    BEBS   ID1000159601

PT BERKAH BETON SADAYA TBK

(BEBS)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-17
4790.00 IDR   -0.21%
07:24aPT BERKAH BETON SADAYA TBK : Great Performance, BEBS Ready to Diversify Business with Acquisition of PT Berkah Global Development
PU
07/08PT Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/02PT Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
PT Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk : Great Performance, BEBS Ready to Diversify Business with Acquisition of PT Berkah Global Development

08/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Great Performance, BEBS Ready to Diversify Business with Acquisition of PT Berkah Global Development

PT Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk ("BEBS") is planning to acquire 99.9% shares control of a construction company, PT Berkah Global Development (BGD).BEBS is a publicly listed company that focuses on infrastructure supporting industries that produces ready-mix, precast, split stone and sand concrete. Meanwhile, the company acquired PT BGD, is a construction company in Subang. PT BGD has a good track record and is highly competent in construction services, building and civil works.

With this transaction, BEBS will diversify its business and now has the potential and ability to receive contracts related to implementing infrastructure development in Indonesia.The acquisition of PT BGD is a positive step forward to diversify the Company's business and to strengthen its business strategy in the infrastructure sector. This is in accordance with BEBS' vision, which is to become the best global company in the integrated infrastructure support industry." said Hasan Muldhani, President Director & Corporate Secretary of BEBS.

Stone and sand are the raw materials and integral for every infrastructure development. In addition to managing a batching plant, precast, mine and crusher stone plant in Palu, BEBS has 2 stone mining concessions in Katingan, Central Kalimantan and 1 stone mining concession in Morowali, Central Sulawesi through its subsidiaries."By securing our own raw materials, the BEBS construction division has the bargaining power in the infrastructure business," Hasan continued.

As per financial performance as of September 2021, BEBS recorded an increase in net profit as of September 2021 of IDR 75.04 billion, an increase of 350% compared to September 30, 2020 of IDR 16.66 billion."With the acquisition of this Construction Company, the Company continues to realise its vision of becoming an integrated infrastructure company. As it improves efficiency and Net Profit Margin Ratio, it will consistently lead to an increase in the company's potential profit," concluded Hasan.

Disclaimer

PT Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 11:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 459 B 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net income 2021 110 B 7,43 M 7,43 M
Net cash 2021 23 071 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 413x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 43 110 B 2 911 M 2 911 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 115x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 44,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hasan Muldhani President Director & Secretary
Herdis Sudana President Commissioner
Iyan Sopiyan Director-Operation
Kemas Najiburrahman Awali Independent Commissioner
Zulfikar Mohammad Indra Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BERKAH BETON SADAYA TBK-18.47%2 911
HOLCIM LTD-1.87%29 121
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-20.92%23 739
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-28.94%13 890
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-33.58%11 369
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC0.70%10 394