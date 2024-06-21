PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK. Domiciled in Banjarmasin (the "Company")

SCHEDULE AND PROCEDURES OF CASH DIVIDEND

DISTRIBUTION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023

It is hereby notified to the shareholders of the Company that based on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on 14 June 2024, the Company will distribute the cash dividend in the amount of Rp.0.873 (zero point seven three Rupiah) per share (the "Cash Dividend"), that will be paid to the Shareholders of the Company whose names are registered in the Register of Shareholders of the Company on 28 June 2024 (recording date for cash dividend). Please note that the Cash Dividend is still an estimate, so it may increase or decrease in accordance with the prevailing middle rate of Bank Indonesia on the recording date for Cash Dividend.

Furthermore, the schedule and procedures for Cash Dividend distribution are as follows:

SCHEDULE OF THE DISTRIBUTION OF CASH DIVIDEND