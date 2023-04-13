PT Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank DKI

13 April 2023

Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank DKI

PT Buana Finance Tbk (the Company) has signed Credit Facility Agreement with PT Bank DKI on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, which is provision of term loan facility in amount of Rp 125 billion for the Company with tenor of 36 months.

Credit facility will be used for The Company's working Capital purposes, namely offering Consumer Finance loans. The term loan facility is secured by the company receivables

