Certain Ordinary Shares of PT Bersama Zatta Jaya Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023.

Certain Ordinary Shares of PT Bersama Zatta Jaya Tbk are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 243 days starting from 8-NOV-2022 to 9-JUL-2023.



Details:

In accordance with OJK Regulation No. 25/2017, for any acquisition of shares made at a price lower than the Offer Price and occurring within 6 (six) months prior to the Registration Statement in the context of a Public Offering, it is prohibited to transfer part or all of its ownership up to 8 (eight) months after The Registration Statement becomes effective.



PT Lembur Sadaya Investama has understood and stated that within a period of 8 (eight) months after the Registration Statement becomes Effective, PT Lembur Sadaya Investama will not transfer all shares owned by PT Lembur Sadaya Investama to the Company, as stated in the Statement of Share Restrictions Issued Prior to the Public Offering dated August 4, 2022.