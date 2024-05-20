our journey in Indonesia

PKF Hadiwinata is a TOP 10 accounting & professional services firm in Indonesia, headquartered in the heart of the financial district of Jakarta with branch offices in Surabaya and Medan and is a member of PKF International's global family of legally independent firms.

The Certified Public Accounting firm Paul Hadiwinata, Hidajat, Arsono, Retno, Palilingan & Rekan was founded in 1987 by Drs. Paul Hadiwinata, CA, CPA; and has been a member of PKF International since 1989. PKF Hadiwinata is supported by 44 partners and more than 600 professional staffs.

We are committed to promoting and embracing constructive reform and to helping clients follow good business practices, while increasing value for their stakeholders. From startups to multinationals and everything in between, we offer world-class support with the passion, teamwork, clarity, quality and integrity you need to succeed.

the PKF family

PKF International with a Head Office in London, is a top 15 global network of legally independent firms bound together by a shared commitment to quality, integrity and the creation of clarity in a complex regulatory environment.

Our family consists of over 480 offices, operating in 150 countries across five regions with more than 20,000 employees. We specialise in providing high quality audit, accounting, tax, and business advisory solutions to international and domestic organisations in all our markets.

Our shared values of Passion, Teamwork, Clarity, Quality and Integrity guide each staff and partner in their support to clients whether local or global.

the Forum of Firms

PKF Hadiwinata is a member of the PKF International network, who is a member of the Forum of Firms (FoF). The objective of the Forum of Firms is to promote consistent and high-quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

Members in the Forum have confirmed that they have policies and methodologies with respect to transnational audits that are based, to the extent practicable, on International Standards on Auditing and conform to the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants and national codes of ethics and that they maintain appropriate quality control standards in accordance with International Standards on Quality Control in addition to relevant national standards. Members have also confirmed that they conduct, to the extent not prohibited by national regulation, regular globally coordinated internal quality assurance reviews.

For additional details on the requirements for membership, please visit www.forumoffirms.org