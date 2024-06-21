PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK. Domiciled in Banjarmasin (the "Company")
SCHEDULE AND PROCEDURES OF CASH DIVIDEND
DISTRIBUTION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023
It is hereby notified to the shareholders of the Company that based on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on 14 June 2024, the Company will distribute the cash dividend in the amount of Rp.0.873 (zero point seven three Rupiah) per share (the "Cash Dividend"), that will be paid to the Shareholders of the Company whose names are registered in the Register of Shareholders of the Company on 28 June 2024 (recording date for cash dividend). Please note that the Cash Dividend is still an estimate, so it may increase or decrease in accordance with the prevailing middle rate of Bank Indonesia on the recording date for Cash Dividend.
Furthermore, the schedule and procedures for Cash Dividend distribution are as follows:
- SCHEDULE OF THE DISTRIBUTION OF CASH DIVIDEND
DESCRIPTION
DATE
1.
End of Trading Stocks Period with Dividend Rights (Cum of
Cash Dividend)
Regular and Negotiation Markets
26 June
2024
Cash Market
28 June
2024
2.
Beginning of Trading Stocks Period without Dividend Rights
(Ex-Cash Dividend)
∙ Regular and Negotiation Markets
27 June
2024
Cash Market
1 July 2024
3.
Date of the Register of Shareholders who are Entitled to
28 June
Receive Cash Dividend (Recording Date)
2024
4.
Payment Date of Cash Dividend
19 July 2024
- DISTRIBUTION PROCEDURES OF CASH DIVIDEND
- This is an official announcement from the Company and the Company will not issue any specific announcement to the shareholders of the Company.
- This Cash Dividend will be distributed to the shareholders of the Company whose names are registered in the Register of the Shareholders of the Company on 28 June 2024, at 4.00 PM Western Indonesian Time. (hereinafter referred to as the "Eligible Shareholders").
- Terms of Cash Dividend Payment:
For the Eligible Shareholders who own shares in script form, the payment of Cash Dividend shall be made by a telegraphic transfer directly to the bank account of the Eligible Shareholders, if such Eligible Shareholders have submitted a dividend mandate letter (a form of the dividend mandate letter can be obtained from the
Company's Shares Administration Bureau, PT Raya Saham Registra ("Share Registrar")), accompanied with a copy of identity proof of individual or legal entity and a copy of Taxpayer Identification Number ("NPWP") for the Resident Taxpayers ("WPDN") or the original Certificate of Domicile in the form of DGT Form ("CoD") for Non-Resident Taxpayer ("WPLN"), to the Company or Share Registrar at the latest on 28 June 2024, at 4.00 PM Western Indonesian Time at the following address:
The Company
Share Registrar
Corporate Secretary
PT Raya Saham Registra
PT Barito Pacific Tbk.
Plaza Sentral Lantai 2
Wisma Barito Pacific Tower B, Lantai 8
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.47-48
Jl. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav. 62-63
Jakarta 12930
Jakarta 11410
Telp. (021) 2525666
Telp. (021) 5306711 Fax. (021) 5306680
E-mail:rsbae@registra.co.id
E-mail:corpsec@barito.co.id
- For the Eligible Shareholders whose shares are deposited in the collective custody of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI"), the Dividend distribution shall be made by KSEI through the Security Companies and/or Custodian Banks where the Eligible Shareholders open their securities accounts.
4. Terms of Income Tax Withholding:
- The Cash Dividend is subject to Income Tax in accordance with the applicable taxation laws, which is become the obligation of Eligible Shareholders and therefore such Income Tax shall be deducted directly from the amount of Cash Dividend payable to the Eligible Shareholder.
- For the Eligible Shareholders who are WPDN, the following conditions shall apply:
- The tax imposition shall be conducted in accordance with Law No.36 of 2008
the Fourth Amendment of Law No.7 of 1983 on Income Tax at lastly amended by Law No.11 of 2020 on Job Creation ("Income Tax Law") and the letter of KSEI No. KSEI-0087/DIR/0121 dated January 7, 2021 on Application of Taxes for Dividend Received by Resident Taxpayers After the Enactment of Law Number 11 of 2020 on Job Creation.
- The Eligible Shareholders are required to submit a copy of NPWP to KSEI, the Company or Share Registrar (as applicable) at the latest on 28 June 2024 at
- PM Western Indonesian Time.
- For the Eligible Shareholders who are WPLN, the following conditions shall apply:
- The Eligible Shareholders whose country does not have a Double Taxation
Avoidance Agreement ("DTAA") or Tax Treaty with the Republic of Indonesia, shall be subject to Income Tax of 20%, in accordance with Article 26 of Income Tax Law.
- The Eligible Shareholders whose country does have a DTAA or Tax Treaty with the Republic of Indonesia, shall be subject to Income Tax at a lower rate if the Eligible Shareholders can fulfill the requirements as stipulated in the Regulation of Director General of Taxes No.PER-25/PJ/2018 dated November
21, 2018 on the Procedures for the Implementation of DTAA ("2018 Director Regulation"), and submit the CoD which has been filled in correctly, completely, and clearly signed by the Eligible Shareholder and has been certified by the competent authority of the Eligible Shareholders country (such certification can be replaced by an original Certificate of Residence in English) to KSEI, the Company or SAB (as applicable), at the latest on 28 June 2024 at
- PM Western Indonesian Time. If until such time limit, (a) such Eligible Shareholders cannot fulfill the requirements in 2018 Director Regulation; and/or (b) KSEI, the Company or SAB does not receive the said documents, the payments of Dividend will be subject to Income Tax or Article 26 at the rate of 20%.
- For the Eligible Shareholders who own shares in script form, the proof of Dividend tax withholding (if any) can be collected at the Share Registrar's office.
- For Eligible Shareholders whose shares are deposited in the collective custody of KSEI, the proof of Dividend tax withholding (if any) can be collected at the office of Security Company and/or Custodian Bank where the Eligible Shareholders open their securities accounts.
- For Eligible Shareholder who have questions regarding the taxes as mentioned above, can convey their questions to the Company through e-mail at: corpsec@barito.co.id
Jakarta, 20 June 2024
PT BARITO PACIFIC Tbk.
Board of Directors
