PT Barito Pacific Tbk : Summary of Minutes of Extraordinary GMS - Des 9, 2022

Attendance of Shareholders, members of the Board of Commissioners and / or members of the Board of Directors:

Approval for the Company's plan to subscribe for new shares in a subsidiary of the Company by the mechanism of share swap

Following the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as "Meeting") of PT Barito Pacific Tbk ("Company"), below is summary of the minutes of such Meeting:

Meeting Mechanism and Results of Voting:

Following explanation on Agenda of the Meeting, the shareholders were given the opportunity to raise questions or provide feedbacks. Following such questions and/or feedback from the shareholders, the resolution was taken by way of deliberation to reach a consensus, if way of deliberation for consensus cannot be reached, then the resolution will be made through voting.

There are no shareholders raised any question at the Meeting. The results of the voting on agenda of the Meeting are as follows:

Agenda of Number of Votes Meeting Agree Abstain Disagree 1 80,329,015,768 53,855,019 - (99.933%) (0.067%) 2 80326,895,668 53,855,519 2,119,600 (99.930%) (0.067%) (0.003%)

In accordance with Article 4 of the Regulation of the Financial Service Authority (OJK) Number 15/POJK.04/2020 dated 20 April 2020 regarding the Planning and Implementation of General Meeting of Shareholders for Public Companies ("POJK15/2020"), shareholders with valid voting rights who attend the Meeting but abstain (do not cast a vote) are considered to be given the same vote as the majority of the shareholders who voted. Therefore, the total agreed votes on each Agenda of Meeting are as follows:

- First Agenda of Meeting : 80,382,870,787 (100%) - Second Agenda of Meeting : 80,380,751,187 (99,997%)

Results/Resolutions Adopted in the Meeting: The results/decisions of the Meeting are as follows: First Agenda of Meeting:

1. Approved the transfer of buy back shares (Treasury Shares) by way of distribution of Bonus Shares in the amount of 392,352,302 (three hundred ninety two million three hundred fifty two thousand and three hundred two) shares or in the amount of Rp.39,235,230,200 (thirty nine billion two hundred thirty five million two hundred thirty thousand and two hundred Rupiah), with ratio of each 475 shares will receive 2 Bonus Shares which will