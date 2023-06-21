Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Buana Finance Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBLD   ID1000104607

PT BUANA FINANCE TBK

(BBLD)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-19
595.00 IDR   +4.39%
09:50aPt Buana Finance Tbk : Announcement of Summary of Minutes of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders PT Buana Finance Tbk Fiscal Year 2022
PU
06/06Pt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk in amount of Rp 515 billion
PU
05/26Pt Buana Finance Tbk : Profile of Public Accounting Firm
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Buana Finance Tbk : Announcement of Summary of Minutes of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders PT Buana Finance Tbk Fiscal Year 2022

06/21/2023 | 09:50am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT OF SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PT BUANA FINANCE Tbk

FISCAL YEAR 2022

The Directors of PT Buana Finance Tbk (the "Company") hereby announces to the Shareholders of the

Company that the Company has held the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Fiscal Year 2022 (the "Meeting") as follows:

A. Meeting

Day/Date

: Monday, 19 June 2023

Time

: 2.08 pm until 2.56 pm Western Indonesia Time

Venue

: Jasmine Meeting Room 1, 2 dan 4 (Floor LG)

Hotel Ayana Midplaza Jakarta

Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 10-11

Jakarta Pusat

Agenda :

  1. The approval of Company's Annual Report for the Fiscal Year 2022
  2. Determination of the use of the Company's net profit for the Fiscal Year 2022
  3. Appointment of Public Accounting Firm to audit the Company's Financial Statements for the Fiscal year 2023 and other appoinment requirements
  4. Determination of remuneration for the Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company
  5. Approval to pledge more than 50% or the Company's entire net assets

Chairperson of the Meeting

The meeting was chaired by Siang Hadi Widjaja as the President Commissioner of the Company

B. Members of the Board of Commissioners and Directors who attended the Meeting

Board of Commissioners :

President Commissioner

: Siang Hadi Widjaja

Independent Commissioner

: Dani Firmansjah

Independent Commissioner

: Pintaro Mulia

Director :

President Director

: Yannuar Alin

Director

: Herman Lesmana

Director

: Mariana Setyadi

  1. Independent Party that Counted the Attendance of Shareholders and Ensured the Meeting Process

The Company had appointed independent party, namely Securities Administration Bureau (BAE) PT EDI Indonesia to count the shareholders who were present in the Meeting, and Notary Fathiah Helmi, SH to notarize the meeting processes and results.

  1. Quorum of Attendance of Shareholders

Meeting attended by 1.317.780.299 shares with valid voting rights or equal to 80.07% of the total shares having valid voting rights issued by the Company.

  1. The Opportunity to ask Question/Opinions

The shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions and/or give opinions regarding the Meeting Agenda, and there were no questions nor opinions raised.

  1. Mechanism of Meeting Resolutions and Voting Result
    The Meeting's resolutions were resolved amicably. When an amicable resolution could not be reached, decision was taken by voting. All decision on the Agenda of the Meeting have been approved, by way of voting with the following details :

Agenda

Affirmative

Abstain

Non- Affirmative

Total Affirmative

Shares

%

Shares

%

Shares

%

Shares

%

First

1.314.249.999

99.73

3.530.300

0,27%

-

-

1.317.780.299

100%

%

*)

Second

1.314.249.999

99,73

3.530.300

0,27%

-

-

1.317.780.299

100%

%

*)

Third

1.314.249.999

99,73

3.530.300

0,27%

-

-

1.317.780.299

100%

%

*)

Fourth

1.314.249.999

99,73

3.530.300

0,27%

-

-

1.317.780.299

100%

%

*)

Fifth

1.314.249.999

99,73

3.530.300

0,27%

-

-

1.317.780.299

100%

%

*)

*) In accordance with POJK No.15/2020, any abstain votes are considered to cast the same vote as the majority votes of shareholders who cast votes. These voting numbers were calculated through the e-Voting of KSEI and BAE

  1. Meeting Resolutions
    Meeting resolutions were as follows:
    First Agenda :

Approve the Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year 2022, including the Company's Activity Report, Board of Commissioners' Supervisory Task Report; and ratify the Company's Financial Statement that ended on December 31, 2022, which has been audited by the Public Accounting Firm KAP "Kosasih, Nurdiyaman, Mulyadi, Tjahjo & Partners", based on Report No. 00294/2.1051/AU.1/09/1692-1/1/III/2023, dated March 30, 2023, with the opinion "Present Fairly in All Material Respects." Therefore granting release and discharge (volledig acquit et de charge) to the members of the Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company from all responsibilities for management and supervision actions that they have carried out during the fiscal year 2022, insofar as this action is reflected in the Company's Annual Report and is not a criminal offense;

Second Agenda :

1. Approved the appropriation of net income of the Company for the fiscal year 2022 of Rp.87.460.081.005. Furthermore, by taking into account the financial condition of the Company, the Directors of the Company deems it necessary to use the net profit of the Company for the 2022 Fiscal Year as follows:

  1. Distributed as cash dividends in the amount of Rp 16,-per share or a maximum total of Rp. 26.332.736.864 which will be distributed proportionally to the entitled shareholders in accordance with the Register of Shareholders on June 30, 2023, at 16:00 WIB (recording date), provided that the cash dividends are tax-deductible in accordance with the applicable tax regulations.
  2. Rp 1,000,000,000.- is determined and recorded as a reserve to fulfill the provisions of article 70 of the Law on Limited Liability Companies and Article 23 point 1 of the Company's Articles of Association; and
  3. The remaining determined and recorded as retained earnings.

2. Approved the granting of power and authority to the Directors of the Company with the right of substitution to take all actions in carrying out the cash dividend payments to each shareholder, including but not limited to changing the schedule and procedure for the distribution of the dividends mentioned above.

Third Agenda :

Approved the appointment of the Public Accounting Firm (KAP) Paul Hadiwinata, Hidajat, Arsono, Retno, Palilingan & Partners as the Public Accounting Firm that will audit the the Company's Financial Statement for the 2023 Fiscal Year; and approved the Granting of Authority and Power to the Company's Board of Commissioners to determine the Audit Fees and other requirements for the Public Accountant and/or Public Accounting Firm, as well as appointing the Public Accountant and/or

Substitute Public Accounting Firm in the case of the Public Accounting Firm (KAP) Paul Hadiwinata, Hidajat, Arsono, Retno, Palilingan & Partners for whatever reason, were unable to complete the Audit of the Company's Financial Statements for the 2023 Fiscal Year.

Fourth Agenda:

  1. Approved to determine remuneration of members of the Company's Board of Commissioners with a maximum of Rp 5,000,000,000.- gross per year and giving authority and power to the Board of Commissioners to determine the distribution ;
  2. Approved to grant power and authority to the Board of Commissioners of the Company to determine the amount of remuneration for each member of the Company's Directors.

Fifth Agenda :

  1. Approved the Company to guarantee more than 50% or all of the Company's net assets to obtain loans facilities that will be received by the Company from bank, venture capital companies, finance companies, or infrastructure financing companies, both locally and abroad, on loans accepted directly by the Company or Controlled Company; with due observance of the terms and conditions in the prevailing laws, particularly the Capital Market Regulations.
  2. Approved giving authority and power to the Board of Commissioners of the Company to determine the amount of loans to be received by the Company;
  3. Approved to grant authority and power to the Directors of the Company with the right of substitution, to carry out all and every legal action required related to the transaction as referred to in number 1, with due observance of the terms and conditions in the prevailing laws, particularly the Capital Market Regulations.

Jakarta, 21 Juni 2023

Directors

Disclaimer

PT Buana Finance Tbk published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 13:49:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 344 B 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net income 2022 87 460 M 5,83 M 5,83 M
Net Debt 2022 2 644 B 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 971 B 64,7 M 64,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 694
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart PT BUANA FINANCE TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Buana Finance Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alin Yannuar Director
Mariana Setyadi Finance Director & Director
Siang Hadi Widjaja President Commissioner
Oktavianus Nicolaus S. Division Head-Information Technology
Lioe Andi Siswanto Group Head-Operations
