PT Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk : Great Performance, BEBS Ready to Diversify Business with Acquisition of PT Berkah Global Development

Great Performance, BEBS Ready to Diversify Business with Acquisition of PT Berkah Global Development

PT Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk ("BEBS") is planning to acquire 99.9% shares control of a construction company, PT Berkah Global Development (BGD).BEBS is a publicly listed company that focuses on infrastructure supporting industries that produces ready-mix, precast, split stone and sand concrete. Meanwhile, the company acquired PT BGD, is a construction company in Subang. PT BGD has a good track record and is highly competent in construction services, building and civil works.

With this transaction, BEBS will diversify its business and now has the potential and ability to receive contracts related to implementing infrastructure development in Indonesia.The acquisition of PT BGD is a positive step forward to diversify the Company's business and to strengthen its business strategy in the infrastructure sector. This is in accordance with BEBS' vision, which is to become the best global company in the integrated infrastructure support industry." said Hasan Muldhani, President Director & Corporate Secretary of BEBS.

Stone and sand are the raw materials and integral for every infrastructure development. In addition to managing a batching plant, precast, mine and crusher stone plant in Palu, BEBS has 2 stone mining concessions in Katingan, Central Kalimantan and 1 stone mining concession in Morowali, Central Sulawesi through its subsidiaries."By securing our own raw materials, the BEBS construction division has the bargaining power in the infrastructure business," Hasan continued.

As per financial performance as of September 2021, BEBS recorded an increase in net profit as of September 2021 of IDR 75.04 billion, an increase of 350% compared to September 30, 2020 of IDR 16.66 billion."With the acquisition of this Construction Company, the Company continues to realise its vision of becoming an integrated infrastructure company. As it improves efficiency and Net Profit Margin Ratio, it will consistently lead to an increase in the company's potential profit," concluded Hasan.