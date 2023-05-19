PT Barito Pacific Tbk : Invitation of AGMS - Jun 12, 2023

PT Barito Pacific Tbk.

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby invites the Company's shareholders to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") which will be held on:

Day/Date : Monday, 12 June 2023 Time : 02.00 PM - finish Venue : Wisma Barito Pacific II, Auditorium Room, Mezzanine Floor Jl. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav.60, West Jakarta 11410

AGENDA OF MEETING AND ITS EXPLANATION

Agenda of the Meeting:

Approval for the Company's Annual Report and authorization of Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year of 2022; Approval for the use of Company's profit for fiscal year of 2022; Appointment and determination of public accountant to audit the Company's Financial

Statement for fiscal year of 2023; and Report on the use of proceeds from the Company's Warrant and Company's Shelf Registration Bonds II Phase II of 2022 and Shelf Registration Bonds III Phase I of 2023.

Explanation of AGMS Agenda:

The Agenda of AGMS numbers 1, 2, and 3 are the routine agendas to be discussed and resolved in the Meeting in accordance with the requirements under Law No.40 of 2007 on Limited Liability Company, the Company's Article of Association, and regulations of the Financial Service Authority (" OJK ") regarding the Planning and Implementation of

General Meeting of Shareholders for Public Company (" POJK 15/2020 "); The Agenda of Meeting number 4 is to comply with the requirement under Article 6 and Article 7 of the regulation of OJK No. 30/POJK.04/2015 regarding the Realization Report on the Use of Proceeds of Public Offerings.

GENERAL NOTES:

1. The Company will not send any separate invitation to the shareholders of the Company and this Notice serves as official invitation to all shareholders of the Company.