementation of Regulation of the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Number PER-11/MBU/11/2020 dated November 12, 2020 concerning Management Contract and Annual Management Contract of the Board of Directors of State-Owned Enterprises and its amendment.

Fourth Agenda

1. Approved the transfer of shares resulting from buyback of shares that is kept as treasury stock in the maximum amount of 16.400.000 (sixteen million four hundred thousand) shares in relation to the implementation of the Employee Stock Ownership Program.

2. Approved to grant power and authority to the Board of Directors to ratify the Employee Stock Ownership Program.

Investor NewsLetter February 2021

Fifth Agenda

1. Ratified the honorable discharge of Mr. R. Wisto Prihadi as Director of Compliance appointed by the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Fiscal Year 2019 dated 18-02-2020, effective as of 11-11-2020, with gratitude and appreciation for his contribution of work and insight provided during his tenure as Director of Compliance of the Company.

2. Approved the honorable discharges of the following Members of Board of Directors of the Company: a) Priyastomo : as Director of Small, Retail and Medium Business; b) Herdy Rosadi Harman : as Director of Human Capital; c) Haru Koesmahargyo : as Director of Finance;

3. Changed the title of nomenclature in the Board of Directors of the Company as follows: From To Director of Small, Retail and Medium Business Director of Small and Medium Business Director of Digital, Information Technology and Operation Director of Digital and Information Technology

4. Reassigned the following members of Board of Directors of the Company:

Name From To Indra Utoyo Director of Digital, Information Technology and Operation Director of Digital and Information Technology Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto Director of Network and Services Director of Compliance

5. Appointed the following names as the Board of Directors of the Company: a) Amam Sukriyanto (Male, 52 years old): as Director of Small and Medium Business; b) Agus Winardono (Male, 55 years old): as Director of Human Capital; c) Viviana Dyah Ayu Retno (Female, 42 years old): as Director of Finance; d) Arga Mahanana Nugraha (Male, 40 years old): as Director of Network and Services.

6. Following the ratification of discharge, approval for discharge, change of title of nomenclature, reassignment and appointment of the Members of Board of Directors, the composition of Members of Board of Directors of the Company shall become as follows:

