PT Barito Pacific Tbk : Summary of Minutes of Extraordinary GMS - Des 9, 2022
NOTICE ON THE SUMMARY OF THE
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PT BARITO PACIFIC Tbk.
Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "Meeting") of PT Barito Pacific Tbk ("Company"), below is summary of the minutes of such Meeting:
A. Meeting:
Day/Date
: Friday, 9 December 2022
Venue
:
Wisma Barito Pacific II, Auditorium Room, Mezzanine Floor,
Jl. Let. Jend. S. Parman Kav.60, Jakarta 11410
Time
:
10.00 AM - 10.45 AM
Agenda of Meeting:
Approval for the transfer of buy back shares(Treasury Shares) by way of distribution of Bonus Shares; and
Approval for the Company's plan to subscribe for new shares in a subsidiary of the Company by the mechanism of share swap(Inbreng).
Attendance of Shareholders, members of the Board of Commissioners and / or members of the Board of Directors: ∙ The Meeting was attended by shareholders and/or their representative(s) who are representing the total of 80.382.870.787 shares or 86.26% of the total number of shares with valid voting rights that have been issued by the Company. ∙ The Meeting was also attended by members of the Board of Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company, as follows:
-
President Director
:
Agus Salim Pangestu*
-
Vice President Director
:
Rudy Suparman
-
Director
:
David Kosasih
-
Director
:
Diana Arsiyanti
-
Commissioner (Independent)
:
Henky Susanto
-
Commissioner (Independent)
:
Salwati Agustina
*attended virtually via zoom
Meeting Mechanism and Results of Voting:
Following explanation on Agenda of the Meeting, the shareholders were given the opportunity to raise questions or provide feedbacks. Following such questions and/or feedback from the shareholders, the resolution was taken by way of deliberation to reach a consensus, if way of deliberation for consensus cannot be reached, then the resolution will be made through voting.
There are no shareholders raised any question at the Meeting. The results of the voting on agenda of the Meeting are as follows:
Agenda of
Number of Votes
Meeting
Agree
Abstain
Disagree
1
80,329,015,768
53,855,019
-
(99.933%)
(0.067%)
2
80326,895,668
53,855,519
2,119,600
(99.930%)
(0.067%)
(0.003%)
In accordance with Article 4 of the Regulation of the Financial Service Authority (OJK) Number 15/POJK.04/2020 dated 20 April 2020 regarding the Planning and Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders for Public Companies ("POJK15/2020"), shareholders with valid voting rights who attend the Meeting but abstain (do not cast a vote) are considered to be given the same vote as the majority of the shareholders who voted. Therefore, the total agreed votes on each Agenda of Meeting are as follows:
-
First Agenda of Meeting
: 80,382,870,787
(100%)
-
Second Agenda of Meeting
: 80,380,751,187
(99,997%)
Results/Resolutions Adopted in the Meeting:The results/decisions of the Meeting are as follows:
First Agenda of Meeting:
1. Approved the transfer of buy back shares (Treasury Shares) by way of distribution of Bonus Shares in the amount of 392,352,302 (three hundred ninety two million three hundred fifty two thousand and three hundred two) shares or in the amount of Rp.39,235,230,200 (thirty nine billion two hundred thirty five million two hundred thirty thousand and two hundred Rupiah), with ratio of each 475 shares will receive 2 Bonus Shares which will
be distributed to the Company's Shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Shareholders on December 21, 2022; and
Approved the granting of authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company with substitution rights, whether jointly or individually, to appear before the competent authorities and/or notaries, to declare the decisions resolved in the Meeting, to sign deeds, to convey information, to create and to sign the necessary documents.
Second Agenda of Meeting:
Approved the subscription by the Company for new shares to be issued by PT Barito Renewables Energy by the mechanism of share swap(Inbreng) with all of the Company's shares in Star Energy Group Holdings Pte. Ltd.; and
Approved the granting of authorization to the Board of Directors of the Company with substitution rights, whether jointly or individually, to appear before the competent authorities and/or notaries, to declare the decisions resolved in this Meeting, to sign deeds, to convey information, to create and to sign the necessary documents
This Notice on the Summary of Minutes of Meeting is announced in compliance with the provision of Article 51 of POJK 15/2020.
