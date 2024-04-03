ANNOUNCEMENT OF

THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is to inform all shareholders that the Company will convene the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") on Wednesday, 22 May 2024.

In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Services Authority Regulation Number 15 / POJK.04 / 2020 ("POJK-15") concerning the Planning and Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies and the Company's Articles of Association, the invitation to the Meeting which includes the agenda of the Meeting will be announced on 26 April 2024 through the Indonesia Stock Exchange ("IDX") website, the Company's website, and the website of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI") as the e-GMS Provider

The eligible shareholders to attend the Meeting are those whose names registered in the Company's Share Registry as of 25 April 2024 by 4:00 p.m. and/or the owners of the Company's shares registered in sub-securities accounts of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (Indonesian Central Securities Depository or KSEI) at the closing of stock trading at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on 25 April2024.

Any suggestion from shareholders will be included in the Meeting agenda should it meet the requirement stated in Section 16 paragraph (1) of POJK-15 and it is received by the Company's Board of Directors at least 7 (seven) days prior to the date of the summon of the Meeting.

South Tangerang, 3 April 2024

Board of Directors of the Company