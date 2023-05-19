PT Barito Pacific Tbk : Invitation of AGMS - Jun 12, 2023
PT Barito Pacific Tbk.
(the "Company")
NOTICE OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby invites the Company's shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") which will be held on:
Day/Date
: Monday, 12 June 2023
Time
: 02.00 PM - finish
Venue
: Wisma Barito Pacific II, Auditorium Room, Mezzanine Floor
Jl. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav.60, West Jakarta 11410
AGENDA OF MEETING AND ITS EXPLANATION
Agenda of the Meeting:
Approval for the Company's Annual Report and authorization of Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year of 2022;
Approval for the use of Company's profit for fiscal year of 2022;
Appointment and determination of public accountant to audit the Company's Financial
Statement for fiscal year of 2023; and
Report on the use of proceeds from the Company's Warrant and Company's Shelf Registration Bonds II Phase II of 2022 and Shelf Registration Bonds III Phase I of 2023.
Explanation of AGMS Agenda:
The Agenda of AGMS numbers 1, 2, and 3 are the routine agendas to be discussed and resolved in the Meeting in accordance with the requirements under Law No.40 of 2007 on Limited Liability Company, the Company's Article of Association, and regulations of the Financial Service Authority ("OJK") regarding the Planning and Implementation of
General Meeting of Shareholders for Public Company ("POJK 15/2020");
The Agenda of Meeting number 4 is to comply with the requirement under Article 6 and Article 7 of the regulation of OJK No. 30/POJK.04/2015 regarding the Realization Report on the Use of Proceeds of Public Offerings.
GENERAL NOTES:
1. The Company will not send any separate invitation to the shareholders of the Company and this Notice serves as official invitation to all shareholders of the Company.
In line with the requirements under POJK 15/2020, the Company has provided an alternative for shareholders to grant the Electronic Power of Attorney through the eASY.KSEI system managed by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI") in the link https://akses.ksei.co.id/("E-Proxy"). Shareholders who wish to provide E-Proxy must complete the process at the latest 1 (one) business day prior to the date of Meeting, which is on Friday, 9 June 2023.
For shareholders who do not wish to provide E-Proxy, can grant the physical Power of Attorney to the appointed employee of the Company's Securities Administration Bureau
(BAE), i.e. PT Raya Saham Registra ("RSR"), using the form of Power of Attorney that can be downloaded from the link (download document click here).
The shareholders who have granted an authorization through E-proxy or a physical power of attorney can join the Meeting virtually. The Company will send a link for the Meeting that can be accessed by the shareholders after receiving a written request from the shareholder through the e-mail address: corpsec@barito.co.id, by attaching a copy of E-proxy or physical power of attorney, at the soonest 5 (five) calendar days before the Meeting is held.
The Company's Board of Directors, Board of Commissioners, and employees may act as a proxy of a shareholder in the Meeting, provided that their votes will not be counted in the voting.
Shareholders who are: (i) entitled to attend the Meeting, or (ii) represented through E-Proxy, or (iii) represented through physical Power of Attorney; are those whose names are registered in the Company's Share Register and/or shareholders of the Company whose names are registered as a shareholder in the securities sub accounts at KSEI by the closing of trade at the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 17 May 2023, at 16:00 PM.
Shareholders or their proxies are requested to be at the Meeting's venue, at least 30 (thirty) minutes prior to the commencement of the Meeting.
The materials related to the Meeting are available and can be downloaded directly from the Company's website(www.barito-pacific.com)
Any inquiries or other information relating to the Meeting may be submitted to the Corporate Secretary of the Company, at email address:corpsec@barito.co.id.
THE PROTOCOL TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19
In the effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19, please note the following:
The shareholders who cannot physically present at the Meeting can provideE-Proxyto RSR. The complete guidance for providing E-proxy to RSR can be downloaded in this link (download document click here)
The shareholders or their representatives who attend in the Meeting room must comply with/pass the following health and safety protocols which strictly applied by the Company:
must wear mask at all times, within the building area where the Meeting is held and during at the Meeting;
must comply with the health checking procedures (including body temperature screening, the use of hand sanitizer, and others), before entering the building and the Meeting venue;
have a body temperature of ≤37oC, not in an unwell condition, or have any Covid-19's symptoms (such as cough, fever, flu, and/or others);
must implement physical distancing measure in accordance with direction from the Company and building management where the Meeting is held; and
must leave the building area where the Meeting is held as soon as the Meeting is finished.
For shareholders or their representatives who have arrived in the Meeting venue but cannot physically attend in the Meeting room due to the non-satisfaction of any matters required under Point 2 above, can provide a power of attorney to RSR using the form of power of attorney made available in the registration counter.
The Company will further announce any changes and/or additional information in accordance with the latest conditions and development relating to the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.