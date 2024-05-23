PT Barito Pacific Tbk.

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby invites the Company's shareholders to attend the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") which will be held on:

Day/Date : Friday, 14 June 2024 Time : 02.00 PM - finish Venue : Wisma Barito Pacific II, Auditorium Room, Mezzanine Floor Jl. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav.60, West Jakarta 11410

AGENDA OF MEETING AND ITS EXPLANATION

Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS"):

Approval for the Company's Annual Report and Authorization of Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year of 2023; Approval for the use of Company's profit for fiscal year of 2023; Appointment and determination of public accountant to audit the Company's Financial

Statement for fiscal year of 2024; and Report on the use of proceeds from the Company's Warrant and Company's Shelf Registration Bonds III Phase I of 2023 and Shelf Registration Bonds III Phase II of 2023.

Explanation of AGMS Agenda: