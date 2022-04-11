Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Bayan Resources Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYAN   ID1000111701

PT BAYAN RESOURCES TBK

(BYAN)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-07
43750.00 IDR   +1.57%
Bayan Resources subsidiaries file lawsuit against Indonesia investment ministry

04/11/2022 | 12:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Five subsidiaries of coal miner PT Bayan Resources have filed a lawsuit against Indonesia's investment ministry over changes to their mining permits, the company said in a filing to the local exchange on Monday.

Bayan said a decision by the ministry had resulted in reduction of mining area sizes and permit lengths.

A spokesperson at the investment ministry did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for comment.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo in January announced that the government had revoked thousands of mining, plantation, and forest-use permits to improve governance and transparency in its rich natural resources sector.

"Currently, there is no impact on the company's financial condition, however, the five subsidiaries of the company have not been able to carry out their operational activities," Bayan said in the statement.

According to a stock exchange filing in March, Bayan said the operation area of two of its units shrank by a combined 342 hectares (845.1 acres) and exploration area of the three other units shrank by 1,864 hectare due to the changes to their permits.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty and Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
