Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Buana Finance Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBLD   ID1000104607

PT BUANA FINANCE TBK

(BBLD)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-07
505.00 IDR   -5.61%
04:40aPt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank Jtrust
PU
04/13Pt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank DKI
PU
03/31Pt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing Addendum of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank Jago Tbk
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank Jtrust

05/09/2023 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
08 May 2023
Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and PT Bank Jtrust

PT Buana Finance Tbk (the Company) has signed Credit Facility Agreement with PT Bank Jtrust on Thursday, May 4, 2023, which is provision of term loan facility in amount of Rp 150 billion for the Company with tenor of 48 months.


« back

Attachments

Disclaimer

PT Buana Finance Tbk published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 08:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PT BUANA FINANCE TBK
04:40aPt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk a..
PU
04/13Pt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk a..
PU
03/31Pt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing Addendum of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Fina..
PU
03/30PT Buana Finance Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/01Pt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk a..
PU
01/16Pt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk a..
PU
2022Pt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk and ..
PU
2022Pt Buana Finance Tbk : Signing of Credit Facility Agreement between PT Buana Finance Tbk a..
PU
2022PT Buana Finance Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2022PT Buana Finance Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 344 B 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net income 2022 87 460 M 5,95 M 5,95 M
Net Debt 2022 2 644 B 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 831 B 56,5 M 56,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 676
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart PT BUANA FINANCE TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Buana Finance Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alin Yannuar Director
Mariana Setyadi Finance Director & Director
Siang Hadi Widjaja President Commissioner
Oktavianus Nicolaus S. Division Head-Information Technology
Lioe Andi Siswanto Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT BUANA FINANCE TBK-17.21%57
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED1.26%49 107
ORIX CORPORATION7.91%19 842
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-16.62%11 743
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED38.58%10 071
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-2.33%6 169
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer