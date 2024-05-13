ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK

PT Barito Pacific Tbk (the"Company") hereby announce to the shareholders of the Company that the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at Wisma Barito Pacific II, Auditorium Room, Mezzanine Floor, Jl. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav. 60, Jakarta Barat 11410, on Friday, 14 June 204, at 02.00 PM.

An Invitation to the Meeting will be announced to the shareholders through the website of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI"), on the website of Financial Services Authority ("OJK"), on the website of PT Bursa Efek Indonesia (Indonesia Stock Exchange) ("IDX"), and on the Company's website on Thursday, 23 May 2024.

In accordance with Article 23 point (2) of the Financial Services Authority ("OJK") Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 on the Planning and Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies ("POJK 15/2020"), the shareholders who are entitled to present or represented in the Meeting are those whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders on Wednesday, 22 May 2024, at 04.00 PM and the Company's shareholders in the collective securities account held by KSEI on the date after the market closing on IDX on Wednesday, 22 May 2024.

Shareholders may propose an agenda of Meeting subject to satisfaction of the requirements under Article 16 of POJK15/2020, which requires the proposal to be submitted: (i) in writing and received by the Company at the latest 7 (seven) calendar days prior to the invitation date of the Meeting, which is on Thursday, 16 May 2024; (ii) by one or more shareholders representing at least 1/20 (one twentieth) of the total issued shares with valid voting rights; (iii) conducted in a good faith; (iv) in consideration of the Company's interests; (v) is considered as a matter that requires to be decided by a General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company; (vi) is accompanied with the reasons and materials for the proposed agenda of the Meeting; and (vi) does not contravene with the prevailing laws and the Articles of Association of the Company.

The Company will hold the Meeting by using electronic facility in accordance with the prevailing laws. Detailed information related to the mechanism to grant the electronic power of attorney, procedures for attendance, procedures for casting electronic vote, and other procedures related to the convening of the Meeting will be set out by the Company in the Invitation of the Meeting.

Jakarta, 8 May 2024

PT Barito Pacific Tbk

Board of Directors