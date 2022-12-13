Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Barito Pacific Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRPT   ID1000085707

PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK

(BRPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-12
765.00 IDR   -1.92%
02:35pPt Barito Pacific Tbk : Schedule and Procedures of Bonus Shares Distribution - Des 9, 2022
PU
02:35pPt Barito Pacific Tbk : Summary of Minutes of Extraordinary GMS - Des 9, 2022
PU
11/17Pt Barito Pacific Tbk : Invitation of EGMS - Dec 9, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Barito Pacific Tbk : Summary of Minutes of Extraordinary GMS - Des 9, 2022

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE ON THE SUMMARY OF THE

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT BARITO PACIFIC Tbk.

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "Meeting") of PT Barito Pacific Tbk ("Company"), below is summary of the minutes of such Meeting:

A. Meeting:

Day/Date

: Friday, 9 December 2022

Venue

:

Wisma Barito Pacific II, Auditorium Room, Mezzanine Floor,

Jl. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav.60, Jakarta 11410

Time

:

10.00 AM - 10.45 AM

Agenda of Meeting:

    1. Approval for the transfer of buy back shares (Treasury Shares) by way of distribution of Bonus Shares; and
    2. Approval for the Company's plan to subscribe for new shares in a subsidiary of the Company by the mechanism of share swap (Inbreng).
  2. Attendance of Shareholders, members of the Board of Commissioners and / or members of the Board of Directors:
    The Meeting was attended by shareholders and/or their representative(s) who are representing the total of 80.382.870.787 shares or 86.26% of the total number of shares with valid voting rights that have been issued by the Company.
    The Meeting was also attended by members of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company, as follows:

-

President Director

:

Agus Salim Pangestu*

-

Vice President Director

:

Rudy Suparman

-

Director

:

David Kosasih

-

Director

:

Diana Arsiyanti

-

Commissioner (Independent)

:

Henky Susanto

-

Commissioner (Independent)

:

Salwati Agustina

*attended virtually via zoom

LGL22122022

1

  1. Meeting Mechanism and Results of Voting:
    Following explanation on Agenda of the Meeting, the shareholders were given the opportunity to raise questions or provide feedbacks. Following such questions and/or feedback from the shareholders, the resolution was taken by way of deliberation to reach a consensus, if way of deliberation for consensus cannot be reached, then the resolution will be made through voting.
    There are no shareholders raised any question at the Meeting. The results of the voting on agenda of the Meeting are as follows:

Agenda of

Number of Votes

Meeting

Agree

Abstain

Disagree

1

80,329,015,768

53,855,019

-

(99.933%)

(0.067%)

2

80326,895,668

53,855,519

2,119,600

(99.930%)

(0.067%)

(0.003%)

In accordance with Article 4 of the Regulation of the Financial Service Authority (OJK) Number 15/POJK.04/2020 dated 20 April 2020 regarding the Planning and Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders for Public Companies ("POJK15/2020"), shareholders with valid voting rights who attend the Meeting but abstain (do not cast a vote) are considered to be given the same vote as the majority of the shareholders who voted. Therefore, the total agreed votes on each Agenda of Meeting are as follows:

-

First Agenda of Meeting

: 80,382,870,787

(100%)

-

Second Agenda of Meeting

: 80,380,751,187

(99,997%)

  1. Results/Resolutions Adopted in the Meeting: The results/decisions of the Meeting are as follows:
    • First Agenda of Meeting:
      1. Approved the transfer of buy back shares (Treasury Shares) by way of distribution of Bonus Shares in the amount of 392,352,302 (three hundred ninety two million three hundred fifty two thousand and three hundred two) shares or in the amount of Rp.39,235,230,200 (thirty nine billion two hundred thirty five million two hundred thirty thousand and two hundred Rupiah), with ratio of each 475 shares will receive 2 Bonus Shares which will

LGL22122022

2

be distributed to the Company's Shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders on December 21, 2022; and

    1. Approved the granting of authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company with substitution rights, whether jointly or individually, to appear before the competent authorities and/or notaries, to declare the decisions resolved in the Meeting, to sign deeds, to convey information, to create and to sign the necessary documents.
  • Second Agenda of Meeting:
    1. Approved the subscription by the Company for new shares to be issued by PT Barito Renewables Energy by the mechanism of share swap (Inbreng) with all of the Company's shares in Star Energy Group Holdings Pte. Ltd.; and
    2. Approved the granting of authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company with substitution rights, whether jointly or individually, to appear before the competent authorities and/or notaries, to declare the decisions resolved in this Meeting, to sign deeds, to convey information, to create and to sign the necessary documents

This Notice on the Summary of Minutes of Meeting is announced in compliance with the provision of Article 51 of POJK 15/2020.

Jakarta, 13 December 2022

PT Barito Pacific Tbk

Board of Directors

LGL22122022

3

Disclaimer

PT Barito Pacific Tbk published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 13:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK
02:35pPt Barito Pacific Tbk : Schedule and Procedures of Bonus Shares Distribution - Des 9, 2022
PU
02:35pPt Barito Pacific Tbk : Summary of Minutes of Extraordinary GMS - Des 9, 2022
PU
11/17Pt Barito Pacific Tbk : Invitation of EGMS - Dec 9, 2022
PU
11/04PT Barito Pacific Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, ..
CI
11/02Pt Barito Pacific Tbk : Announcement of EGMS - Dec 9, 2022
PU
11/01PT Barito Pacific Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/21Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Soci..
CI
05/13PT Barito Pacific Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
03/31PT Barito Pacific Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/30Pt Barito Pacific Tbk : FY-2021 BRPT Performance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47 750 B 3,05 B 3,05 B
Net income 2022 3 432 B 0,22 B 0,22 B
Net Debt 2022 21 005 B 1,34 B 1,34 B
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 71 288 B 4 555 M 4 555 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 113
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Barito Pacific Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 765,00 IDR
Average target price 942,50 IDR
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Agus Salim Pangestu Director
David Kosasih Director-Finance & Accounting
Prajogo Pangestu President Commissioner
Henky Susanto Independent Commissioner
Salwati Agustina Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BARITO PACIFIC TBK-10.53%4 644
AIR LIQUIDE-2.03%74 875
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-30.17%63 735
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.75%40 861
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-10.05%27 014
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-23.56%21 698