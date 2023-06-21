PT Buana Finance Tbk : Announcement of Summary of Minutes of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders PT Buana Finance Tbk Fiscal Year 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT OF SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS PT BUANA FINANCE Tbk FISCAL YEAR 2022 The Directors of PT Buana Finance Tbk (the "Company") hereby announces to the Shareholders of the Company that the Company has held the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Fiscal Year 2022 (the "Meeting") as follows: A. Meeting Day/Date : Monday, 19 June 2023 Time : 2.08 pm until 2.56 pm Western Indonesia Time Venue : Jasmine Meeting Room 1, 2 dan 4 (Floor LG) Hotel Ayana Midplaza Jakarta Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav. 10-11 Jakarta Pusat Agenda : The approval of Company's Annual Report for the Fiscal Year 2022 Determination of the use of the Company's net profit for the Fiscal Year 2022 Appointment of Public Accounting Firm to audit the Company's Financial Statements for the Fiscal year 2023 and other appoinment requirements Determination of remuneration for the Directors and the Board of Commissioners of the Company Approval to pledge more than 50% or the Company's entire net assets Chairperson of the Meeting The meeting was chaired by Siang Hadi Widjaja as the President Commissioner of the Company B. Members of the Board of Commissioners and Directors who attended the Meeting Board of Commissioners : President Commissioner : Siang Hadi Widjaja Independent Commissioner : Dani Firmansjah Independent Commissioner : Pintaro Mulia Director : President Director : Yannuar Alin Director : Herman Lesmana Director : Mariana Setyadi

Independent Party that Counted the Attendance of Shareholders and Ensured the Meeting Process The Company had appointed independent party, namely Securities Administration Bureau (BAE) PT EDI Indonesia to count the shareholders who were present in the Meeting, and Notary Fathiah Helmi, SH to notarize the meeting processes and results. Quorum of Attendance of Shareholders Meeting attended by 1.317.780.299 shares with valid voting rights or equal to 80.07% of the total shares having valid voting rights issued by the Company. The Opportunity to ask Question/Opinions The shareholders were given the opportunity to ask questions and/or give opinions regarding the Meeting Agenda, and there were no questions nor opinions raised. Mechanism of Meeting Resolutions and Voting Result

The Meeting's resolutions were resolved amicably. When an amicable resolution could not be reached, decision was taken by voting. All decision on the Agenda of the Meeting have been approved, by way of voting with the following details : Agenda Affirmative Abstain Non- Affirmative Total Affirmative Shares % Shares % Shares % Shares % First 1.314.249.999 99.73 3.530.300 0,27% - - 1.317.780.299 100% % *) Second 1.314.249.999 99,73 3.530.300 0,27% - - 1.317.780.299 100% % *) Third 1.314.249.999 99,73 3.530.300 0,27% - - 1.317.780.299 100% % *) Fourth 1.314.249.999 99,73 3.530.300 0,27% - - 1.317.780.299 100% % *) Fifth 1.314.249.999 99,73 3.530.300 0,27% - - 1.317.780.299 100% % *) *) In accordance with POJK No.15/2020, any abstain votes are considered to cast the same vote as the majority votes of shareholders who cast votes. These voting numbers were calculated through the e-Voting of KSEI and BAE

Meeting Resolutions

Meeting resolutions were as follows:

First Agenda : Approve the Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year 2022, including the Company's Activity Report, Board of Commissioners' Supervisory Task Report; and ratify the Company's Financial Statement that ended on December 31, 2022, which has been audited by the Public Accounting Firm KAP "Kosasih, Nurdiyaman, Mulyadi, Tjahjo & Partners", based on Report No. 00294/2.1051/AU.1/09/1692-1/1/III/2023, dated March 30, 2023, with the opinion "Present Fairly in All Material Respects." Therefore granting release and discharge (volledig acquit et de charge) to the members of the Directors and Board of Commissioners of the Company from all responsibilities for management and supervision actions that they have carried out during the fiscal year 2022, insofar as this action is reflected in the Company's Annual Report and is not a criminal offense; Second Agenda : 1. Approved the appropriation of net income of the Company for the fiscal year 2022 of Rp.87.460.081.005. Furthermore, by taking into account the financial condition of the Company, the Directors of the Company deems it necessary to use the net profit of the Company for the 2022 Fiscal Year as follows: Distributed as cash dividends in the amount of Rp 16,-per share or a maximum total of Rp. 26.332.736.864 which will be distributed proportionally to the entitled shareholders in accordance with the Register of Shareholders on June 30, 2023, at 16:00 WIB (recording date), provided that the cash dividends are tax-deductible in accordance with the applicable tax regulations. Rp 1,000,000,000.- is determined and recorded as a reserve to fulfill the provisions of article 70 of the Law on Limited Liability Companies and Article 23 point 1 of the Company's Articles of Association; and The remaining determined and recorded as retained earnings. 2. Approved the granting of power and authority to the Directors of the Company with the right of substitution to take all actions in carrying out the cash dividend payments to each shareholder, including but not limited to changing the schedule and procedure for the distribution of the dividends mentioned above. Third Agenda : Approved the appointment of the Public Accounting Firm (KAP) Paul Hadiwinata, Hidajat, Arsono, Retno, Palilingan & Partners as the Public Accounting Firm that will audit the the Company's Financial Statement for the 2023 Fiscal Year; and approved the Granting of Authority and Power to the Company's Board of Commissioners to determine the Audit Fees and other requirements for the Public Accountant and/or Public Accounting Firm, as well as appointing the Public Accountant and/or