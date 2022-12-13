PT Barito Pacific Tbk : Schedule and Procedures of Bonus Shares Distribution - Des 9, 2022
PT BARITO PACIFIC Tbk.
Domiciled in Banjarmasin
(the "Company")
SCHEDULE AND PROCEDURES OF
BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTION
It is hereby notified to the shareholders of the Company that based on the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which was held on December 9, 2022 ("EGMS"), it has been approved that the Company will transfer the treasury shares by distributing them as Bonus Shares in the amount of Rp.39,235,230,200 (thirty nine billion two hundred thirty five million two hundred thirty thousand and two hundred Rupiah), with ratio of each 475 shares will receive 2 Bonus Shares, which will be distributed to the Company's Shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders on December 21, 2022; with the schedule and procedures for Shares Bonus distribution as follows:
A. SCHEDULE OF BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTION
No
DESCRIPTION
DATE
.
1.
Cum Date for Bonus Shares
∙
Regular and Negotiation Markets
December 19, 2022
∙
Cash Market
December 21, 2022
2.
Ex Date for Bonus Shares
∙ Regular and Negotiation Markets
December 20, 2022
∙
Cash Market
December 22, 2022
3.
Date of the Register of Shareholders who are Entitled to
December 21, 2022
Receive Bonus Shares (Recording Date)
4.
Distribution of Bonus Shares
January 12, 2023
5.
Report on the Distribution of Bonus Shares
January 26, 2023
PROCEDURES OF BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTIONEligible shareholders
A shareholder who is eligible to receive Bonus Shares is those who is registered in Company's Register of Shareholders on 21 December 2022 (Recording Date) by taking into account the number of shares held by such shareholder on the shares trading at the Indonesia Stock Exchange at the latest on 21 December 2022 (cum bonus).
Rounding
In the event of fractions, or the number of Bonus Shares does not meet the minimum unit of Bonus Shares as approved by the GMS, then the number of Bonus Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down for the fraction in the amount of more or less than a half (>0.5 or <0.5).
Bonus Share Distribution
LGL22122022
1
Distribution of Bonus Shares will be made as follow:
For shareholders whose shares are kept under the collective custody of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), the Bonus Shares will be distributed through a Securities Account in the Securities Sub-Account in the name of the relevant shareholders on 12 January 2023.
For shareholders whose shares are still in script form, the Bonus Shares can be collected at the Company's Securities Administration Bureau (BAE), starting from 12 January 2023 during the working days and working hours, by submitting the original share certificate(s) to the following address:
PT Raya Saham Registra
Gedung Plaza Central Lt.2
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav 47 - 48 Jakarta 12930
Telp (021) 2525666 ; Fax : (021) 2525028
Email: rsrbae@registra.co.id
and accompanied with the following documents:
For Individual Shareholders:
Original and valid proof of identity (KTP/SIM/Passport); and
If represented by a proxy, that proxy must submit the original power of attorney signed on stamp duty and attach a photocopy of a valid proof of identity card belonging to the shareholder(s) who grants the authorisation to such proxy and the original valid proof of identity of such proxy.
For Legal Entity Shareholders:
Photocopy of the articles of association together with the latest changes to the composition of the board; and
If represented by a proxy, that proxy must submit the original power of attorney signed on stamp duty and attach a photocopy of a valid proof of identity card belonging to the shareholder(s) (authorised personnel) who grant the authorisation to such proxy and the original valid proof of identity of such proxy.
