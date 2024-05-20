PKF Hadiwinata
PKF Hadiwinata is a TOP 10 accounting & professional services firm in Indonesia, headquartered in the heart of the financial district of Jakarta with branch offices in Surabaya and Medan and is a member of PKF International's global family of legally independent firms.
The Certified Public Accounting firm Paul Hadiwinata, Hidajat, Arsono, Retno, Palilingan & Rekan was founded in 1987 by Drs. Paul Hadiwinata, CA, CPA; and has been a member of PKF International since 1989. PKF Hadiwinata is supported by 44 partners and more than 600 professional staffs.
We are committed to promoting and embracing constructive reform and to helping clients follow good business practices, while increasing value for their stakeholders. From startups to multinationals and everything in between, we offer world-class support with the passion, teamwork, clarity, quality and integrity you need to succeed.
the PKF family
PKF International with a Head Office in London, is a top 15 global network of legally independent firms bound together by a shared commitment to quality, integrity and the creation of clarity in a complex regulatory environment.
Our family consists of over 480 offices, operating in 150 countries across five regions with more than 20,000 employees. We specialise in providing high quality audit, accounting, tax, and business advisory solutions to international and domestic organisations in all our markets.
Our shared values of Passion, Teamwork, Clarity, Quality and Integrity guide each staff and partner in their support to clients whether local or global.
the Forum of Firms
PKF Hadiwinata is a member of the PKF International network, who is a member of the Forum of Firms (FoF). The objective of the Forum of Firms is to promote consistent and high-quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.
Members in the Forum have confirmed that they have policies and methodologies with respect to transnational audits that are based, to the extent practicable, on International Standards on Auditing and conform to the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants and national codes of ethics and that they maintain appropriate quality control standards in accordance with International Standards on Quality Control in addition to relevant national standards. Members have also confirmed that they conduct, to the extent not prohibited by national regulation, regular globally coordinated internal quality assurance reviews.
For additional details on the requirements for membership, please visit www.forumoffirms.org
Indonesia can be a challenging place to do business. At PKF Hadiwinata, our services are designed to support your business from inception through to exit and everything in between.
We represent a broad range of business disciplines, we can address your critical business issues with a depth of experience that generates the powerful, sustainable solutions you need to be competitive. And we have a commitment to helping you get closer to customers, leverage technology, effectively manage operations, strengthen your position in the marketplace, and achieve results.
a comprehensive suit of services
audit and assurance
- statutory audit
- regulatory compliance & reporting
- IFRS reporting
- limited review on financial statements
- audit upon procedures
- reporting on financial track records in prospectus
- reporting on pro forma, forecast and projections
- comfort letters on prospectus disclosures with respect to IPO, bonds issuance and rights issue
tax
- assistance in various stages of tax dispute process including tax audit, tax objection, tax appeal, tax lawsuit, and tax reconsideration
- tax advisory services that include recurring tax projects, and tax restructuring
- tax diagnostic review
- tax due diligence
- tax compliances
- transfer pricing documentation
- NPWP and PKP registration
- other tax services
business solutions
- corporate legal
- outsourced accounting
- outsourced payroll
- outsourced compliance
corporate finance
- financial due diligence
- review and input on sales and purchase agreements transaction structuring analysis and advice
- mergers & acquisitions
- divestments
- strategic options analysis
- IPOs and fund raisings
- corporate restructuring
- debt restructuring and refinancing
- optimize exit
- valuation
enterprise risk services
- enterprise risk management
- IT governance and risk
- data risk services
- independent validation and verification
- GRC systems implementation and integration
- internal audit
- IT audit, including IT specialist support
- information & control assurance
- contract risk and compliance
Since the beginning PKF Hadiwinata has provided professional services and advices of the highest standard. We are also known for the dedication and attention to detail of our partners and professional staffs. PKF Hadiwinata is committed to deliver a service(s) that is partner-led, that will add much more value to your business.
Four reasons to choose PKF:
- We are passionate about what we do
- We are committed to providing excellent service
- We are certified and experienced professionals
- We have global expertise with local knowledge
our clients
type
sector
industry
•
private company
•
consumer markets
•
automotive
•
listed company
•
energy and resources
•
construction
•
multinational company
•
financial services
•
high technology
•
state owned enterprise
•
government
•
hospitals
•
(BUMN)
•
healthcare
•
banking & finance institutions
non-government organization
•
industrial markets
•
pension funds
•
logistics
•
managed funds
•
not for profit
•
insurance
•
technology
•
trading
•
manufacturing
• agriculture, plantation & fisheries
•
power plant
•
mining
•
oil and gas
•
professional services
•
logistics
•
real estate
• hospitalities, hotels, tourism and leisure
•
retail
our values
passion
We have an appetite for progress. We strive to exceed our clients' expectations by being responsive, by being creative and by going the extra mile to deliver superior outcomes.
teamwork
We are advisers without borders. Strong personal relationships enable us to work seamlessly. We treat our fellow members' clients as if they were our own. We respond on time, we charge fairly and we respect one another's relationships.
clarity
We initiate clear and direct action. We are open and transparent at all times.
We are consistent with our approach. We convey our message plainly and concisely, avoiding jargon.
quality
We apply the highest standards of quality to our work. We adopt a policy of continual staff upskilling. We constantly question, review and test compliance.
We are all party to the PKF Commitment.
integrity
Our individual voice defines us in our communities and local markets but our collective integrity is what sets us apart. We have shared standards and a mutual respect for entrepreneurs and influential leaders, which extends our voice and reach. And a strong sense of support and encouragement to make things happen, together.
