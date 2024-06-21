PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK. Domiciled in Banjarmasin (the "Company")
SCHEDULE AND PROCEDURES OF THE DISTRIBUTION OF BONUS SHARES
It is hereby notified to the shareholders of the Company that based on the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on 14 June 2024, the Company will distribute the Bonus Shares in the amount of Rp.14,997,915,200 (fourteen billion nine hundred ninety-seven million nine hundred fifteen thousand two hundred Rupiah) (the "Total of Bonus Shares") with ratio of each 625 shares will receive 1 Bonus Shares which will be distributed to the Company's Shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders on 28 June 2024. Please note that the Total of
Bonus Shares is still an estimate, so it may increase or decrease in accordance with the prevailing middle rate of Bank Indonesia on the recording date for Bonus Shares.
Furthermore, the schedule and procedures for Shares Bonus distribution are as follows:
- SCHEDULE OF BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTION
No
DESCRIPTION
DATE
.
1. Cum Date for Bonus Shares
∙
Regular and Negotiation Markets
26 June
2024
∙
Cash Market
28 June
2024
2. Ex-Date for Bonus Shares
∙ Regular and Negotiation Markets
27 June
2024
∙ Cash Market
1 July 2024
3.
Date of the Register of Shareholders who are Entitled to
28 June
Receive Bonus Shares (Recording Date)
2024
4.
Distribution of Bonus Shares
19 July 2024
5.
Report on the Distribution of Bonus Shares
2 August
2024
- PROCEDURES OF BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTIONEligible shareholders
A shareholder who is eligible to receive Bonus Shares is the shareholder registered in Company's register of shareholders on 28 June 2024 (Recording Date) by taking into account their number of shares obtained by such shareholders on the shares trading via BEI at the latest on 28 June 2024 (cum bonus).
Rounding
If the shareholders receive bonus shares in the form of fractions or do not reach the units of shares, then rounding down will be made for the fraction of more or less than a half (>0.5 or <0.5).
Bonus Share Distribution
The Company proposes the distribution of bonus shares as follows:
- For shareholders whose shares are under the collective custody of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia, the bonus shares to which they are entitled will be distributed through a securities account in the securities sub-account in the name of the shareholder on 19 July 2024 (Distribution of Bonus Shares).
- For shareholders whose shares are still in scrip form, shareholders can obtain bonus shares from the date 19 July 2024 (Distribution of Bonus Shares) by submitting the existing share certificate to the Company's Securities Administration Bureau, namely:
PT Raya Saham Registra
Gedung Plaza Central Lt.2
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav 47 - 48 Jakarta 12930
Telp (021) 2525666 ; Fax : (021) 2525028
Email: rsrbae@registra.co.id
By bringing the following documents:
As to Individual Shareholders:
- Original and valid proof of identity (KTP/SIM/Passport).
- If represented by a proxy, that proxy must submit the original power of attorney signed on stamp duty and attach a photocopy of a valid proof of identity card belonging to the shareholders who grant the authorisation to such proxy and the original valid proof of identity of such proxy.
As to Legal Entity Shareholders:
- Photocopy of the articles of association together with the latest changes to the composition of the board.
- If represented by a proxy, that proxy must submit the original power of attorney signed on stamp duty and attach a photocopy of a valid proof of identity card belonging to the shareholders (authorised personnel) who grant the authorisation to such proxy and the original valid proof of identity of such proxy.
Jakarta, 20 June 2024
PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK.
Board of Directors
