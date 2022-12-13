PT Barito Pacific Tbk : Schedule and Procedures of Bonus Shares Distribution - Des 9, 2022

PT BARITO PACIFIC Tbk.

Domiciled in Banjarmasin

(the "Company")

SCHEDULE AND PROCEDURES OF

BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTION

It is hereby notified to the shareholders of the Company that based on the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which was held on December 9, 2022 ("EGMS"), it has been approved that the Company will transfer the treasury shares by distributing them as Bonus Shares in the amount of Rp.39,235,230,200 (thirty nine billion two hundred thirty five million two hundred thirty thousand and two hundred Rupiah), with ratio of each 475 shares will receive 2 Bonus Shares, which will be distributed to the Company's Shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders on December 21, 2022; with the schedule and procedures for Shares Bonus distribution as follows:

A. SCHEDULE OF BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTION

No DESCRIPTION DATE . 1. Cum Date for Bonus Shares ∙ Regular and Negotiation Markets December 19, 2022 ∙ Cash Market December 21, 2022 2. Ex Date for Bonus Shares ∙ Regular and Negotiation Markets December 20, 2022 ∙ Cash Market December 22, 2022 3. Date of the Register of Shareholders who are Entitled to December 21, 2022 Receive Bonus Shares (Recording Date) 4. Distribution of Bonus Shares January 12, 2023 5. Report on the Distribution of Bonus Shares January 26, 2023

PROCEDURES OF BONUS SHARES DISTRIBUTION Eligible shareholders

A shareholder who is eligible to receive Bonus Shares is those who is registered in Company's Register of Shareholders on 21 December 2022 (Recording Date) by taking into account the number of shares held by such shareholder on the shares trading at the Indonesia Stock Exchange at the latest on 21 December 2022 (cum bonus).

Rounding

In the event of fractions, or the number of Bonus Shares does not meet the minimum unit of Bonus Shares as approved by the GMS, then the number of Bonus Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down for the fraction in the amount of more or less than a half (>0.5 or <0.5).

Bonus Share Distribution