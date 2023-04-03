Advanced search
    BFIN   ID1000124001

PT BFI FINANCE INDONESIA TBK

(BFIN)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-02
1335.00 IDR   +1.52%
PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk : Announcement of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

04/03/2023 | 10:47pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT OF
THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

This is to inform all shareholders that the Company will convene the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") on Tuesday, 16 May 2023.

In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Services Authority Regulation Number 15 / POJK.04 / 2020 concerning the Planning and Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of Public Companies and the Company's Articles of Association, the invitation to the Meeting which includes the agenda of the Meeting will be announced on 19 April 2023 through the Indonesia Stock Exchange website, the Company's website, and the website of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI") as the e-GMS Provider

The eligible shareholders to attend the Meeting are those whose names registered in the Company's Share Registry as of 18 April 2023 by 4:00 p.m. and/or the owners of the Company's shares registered in sub-securities accounts of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (Indonesian Central Securities Depository or KSEI) at the closing of stock trading at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on 18 April2023.

Any suggestion from shareholders will be included in the Meeting agenda should it meet the requirement stated in Section 16 paragraph (1) of POJK-15 and it is received by the Company's Board of Directors at least 7 (seven) days prior to the date of the summon of the Meeting.

South Tangerang, 4 April 2023

Board of Directors of the Company

Disclaimer

PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 02:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
