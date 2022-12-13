Advanced search
    BRPT   ID1000085707

PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK

(BRPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-12
765.00 IDR   -1.92%
02:35pPt Barito Pacific Tbk : Schedule and Procedures of Bonus Shares Distribution - Des 9, 2022
PU
02:35pPt Barito Pacific Tbk : Summary of Minutes of Extraordinary GMS - Des 9, 2022
PU
11/17Pt Barito Pacific Tbk : Invitation of EGMS - Dec 9, 2022
PU
PT Barito Pacific Tbk : Schedule and Procedures of Bonus Shares Distribution - Des 9, 2022

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
PT BARITO PACIFIC Tbk.

Domiciled in Banjarmasin

(the "Company")

SCHEDULE AND PROCEDURES OF

BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTION

It is hereby notified to the shareholders of the Company that based on the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which was held on December 9, 2022 ("EGMS"), it has been approved that the Company will transfer the treasury shares by distributing them as Bonus Shares in the amount of Rp.39,235,230,200 (thirty nine billion two hundred thirty five million two hundred thirty thousand and two hundred Rupiah), with ratio of each 475 shares will receive 2 Bonus Shares, which will be distributed to the Company's Shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders on December 21, 2022; with the schedule and procedures for Shares Bonus distribution as follows:

A. SCHEDULE OF BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTION

No

DESCRIPTION

DATE

.

1.

Cum Date for Bonus Shares

Regular and Negotiation Markets

December 19, 2022

Cash Market

December 21, 2022

2.

Ex Date for Bonus Shares

Regular and Negotiation Markets

December 20, 2022

Cash Market

December 22, 2022

3.

Date of the Register of Shareholders who are Entitled to

December 21, 2022

Receive Bonus Shares (Recording Date)

4.

Distribution of Bonus Shares

January 12, 2023

5.

Report on the Distribution of Bonus Shares

January 26, 2023

  1. PROCEDURES OF BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTION Eligible shareholders
    A shareholder who is eligible to receive Bonus Shares is those who is registered in Company's Register of Shareholders on 21 December 2022 (Recording Date) by taking into account the number of shares held by such shareholder on the shares trading at the Indonesia Stock Exchange at the latest on 21 December 2022 (cum bonus).
    Rounding
    In the event of fractions, or the number of Bonus Shares does not meet the minimum unit of Bonus Shares as approved by the GMS, then the number of Bonus Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down for the fraction in the amount of more or less than a half (>0.5 or <0.5).
    Bonus Share Distribution

LGL22122022

1

Distribution of Bonus Shares will be made as follow:

  1. For shareholders whose shares are kept under the collective custody of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), the Bonus Shares will be distributed through a Securities Account in the Securities Sub-Account in the name of the relevant shareholders on 12 January 2023.
  2. For shareholders whose shares are still in script form, the Bonus Shares can be collected at the Company's Securities Administration Bureau (BAE), starting from 12 January 2023 during the working days and working hours, by submitting the original share certificate(s) to the following address:

PT Raya Saham Registra

Gedung Plaza Central Lt.2

Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav 47 - 48 Jakarta 12930

Telp (021) 2525666 ; Fax : (021) 2525028

Email: rsrbae@registra.co.id

and accompanied with the following documents:

For Individual Shareholders:

  1. Original and valid proof of identity (KTP/SIM/Passport); and
  2. If represented by a proxy, that proxy must submit the original power of attorney signed on stamp duty and attach a photocopy of a valid proof of identity card belonging to the shareholder(s) who grants the authorisation to such proxy and the original valid proof of identity of such proxy.

For Legal Entity Shareholders:

  1. Photocopy of the articles of association together with the latest changes to the composition of the board; and
  2. If represented by a proxy, that proxy must submit the original power of attorney signed on stamp duty and attach a photocopy of a valid proof of identity card belonging to the shareholder(s) (authorised personnel) who grant the authorisation to such proxy and the original valid proof of identity of such proxy.

Jakarta, December 13, 2022

PT BARITO PACIFIC Tbk.

Board of Directors

LGL22122022

2

Disclaimer

PT Barito Pacific Tbk published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 13:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
