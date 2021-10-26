Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBRI   ID1000118201

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK

(BBRI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q3 - 2021 Financial Update Presentation

10/26/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9M'2021 - Financial Update Presentation

PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) Tbk.

1

OUTLINE

CEO Messages …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

3

9M'21 Highlights ….……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

4

Macro Economy & Banking Industry …………………………………………………….…………………………..…….……..……….……....

6

Investment Proposition …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…

10

Road to Become the Champion of Financial Inclusion ……………………………………………………………………………………..…

17

BRI 9M'21 Performance Highlight ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….…

28

  1. Consolidated Performance Highlight …………………….…………………………………………………………………………….. 29
  2. Balance Sheet Highlight - Bank Only …………………………………………………………………………………….………………… 30

3. Profitability Highlight - Bank Only ………….…………………………………………………………………………………………...…

31

4. Key Ratios - Bank Only ……………….…………………………………………………………………………………………………….

32

5. Loan Quality - Bank Only ……………….……………………………………………………………………………...…………………….. 33

Guidance & Takeaways ..……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….………….…

34

Appendix..………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..……………………….

BRI 9M'21 Consolidated Performance …………………………………………………………………………………………….……………….

38

BRI 9M'21 Bank Only Performance ………………………………………………………………………………………………….……………….

42

BRI 9M'21 Loan Quality …………………………………………………………………………………………..…………………………………..

53

Business Update ….…….……...……………………………………….………………………..………….……………………….……..…………

57

Subsidiaries ……………………………………………………………………….……..……...................................................................................

62

Networks ………………………………………………………………………….……..…….................................................................................

66

ESG Initiatives ……………………………………………………………………….……..……............................................................................

68

Board of Management ..……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

75

Others..………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..…………………………

78

2

CEO MESSAGE

Strengthening Resilience, Securing Strong and Sustainable Growth

Sunarso, CEO

The Covid-19 handling in Indonesia has shown positive development, allowing the government to gradually relax the Community Activity Restriction and thus drive the economic activities to increase. The economy is recovering as reflected in increasing exports, consumption and investment activities. We expect the economy to continue to improve as shown by the increasing trend of Indonesia's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), Consumer Confidence Index (CCI), and MSME Business Index in September 2021.

In line with the economic recovery, BRI was able to manage the second-wavecovid-19 impact and showed solid performance. Top line growth is recovering, supported by loan especially in micro segment, which has pushed micro loan composition to 40.8%. Through aggressive cost efficiency programs, we have managed to achieve Cost of Fund at all-time low. The recovering top line and cost efficiency have been the main drivers of solid profitability in the third quarter of 2021. In terms of loan quality, even though Loan at Risk continues to decline, we keep our focus on managing our loan quality, especially SML and NPL. We continue to strengthen our resilience in doing business during the uncertainty due to the pandemic situation through, among others, adequate provisioning and selective growth strategy.

I would like to point up that BRI continues to commit to secure strong and sustainable growth, moving towards becoming the Champion of Financial Inclusion. This bold aspiration will be supported through the establishment as well as integration of Ultra Micro Ecosystem, micro business innovation and development, re-inventing distribution channel and digital transformation, strengthened with performance-driven culture as part of our culture transformation.

On September 13, 2021, we have completed our first initiative to establish The Ultra Micro Holding Company (UMi Holding), an integration between BRI, Pegadaian, and PNM. This initiative was carried out through Rights Issue mechanism and successfully completed with 101.53% subscription (over-subscribed). We thank all our stakeholders for the continued support from the start of this project. The Rights Issue was the first step, but nonetheless, an important milestone of a broader plan to fully combine the three entities, leverage their unique capabilities, and ultimately realize all the synergies and potentials of the UMi Holding. The establishment of UMi Holding is also encompassed in our ESG strategy through fixing new sources of growth as well as building up our micro and ultra micro customer base including underprivileged women, to finally ensure BRI's business sustainability.

We are now in the first-year integration with aim to set up the foundations that focuses on developing and fine-tuning the Co-location and Umi Corner to discover more UMi integration synergies going forward. Our next steps to becoming the Champion of Financial Inclusion will be supported by innovative micro business transformation through business process strengthening, product rejuvenation, and new business model development. We will also implement the network and digital transformation to achieve more productive and efficient business in the future. With these strategy and initiatives, we believe that the UMi Holding will be able to deliver both economic and social values, not only for the three entities, but also the micro and ultra micro entrepreneurs as part of the UMi Ecosystem.

When all is said and done, we believe that the UMi Holding, which is part of our strategy to Secure Strong and Sustainable Future Growth, is a testament of our commitment to continuously creating and delivering sustainable values to all stakeholders, and part of our Employee Value Proposition: "Delivering Value for Indonesia".

9M'21 HIGHLIGHTS

Strengthening Resilience, Securing Strong and Sustainable Future Growth

Declining trend of Covid-19 Case Pandemic

On-track portfolio management

73.2% 75.2%

211.5

239.5

33.3%

34.1%

75.9%

77.8%

80.9%

79.2%

80.5%

351.3

379.7

328.8

307.7

274.3

34.3%

35.8%

39.9%

37.5%

40.8%

2020

2021

Solid profitability supported by yield improvement and COF efficiency

13.7%

13.1%

12.7%

12.4%

11.5%

11.0%

10.8%

8.0%

7.9%

7.4%

7.0%

6.9%

6.0%

5.8%

3.8%

3.3%

3.5%

3.6%

3.2%

3.4%

2.1%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

9M'20

9M'21

COF

Loan Yield

NIM

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

9M'20

9M'21

Micro Loan

Micro Comp.

MSME Comp.

Building cushion to mitigate

Covid-19 impact

4

Note: All figures are standalone basis

RIGHT ISSUE HIGHLIGHT

The Ultra Micro Holding Company (UMi Holding) was

officially established on September 13, 2021, through the

Proceeds

Government In Kind Contribution

transfer of the Government's shares in Pegadaian and PNM

to BRI marked by the signing of the Deed of Capital

IDR

Contribution In Kind (Inbreng)

95.92 T

The Government transferred 99.99% Pegadaian and PNM's Shares (all Series B shares) to BRI

IDR 54.77 T

The Establishment of Ultra Micro Ecosystem

Cash Proceeds from Public

Shareholders

IDR 41.15 T

28.2 billion

Before Rights Issue

New shares issued

Ownership

Government 56.75%

Composition

Public 43.25%*

IDR 95.92 trillion

Total proceeds

101.53%

Oversubscribed

(incl. 0.61% Treasury Stock)

After Rights Issue

Government 56.82%

Public 43.18%*

(incl. 0.49% Treasury Stock)

  • The changes in the composition of ownership was due to treasury stock that did not include in the Rights Issue

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BRI - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 03:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
10/26Q3 - 2021 Financial Update Presentation
PU
10/26BRI Quarterly Publication September 30 2021
PU
10/08PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Announcement of the Resolutions of Extraordinary Ge..
PU
09/29PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : CEO Letter
PU
09/28PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Indonesia's BRI raises $6.73 bln in rights issue
RE
09/28PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Indonesia's BRI raises $6.73 bln in rights issue- I..
RE
09/28PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : BRI Monthly Publication August 31 2021
PU
09/22PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : EGMS Meeting Materials (October 2021)
PU
09/17PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Invitation To The Extraordinary General Meeting Of ..
PU
09/15PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA PERSERO TBK : Investor Newsletter - BRI Officially Becomes the Pa..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 125 571 B 8,92 B 8,92 B
Net income 2021 28 691 B 2,04 B 2,04 B
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 533 299 B 37 745 M 37 864 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 65 385
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4 350,00 IDR
Average target price 4 743,75 IDR
Spread / Average Target 9,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunarso President Director
Viviana Dyah Ayu R.K. Director-Finance
Kartika Wirjoatmodjo President Commissioner
Indra Utoyo Director-Digital & Information Technology
Ahmad Solichin Lutfiyanto Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK4.32%37 229
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.52%505 179
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION58.23%391 541
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%247 622
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.82%215 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.76%202 324