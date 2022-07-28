Log in
PT BANK VICTORIA INTERNATIONAL TBK

End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-26
131.00 IDR   -1.50%
PT BANK VICTORIA INTERNATIONAL TBK : Shareholder Meeting Document
PU
07/18PT Bank Victoria International Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/28PT Bank Victoria International Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
PT Bank Victoria International Tbk : Shareholder Meeting Document

07/28/2022 | 05:08am EDT
POWER OF ATTORNEY TO ATTEND

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF

PT. BANK VICTORIA INTERNATIONAL TBK

DOMICILED IN SOUTH JAKARTA

("THE COMPANY")

ON AUGUST 10, 2022

The undersigned

:

Name of shareholder

:

Address / domiciled at

:

In this matter represented by

:

:

residing at

as

mentioned above.

is the owner / holder of

:

shares in the Company.

(hereinafter referred to as "the Principal"),

hereby confers power of attorney on :

Name

:

Identification Card

:

Address

:

(hereinafter referred to as "the Attorney")

P A R T I C U L A R L Y

to represent and to act for and on behalf of the Principal in its / his capacity as shareholder of the Company, in attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, which will be convened in Jakarta, on Wednesday, August, 10 2022 ("the Meeting") or at any adjournment thereof, to join in discussing the matters to be dealt with in the Meeting, to vote and participate in adopting resolutions relating to the agenda items of the Meeting.

This power of attorney is granted under the following terms and conditions :

  1. that this power of attorney shall be a continuing power of attorney for the agenda of the Meeting, therefore this power of attorney shall remain valid, for any adjournment of the Meeting or to be held another meeting with the same agenda, except it has been revoked by the Principal and such revocation has been informed in writing to the Company;
  2. that this power of attorney shall not be altered and or declared invalid/revoked by any excuse or reason whatsoever;
  3. that the Principal now as well as in the future declares not to submit any objection and or protest in whatsoever form with respect to the actions taken by the Attorney by virtue of this power of attorney and all its consequences according to the law;
    therefore the Principal now as well as in the future declares to accept and to ratify all lawful actions taken by the Attorney on behalf of the Principal by virtue of this power of attorney;
  4. that the Principal grants this power of attorney with the right of the Attorney to substitute this power of attorney;
  5. this power of attorney shall be effective as from the execution of this power of attorney.

........., ............ 2022

The Attorney :

The Principal :

Stamp

IDR 10.000

Note :

  1. If signed in Indonesia, the Proxy should be affixed with an Indonesian Rp.10,000.00 duty stamp or, if the stamp duty is paid by using a stamp duty machine, the stamp duty should be printed on the signature page of the Proxy. If signed outside of Indonesia, the Proxy must be legalized by a public notary and by the Embassy/Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia in the country where the Proxy is signed and the signed Proxy should be stamped with stamp duty at the Central Post Office in Indonesia.
  2. In determining a quorum in the Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, members of the Board of Commissioners and the Company's employees may act as a proxy, however as proxy holders, they are not eligible to cast any vote during the voting session.
  3. Shareholders with the status of a Legal Entity can be shown at the Meeting by one or several authorized persons who are legally authorized in accordance with the articles of association of the Legal Entity to act accordingly and are required to provide a photocopy of the articles of association of the Legal Entity concerned.
  4. Shareholders whose shares have not been electronically registered in the collective custody of KSEI or their Attorneys are respectfully requested to bring to the Meeting and give to the registration officer of the Company before entering the Meeting room
    1. a copy of Collective Shares Certificates for the Shareholders' shares; and
    2. a copy of their Identify Card (KTP) or other legal identity documents. Shareholders whose shares are registered in the collective custody of KSEI or their Attorneys should present a Written Confirmation for the Meeting/Konfirmasi Tertulis Untuk Rapat ("KTUR"). KTUR is made available by the respective securities company or Custodian Bank.
  6. This Proxy shall not preclude the Shareholder from personally attending and casting votes at the Meeting. In this case, the Proxy which has been issued automatically invalid by law.

Disclaimer

PT Bank Victoria International Tbk published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
