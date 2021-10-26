Q3 - 2021 Financial Update Presentation

The Covid-19 handling in Indonesia has shown positive development, allowing the government to gradually relax the Community Activity Restriction and thus drive the economic activities to increase. The economy is recovering as reflected in increasing exports, consumption and investment activities. We expect the economy to continue to improve as shown by the increasing trend of Indonesia's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), Consumer Confidence Index (CCI), and MSME Business Index in September 2021.

In line with the economic recovery, BRI was able to manage the second-wavecovid-19 impact and showed solid performance. Top line growth is recovering, supported by loan especially in micro segment, which has pushed micro loan composition to 40.8%. Through aggressive cost efficiency programs, we have managed to achieve Cost of Fund at all-time low. The recovering top line and cost efficiency have been the main drivers of solid profitability in the third quarter of 2021. In terms of loan quality, even though Loan at Risk continues to decline, we keep our focus on managing our loan quality, especially SML and NPL. We continue to strengthen our resilience in doing business during the uncertainty due to the pandemic situation through, among others, adequate provisioning and selective growth strategy.

I would like to point up that BRI continues to commit to secure strong and sustainable growth, moving towards becoming the Champion of Financial Inclusion. This bold aspiration will be supported through the establishment as well as integration of Ultra Micro Ecosystem, micro business innovation and development, re-inventing distribution channel and digital transformation, strengthened with performance-driven culture as part of our culture transformation.