ANNOUNCEMENT OF SUMMARY MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS PT BUANA FINANCE TBK The Directors of PT Buana Finance Tbk (the "Company") hereby announces to the Shareholders of the Company that the Company has held the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Fiscal Year 2023 (the "Meeting") as follows: A. Meeting Day/Date : Monday, May 20, 2024 Time : 2.07 pm until 2.49 pm Western Indonesia Time Venue : Jasmine Meeting Room 1, 2 dan 4 (Floor LG) Hotel Ayana Midplaza Jakarta Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 10-11 Jakarta Pusat Agenda of the Meeting : The approval of Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year 2023 Determination of the use of the Company's Net Profit for the fiscal year 2023 Appointment of Public Accounting Firm for the fiscal year 2024 and other appoinment requirements Determination of remuneration for the Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company Approval to pledge more than 50% or the Company's entire net assets Chairperson of the Meeting The meeting was chaired by Siang Hadi Widjaja as the President Commissioner of the Company B. Members of the Board of Commissioners and Directors who attended the Meeting Board of Commissioners : President Commissioner : Siang Hadi Widjaja Commissioner : Tjan Soen Eng Independent Commissioner : Dani Firmansjah Director : President Director : Yannuar Alin Director : Herman Lesmana Director : Mariana Setyadi

Independent Party that Counted the Attendance of Shareholders and Ensured the Meeting Process The Company had appointed independent party, namely Securities Administration Bureau (BAE) PT EDI Indonesia to count the shareholders who were present in the Meeting, and Notary Fathiah Helmi, SH to notarize the meeting processes and results. Quorum of Attendance of Shareholders Meeting attended by 1,282,910,342 shares with valid voting rights or equal to 77.95% of the total shares having valid voting rights issued by the Company. The Opportunity to ask Question/Opinions The shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions and/or give opinions regarding the Meeting Agenda, and there were no questions nor opinions raised. Mechanism of Meeting Resolutions and Voting Result

The Meeting's resolutions were resolved amicably. When an amicable resolution could not be reached, decision was taken by voting. All decision on the Agenda of the Meeting have been approved unanimously by way of voting. Meeting Resolutions

Meeting resolutions were as follows:

First Agenda :

Approve the Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year 2023, including the Company's Activity Report, Board of Commissioners' Supervisory Task Report; and ratify the Company's Financial Statement that ended on December 31, 2023, which has been audited by the Public Accounting Firm Paul Hadiwinata, Hidajat, Arsono, Retno, Palilingan & Rekan, based on Report number 00479/2.1133/AU.1/09/0519-1/1/III/2024, dated March 26, 2024, with the opinion present fairly in all material respects. Therefore granting release and discharge (volledig acquit et de charge) to the members of the Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company from all responsibilities for management and supervision actions that they have carried out during the fiscal year 2023, insofar as this action is reflected in the Company's Annual Report and is not a criminal offense;

Second Agenda :

1. Approved the appropriation of net income of the Company for the fiscal year 2023 of Rp.105,012,796,883 (one hundred five billion twelve million seven hundred ninety-six thousand eight hundred eighty-three rupiahs) as follows:

Distributed as cash dividends in amount of Rp 20,-per share or a maximum total of Rp. 32,915,921,080 which will be distributed proportionally to the entitled shareholders in accordance with the Register of Shareholders on June 3, 2024, at 16:00 WIB (recording date), provided that the cash dividends are tax-deductible in accordance with the applicable tax regulations. Rp 1,000,000,000.- is determined and recorded as a reserve to fulfill the provisions of article 70 of the Law on Limited Liability Companies and Article 23 point 1 of the Company's Articles of Association; and The remaining determined and recorded as retained earnings. 2. Approved the granting of power and authority to the Directors of the Company with the right of substitution to take all actions in carrying out the cash dividend payments to each shareholder, including but not limited to changing the schedule and procedure for the distribution of the dividends mentioned above. Third Agenda : Approved the appointment of the Public Accountant Darmenta Pinem S.E,CPA and Public Accounting Firm (KAP) Paul Hadiwinata, Hidajat, Arsono, Retno, Palilingan & Partners as the Public Accounting Firm that will audit the the Company's Financial Statement for the Fiscal Year 2024; and approved the Granting of Authority and Power to the Company's Board of Commissioners to determine the Audit Fees and other requirements for the Public Accountant and/or Public Accounting Firm, as well as appointing the Public Accountant and/or Substitute Public Accounting Firm in the case of the Public Accounting Firm (KAP) Paul Hadiwinata, Hidajat, Arsono, Retno, Palilingan & Partners for whatever reason, were unable to complete the Audit of the Company's Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year 2024. Fourth Agenda: Approved to determine remuneration of members of the Company's Board of Commissioners with a maximum of Rp 5,000,000,000.- gross per year and giving authority and power to the Board of Commissioners to determine the distribution ; Approved to grant power and authority to the Board of Commissioners of the Company to determine the amount of remuneration for each member of the Company's Directors. Fifth Agenda : Approved the Company to guarantee more than 50% or all of the Company's net assets to obtain loans facilities that will be received by the Company from bank, venture capital companies, finance companies, or infrastructure financing companies, both locally and abroad, on loans accepted directly by the Company or Controlled Company; with due observance of the terms and conditions in the prevailing laws, particularly the Capital Market Regulations. Approved giving authority and power to the Board of Commissioners of the Company to determine the amount of loans to be received by the Company;