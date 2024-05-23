PT Barito Pacific Tbk.
(the "Company")
NOTICE OF
ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby invites the Company's shareholders to attend the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") which will be held on:
Day/Date
: Friday, 14 June 2024
Time
: 02.00 PM - finish
Venue
: Wisma Barito Pacific II, Auditorium Room, Mezzanine Floor
Jl. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav.60, West Jakarta 11410
AGENDA OF MEETING AND ITS EXPLANATION
Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS"):
- Approval for the Company's Annual Report and Authorization of Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year of 2023;
- Approval for the use of Company's profit for fiscal year of 2023;
-
Appointment and determination of public accountant to audit the Company's Financial
Statement for fiscal year of 2024; and
- Report on the use of proceeds from the Company's Warrant and Company's Shelf Registration Bonds III Phase I of 2023 and Shelf Registration Bonds III Phase II of 2023.
Explanation of AGMS Agenda:
- The Agenda of AGMS number 1, 2, and 3 are the routine agendas to be discussed and resolved in the AGMS in accordance with the requirements under Law No.40 of 2007 on Limited Liability Company, the Company's Article of Association, and regulations of the Financial Service Authority ("OJK") No. 15/POJK.04/2020 regarding the Planning and Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders for Public Company ("POJK 15/2020");
- The Agenda of Meeting number 4 is to comply with the requirement under Article 6 and Article 7 of the regulation of OJK No. 30/POJK.04/2015 regarding the Realization Report on the Use of Proceeds of Public Offerings.
Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGMS"):
- Approval for the transfer of buyback shares (Treasury Shares) through the Share Ownership Program for Management and Employees of the Company; and
-
Approval for the transfer of buyback shares (Treasury Shares) by way of Distribution of
Bonus Shares to the Company's shareholders proportionally.
Explanation of EGMS Agenda:
-
The Agenda of EGMS number 1, the Company will propose to the Meeting to approve the Share Ownership Program for Management and Employees of the Company which are originated from the Company's Treasury Shares as explained in the Company's
Disclosure of Information which was issued on 8 May 2024;
- The Agenda of EGMS number 2, the Company will propose to the Meeting to approve the distribution of Bonus Shares which are originated from the Company's Treasury Shares as explained in the Company's Disclosure of Information which was issued on 8
May 2024.
GENERAL NOTES:
- The Company will not send any separate invitation to the shareholders of the Company and this Notice serves as official invitation to all shareholders of the Company.
- In line with the requirements under POJK 15/2020, the Company has provided an alternative for shareholders to grant the Electronic Power of Attorney through the eASY.KSEI system managed by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI") in the link https://akses.ksei.co.id/("E-Proxy"). Shareholders who wish to provide E-Proxy must complete the process at the latest 1 (one) business day prior to the date of Meeting, which is on Thursday, 13 June 2024.
- The shareholders who cannot physically present at the Meeting can provide E-Proxy to the appointed employee of the Company's Securities Administration Bureau (BAE), which is PT Raya Saham Registra ("RSR"). The complete guidance for providing E-proxy to RSR can be downloaded in this link (click here to download document).
- For shareholders who do not wish to provide E-Proxy, can grant the physical Power of Attorney to the appointed employee of RSR, using the form of Power of Attorney that can be downloaded from the link (click here to download document).
- The shareholders who have granted an authorization through E-Proxy or a physical power of attorney can join the Meeting virtually. The Company will send a link for the Meeting that can be accessed by the shareholders after receiving a written request from the shareholder through the e-mail address: corpsec@barito.co.id, by attaching a copy of E-Proxy or physical power of attorney, at the soonest 5 (five) calendar days before the Meeting is held.
- The Company's Board of Directors, Board of Commissioners, and employees may act as a proxy of a shareholder in the Meeting, provided that their votes will not be counted in the voting.
- Shareholders who are: (i) entitled to attend the Meeting, or (ii) represented through E-Proxy, or (iii) represented through physical Power of Attorney; are those whose names are registered in the Company's Share Register and/or shareholders of the Company whose
2
names are registered as a shareholder in the securities sub accounts at KSEI by the closing of trade at the Indonesia Stock Exchange on 22 May 2024, at 16:00 PM.
- Shareholders or their proxies are requested to be at the Meeting's venue, at least 30 (thirty) minutes prior to the commencement of the Meeting.
- The materials related to the Meeting are available and can be downloaded directly from the Company's website (www.barito-pacific.com).
- Any inquiries or other information relating to the Meeting may be submitted to the Corporate Secretary of the Company, at email address:corpsec@barito.co.id.
- For shareholders or their representatives who have arrived in the Meeting venue but cannot physically attend in the Meeting room due to venue reach of maximum capacities and/or any other things, can provide a power of attorney to RSR using the form of power of attorney made available in the registration counter.
- The Company will further announce any changes and/or additional information in accordance to the Meeting.
13.
Jakarta, 23 May 2024
PT Barito Pacific Tbk.
The Board of Directors
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PT Barito Pacific Tbk published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 12:27:05 UTC.