PT Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank Jtrust

08 May 2023
Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank Jtrust
PT Buana Finance Tbk (the Company) has signed Credit Facility Agreement with PT Bank Jtrust on Thursday, May 4, 2023, which is provision of term loan facility in amount of Rp 150 billion for the Company with tenor of 48 months.
