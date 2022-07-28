PT Bank Victoria International Tbk : Shareholder Meeting Document

Note :

If signed in Indonesia, the Proxy should be affixed with an Indonesian Rp.10,000.00 duty stamp or, if the stamp duty is paid by using a stamp duty machine, the stamp duty should be printed on the signature page of the Proxy. If signed outside of Indonesia, the Proxy must be legalized by a public notary and by the Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in the country where the Proxy is signed and the signed Proxy should be stamped with stamp duty at the Central Post Office in Indonesia.

In determining a quorum in the Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, members of the Board of Commissioners and the Company's employees may act as a proxy, however as proxy holders, they are not eligible to cast any vote during the voting session.

Shareholders with the status of a Legal Entity can be shown at the Meeting by one or several authorized persons who are legally authorized in accordance with the articles of association of the Legal Entity to act accordingly and are required to provide a photocopy of the articles of association of the Legal Entity concerned.

Shareholders whose shares have not been electronically registered in the collective custody of KSEI or their Attorneys are respectfully requested to bring to the Meeting and give to the registration officer of the Company before entering the Meeting room

a copy of Collective Shares Certificates for the Shareholders' shares; and a copy of their Identify Card (KTP) or other legal identity documents. Shareholders whose shares are registered in the collective custody of KSEI or their Attorneys should present a Written Confirmation for the Meeting/Konfirmasi Tertulis Untuk Rapat (" KTUR "). KTUR is made available by the respective securities company or Custodian Bank.