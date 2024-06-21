PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK. Domiciled in Banjarmasin (the "Company")

SCHEDULE AND PROCEDURES OF THE DISTRIBUTION OF BONUS SHARES

It is hereby notified to the shareholders of the Company that based on the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on 14 June 2024, the Company will distribute the Bonus Shares in the amount of Rp.14,997,915,200 (fourteen billion nine hundred ninety-seven million nine hundred fifteen thousand two hundred Rupiah) (the "Total of Bonus Shares") with ratio of each 625 shares will receive 1 Bonus Shares which will be distributed to the Company's Shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders on 28 June 2024. Please note that the Total of

Bonus Shares is still an estimate, so it may increase or decrease in accordance with the prevailing middle rate of Bank Indonesia on the recording date for Bonus Shares.

Furthermore, the schedule and procedures for Shares Bonus distribution are as follows:

SCHEDULE OF BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTION

No DESCRIPTION DATE . 1. Cum Date for Bonus Shares ∙ Regular and Negotiation Markets 26 June 2024 ∙ Cash Market 28 June 2024

2. Ex-Date for Bonus Shares